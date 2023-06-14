You are here

Denmark’s Maersk adds two shipping services to Jeddah Islamic Port
The two new shipping services fall in line with Mawani’s commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk. (Shutterstock)
RIYADH: Jeddah Islamic Port has added two new shipping services as Saudi Arabia aims to expand its global reach to unlock new investment opportunities.

The Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani, announced that Denmark’s shipping firm Maersk added AE12 and AE7 shipping services to the facility.

The two new shipping services fall in line with Mawani’s commitment to drive impactful collaborations with strategic partners like Maersk and Red Sea Gateway Terminal, which will in turn boost the Kingdom’s standing in international indices such as the UN Conference on Trade and Development’s Liner Shipping Connectivity Index.

The AE12 shipping service links Jeddah to 13 global hubs across Southern Europe, Africa, and East Asia through a fleet of 12 ships with an accumulated capacity of 15,000 twenty-foot equivalent units.

On the other hand, with a capacity of 18,000 TEUs and 12 vessels, the AE7 route includes calls at 15 ports, including Ningbo-Zhoushan, Shanghai and Nansha.

Tangier, Hamburg and Felixstowe are all also part of the AE7’s route.

On a similar note, Mawani is on track to establish an integrated center worth over SR2 billion ($533 million) as part of a pilot project to supply ships with fuel at the Yanbu Industrial Port.

This aligns well with the efforts made by the Saudi Ministry of Energy to increase the Kingdom’s share of fuel supply for ships transiting to 10 million tons.

It also falls in line with the authority’s goals to increase the number of logistic zones to 30 by 2030, thereby contributing to the consolidation of the Kingdom’s position as a global logistics center to Asia, Africa and Europe.

With an area of 393,000 sq. meters, the new center aims to establish tanks for storing, trading and mixing petroleum materials.

Earlier this month, Mazen Al-Bunyan, CEO of Standard Chartered in Saudi Arabia, said the Kingdom’s logistics initiatives are helping to drive the Middle East “into a new era of trade and economic prosperity.”

He added: “The Kingdom aspires to become the next global logistics hub and has pledged to make its economy more sustainable and innovative.”  

Saudi Arabia jumps to 13th place in IATA air connectivity index  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s air connectivity has jumped to 13th place from 27th in 2019 as the Kingdom currently connects 131 destinations worldwide, the latest index published by the International Air Transport Association showed. 

This comes within just over two years of the Saudi Cabinet’s approval to launch the Civil Aviation Sector Strategy, which aims to enhance the Kingdom’s air connectivity to 250 destinations worldwide, transporting 330 million passengers by 2030. 

It also intends to serve as a global logistics hub by doubling its air cargo capacity to 4.5 million tons by the end of this decade.     

Saudi Arabia's air traffic witnessed a strong rebound during the first four months of 2023, fueled by significant growth in the Saudi travel and tourism sector, a report released by the General Authority of Civil Aviation in May showed.

According to the report, Saudi air traffic recorded a 42 percent increase in the number of passengers to reach 35.8 million in the first four months of 2023, compared to the same period last year.  

The Kingdom’s airports also witnessed a marked increase in air traffic during 2023 compared to pre-pandemic levels, growing at a rate of 6.2 percent compared to the same period in 2019.  

Saudi Arabia also ranked seventh among the G20 members in aviation safety with a 94.4 percent score on the International Civil Aviation Organization safety audit report.   

In a further boost to the aviation industry, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman earlier this year launched a new airline, Riyadh Air, which the Public Investment Fund owns.  

The Kingdom also achieved another milestone in line with its National Aviation Strategy by launching a project to develop and expand Al-Ahsa International Airport and expand its capacity by 250 percent to reach 1 million passengers annually. 

Mubadala forms JV to build $600m property portfolio in Japan

RIYADH: Expanding its global footprint, Abu Dhabi state investor Mubadala has formed a joint venture with Proprium Capital Partners and Manulife Investment Management to develop a $600 million property portfolio in Japan. 

According to a press statement, asset manager Samurai Capital — which has experience in managing multi-family assets in Japan— will also be a partner in this venture. 

Thomas Wong, partner of Proprium Capital Partners, said: “We believe that these properties will outperform the market and generate positive returns for our investors. Through the collaboration between Proprium and our co-investors, we look forward to scaling up in the Japan multifamily sector.” 

The statement added that this property portfolio will target urban dwellers in Tokyo and Osaka, and these residential dwellings will also offer convenient access to railway stations and nearby neighborhood amenities. 

Kenneth Tsang, senior managing director and head of Real Estate Asset Management, Asia for Manulife Investment Management, said: “Our investment in this venture provides us with a further footprint in Japan and the multifamily sector which remains our favorable asset class globally. We believe the partnership will help us accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our competitive market position not only in Japan but also globally.” 

The press statement further noted that this residential portfolio will follow principles of sustainability from the construction stage. 

“Japan is a key strategic market for Mubadala, and we look forward to working with our partners to create long-term value and deliver sustainable high-quality living spaces for communities across the country,” said Matthias Neuling, head of Asia Real Estate for Mubadala.

AlUla inks deal with Schneider Electric to adopt clean energy solutions

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s heritage city AlUla is on its way to transforming into a sustainable tourism destination as the local authority has roped in a global power management specialist to provide smart and renewable energy solutions for its infrastructure and buildings.

The Royal Commission of AlUla, the body responsible for protecting and safeguarding the archaeological and cultural values of the city, has signed a memorandum of understanding with Schneider Electric to advance the adoption of sustainable energy management solutions including smart microgrids and intelligent buildings.

The agreement was signed between Mohammad Shaheen, cluster president of Schneider Electric for Saudi Arabia and Lawrence Eta, vice president for Digital & Analytics at the RCU, during a recent energy summit in Riyadh.

The French energy firm will also offer consultancy on data centers and electric mobility infrastructure to operate hotels, museums and residential buildings in AlUla.

“By deploying the latest software and technologies, Schneider Electric and RCU will work to make the Kingdom’s fast-growing tourism industry not only more resilient, energy-efficient and cost-effective but greener and cleaner for generations to come,” said Shaheen in a statement.

He added: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with RCU, which is symbolic of our mission to build hyper-effective partnerships that contribute to a more electric, digital and sustainable world.”  

Developing AlUla is a crucial agenda of Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy, as the Kingdom aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030 and increase the tourism sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product to more than 10 percent.

The tourism strategy also eyes creating an additional 1 million job opportunities in the Kingdom.

In March, RCU signed an agreement with the Paris-based Center Pompidou to develop a contemporary art museum in AlUla. The new museum is set to focus on 21st-century works by regional artists, extending to the South Asian and North African diasporas.

IEA sees slowdown in oil demand amid high prices, energy transition

RIYADH: Amid high prices and supply concerns “hastening the shift” toward cleaner fuels, global oil demand is likely to slow from the post-pandemic recovery by the end of this year, the International Energy Agency has predicted.

In its medium-term report issued on Wednesday, the IEA said that based on current government policies and market trends, global oil demand will rise by 6 percent between 2022 and 2028 to reach 105.7 million barrels per day — supported by robust demand from the petrochemical and aviation sectors.

Strong demand from China and India boosted the Paris-based agency’s outlook for growth this year by almost 300,000 bpd to 2.4 million bpd, but that will fall by nearly two-thirds due in large part to more use of electric cars.

“The shift to a clean energy economy is picking up pace, with a peak in global oil demand in sight before the end of this decade as electric vehicles, energy efficiency, and other technologies advance,” said IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol.

Global upstream investments in oil and gas exploration, extraction, and production this year are due to reach $528 billion, the highest level since 2015, and are on course to keep the world adequately supplied through 2028, the IEA said.

The agency did not expressly reiterate a projection from 2021 that investors should not fund new oil, gas, and coal supply projects for the world to reach net-zero emissions by 2050.

It said however that current investment “exceeds the amount that would be needed in a world that gets on track for net-zero emissions.”

“For total oil demand to decline sooner, in line with the IEA’s Net Zero Emissions by 2050 Scenario, additional policy measures and behavioral changes would be required,” the IEA said.

The agency expects economic headwinds to cut growth to 860,000 bpd next year and just 400,000 bpd in 2028, for overall demand of 105.7 million bpd versus 102.3 million bpd in 2023.

“The slowdown has been hastened by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine amid heightened energy security concerns and by governments’ post-COVID recovery spending plans, with more than $2 trillion mobilized for clean energy investments by 2030,” the IEA said.

Demand for oil from combustible fossil fuels, excluding biofuels, petrochemical feedstocks, and other non-energy uses, is set to peak at 81.6 million bpd in 2028, it said, adding that oil demand for transport is due to peak in 2026.

UAE, Kazakhstan sign deal to boost trade ties 

RIYADH: Exporters from the UAE and Kazakhstan will have better access to Shariah-compliant insurance and trade credit after both countries signed an agreement to protect companies from potential commercial risks in international dealings.

The UAE export credit company Etihad Credit Insurance signed a memorandum of understanding with Kazakhstan’s export insurance firm KazakhExport to enhance trade and support sustainable economic growth between the two countries.

Under the terms of the agreement, both parties will organize workshops aimed at educating small and medium-sized enterprises on the gains of using trade protection solutions to mitigate the risks of nonpayment resulting from several commercial and geopolitical factors.

The MoU falls in line with the “We the UAE 2031” vision which aims to further strengthen bilateral economic relations between both countries, according to a statement.

The two sides are also expected to form a task force to explore more opportunities for cooperation, with a special focus on seven strategic areas including insurance, trade promotion, programs for supporting SMEs, among others.

The MoU was signed by ECI CEO Raja Al-Mazrouei and KazakhExport chairman Aslan Kaligazin at the 13th annual Aman Union General Meeting in Dubai.

“By entering into this agreement with KazakhExport, we are strengthening our dedication to enhancing the global competitiveness of businesses within the UAE and Kazakhstan,” Al-Mazrouei said,

“This vital partnership directly aligns with ECI’s mission to boost non-oil exports, simultaneously extending comprehensive protection to SMEs, thereby enriching the UAE’s economic diversification,” the CEO added.

He went on to say that as ECI amplifies the global footprint of SMEs, it also seeks to bolster the UAE’s economic aspirations.

“Ultimately, this agreement not only fortifies our commitment to enhancing economic and trade relationships with Kazakhstan but also paves the way for sustainable economic growth, reflecting our mutual objectives,” Al-Mazrouei said.

The agreement bolsters the UAE’s constant efforts to position itself as a global hub for trade and finance as well as to elevate its role as an attractive market for global firms.

In January, UAE-based port developer and regulator AD Ports Group also signed deals with Kazakhstan’s national oil company and government to develop shipping fleets and facilities on the Caspian and Black Seas to aid growing exports.

