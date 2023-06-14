Lockheed Martin gets new space business development director for Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s space efforts are expected to get a boost as US aerospace and defense firm Lockheed Martin has appointed retired Brig. Gen. Abdullah Al-Ajmi as its new space business development director for the Kingdom.

According to a press statement, Al-Ajmi will coordinate and support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to enhance the space industry, in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goals.

Al-Ajmi will also work on strengthening partnerships with government and commercial entities to foster the development of technologies in the space sector.

He will also help oversee the facilitation of scientific experiments and international research collaborations, as well as the administration of future space-related missions, the press statement added.

“I am honored to join Lockheed Martin as its space business development director for Saudi Arabia. Together, we will work toward positioning the Kingdom as a key leader in space exploration and innovation,” said Al-Ajmi.

Prior to joining Lockheed Martin, Al-Ajmi served in the Royal Saudi Air Force for remote sensing and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and space domains. He has also served as the satellite directorate director for the Saudi Ministry of Defense.

“With his vast armed forces and aerospace experience, Abdullah will certainly augment the Kingdom’s strategic initiatives in this exciting and emerging field,” said Joseph Rank, CEO of Lockheed Martin for Saudi Arabia and Africa.

He added: “We are incredibly fortunate to have him on board and look forward to seeing him soar as a valued leader within Lockheed Martin’s space division.”

Last year, during an interview with Arab News, Rank said that the company is looking forward to deepening space ties with Saudi Arabia.

Rank added that Lockheed Martin, which has a separate division for space besides aerospace, arms and information security, is the only US firm to have sold Saudi Arabia a military satellite to provide secure communications.

“The space offerings that Lockheed has will meet the needs of the Kingdom and also the other partners in the region,” said Rank.