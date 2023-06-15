You are here

Saturn's icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life
The icy crust at the south pole of Saturn's moon Enceladus, composed as a mosaic from images captured in 2009 by NASA's Cassini spacecraft. (NASA/JPL-Caltech/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS)
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life

Saturn’s icy moon Enceladus harbors essential elements for life
  • The discovery was based on data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet from 2004 to 2017
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

High concentrations of phosphorus, an essential element for all biological processes on Earth, have been detected in ice crystals spewed from the interior ocean of Saturn’s moon Enceladus, adding to its potential to harbor life, researchers reported on Wednesday.
The discovery was based on data collected by NASA’s Cassini spacecraft, the first to orbit Saturn, during its 13-year landmark exploration of the gaseous giant planet, its rings and its moons from 2004 to 2017.
The findings were published by a German-led international team of scientists in the journal Nature and announced by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) outside of Los Angeles, which designed and built the Cassini probe.
The same team previously confirmed that Enceladus’ ice grains contain a rich assortment of minerals and complex organic compounds, including the ingredients for amino acids, associated with life as scientists know it.
But phosphorus, the least abundant of six chemical elements considered necessary to all living things — the others are carbon, oxygen, hydrogen, nitrogen and sulfur — was still missing from the equation until now.
“It’s the first time this essential element has been discovered in an ocean beyond Earth,” the study’s lead author, Frank Postberg, a planetary scientist at the Free University in Berlin, said in a JPL press release.
Phosphorus is fundamental to the structure of DNA and a vital part of cell membranes and energy-carrying molecules existing in all forms of life on Earth.




A mosaic image of Saturn's moon Enceladus, composed from high-resolution pictures captured by NASA's Cassini spacecraft during a 2005 flyby, shows the long fissures in the moon's icy crust at its south pole that allows water from the subsurface ocean to spew into space. (NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute/Handout via REUTERS)

The latest study stems from measurements taken by Cassini as it flew through salt-rich ice grains ejected into space from geysers erupting from the subsurface ocean beneath Enceladus’ frozen crust at its south pole.
The spacecraft gathered its data during passes through a plume of ice crystals itself, and through the same material that feeds Saturn’s faint “E” ring with icy particles outside the planet’s brighter main rings.
The interior ocean discovered by Cassini has made Enceladus — about one-seventh the size of Earth’s moon and the sixth largest among Saturn’s 146 known natural satellites — a prime candidate in the search for places in our solar system beyond Earth that are habitable, if only to microbes.
Another is Jupiter’s larger moon Europa, which also is believed to harbor a global ocean of liquid water beneath its icy surface.
One notable aspect of the latest Enceladus discovery was geochemical modeling by the study’s co-authors in Europe and Japan showing that phosphorus exists in concentrations at least 100 times that of Earth’s oceans, bound water-soluble forms of phosphate compounds.
“This key ingredient could be abundant enough to potentially support life in Enceladus’ ocean,” said co-investigator Christopher Glein, a planetary scientist at Southwest Research Institute in San Antonio, Texas. “This is a stunning discovery for astrobiology.”
Still, scientists stressed that the presence of phosphorus, complex organic compounds, water and other fundamental building blocks of life are evidence only that a place such as Enceladus is potentially habitable, not that is inhabited. Life, either past or present, has not been confirmed anywhere beyond Earth.
“Whether life could have originated in Enceladus’ ocean remains an open question,” Glein said. (Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Topics: Saturn Enceladus NASA Cassini spacecraft

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 

New dog breed ban in Egypt sparks controversy 
  • All but 10 breeds to undergo safety licensing process and face confiscation if deemed unsafe
Updated 14 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The Egyptian government has enacted a law banning several dog breeds in the country, in a move that has caught dog owners off guard and sparked controversy.

The decision follows a law announced in late May that regulates the ownership of dangerous animals including several dog breeds categorized as hazardous alongside wild animals, venomous insects and reptiles.

Only 10 select breeds are allowed without a “safety” inspection: the Cocker Spaniel, Labrador, poodle, Malinois, Pomeranian, Jack Russell, Great Dane, white shepherd, Maltese dog, and Samoyed.

Tough regulations will be imposed on breeds like the pit bull, Rottweiler, German shepherd, boxer, husky, Caucasian shepherd, and bullmastiff breeds, which must undergo a rigorous government safety licensing process and face confiscation by public veterinarians if deemed unsafe.

Pet owners are required to pay a fee of up to 50,000 Egyptian pounds ($1,620) to Egypt’s General Organization for Veterinary Services as part of the registration process.

Mona Khalil, chair of the Egyptian Society for Mercy to Animals, likens the new law to “prohibiting people from driving cars because of a car accident.”

Khalil expressed concern about the lack of consultation with animal advocacy organizations and the seemingly arbitrary list of banned breeds.

She highlighted discrepancies in the list, such as certain breeds being both prohibited and permitted under different names, arguing that this demonstrates a misunderstanding of dog breeds and their actual aggression levels by the law’s drafters.

The decision follows a tragic incident in February involving a famous TV chef’s pit bull, which killed a person in a residential complex.

The event sent shockwaves throughout the country, leading to public calls for stricter regulations to prevent future tragedies. 

Local media reports reveal that the dog had previously attacked another neighbor, prompting a nationwide discussion on whether the owner could have done more to prevent the tragedy.

Public opinion is divided, with some internet users advocating for tougher regulations on dogs and others calling for better regulations on how owners treat their dogs.

Dog attacks have been on the rise, with 11 people hospitalized for treatment after being mauled by a dog in 2021.

Egypt also grapples with thousands of stray dogs, many of which have attacked people. In 2019, Egypt’s Health and Population Ministry reported 6,241 cases of people being hospitalized following dog attacks in just four months.

Despite these challenges, dogs continue to grow in popularity as pets in Egypt.

Topics: Egypt dog Ban

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland

Five lions find refuge from Ukraine war in Poland
  • "The lions are safe and sound," said Remigiusz Kozinski of the zoo's education department
  • The lion in the group was separated from the lioness, who is with the three cubs, said Kozinksi
Updated 14 June 2023
AFP

WARSAW: Five lions including three cubs evacuated from Ukraine have found temporary refuge in Poznan in western Poland, the city’s zoo said Wednesday.
“The lions are safe and sound,” Remigiusz Kozinski of the zoo’s education department told AFP.
“They arrived here on Tuesday. We had to tranquilize them when they arrived. They came quietly into their new cages,” he added.
The lion in the group was separated from the lioness, who is with the three cubs, said Kozinksi. “They are adapting to their new conditions.”
The new arrivals are to stay at Poznan for the next few weeks before moving on to establishments in other countries, he added.
“The evacuation of these big cats was made possible thanks to the collaboration between the International Federation for Animal Welfare (IFAW), Wild Animal Rescue, UAnimals and Poznan Zoo,” said a statement Wednesday from IFAW.
The lioness, three-year-old Asya, had been rescued while heavily pregnant from the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine, it added. She had her cubs, Teddi, Emi and Santa in October.
“They are fortunate to still be nursing from the mother, and have had little human interaction,” the IFAW said.
The two-year old lion, Viseris, while rescued from the same private facility, was not believed to be related to the others.
“These are the unexpected victims of this war,” said Natalia Gozak of IFAW.
“Lions that should be roaming the plains of Africa, have instead been found in backyard breeding facilities in my country ravaged by Russian invasion.
“As their owners were forced to flee, they were left to languish,” she added.
Since most big cats bred in captivity cannot be released back into the wild, Poznan Zoo and its partners have identified suitable homes in Europe and beyond.
The zoo has already taken in around 200 animals from Ukraine, which officials there have moved out of the country because of the war. They include lions, tigers, wolves and bears.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict lions Poland Zoo

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate

Woman declared dead in Ecuador revives during her wake; health authorities investigate
  • The 76-year-old was declared dead after being admitted at the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest
Updated 14 June 2023
AP

QUITO, Ecuador: A 76-year-old woman who was declared dead at a hospital in Ecuador astonished her relatives by knocking on her coffin during her wake, and the incident has prompted a government investigation into the hospital.
Relatives left the coffin behind and rushed retired nurse Bella Montoya back to the hospital after the wake Friday in the central city of Babahoyo, son Gilberto Barbera told The Associated Press.
“It gave us all a fright,” Barbera said, adding that doctors have said his mother’s situation remains dire.
Ecuador’s Health Ministry said that Montoya was in intensive care Monday at the Martín Icaza Hospital in Babahoyo while the ministry investigates doctors involved in her case. A technical committee has been formed to review how the hospital issues death certificates, the ministry said in a statement.
Montoya initially had been admitted Friday at the hospital with a possible stroke and cardiopulmonary arrest, and when she did not respond to resuscitation a doctor on duty declared her dead, the ministry said.
Barbera said his mother was unconscious when she was brought to the emergency room and that a few hours later a doctor informed him she was dead and handed over identity documents and a death certificate.
The family then brought her to a funeral home and were holding a wake later Friday when they started to hear strange sounds.
“There were about 20 of us there,” Barbera said. “After about five hours of the wake, the coffin started to make sounds. My mom was wrapped in sheets and hitting the coffin, and when we approached we could see that she was breathing heavily.”
Though he and relatives rushed her back to the hospital Friday, she was still in serious condition Monday. She was under intubation, and doctors weren’t giving relatives much hope about her prognosis, Barbera said.
No details have been released about the doctor who had prematurely declared the woman dead.

Topics: Ecuador

Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive

Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters
AP

Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive

Four Colombian children lost in Amazon jungle for 40 days after plane crash found alive
  • The pilot and 2 adult passengers of the Cessna single-engine propeller plane did not survive the May 1st plane crash
  • Colombia’s army employed 150 soldiers with dogs into the jungle to track the four siblings, who were missing from the crash site
Updated 10 June 2023
Reuters AP

BOGOTA, Colombia: Four Indigenous children who were missing for more than five weeks in a jungle in Colombia’s south following a deadly plane crash arrived in the capital Bogota early on Saturday for medical treatment.
The siblings were found on Friday in Colombia’s Caqueta province according to the country’s armed forces and were initially treated by military medics who had been among the search teams searching for them.
The mission to find the four siblings, called Operation Hope, captured the imagination of Colombians as reports of clues to their whereabouts fueled longing they would be found safely despite spending more than a month in the inhospitable jungle.
“We did everything necessary to make the impossible possible, using satellites, using aircraft that launched messages, that launched food, that launched flyers, that launched hope,” General Pedro Sanchez, commander of the military’s joint command for special operations said at an air base in Bogota.
In photos shared by Colombia’s military, the four children — three girls and a boy — appeared gaunt as they were being cared for by rescuers.
After the plane carrying the children landed in Bogota, four ambulances were waiting at to collect them and take them to a military hospital for specialist medical care.
They had been missing in the jungle since a Cessna 206 carrying seven people on a route between Araracuara, in Caqueta, and San Jose del Guaviare, a city in Guaviare province, issued a mayday alert due to engine failure in the early hours of May 1.
Three adults, including the pilot and the children’s mother, died in the crash and their bodies were found inside the plane. The siblings, aged 13, 9, 4, as well as a now 12-month-old baby, survived the impact. 
They are members of the Huitoto people, and officials said the oldest children in the group had some knowledge of how to survive in the rainforest.
On Friday, after confirming the children had been rescued, the president said that for a while he had believed the children were rescued by one of the nomadic tribes that still roam the remote swath of the jungle where the plane fell and have little contact with authorities.
But Petro added that the children were first found by one of the rescue dogs that soldiers took into the jungle. He said that he hoped to meet with the children Saturday.
“The jungle saved them” Petro said. “They are children of the jungle, and now they are also children of Colombia.”

Topics: President Gustavo Petro Amazon jungle Colombia

Young black bear wanders Washington D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured

Young black bear wanders Washington D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
Updated 09 June 2023
AP

Young black bear wanders Washington D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured

Young black bear wanders Washington D.C. neighborhood, sparking a frenzy before being captured
  • Pictures of the bear and its capture touched off a frenzy on social media
  • The bear was discovered roaming the Brookland neighborhood, less than 5 miles from the Capitol and White House
Updated 09 June 2023
AP

WASHINGTON: A young black bear gave residents of a quiet northeast Washington neighborhood a start Friday morning when they woke to find a furry interloper wandering backyards and sniffing around garbage cans.
Pictures of the bear and its capture touched off a frenzy on social media. It also spurred a healthy online debate as to whether to name it Franklin, for the street where he was captured, or Smokey — for both the iconic cartoon bear and as a testament to this particularly smoky week in Washington weather.
The bear was discovered roaming the Brookland neighborhood, less than 5 miles from the Capitol and White House. It prompted formation of a sort of ursine emergency task force including the Metropolitan Police Department, the local Humane Rescue Alliance, the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the National Zoo.
Authorities formed a perimeter near the 1300 block of Franklin Street NE to keep curious onlookers away. When the young male bear climbed a tree, police used their sirens to discourage him from climbing down until capture crews were ready.
Undeterred by the noise, the bear came down around 10 a.m. and started wandering area yards. Humane Rescue Alliance staffers were able to tranquilize the approximately 200- pound animal and load it into a huge metal crate. The young male will now receive a medical check and be released back into the wild, “somewhere in Maryland,” said Chris Schindler, vice president of field services for the Humane Rescue Alliance.
Wildlife authorities had actually been tracking this particular bear for several weeks, spotting him most recently around nearby Hyattsville, Maryland. But the last bear-related mobilization like this in D.C. was at least five years ago.
“At this age, it’s natural for them to explore other areas,” said Schindler, who estimated the animal was a little more than a year old, “especially as wildlife continues to be pushed out of their natural areas by human construction.”
The bear would mostly likely not have been aggressive unless it was startled by humans or challenged by an particularly brave dog.
“Bears often do not want to engage with people,” Schindler said. “As long as people keep their distance and give them their space, it will be fine.”

Topics: Washington black bear police

