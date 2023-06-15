Indian investors gear up for ‘big-time opportunities’ in Saudi real estate

NEW DELHI: Indian investors are gearing up to enter Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, which they say will boom over the next few years and overtake the UAE.
With major policy and fiscal initiatives, as well as ongoing megaprojects in non-oil industries under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investors, also in real estate.
“There are big-time opportunities in Saudi Arabia in the real estate sector,” Confederation of Indian Industry senior director, Manish Mohan, told Arab News.
Investment in the sector is likely to yield big returns and Indian investors are expecting returns similar to or even higher than those that investment in Dubai property brought decades ago.
And Mohan expected it to happen in the very near future.
“Saudi Arabia would be a different story in the next five years. Property prices would be skyrocketing, that’s why investment in property makes sense,” he said.
“Indians are not only seeing good returns but also a good opportunity, it’s a profitable business for them.”
One of the Indian pioneers eyeing Saudi property is Strata, a fractional investment fund in premium real estate assets, which plans to invest $500 million over the next five years.
“Everyone has only one thing to say — if you want to put money, you need to put money in Saudi Arabia,” the company’s chief executive officer, Sudarshan Lodha, told Arab News after a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.
“We took a trip and understood that there are opportunities to have an exponential return,” he said.
“Maybe the initial years might be a smaller deployment of about $20 million to $50 million ... a five-year plan would be close to half-a-billion dollars.”
Lodha was planning to focus on offices and warehousing in the beginning and returns of between 12 percent and 18 percent at least.
“Anything lower than that is not attractive to us, so if any of the markets today are going to offer us less than that percentage then we will not be there,” he added.
Lodha noted that Saudi Arabia could emerge as a market bigger than the UAE where, he pointed out, the property market, especially in Dubai, had already stabilized.
“It’s been 20 to 30 years of constant development et cetera, it’s predictable growth in my view as of today,” he said. “But for Saudi, with the kind of vision they are sitting on today, there is a bigger scope to overachieve what Dubai has built in the last three decades.”