Indian investors gear up for 'big-time opportunities' in Saudi real estate


Residential buildings are seen in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 13, 2022. (AN Photo)

Construction works are underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, July 12, 2022. (AN Photo)
Updated 15 June 2023




  • Confederation of Indian Industry expects property prices in Saudi Arabia to jump
  • Indian investment fund Strata plans to invest $500m over next 5 years

Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Indian investors are gearing up to enter Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector, which they say will boom over the next few years and overtake the UAE.
With major policy and fiscal initiatives, as well as ongoing megaprojects in non-oil industries under Vision 2030, the Kingdom is becoming an increasingly attractive destination for investors, also in real estate.
“There are big-time opportunities in Saudi Arabia in the real estate sector,” Confederation of Indian Industry senior director, Manish Mohan, told Arab News.
Investment in the sector is likely to yield big returns and Indian investors are expecting returns similar to or even higher than those that investment in Dubai property brought decades ago.
And Mohan expected it to happen in the very near future.
“Saudi Arabia would be a different story in the next five years. Property prices would be skyrocketing, that’s why investment in property makes sense,” he said.
“Indians are not only seeing good returns but also a good opportunity, it’s a profitable business for them.”
One of the Indian pioneers eyeing Saudi property is Strata, a fractional investment fund in premium real estate assets, which plans to invest $500 million over the next five years.
“Everyone has only one thing to say — if you want to put money, you need to put money in Saudi Arabia,” the company’s chief executive officer, Sudarshan Lodha, told Arab News after a recent visit to Saudi Arabia.
“We took a trip and understood that there are opportunities to have an exponential return,” he said.
“Maybe the initial years might be a smaller deployment of about $20 million to $50 million ... a five-year plan would be close to half-a-billion dollars.”
Lodha was planning to focus on offices and warehousing in the beginning and returns of between 12 percent and 18 percent at least.
“Anything lower than that is not attractive to us, so if any of the markets today are going to offer us less than that percentage then we will not be there,” he added.
Lodha noted that Saudi Arabia could emerge as a market bigger than the UAE where, he pointed out, the property market, especially in Dubai, had already stabilized.
“It’s been 20 to 30 years of constant development et cetera, it’s predictable growth in my view as of today,” he said. “But for Saudi, with the kind of vision they are sitting on today, there is a bigger scope to overachieve what Dubai has built in the last three decades.”

 



Argentine judge calls for detention of four Lebanese citizens in AMIA bombing probe


Updated 15 June 2023
AP




  • “Regarding these individuals, there are well-founded suspicions that they are collaborators or operational agents of the … armed wing of Hezbollah,” judge Daniel Rafecas wrote
  • Argentine prosecutors have long alleged that Iranian officials used the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry out the deadly attack

AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina: A federal judge in Argentina has called on Interpol to detain four Lebanese citizens, so they can be questioned for their suspected role in the 1994 bombing of the AMIA Jewish community center that killed 85 people.
“Regarding these individuals, there are well-founded suspicions that they are collaborators or operational agents of the … armed wing of Hezbollah,” judge Daniel Rafecas wrote in a resolution dated June 13 that the Associated Press obtained Thursday.
Argentine prosecutors have long alleged that Iranian officials used the Lebanon-based militant group Hezbollah to carry out the deadly attack. Iran has long denied any involvement in the incident.
Both the United States and Argentina have designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.
Most of the Lebanese citizens now being sought by Rafecas have ties to the porous tri-border region that connects Argentina, Brazil and Paraguay and that the United States has long said is a hub for terrorism financing.
Rafecas has called for the detention of Hussein Mounir Mouzannar, who has a Paraguayan national ID and could be living either in Paraguay or Brazil, as well as Farouk Abdul Hay Omairi, a naturalized Brazilian citizen whose last known address was on the Brazilian side of the tri-border region.
The other two people who are sought for questioning are Ali Hussein Abdallah, a naturalized Brazilian citizen who has both Brazilian and Paraguayan passports, and Abdallah Salman, who is believed to be living in Beirut.



British man says his relatives are among missing after migrant boat sank off Greek coast


Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News




  • Khan said that one of his cousins has been found alive but he has been unable to locate two others
  • Boat might have been carrying 750 people; 104 have been rescued and 78 bodies recovered so far

Arab News

LONDON: Aftab Khan, a British man from Wolverhampton, fears members of his family are among the hundreds of people missing after a fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off the coast of Greece in the early hours of Wednesday.

The search for survivors continued on Thursday in the Ionian Sea, where the boat floundered about 50 miles from the southern coastal town of Pylos. The local coast guard service said 104 people have been rescued and 78 bodies recovered so far.

According to Greek authorities, most of the migrants were originally from Egypt, Syria and Pakistan. The boat had set sail from Libya and was heading for Italy.

Some of those on board made panicked calls to the charity Alarm Phone, which provides a hotline for migrants in distress on vessels in the Mediterranean Sea. It said the boat might have been carrying up to 750 people, Sky News reported.

Khan, who traveled to Greece shortly after news of the tragedy broke, told Sky News that one of his cousins had been found alive but he has been unable to locate two others.

“We don’t know where the rest of them are at the moment,” he said from the port city of Kalamata, where survivors are being looked after. “We’re just trying to find out.”

The boat capsized and sank at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday after its engine reportedly failed and it began veering from side to side. Images released by the Greek coast guard show dozens of people on the top and lower decks staring up, some with arms outstretched. According to witnesses, there were many women and children in the hold below.

Alarm Phone said it had spoken to someone on board who said: “The captain left on a small boat. Please, any solution.”

The charity accused the Greek and other European authorities of failing to launch a rescue operation before the boat capsized, despite being “well aware of this overcrowded and unseaworthy vessel,” Sky News reported.

The Greek coast guard denied this and said people on the boat “refused our assistance because they wanted to go to Italy.”

Many of the survivors were being treated for hypothermia and dehydration. They are temporarily housed in a warehouse, where Greek authorities are working to confirm their identities and interview them, as they look for any people smugglers who might be among them.

The UN’s International Organization for Migration said reports suggest there were up to 400 people on the boat. The deputy mayor of Kalamata told Sky News the number was probably closer to 550.
 



UN expert concerned over Russian state-backed torture in Ukraine


Updated 15 June 2023
AFP




  • The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said the alleged victims included both Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war
  • "The alleged practices include electric shocks, beatings, hooding, mock executions and other threats of death," she said in a statement

AFP

GENEVA: A United Nations expert voiced alarm Thursday over alleged widespread torture by Russian military forces in Ukraine, saying it pointed to “state-endorsed” abuse.
The UN Special Rapporteur on Torture, Alice Jill Edwards, said the alleged victims included both Ukrainian civilians and prisoners of war, adding that she had written to Moscow about this.
She cited reports and testimonies that torture was being consistently used to extract intelligence, to force confessions or used to punish former membership or support of Ukrainian armed forces.
“The alleged practices include electric shocks, beatings, hooding, mock executions and other threats of death,” she said in a statement.
“If established, they... may also amount to a pattern of state-endorsed torture.”
Those allegedly tortured were often held in “grossly inadequate conditions” in facilities run by Russian forces inside Ukraine after Moscow invaded in February last year, the statement said.
It detailed how the alleged torture had left people suffering from things like hallucinations, damage to internal organs, fractures and cracks in bones and strokes.
Edwards said she and other UN rights experts had voiced their concerns in a letter to Moscow.
In the letter, she said the consistency and methods of the alleged torture suggests “a level of coordination, planning and organization, as well as the direct authorization, deliberate policy or official tolerance from superior authorities.”
Edwards and other special rapporteurs are independent rights experts appointed by the UN Human Rights Council, but who do not speak on behalf of the UN.
“Torture is a war crime, and the systematic or widespread practice of torture constitutes a crime against humanity,” Edwards warned.
“Obeying a superior order or policy direction cannot be invoked as justification for torture, and any individual involved should be promptly investigated and prosecuted by independent authorities.”
Edwards said she planned to conduct a fact-finding mission to Ukraine later this year.
“The longer the war goes on, the more reports are emerging of torture and other inhuman treatment,” Edwards said.
“I strongly urge relevant authorities to ensure that civilians and prisoners of war are protected and treated humanely at all times.”



American arrested for assault on 2 US tourists in Germany that left one woman dead


Updated 15 June 2023
AP




  • The 30-year-old man met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said
  • The man then “physically attacked” the younger woman, police said

AP

BERLIN: An American man has been arrested after allegedly assaulting two US tourists near Neuschwanstein castle in southern Germany and then pushing them down a steep slope, an attack that left one of the women dead, authorities said Thursday.
The incident near the popular tourist attraction happened on Wednesday afternoon. It took place near the Marienbruecke, a bridge over a gorge close to the castle that offers a famous view of Neuschwanstein.
The 30-year-old man met the two female tourists, ages 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint, police said in a statement.
The man then “physically attacked” the younger woman, police said. When her companion tried to intervene, he choked her and pushed her down a steep slope.
The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well. She fell nearly 50 meters (165 feet), ending up close to her friend.
The mountain rescue service rescued both women. The 22-year-old was “responsive” and taken to a hospital, police said; the 21-year-old was flown by helicopter to a hospital with serious injuries and died there overnight.
The suspect left the scene but was arrested nearby shortly afterward. A witness video posted online showed a man in a T-shirt, jeans and a baseball cap being led away in handcuffs by police.
Police said the man was American and described him as also a tourist; prosecutors said the women were fellow US citizens. The 22-year-old remained hospitalized Thursday, according to prosecutors.
Authorities didn’t identify either the suspect or the victims or give any further details.
Under German law, suspects must be brought before a judge at a closed-doors hearing by the end of the calendar day after their arrest if investigators intend to keep them in custody.
Police said a judge in nearby Kempten on Thursday ordered the suspect held pending a potential indictment — a process that can take months — and he was taken to jail. He is under investigation on suspicion of murder, attempted murder and a sexual offense.
Police said they and prosecutors were focusing on trying to reconstruct exactly what happened and called for any witnesses to come forward.
Neuschwanstein, in southern Bavaria and close to the Austrian border, is one of Germany’s most popular tourist attractions.
It is the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century. Construction started in 1869 but was never completed. Ludwig died in 1886.



Sweet and savory, Bangladeshi biscuits find top market in Middle East


Updated 15 June 2023




  • Almost one-third of Bangladeshi biscuit exports go to Saudi Arabia
  • Producers observe growth in demand since COVID-19 pandemic

SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: A favorite Bangladeshi companion to morning, midday and evening tea, biscuits are increasingly also a top export product, especially to the Middle East.

Bangladeshis like their biscuits, cookies or crackers flour-based, flat, unleavened and crunchy. Traditionally sweet or plain, they have lately also been made savory, winning appeal abroad.

For Shafiqur Rahman Bhuiyan, the president of the Biscuit Association of Bangladesh, the reason for growing demand of the snack is because biscuits are no longer seen as merely nibbles.

“Instead of rice, someone may have biscuits as they contain all the food nutrients like carbohydrates, fat, protein, etc.,” he said.

“People used to consider biscuits as snacks but recently this has changed. Since the days of COVID-19, we have been able to establish the idea that biscuits are not snacks but a complete food.”

This was, according to Bhuiyan, the main factor behind the 10-15 percent growth of the local biscuit market, and also of increasing demand worldwide.

Bangladeshi Export Promotion Bureau data shows that between July 2022 and April 2023, or the first 10 months of the 2022-23 fiscal year, Bangladesh exported biscuits worth more than $30 million. Almost one-third of the exports, $9 million, went to Saudi Arabia, followed by the UAE and Oman.

In Asia, the main importers were Malaysia and the Philippines — buying about $2 million worth of biscuits each.

“For having cookies with friends and family, the Energy biscuit has huge popularity as each of the packs contains more than a dozen slices. There are some other names also like Nutty, Potata,” Bhuiyan told Arab News.

Potata biscuits are thin like crisps and made from potatoes, as the name suggests. Tangy and salty, during the pandemic they won over India — the world’s largest exporter of biscuits — where they made the rounds on social media as irresistible. Energy and Nutty are sweet. The first has a peanut flavor, while the latter is milky. Both are produced by Olympic, the largest Bangladeshi biscuit producer and exporter.

Olympic also makes Hilux — vegetable-flavored crackers which are the most popular Bangladeshi biscuit brand in Saudi Arabia.

“This brand has won the hearts of many Arab consumers,” Nazim Uddin, Olympic’s head of export, told Arab News.

But the main consumers of Bangladeshi biscuits are not Saudis but Bangladeshis themselves. About 2.5 million of them live and work in the Kingdom and are a natural captive market for producers from their homeland.

“Our export market in the Kingdom and other Gulf countries mostly depends on the Bangladeshi migrants living in these countries,” Uddin said.

“After Saudi Arabia, at the moment, the UAE is our second largest market in this region. It’s much related to the number of Bangladeshis in a particular country. For instance, before the FIFA World Cup, we exported a significant volume to Qatar as there were many migrant workers. But now this export dropped as many of the migrants returned home.”



