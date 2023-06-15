You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
The SAMA data revealed that the money supply in Saudi Arabia has been stable at SR2.6 billion in the past seven weeks. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jrvm

Updated 19 sec ago

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Updated 19 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply has surged 5.59 percent to SR2.63 billion ($700 billion) in the week ending June 8, up from SR2.5 billion on Dec. 31, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The M3 money supply — the broadest measure of liquidity in the monetary system — went up 0.83 percent to $2.61 billion in the week ending June 8 compared to the preceding week. 

The SAMA data also revealed that the money supply in Saudi Arabia has been stable at SR2.6 billion in the past seven weeks.

Generally, central banks use M3 money supply figures to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity over medium- and long-term periods.

Additionally, the M2 money supply recorded a 5.04 percent rise in the week ending June 8 compared to Dec. 31.

The M2 is a measurement of the nation’s money supply that estimates all the cash individuals have in hand or short-term bank deposits. It is usually used to indicate possible increases or decreases in inflation levels.

Meanwhile, the M1 money supply, comprising currency, demand and other liquid deposits, rose 1.46 percent in the week ending June 8 compared to the end of December 2022.

The M1 money supply contains currency and assets that can be quickly converted to cash.

Topics: M3 money supply SAMA saudi central bank

Related

Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens
Business & Economy
Saudi money supply growth picks up as economy strengthens

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance trade and economic cooperation, Egypt has officially applied to join the five-member BRICS bloc of emerging economies, according to Georgy Borizenko, the Russian ambassador to Cairo. 

The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Egypt has applied to join the BRICS group because one of the initiatives that BRICS is currently engaged in is the maximum transfer of trade to alternative currencies, whether national or the creation of some kind of joint currency. Egypt is very interested in this,” said Borizenko. 

The Russian envoy also added that Egypt wants to boost ties with Russia.

“New payment mechanisms are being created for trade transactions,” he added.

The confirmation regarding Egypt’s request to join BRICS comes a few days after the foreign ministers of member states held a meeting in Cape Town, which also witnessed the attendance of diplomats from other countries, including Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

In February, Egypt joined the BRICS New Development Bank, which could boost the country’s infrastructure and solve its ongoing economic crisis. Lawmakers of the country welcomed this step as it could help the crisis-hit nation to reduce demand for US dollars.

On June 13, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the country is planning to pay for imports from India, China and Russia in their local currencies instead of the US dollar.

“Nothing of the sort has been implemented, but there are discussions so that we can trade in local currencies of countries like India, Russia or China,” said Moselhy, according to Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7 percent from 30.6 percent in April, primarily driven by increased food prices, according to the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS. 

The report stated that Egypt’s month-on-month urban inflation also witnessed a surge, as it went up to 2.7 percent in May from 1.7 percent in April.

Topics: BRICS Egypt

Related

Special BRICS sees strength in numbers as it envisions a multipolar world order
World
BRICS sees strength in numbers as it envisions a multipolar world order

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE
Updated 36 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE

Limited supply drives Saudi property market performance in Q1: CBRE
Updated 36 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Demand for offices remained strong in Saudi Arabia in the first quarter of 2023 as global and local businesses continued to scout for quality spaces in the key cities despite limited supply in the market, the latest report from global consultancy firm CBRE showed.  

Most of the offices in Riyadh witnessed nearly 100 percent occupancy, resulting in Grade A and Grade B properties recording a year-on-year rise in average rental rates of 9.3 percent and 14 percent, respectively, in the first quarter.  

Jeddah saw its Grade A office rents increase by 13.8 percent in the 12 months to March 2023, whereas Grade B rents slightly rose by 1 percent, the CRBRE report said.   

The Kingdom’s second-largest city witnessed occupancy rates for Grade A and Grade B offices rising to 91.8 percent and 79.3 percent, respectively, in the first quarter.

“Despite heightened levels of demand from occupiers, which continues to be centered towards Riyadh, there is a considerable lack of Grade A stock available for immediate occupation. This is driving strong performance in this segment of the market across the Kingdom,” said Taimur Khan, CBRE’s head of research for the Middle East and North Africa.  

Residential sector 

In the residential sector, the average apartment price in Riyadh increased by 17.3 percent annually. However, in Jeddah, Dammam and AlKhobar, the average apartment prices dropped by 0.7 percent, 2.5 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.   

In the villa segment, the CBRE report said major cities in Saudi Arabia mainly saw positive performances in the first quarter, with average prices improving in Dammam, Jeddah and Riyadh by 28.1 percent, 10.2 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

In the first quarter, the volume of residential transactions reached 30,213 deals, with the overall value hitting SR22.8 billion ($9.58 billion).   

As for the Kingdom’s new loans, houses made up the majority share with 68.8 percent, apartments retained 25.8 percent and land accounted for the remaining 5.4 percent in the first quarter of 2023.   

Khan added: “In the residential market, due to higher costs of financing and lack of suitably affordable options, we have seen a marked decrease in transaction activity and fragmented price performance, with Riyadh being the only location to continue to see price growth in both the apartment and villa segments of the market.”  

Tourism sector 

Saudi Arabia’s tourism markets exceeded pre-pandemic levels amid a massive push to develop the Kingdom’s tourism and hospitality sectors, revealed the report.

All key performance indicators of hotels improved in the first quarter of 2023, with the average occupancy rate in the year to date to March 2023 increasing by 11.5 percentage points.  

This helped hotels improve their average daily rates, which increased by 32.3 percent, resulting in their revenue per available room seeing massive growth of 58.6 percent over the same period last year.

Topics: CBRE property rates

Related

Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s residential transaction volumes fell 15.5% in Q3 due to stock concerns: CBRE

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain

Closing bell: Saudi main index dips amid parallel market’s spectacular gain
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped slightly on Thursday as it shed 16.89 points, or 0.15 percent, to close at 11,516.14.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR9.25 billion ($2.47 billion), as 89 stocks advanced, while 116 retracted.

The Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, continued its spectacular performance for the third consecutive day as it soared 2,048.72 points, or 8.21 percent, to reach 26,977.60.

The MSCI Tadawul Index, however, dropped 0.05 percent to close at 1,518.74.

The best performer of the day was Sadr Logistics Co., whose share price soared 9.95 percent to SR4.86.

Other top gainers include Thob Al Aseel Co. and Arabian Shield Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices surged by 5.92 percent and 5.71 percent, respectively.

The worst performer was Alinma Tokio Marine Co., with the company’s share price dipping 9.93 percent to SR15.96.

Future Care Trading Co. drove Nomu’s performance on Thursday, as the firm’s share price soared 30 percent to SR45.50.

Another top gainer on the parallel market was Banan Real Estate Co., whose share price increased 30 percent to SR8.58.

On the announcements front, the board of directors of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. approved an 18 percent cash dividend for the first half of 2023 at SR1.8 per share.

Earlier in May, SABIC had reported a 127.59 percent increase in net profit in the first quarter of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.

Meanwhile, Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co. reported a 49 percent rise in its net profit to SR310.46 million in the fiscal year that ended on March 31, 2023, compared to the net profit of SR209.05 million a year earlier.

In a statement to Tadawul, SADAFCO noted that this leap in profit was driven by a 22 percent year-over-year increase in sales volume.

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) MSCI Tadawul 30 Index nomu-parallel Saudi Stock Exchnage

Related

Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points
Business & Economy
Closing bell: Saudi main index bounces back to close at 11,533, up 119 points

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s $500 billion giga-project NEOM has signed partnership agreements with the various ministries to improve investment opportunities and boost cooperation.

NEOM has signed a strategic partnership agreement with the Saudi Ministry of Investment to propel cooperation to develop attractive investment opportunities further.

The agreement will raise the volume and quality of investments to contribute to achieving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

The new partnership falls in line with the goals of the National Investment Strategy that raises the competitiveness of the targeted sectors, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also aligns well with the objective of strengthening partnerships in several areas, including bilateral planning and strategic projects.

The tie-up includes addressing challenges, supporting investors and participating in international conferences and forums.

Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih and NEOM CEO Nadhmi Al-Nasr witnessed the signing of the agreement.

Additionally, the giga-project also signed a memorandum of understanding with the Ministry of Economy and Planning to supervise the economic and statistical activities within NEOM while providing its necessary support.

The MoU was signed at the ministry’s headquarters in the presence of Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal bin Fadel Al-Ibrahim and NEOM’s Al-Nasr.

The newly signed MoU comes within the framework of the ministry’s experience across several activities related to the economy and statistics sectors in all regions of the Kingdom.

According to the terms of the agreement, the two parties will form a steering committee featuring representatives from each party, whose mission will be strategic supervision, cooperation and continuous coordination.

This pact will contribute to achieving the goals of NEOM and achieving economic diversification, which is one of the main goals of Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: NEOM Saudi Ministry of Economy and Planning Saudi Ministry of Investment

Related

Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM

Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand

Saudi Arabia lures BlackRock’s global clients as infrastructure investments see strong demand
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been attracting the attention of the global clients of US-based asset manager BlackRock as they see strong demand in the Kingdom’s infrastructure investments, reported Reuters.

Rachel Lord, BlackRock’s senior managing director and head of the Asia-Pacific region, said the company had deployed over $15 billion in natural gas pipelines in Saudi Arabia. 

She added that the Kingdom is a very appealing destination with “a strong set of investment opportunities to come.” 

In November, Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund and BlackRock signed an agreement to jointly explore infrastructure projects in the Middle East, primarily focusing on the Kingdom. 

The PIF has signed a memorandum of understanding with the firm to help attract regional and international investors to projects, including those in the energy, power and utilities, transportation, telecommunication and social infrastructure sectors. 

The MoU comes as the PIF explores new opportunities in the Middle East while boosting the participation of the Saudi private sector. It also aligns with the fund’s objective to further bolster its domestic and regional investment portfolio.   

In May, the PIF also expanded its strategy by developing a unit with a capital of $3 billion to invest in industries across Iraq. 

According to Muteb Al-Shathri, acting CEO of the Saudi-Iraq Investment Co., the unit will be headquartered in the Kingdom. It will look for funding opportunities in infrastructure, mining and real estate development, among other areas.    

The PIF is crucial in accelerating the Kingdom’s economic diversification as part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 strategy. 

The transformational strategy aims to increase foreign direct investment contribution to the gross domestic product from 0.7 percent in 2016 to 5.7 percent by 2030. 

In addition to the PIF, platforms like Invest in Saudi have also launched initiatives to invite investors to the Kingdom. 

Saudi Arabia also announced a new business visa earlier this month as part of the Kingdom’s drive to attract foreign funding into the economy.  

The “visiting investor” visa is being launched by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Investment, which worked closely with the Kingdom’s Foreign Affairs department to develop the new permit.

Topics: BlackRock Saudi infrastructure

Related

PIF signs MoU with investment firm BlackRock to boost infrastructure project finances
Business & Economy
PIF signs MoU with investment firm BlackRock to boost infrastructure project finances

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
First Mauritian pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia 
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Indian investors gear up for ‘big-time opportunities’ in Saudi real estate
Indian investors gear up for ‘big-time opportunities’ in Saudi real estate
Sweet and savory, Bangladeshi biscuits find top market in Middle East
Sweet and savory, Bangladeshi biscuits find top market in Middle East

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.