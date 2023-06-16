You are here

Saudi industry minister continues investment drive tour with Germany visit

Saudi industry minister continues investment drive tour with Germany visit
Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held talks with Roland Weigert, vice minister in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy (SPA)
Saudi industry minister continues investment drive tour with Germany visit

Saudi industry minister continues investment drive tour with Germany visit
RIYADH: German investment in the Saudi mining sector was one of the key topics of discussion when the Kingdom’s industry minister met with a leading Bavarian politician.

Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources Bandar Alkhorayef held talks with Roland Weigert, vice minister in the Bavarian Ministry of Economic Affairs, Regional Development and Energy, as part of his visit to Germany.

The pair also discussed ways to enhance the Saudi-German partnership and exchange expertise, as well as focusing on the promising investment opportunities between the two countries, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Alkhorayef’s visit to Germany aims to boost the Kingdom’s industrial and mining sectors, which are among the major pillars of the Saudi Vision 2030 initiative to diversify the economy away from oil and attract foreign investment.

Mining is one of the 13 strategic sectors in the plan, and there is an estimated $1.3 trillion worth of resources to be excavated in the Kingdom. 

As well as meeting with Weigert during his trip to Germany, Alkhorayef also visited the Technical University of Munich.

The minister was briefed about its engineering, artificial intelligence, and Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, and discussed cooperation and partnership with the university’s officials in academic research, specialized in the industrial and mining sectors.

Alkhorayef’s Germany visit came a week after he held similar meetings in France as part of Saudi Arabia’s drive to attract foreign investment into its economy.

The minister met with leading business figures at the headquarters of the Chamber of Commerce in Paris, and he emphasized the Kingdom’s keenness to facilitate investment.

Saudi Arabia has been working to transform its mining industry into the third pillar of its national strategy, and in March it issued 27 new licenses in the sector, bringing the total to 2,314.   

The Kingdom boasts over 20 distinct mineral types, including gravel, gold, iron, copper, granite and marble.  

It also features 35 specific geological formations, known as mineral belts, with abundant deposits.    

Oil Updates — prices set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism

Oil Updates — prices set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

Oil Updates — prices set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism

Oil Updates — prices set to snap two-week losing streak on China demand optimism
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

NEW YORK/SINGAPORE: Oil prices were set to snap a two-week losing streak despite trading marginally lower early on Friday, amid optimism about higher energy demand from top crude importer China and a weaker dollar, according to Reuters.

Brent futures dipped 17 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $75.50 a barrel by 6:41 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude dropped 16 cents, also 0.2 percent, to $70.46 a barrel.

Both benchmarks surged about 3 percent during the prior session.

Data on Thursday showed China’s oil refinery throughput rose 15.4 percent in May from a year earlier, hitting its second-highest total on record. Chinese demand for oil is expected to keep climbing at an assured rate during the second half of the year, Kuwait Petroleum Corp’s CEO said.

In the US, data released on Thursday showed retail sales unexpectedly rose in May, along with higher-than-expected jobless claims last week. The dollar fell to a five-week low versus a basket of other currencies.

A weaker dollar makes oil cheaper for holders of other currencies, which could boost demand.

Analysts also expect voluntary crude output cuts implemented in May by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, and by Saudi Arabia in July, to support prices.

Still, a weak economic outlook looms over market sentiment, as China’s industrial output and retail sales growth in May missed forecasts.

“Crude prices are trying to find support as the global growth outlook remains vulnerable to further shocks from aggressive rate hiking campaigns,” Edward Moya, an analyst at OANDA said in a note.

The European Central Bank raised interest rates to a 22-year high as expected on Thursday. The US Federal Reserve this week signalled at least a half of a percentage point increase by year end.

Higher interest rates ultimately increase borrowing costs for consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand. 

 

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

China's industrial output grows 3.5% in May

China’s industrial output grows 3.5% in May
Updated 15 June 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: China’s economy stumbled in May with industrial output and retail sales growth missing forecasts, adding to expectations that Beijing will need to do more to shore up a shaky post-pandemic recovery.

The economic rebound seen earlier this year has lost momentum in the second quarter, prompting China’s central bank to cut some key interest rates this week for the first time in nearly a year, with expectations of more to come.

“The post-pandemic recovery appears to have run its course, an economic double dip is nearly confirmed, and we now see significant downside risks to our below-consensus GDP growth forecasts of 5.5 percent and 4.2 percent for 2023 and 2024, respectively,” analysts at Nomura said in a research note after the latest disappointing data.

Industrial output grew 3.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, slowing from the 5.6 percent expansion in April and slightly below a 3.6 percent increase expected by analysts in a Reuters poll, as manufacturers struggle with weak demand at home and abroad.

Retail sales — a key gauge of consumer confidence — rose 12.7 percent, missing forecasts of 13.6 percent growth and slowing from April’s 18.4 percent.

“All the data points so far sent consistent signals that the economic momentum is weakening,” said Zhiwei Zhang, president of Pinpoint Asset Management.

Data ranging from factory surveys and trade to loan growth and home sales have shown signs of weakness in the world’s second-biggest economy. Crude steel output extended both year-on-year and month-on-month falls in May while daily coal output fell from April too, NBS figures showed.

The soft run of data has defied analysts’ expectations for a sharper pickup, given comparisons with last year’s very weak performance, when many cities were under strict COVID-19 lockdowns.

Analysts say the figures also reinforce the case that more stimulus is needed as China faces deflationary risks, mounting local government debts, record youth unemployment and weakening global demand.

“Insufficient domestic demand and sluggish external demand could interrupt the momentum in the ongoing months, leaving China with a more gradual U-shape recovery trajectory on its month-on-month growth path,” said Bruce Pang, chief economist at Jones Lang LaSalle.

Introducing stimulus with large-scale policy easing would be the first step, Pang said. “But it could need two to three years to shore up a slowing economic recovery.”

Following the downbeat data, JP Morgan trimmed its forecast for China’s 2023 full-year gross domestic product growth to 5.5 percent from 5.9 percent. The government has set a modest GDP growth target of around 5 percent for this year, after badly missing the 2022 goal.

Interest rate

China’s central bank on Thursday cut the interest rate on its one-year medium-term lending facility, the first such easing in 10 months, paving the way for cuts in the benchmark loan prime rates next week. The move was expected after it trimmed some short-term rates earlier in the week.

The yuan hit a fresh six-month low after the rate cut and China’s stock markets rose, with the benchmark CSI 300 gaining 1.6 percent and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbing 2.2 percent.

Markets are also betting on more stimulus, including measures targeting the floundering property sector, once a key driver of growth.

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award
Updated 15 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award

Saudi start-up firm wins Visa digital finance award
  • Amwal Tech takes prize for new authentication system
  • Lamaa, a Saudi financial tech firm, was runner-up with prize money of SR100,000
Updated 15 June 2023
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: A Riyadh start-up has won top prize in a Visa-sponsored competition that seeks to improve digital shopping.
Amwal Tech, which was set up last year, came top in the Saudi heat of the Visa Everywhere Initiative, taking a SR150,000 ($40,000) prize for its all-in-one encrypted transaction and identity app that processes payments quickly and safely.
Lamaa, a Saudi financial tech firm, was runner-up with prize money of SR100,000, and also won a separate “social impact award” with a SR50,000 prize. Monak, a “digital lifestyle” company, came third and won SR50,000.
The competition was also open to firms from Bahrain and Oman.
Fascano, an app that helps track orders, won the Omani contest while the price comparison app Daleel won first place among Bahrain-based firms. Both were awarded $40,000 in prize money.
Winners will also be given priority access to Visa’s network of partners in banking and government sectors.
The awards were presented at a ceremony in Riyadh on June 14.
Ali Bailoun, Visa’s Regional General Manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Oman, said he had witnessed “remarkable advancements in the Saudi fintech industry.
“The presence of such outstanding fintechs and startups at this year’s VEI was truly exhilarating,” he added.
Amwal will now compete in the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa regional final on July 27. First place is worth SR75,000 and an “audience favorite” award offers a SAR37,500 prize.
The winners will go on to global finals on Sept. 19 at TechCrunch Disrupt in San Francisco.
Nezar Alhaidar, Director of Fintech Saudi, said the caliber of Saudi entrants this year was “deeply impressive. We extend our warmest congratulations to Amwal and eagerly anticipate their representation of Saudi Arabia at the regional level.”

 

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Updated 15 June 2023

Saudi Arabia's M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA

Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply soars 5.59% to $700bn: SAMA
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News Pakistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s M3 money supply has surged 5.59 percent to SR2.63 billion ($700 billion) in the week ending June 8, up from SR2.5 billion on Dec. 31, according to data released by the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA.

The M3 money supply — the broadest measure of liquidity in the monetary system — went up 0.83 percent to $2.61 billion in the week ending June 8 compared to the preceding week. 

The SAMA data also revealed that the money supply in Saudi Arabia has been stable at SR2.6 billion in the past seven weeks.

Generally, central banks use M3 money supply figures to direct monetary policy, thereby controlling inflation, consumption, growth, and liquidity over medium- and long-term periods.

Additionally, the M2 money supply recorded a 5.04 percent rise in the week ending June 8 compared to Dec. 31.

The M2 is a measurement of the nation’s money supply that estimates all the cash individuals have in hand or short-term bank deposits. It is usually used to indicate possible increases or decreases in inflation levels.

Meanwhile, the M1 money supply, comprising currency, demand and other liquid deposits, rose 1.46 percent in the week ending June 8 compared to the end of December 2022.

The M1 money supply contains currency and assets that can be quickly converted to cash.

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy

Egypt applies to join BRICS bloc, confirms Russian envoy
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a bid to enhance trade and economic cooperation, Egypt has officially applied to join the five-member BRICS bloc of emerging economies, according to Georgy Borizenko, the Russian ambassador to Cairo. 

The BRICS group comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

“Egypt has applied to join the BRICS group because one of the initiatives that BRICS is currently engaged in is the maximum transfer of trade to alternative currencies, whether national or the creation of some kind of joint currency. Egypt is very interested in this,” said Borizenko. 

The Russian envoy also added that Egypt wants to boost ties with Russia.

“New payment mechanisms are being created for trade transactions,” he added.

The confirmation regarding Egypt’s request to join BRICS comes a few days after the foreign ministers of member states held a meeting in Cape Town, which also witnessed the attendance of diplomats from other countries, including Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. 

In February, Egypt joined the BRICS New Development Bank, which could boost the country’s infrastructure and solve its ongoing economic crisis. Lawmakers of the country welcomed this step as it could help the crisis-hit nation to reduce demand for US dollars.

On June 13, Egyptian Supply Minister Ali Moselhy said that the country is planning to pay for imports from India, China and Russia in their local currencies instead of the US dollar.

“Nothing of the sort has been implemented, but there are discussions so that we can trade in local currencies of countries like India, Russia or China,” said Moselhy, according to Reuters. 

Meanwhile, Egypt’s annual urban consumer inflation rate in May accelerated to 32.7 percent from 30.6 percent in April, primarily driven by increased food prices, according to the country’s statistics agency CAPMAS. 

The report stated that Egypt’s month-on-month urban inflation also witnessed a surge, as it went up to 2.7 percent in May from 1.7 percent in April.

