‘Better stay home’: Kyiv’s grim bomb shelters deter residents

Local residents take shelter in a metro station in the center of Kyiv during a Russian missile attack on June 16, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (AFP)
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

  • Residents are frustrated that the authorities have abandoned the purpose-built bomb shelter, despite an official drive to inspect and improve the facilities
  • As a result, a commission including Kyiv's Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspected more than 4,600 air-raid shelters in Kyiv this monthshleters
AFP

KYIV: An old door has been laid over broken steps to provide a precarious way down to a bomb shelter in the east of Ukraine’s capital Kyiv.
Inside, locals switch on torches to view the vast space, designed decades ago and originally equipped with toilets, water tanks, two separate entrances and a ventilation system.
But with war with Russia raging and amid Moscow’s regular attempts to strike Kyiv, this Cold War-era bomb shelter is no longer functioning.
Located under an abandoned building, the shelter has no lighting and the ventilation shaft is blocked with trash. Only a few homeless people sleep here.
“It’s been in this state for 10 years,” said local resident Oleksandr, 43.
“This is a real bomb shelter. If it was cleaned up, 350 people could fit in here: almost two blocks of flats,” said Kateryna Shylo, 42, a mother-of-three who lives near the shelter on Suleiman Stalsky Street.
Residents are frustrated that the authorities have abandoned the purpose-built bomb shelter, despite an official drive to inspect and improve the facilities.
This came after a recent tragedy when a mother, her 9-year-old girl and another woman were killed by missile debris on June 1 while trying to enter a locked shelter in a Kyiv clinic during nighttime strikes.
As a result, a commission including Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko inspected more than 4,600 air-raid shelters in Kyiv this month.
It ruled that 65 percent were useable, while a further 21 percent needed work and 14 percent were unfit for purpose.
Almost a third required a phone call to someone with a key to gain access.
In the Soviet era, bomb shelters were built around the city and had regular upkeep, due to the threat of nuclear war.
Since then, many have fallen into disrepair.
The shelter on Suleiman Stalsky Street was illegally privatised and changed hands many times. It is no long even marked on a public map of shelters.
Yet “at the start of the war people came here — there was no choice,” said Shylo.
In the first months after the Russian invasion in February 2022. residents tried to improve it, bringing beds, chairs and benches, but they regularly had to clean up human waste in a space shared with homeless people and drug addicts, and it was very cold sleeping there, Shylo said.
“We just got tired of it.”
Officials could “influence the owner by legal means to bring the premises into proper condition,” said Oleksandr.
The bomb shelter is rated “class 2,” the second highest category of protection against a blast wave.
This is much safer than cellars, the most basic type of shelter.
It was built in 1982 to house up to 350 people with a total area of 234 square meters.
“There was everything there: there were bunk beds... there were even gas masks,” said Ganna Skirsko, 67, who used to come and clean there.
Yet in a letter to a resident this month, shown to AFP, a district official, Pavlo Babiy, said restoration would cost 1.8 million hryvnias ($51,000) and was “not economically feasible.”
In western Kyiv, an official shelter on Beresteiskiy Avenue looks much cleaner.
But it also has rusty ventilation pipes and water tanks and broken toilets. The walls are moldy with paint peeling off.
The shelter was being used for storage but residents cleared out trash and put in basic furniture at the start of the war, when many used it.
As an air raid siren wails, local resident Anna Boryshkevych goes down there with just one other person.
The 30-year-old said the shelter puts most people off.
“I think there’s 300 to 400 square meters here. If it was done up properly, all the people who live in this block of flats could stay here, but they don’t really want to,” said the public health center coordinator.
“It’s not worth it for someone to stay here — you try to weigh your chances: maybe it’s better to stay at home in comfort.”
Many residents of the 1960s-era building above are elderly, she said, pointing to the steep steps down.
“How can a person get down here in a wheelchair? That’s a question that is not even asked.”
Boryshkevych notes that the shelter has at least had one repair: the electric light now works, which she links to the official response to recent deaths.
Every time there’s a new tragedy, there are calls for change, she says, but “you somehow get used to not having a normal shelter.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict shelters bomb Kyiv

Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen

Serbia’s court orders detention, investigation of three Kosovo policemen
Updated 19 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

  • Kosovo says the three were arrested inside its territory by Serbian officers who had crossed the border
  • The three “had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar said
Reuters

BELGRADE: A Serbian court on Friday ordered the continued detention and investigation of three Kosovo policemen detained this week in a border area in disputed circumstances.
Kosovo says the three were arrested inside its territory by Serbian officers who had crossed the border. Belgrade says they were detained inside Serbia.
The Public Prosecutor’s Office in Serbia’s southwestern city of Kraljevo said it had charged the three policemen with unauthorized production, possession, carrying and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
“The judge for the preliminary proceedings of the Higher Court in Kraljevo ordered the detention of all suspects,” the prosecutor’s office said in a statement.
A US envoy called on Serbia to release the trio, saying the officers did not intentionally cross the border and the “likely scenarios” were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or “inadvertently crossed the boundary.”
The three “had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released,” US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Gabriel Escobar told an online briefing for reporters.
This “escalation on top of a previous escalation” is “really creating some very difficult conditions for the region, not just for Serbia and Kosovo,” Escobar said.
The detentions were the latest in a series of incidents that have led to unrest in the area and raised concern of renewed violence between Serbia and Kosovo.
Kosovo’s Prime Minister Albin Kurti has demanded the release of the three, saying their arrests was an act of aggression by Serbia. Kosovo has banned all vehicles with Serbian license plates from entering its territory.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic denied the accusations and accused Kurti of inciting conflict.
The United States and Britain urged Kosovo and Serbia to reduce tensions and called for the immediate release of the Kosovo policemen, while EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borell has called crisis talks with Kurti and Vucic for next week.
Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia with the backing of the West following a 1998-99 war. Serbia still considers Kosovo part of its territory.

Topics: Serbia Kosovo US border

German police appeal for images taken of an attack in which Americans were pushed down a slope

German police appeal for images taken of an attack in which Americans were pushed down a slope
Updated 16 June 2023
AP

  • “We are looking for photographs which, by chance, show two young women and a man (approx. 30 years old) who were staying east of the Marienbruecke,” Kempten police said
  • The Marienbruecke, or Mary's Bridge, is a popular vantage point for photos of Neuschwanstein
AP

BERLIN: Police in southern Germany are appealing for photos and videos taken by witnesses of an attack near Neuschwanstein castle in which an American man allegedly pushed two women down a steep slope, killing one of them. A suspect was arrested following the attack.
German news agency dpa quoted police as saying Friday that they have so far received about a dozen submissions on a specially created website, but assume many more images were taken by tourists present at the site.
“We are looking for photographs which, by chance, show two young women and a man (approx. 30 years old) who were staying east of the Marienbruecke,” Kempten police said on their website. “These persons may have been walking together or separately.”
The Marienbruecke, or Mary’s Bridge, is a popular vantage point for photos of Neuschwanstein, the most famous of the castles built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria in the 19th century.
According to the initial police investigation, the suspect met the two female tourists, Americans aged 21 and 22, on a hiking path and lured them onto a trail that leads to a viewpoint.
“The younger of the two women was attacked by the suspect,” police spokesman Holger Stabik said. “The older one tried to rush to her aid, was then choked by the suspect and subsequently pushed down a slope.”
The assailant then appears to have attempted to sexually assault the 21-year-old before pushing her down the slope as well, prosecutors said. She fell nearly 50 meters (165 feet), ending up close to her friend.
Both women were recovered by mountain rescuers. The 21-year-old was flown to a hospital with serious injuries and later died. The 22-year-old remains hospitalized, but is “responsive,” police said.
Authorities haven’t named either of the victims or given any further details.
The suspect, who likewise was not identified, remains in custody on suspicion of murder and attempted murder, prosecutors said, adding it wasn’t clear how long he had been in the country.
The US Embassy in Berlin said it was aware of the incident and the consulate in Munich was in contact with authorities.
“Due to privacy considerations, we are unable to comment further at this time,” the embassy said in a statement.

Topics: Germany American Marienbruecke Neuschwanstein attack

Russia’s Lavrov casts doubt on ‘non-working’ grain deal — Ifax

Russia’s Lavrov casts doubt on ‘non-working’ grain deal — Ifax
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

  • Russia would continue to deliver grain to developing countries even if the deal, due to expire on July 17, was not renewed
Reuters

MOSCOW: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, asked about the possibility of extending the Black Sea grain deal, said: “How can you extend something that doesn’t work?,” Interfax reported on Friday.
He said, however, that Russia would continue to deliver grain to developing countries even if the deal, due to expire on July 17, was not renewed, RIA news agency said.
Another agency, TASS, quoted Lavrov as saying that an explosion that damaged an ammonia pipeline between Russia and Ukraine was evidence that someone wanted to wreck the grain deal.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Grain deal Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov

‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts

‘Highly likely’ Russia behind Ukraine dam collapse – international experts
Updated 16 June 2023
Reuters

  • Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict
  • The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam was breached in the early hours of June 6
Reuters

AMSTERDAM: It is “highly likely” that the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in southern Ukraine was caused by explosives planted by Russians, a team of legal experts assisting Ukraine’s prosecutors in their investigation said in preliminary findings released on Friday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has accused Ukraine of destroying the Kakhovka dam as a Western-backed tactic to escalate the conflict.
Ukraine is investigating the blast as a war crime and possible criminal environmental destruction, or “ecocide.”
The vast Soviet-era Kakhovka hydroelectric dam, under Russian control since the Feb. 24 invasion, was breached in the early hours of June 6, unleashing floodwater across a swathe of the battleground in southern Ukraine, destroying farmland and cutting off water supplies to a large part of the population.
Experts with the international human rights law firm Global Rights Compliance, which is implementing Western-back efforts to support accountability for atrocities in Ukraine, visited the Kherson region from June 10-11 with Ukraine’s prosecutor general and a team from the International Criminal Court.
“The evidence and analysis of the information available – which includes seismic sensors and discussions with top demolition experts – indicates that there is a high probability the destruction was caused by pre-emplaced explosives positioned at critical points within the dam’s structure,” a summary of preliminary findings from the law firm’s team seen by Reuters said.
Senior lawyer Yousuf Syed Khan at Global Rights Compliance, who participated in the field mission to Kherson, said the finding that the dam was blown up with pre-emplaced explosives by the Russian side “is an 80 percent and above determination.”
The finding is based “not only on seismic sensors, and one of the leading open-source intelligence providers, but also based on patterns of attack and other attacks that we have documented,” he said in an interview. That included previous attacks on critical water infrastructure, including installations and pipelines, he said.
They dismissed the theory that a catastrophic dam breach could have been caused by mismanagement alone.
The destruction of the dam and impact on the Kakhovka reservoir and surrounding area has created conditions which the investigators said could constitute a starvation crime by targeting “an object indispensable to the survival of the civilian population,” Khan said.
The attack may form part of a broader crime against humanity, but the group has not yet made that determination.
Attacking a dam intentionally may constitute a war crime under international humanitarian law because they are presumed to be civilian in nature, unless there is a valid military objective, British Barrister Catriona Murdoch, who led the mobile justice team investigation, said in a statement.
“Even in the highly unlikely scenario the dam, or indeed the area nearby, posed a valid military objective commensurate with eviscerating the dam, it is still afforded an elevated protection under international humanitarian law,” she said.
The ICC, the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal, is also investigating the attacks on Ukraine’s infrastructure, which may violate international law.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report

Vast cyber espionage campaign linked to China: report
Updated 16 June 2023
AFP

  • Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan
AFP

Washington: Online attackers with clear links to China are behind a vast cyber espionage campaign targeting government agencies of interest to Beijing, Google subsidiary Mandiant said on Thursday.
“This is the broadest cyber espionage campaign known to be conducted by a China-nexus threat actor since the mass exploitation of Microsoft Exchange in early 2021,” said Mandiant chief technology officer Charles Carmakal.
The cyberattackers compromised the computer defenses of hundreds of organizations, in some cases stealing “emails of prominent employees dealing in matters of interest to the Chinese government,” Carmakal added.
Mandiant reported having “high confidence” that a group referred to as UNC4841 was behind the wide-ranging espionage campaign “in support of the People’s Republic of China.”
The hackers targeted victims in at least 16 different countries, striking organizations in the public and private sectors worldwide, the report said.
The targeting focused on issues of high policy importance to the Chinese government, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region and Taiwan, according to the report.
Victims included foreign ministries, research organizations, and foreign trade missions based in Hong Kong and Taiwan, Mandiant said in its findings.
The attacks involved email messages booby-trapped with malicious code and exploited a vulnerability in Barracuda software for screening such missives to make sure they are safe, according to the report.
The cyber espionage activity was detected in May and is believed to have started as early as October of last year.
“We continue to see evidence of ongoing malware activity” on some systems that were compromised, Barracuda Networks told AFP.
The 2021 hack of Microsoft Exchange, which security researchers attributed to a Beijing-backed group, affected at least 30,000 organizations in the United States including businesses and local governments.
Washington has frequently accused Beijing of cyberattacks against US targets, with the issue contributing to a deterioration in relations between the two powers in recent years.
China has consistently denied the claims, and has railed against alleged US cyber espionage, last year accusing the US National Security Agency of carrying out “tens of thousands of malicious attacks on network targets in China.”
The latest hacking revelations come as Secretary of State Antony Blinken heads to China for talks on Sunday and Monday, the first visit by a top US diplomat in nearly five years.
A senior State Department official said the trip is aimed at helping the two countries manage their “competition” responsibly, and “at a minimum, reduce the risk of miscalculation so that we do not veer into potential conflict.”
Meanwhile, in an apparently unrelated cyberattack, CNN reported Thursday that several US federal agencies had been caught in a Russian group’s hack of the commonly used software MOVEit.
When asked for comment by AFP, the White House pointed to an advisory issued last week by the FBI and CISA, the federal government’s lead cybersecurity agency, warning of the software’s vulnerability and offering information on how to mitigate it.

