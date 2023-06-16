Putin: Russia fully complies with climate commitments, unlike others

ST. PETERSBURG: Russia, unlike other countries, fully complies with its climate commitments and is even ahead of schedule, Russian President Vladimir Putin has told the UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

“Unlike many other countries, we fully fulfill all our obligations in this area. Even with a certain advance,” Putin said during an inspection of a stand at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum dedicated to the upcoming UN climate summit in the UAE.

Speaking about the indicators in the tourism sector, Putin revealed there was a threefold-increase in the number of Russian tourists traveling to the UAE last year.

“Last year, I don't remember exactly by how many, but there was a very large increase in tourists (to the UAE). A million, 900,000 in my opinion,” Putin said.

Before that, there were 300,000, he recalled, adding: “This year there are already 500,000 of our tourists (who have gone to the UAE).”

Putin met with Al-Nahyan at the event on Friday and they toured the UAE pavilion together.

The UAE president expressed hope that the number of tourists will exceed one million.

“And it's not bad for our people,” Putin replied, and added: “Relations between Russia and the Emirates are developing very successfully.

“I won’t talk about specific figures now — they are impressive. But the main thing is that they benefit both Russia and the United Arab Emirates – largely, of course, thanks to your support.”

Al-Nahyan also noted the strength of bilateral relations, saying: “We are building strong relations – I am grateful to you for this, Mr. President, and for the world to benefit from our relations too. I thank you, Mr. President, for your attitude towards the United Arab Emirates and you personally for this opportunity.”

The UAE is the guest country at St. Petersburg International Economic Forum this year.