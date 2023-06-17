Scolari comes out of retirement to coach Brazil’s Atletico Mineiro

You are here

Brazil's Athletico Paranaense coach Luiz Felipe Scolari during a Copa Libertadores Group G soccer match, in Asuncion, Paraguay on May 4, 2023. Scolari came out of retirement on Friday to take charge of Atletico Mineiro. (AP File)
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

  • Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet
  • Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo
AP

SAO PAULO: Former Brazil and Portugal coach Luiz Felipe Scolari came out of retirement on Friday to take charge of Atletico Mineiro.

The 74-year-old Scolari announced the end of his coaching career in November but has contracted with the Brazilian club for 18 months.

Soon after Athletico Paranaense informed that Scolari was leaving his job there as technical director, Atletico announced the signing with the coach who won the 2002 World Cup.

Last year, Scolari took Athletico Paranaense to the final of the Copa Libertadores, in which his team lost to Flamengo. He worked at the club last year from May to November and said he achieved all of his goals in football.

Scolari will take over at Atletico Mineiro from Argentine coach Eduardo Coudet, who left the job this week after bad results and public disagreements with club executives.

Scolari told The Associated Press in October that he no longer thought of himself as a coach. He has yet to comment about the deal with Atletico Mineiro.

Atletico said in a statement they signed Scolari due to his “gregarious profile” and success. The team was fourth in the Brazilian championship after 10 matches, six points behind leader Botafogo.

Atletico were knocked out of the Brazilian Cup this month and was close to achieving a spot in the knockout stage of the Copa Libertadores.

As well as his World Cup title with Brazil and two Copa Libertadores trophies, Scolari took Portugal to the final of the 2004 European Championship. A career low point came when Germany humiliated tournament hosts Brazil 7-1 in the semifinals of the 2014 World Cup.

AFP

  • Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd
  • Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time
AFP

PARIS: England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales saw their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Germany suffer a setback in a 4-2 home defeat by Armenia.

Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd in the world and kept up their perfect record in Group C.

Malta defender Ferdinando Apap turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to give England an early lead, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a superb strike.

Harry Kane, who became England’s all-time top scorer during the last international window in March, made it three goals in three games in this campaign with a penalty to make it 3-0.

Substitute Callum Wilson then completed the scoring late on from another spot-kick awarded for a handball following a VAR check.

“Of course we know we have the quality to win the game and then it’s about the mentality. I thought that was excellent from the start,” said Southgate.

England are six points clear of Ukraine, Italy and North Macedonia, albeit having played one match more.

While Italy are currently involved in the Nations League finals, Ukraine got their first points with a stunning comeback to win 3-2 in North Macedonia.

An Enis Bardhi penalty and a brilliant curling strike from Napoli’s Eljif Elmas had North Macedonia — who qualified for Euro 2020 — two goals up.

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi pulled one back for Ukraine just after the hour mark and they then equalized through Yukhym Konoplia.

North Macedonia, who visit England on Monday, were reduced to 10 men before Viktor Tsygankov headed in a cross from Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk with seven minutes left to complete the comeback.

Kylian Mbappe put speculation over his future at Paris Saint-Germain to one side as he captained France and scored in their 3-0 win over Group B outsiders Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal.

Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time.

France got their third late on when Aymen Mouelhi scored an own goal, turning in Mbappe’s low cross.

“The objective was to win and get the job done but we should have scored more goals,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

The World Cup runners-up are top of Group B with a maximum nine points from three games, leaving them three points clear of Greece, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Athens.

Captain Tasos Bakasetas gave the hosts the lead from a penalty before Nathan Collins equalized, but Giorgos Masouras got the winner for Greece, who visit France on Monday.

Ireland ended the game with 10 men after Matt Doherty’s late sending-off.

Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and reached the knockout stages both times, but their chances of making Euro 2024 are in the balance after going down to Armenia in Cardiff.

Daniel James put Wales ahead but Argentina-born Lucas Zelarayan and German-born youngster Grant-Leon Ranos both scored twice for Armenia.

Harry Wilson pulled another one back for Wales, but they had Kieffer Moore sent off toward the end and are currently third in Group D, two points behind leaders Turkiye, who won 3-2 in Latvia.

Turkiye twice threw away a lead, with Kristers Tobers scoring Latvia’s second goal in the 94th minute. However, Irfan Can Kahveci headed in the winner a minute later.

Denmark edged out Northern Ireland 1-0 in Copenhagen to sit at the top of four teams all on six points in Group H.

Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg scored the winner, although Callum Marshall was denied an injury-time equalizer for Northern Ireland after a lengthy VAR check discovered an offside.

Kazakhstan and Finland also moved onto six points after beating San Marino (3-0) and Slovenia (2-0) respectively.

Switzerland won 2-1 in Andorra to make it three victories out of three in Group I.

They are two points above Romania, who drew 0-0 in Kosovo, while Israel scored two late goals to beat Belarus 2-1 in Budapest.

Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
  • Attacking edge ensures victory over Australia as Saudi Arabia eye quarterfinal berth
John Duerden

CHONBURI: Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday, a perfect start that provides a solid platform for progress to the quarterfinals. 

After both teams had had their chances, the breakthrough came from Nawaf Al-Bishri, who found the target just before the hour.

With four minutes remaining, Nawaf Al-Jadaani added a second to seal the win and the points, though it was far from an easy game for the victors, who were a little more clinical in attack than their opponents.

However, the match provided an excellent preparation for the tests to come in this 16-nation tournament. 

Australia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the West Asians, who have not had success in this tournament since 1988 — when it also took place in Thailand — though Al-Jadaani’s low shot from outside the box zipped just past the post.

Both goalkeepers had their moments. Just after the half-hour Al-Bishri shot straight at the ’keeper from the left side of the area. Almost immediately, Nestory Irankunda was in a similar position for Australia, but his shot was also blocked.

At the break, it was the Australians who had enjoyed the better chances, but the important statistic showed that neither defense had been breached.

The breakthrough came courtesy of a mistake. Australian defender Andriano Lebib loitered too long on the ball in his own half and his attempted pass was blocked by Al-Bishri, who then rounded the goalkeeper and slotted home. It was an opportunistic strike from the lively forward.

The young Socceroos pushed forward in an attempt to get back on level terms, but were met with a defense that was well-marshalled by coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi. Whatever Australia threw at them, Saudi Arabia were able to rise to the occasion and maintain their lead. 

As the minutes ticked by and the sky darkened in Chonburi, the opposition became increasingly desperate to get something out of the game, but found themselves caught on a devastating counter. Talal Hajji hooked the ball over the defense, freeing Mohammed Al-Muhaysh down the right. The full-back’s pass across the box was perfect, leaving Al-Jaadani with little to do but side foot the ball into an empty net.

The reactions to the goal showed that all knew where the points were going. The Australians had hands on heads and hips, while Saudi Arabia’s players, coaching staff and substitutes celebrated. Despite more than eight minutes of injury time, on a hot and humid evening in Southeast Asia, there was never going to be any comeback. 

The young Green Falcons take on Tajikistan on Monday and then complete the group stage with a clash against China three days later. The four semifinalists will all represent Asia at the U-17 World Cup later this year.

Manchester United discusses granting exclusivity to Qatari Sheikh in $6 billion-plus sale — sources

Reuters

  • The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe
  • A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world
Reuters

LONDON: English football club Manchester United is negotiating granting exclusivity to the consortium led by Qatar’s Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani in talks to sell itself for more than $6 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

While a deal remains uncertain, the development represents a major milestone in the efforts of Sheikh Jassim — the son of Qatar’s former prime minister who is one of the richest men in the Gulf state — to take over the iconic sports brand.

Members of the Glazer family, who own minority stakes in Manchester United and control it thanks to a dual-class share structure, would be cashing out as part of the proposed deal, one of the sources said.

The Qatari offer is currently viewed by the Glazers more favorably than a bid from British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe, founder of chemicals producer INEOS, the sources added. Ratcliffe’s offer envisions that the Glazers would keep some interest in Manchester United.

Manchester United would not be allowed to negotiate with any bidder other than Sheikh Jassim for the exclusivity period. It could not be learned how long this period may last. The sources cautioned that the situation remained fluid and a new bid from Ratcliffe could prevent Sheikh Jassim from securing exclusivity.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Representatives for Manchester United and Sheikh Jassim did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Shares of Manchester United jumped as much as 15 percent on the news and ended trading in New York on Thursday up 6.8 percent at $24.81.

A $6 billion-plus deal for Manchester United would be one of the biggest ever in the sports world, following a similarly sized sale of the National Football League’s Washington Commanders earlier this year.

It would also represent a significant premium to other soccer deals. Last year, the $3.1 billion acquisition of Chelsea Football Club by an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital valued it at 5.7 times revenue for its last financial year.

A sale for more than $6 billion would value Manchester United at more than 10 times last year’s annual revenue, according to Refinitiv data.

The Glazer family, which made its fortune in real estate, retail and health care and also owns the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, bought the team for £790 million ($1 billion) in 2005.

Record 20-time English champions, Manchester United has over 650 million fans worldwide, according to market research firm Kantar. A large number of them have been clamoring for a change of ownership.

That is because the Glazers have overseen a significant downturn in the club’s fortunes, with the club winning just the last of their 20 top-flight titles in former manager Alex Ferguson’s final season in charge in 2012-13.

Manchester United won the League Cup under Erik ten Hag this season, but their third-place finish in the league, 14 points behind local rivals and treble winners Manchester City, underscores the scale of the turnaround required.

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final

AP

  • Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker turned in the winner from close range
  • Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match
AP

ENSCHEDE, Netherlands: Another weekend, another European final for Rodri.

The midfielder whose goal in Istanbul secured Manchester City’s first Champions League title on Saturday played another key role as Spain beat European champions Italy 2-1 on Thursday to advance to the Nations League final against Luka Modric’s Croatia on Sunday.

“I’m thrilled with my year,” Rodri said. “It’s been a huge effort — with the World Cup and winning the historic treble with Manchester City and now we’re in the (Nations League) final.”

With extra time looming, Rodri’s deflected shot fell to substitute Joselu in the 88th minute and the Espanyol striker — who was only just onside — turned in the winner from close range at FC Twente Stadium.

“I didn’t actually celebrate too much because I wasn’t sure it would count,” Rodri said. “Joselu got into the space. He scored a really important goal for us.”

It is a second chance for Spain, who reached the Nations League final in 2021 — beating Italy in the semifinals before losing to France.

It also was a turnaround in fortunes for Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, who replaced Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. He entered the match under pressure after his first two matches in charge were a hard-fought victory against a Norway team missing Erling Haaland and a 2-0 loss to Scotland.

“We just needed time,” he said. “I’ve always said that this is a process and it takes time to establish ideas. It takes time in training. We were unlucky that day.”

Spain had opened the scoring in the third minute when veteran Italy captain Leonardo Bonucci was tackled by Gavi and dispossessed by Yeremy Pino, who then calmly fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma for his second international goal.

But Ciro Immobile hit back quickly for Italy, converting an 11th-minute penalty after Nicolo Zaniolo hit a powerful shot that hit the arm of France-born Real Sociedad defender Robin Le Normand, who was making his debut for La Roja.

Spain take on Croatia in Rotterdam on Sunday in the final while Italy will face hosts the Netherlands in the third-fourth match also in Enschede.

Davide Frattesi thought he had put Italy ahead in the 22nd after running onto a long pass by Jorginho and slotting a low shot through the legs of Unai Simón, but the effort was ruled offside.

The crowd at FC Twente stadium in the eastern Dutch city of Enschede was far quieter than the raucous Croatia supporters who roared their side to a 4-2 victory over hosts the Netherlands. The exception was Spain fans often calling on Rodri to shoot. They got their wish in the 88th minute when his effort set up the winner.

While 37-year-old Luka Modric starred in Croatia’s victory, Bonucci — one year younger — could not make amends for his early error and was substituted at halftime.

In his absence of Italy’s defensive talisman, Spain started the second term strongly and twice came close to taking the lead.

“We dropped off too much in the second half. Absolutely,” Italy coach Roberto Mancini said.

Donnarumma denied Mikel Merino with a good save in the 49th minute. Morata then gathered the rebound with his back to the goal, but shot just wide.

Three minutes later, Rodri connected with an acrobatic effort that sailed just over the bar after Donnarumma weakly punched away a Jordi Alba free kick.

Italy came close to taking the lead in the 65th minute, but Unai Simon’s reflex save denied Davide Frattesi a goal.

Mancini lamented the lack of world class forward at his disposal.

“For a while now, Italy have been lacking some forward, I don’t know why,” he said.

The match started with a moment’s silence for Silvio Berlusconi, the former Italian premier and owner of AC Milan who died Monday.

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius

AFP

  • Infantino paid a visit to the Brazilian national team training camp in Barcelona
  • He said games must be stopped if players were abused while on the pitch
AFP

BARCELONA: FIFA will create an anti-racism taskforce in which Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior will have a “prominent role,” the world football governing body said Thursday.
Real Madrid winger Vinicius was racially abused by Valencia fans in May in an incident which provoked worldwide outrage, and has been the victim of multiple instances of racism during his time in Spain.
“(FIFA president Gianni Infantino) said that FIFA would set up a task force which will work with FIFA to make specific recommendations, with Vinicius Junior taking a prominent role,” said FIFA in a statement.
Infantino paid a visit to the Brazilian national team training camp in Barcelona.
“It’s very important not just to talk about racism and discrimination, but to take action in a decisive and convincing manner — zero tolerance,” said Infantino.
The FIFA president was meeting Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) president Ednaldo Rodrigues ahead of Brazil’s friendly against Guinea on Saturday.
Infantino said games must be stopped if players were abused while on the pitch.
“There is no football if there is racism, so let’s stop the games,” he explained.
“The referees have this opportunity in FIFA competitions as we have this process for stopping the game, and actions have to be taken at every level, at national level as well.”
Earlier in the week the Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism.
Vinicius issued a strongly-worded statement after he was abused, saying: “Today, in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists.”
Earlier in June legislators in the Brazilian state of Rio de Janeiro approved a law on Tuesday to curtail football matches affected by racist abuse, after a wave of disgust over the treatment of Vinicius, a native of the state.
Supporters found guilty of abusing Vinicius were issued stadium bans and fines by Spanish authorities last week.

