Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland in wake of Gino Maeder tragedy

Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland in wake of Gino Maeder tragedy
Cyclists of Bahrain-Victorious ride in honor of teammate Gino Maeder, which took place instead of the 6th stage of the Tour De Suisse on Friday, June 16, 2023. (Keystone via AP)
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland in wake of Gino Maeder tragedy

Teams withdraw from Tour of Switzerland in wake of Gino Maeder tragedy
  • Gino Maeder, who rode for Team Bahrain Victorious, fell into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday’s fifth stage and succumbed to his injuries
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

GENEVA: The Tudor Pro Cycling and Intermarche teams withdrew on Saturday from the Tour of Switzerland following the death of Swiss cyclist Gino Maeder.
Maeder, who rode for Team Bahrain Victorious, fell into a ravine in the downhill finale of Thursday’s fifth stage and succumbed to his injuries aged 26 on Friday.
His team withdrew on Friday and they were joined by Swiss outfit Tudor and Belgian rivals Intermarche prior to Saturday’s seventh stage.
Their withdrawals comes despite organizers saying they had decided to proceed with the remainder of the race after consulting both the teams and the rider’s family.
Tudor, though, tweeted it could not carry on.
“After careful consideration and talking to both riders and staff, the team decided not to continue racing this year’s Tour de Suisse,” Tudor tweeted.
“Under these difficult circumstances we feel it is the human way to respect the feelings of our riders and pay respect to Gino,” it added.
Intermarche followed suit.
“After consultations with our riders and staff, we have decided to withdraw from the Tour of Switzerland,” Intermarche posted on social media.
“Our priority is to respect the mental health of our riders.”
Following the news of his death, the cyclists took part in a 20km ride in his honor replacing the sixth stage.
Organizers however decided against canceling the tour altogether.
“After an emotional day and a very touching ride in memory of Gino Maeder, it was decided in consultation with the family of Gino Maeder that the Tour of Switzerland will continue,” the race director Olivier Senn said Friday.
Maeder’s death sparked many tributes led by two-time Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar, who posted on Instagram: “Rest in peace (heart icon) I will miss you.”
Pogacar’s fellow Slovenian and recently-crowned Giro d’Italia winner Primoz Roglic tweeted: “Speechless.”
The seventh stage on Saturday was due to take the cyclists on an 184-kilometer ride from Tubach to Weinfelden.
The eighth and final stage Sunday is a 26-km time-trial between St. Gallen and Abtwil.

Topics: professional cycling

Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’

Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’

Rodri aiming to bring back Spain’s ‘winning culture’
  • “It will be very important to win again, after all this time, bringing Spain back to the highest point,” Rodri told a news conference Saturday
  • Rodri has become a key figure for coach Luis de la Fuente in midfield
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

ROTTERDAM: Spain midfielder Rodri Hernandez hopes to restore his team’s “winning culture” by beating Croatia on Sunday and winning the Nations League.
Manchester City’s goalscoring hero in their Champions League final triumph over Inter Milan last weekend noted only two players in Spain’s squad had won trophies with the national team — Jordi Alba and Jesus Navas.
Sevilla wing-back Navas lifted the 2010 World Cup with La Roja, while Alba was part of the side which won Spain’s last trophy at Euro 2012, over a decade ago.
“It will be very important to win again, after all this time, bringing Spain back to the highest point,” Rodri told a news conference Saturday, ahead of the final in Rotterdam.
“We only have two players who know what it’s like to win. It’s not just important to win but to create a winning culture, we have to understand that we have a unique opportunity.
“We had the chance to win against France in the (2021) final but we couldn’t do it. This will allow us to recover that winning culture.”
Spain also reached the Euro 2020 semifinals but were beaten by Italy on penalties.
Rodri has become a key figure for coach Luis de la Fuente in midfield and the Man City player believes he is at a career level high.
“I think I am, in terms of maturity, winning titles, it’s a moment I want to extend in the national team,” continued Rodri.
“We have to make it clear how important winning a title is, it would crown a very special season for me.”
Rodri will come face-to-face with Croatian midfield maestro Luka Modric, who shone in his team’s semifinal victory over hosts the Netherlands.
Spain coach De la Fuente highlighted the pair’s quality.
“They seem two extraordinary players to me,” the coach told reporters.
“I’ve already said, for me Rodri is the best defensive midfielder in the world. And Modric is a world class talent.”
The coach said the Real Madrid midfielder was a worry for his team, but so were Croatia as a whole.
“He puts us on alert, but not just Modric — Croatia have players of a very high level, that’s why they are where they are,” said De la Fuente.
“We have to be more alert around Modric, paying attention to him.”
De la Fuente confirmed forward Dani Olmo was fit to feature in the final at De Kuip after missing the 2-1 win over Italy on Thursday in Enschede.

Topics: Rodri Hernandez Spain Nations League

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
  • As some of the world’s most famous players look to move from Europe, the Kingdom’s clubs should not ignore talent to the East
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Arabian football has changed, and is changing the face of Asian football with it.

Few could have predicted the pace of change within the country as recently as six months ago, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo accelerated plans to reshape football in the country; plans that have been turbocharged in recent weeks.

While missing out on the prized signature of Lionel Messi was a blow, a host of other big names are on the verge of joining Karim Benzema as headline arrivals this off-season.

With Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 2027, bidding for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, and having had Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal elected to both the AFC and FIFA executive committees, the desire for the Kingdom to play a leading role in Asian football is clear for all to see.

With the stated ambition of making the Saudi Pro League one of the top 10 leagues in the world within the next decade, achieving that would mean it being regarded as the best in Asia.

If that is the ambition, and if it wants to take its role as a leader of the continent seriously and develop Asian football as a collective, then there is one thing it can do to ensure that is the case – become a hothouse of the best regional talent.

As leagues around the continent, including, regrettably, the AFC Champions League itself, are removing the previous “plus one” quota for AFC players, Saudi Arabia could lead by example if it ensured that some of the money it is spending on foreign talent extended to offering opportunities to the best players of Asia.

It need not come at the expense of headline names like N’Golo Kante, Sergio Ramos or Neymar. With eight foreign spots per club, there is plenty of room across the league.

And with so many headline names coming in, players all over the continent would naturally be attracted to the Kingdom to play with stars they could only dream of coming up against in Europe.

The SPL is no stranger to some of the best names in Asian football.

Syrian pair Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khrbin took the league by storm with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively, the latter even being named Asian Player of the Year in 2017, while Al-Somah won three consecutive Golden Boots on his way to becoming one of the continent’s most feared competitors.

This off-season already, we have seen some of Asia’s biggest names linked to Saudi Arabia.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi are reportedly two names high on the list of those the Kingdom would like to attract, and with good reason given their pedigree.

But if clubs showed a little imagination and adventure, they could also unlock enormous markets to grow the reach of the league.

At just 18 years of age, Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinan is regarded as one of his nation’s most promising young talents. A precocious player, he is now a regular with the senior national team, having made his debut aged just 17, and will be the headline act for Indonesia at next year’s AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

In football-mad Indonesia, his every move is followed and chronicled by fans desperate to develop a major international star. He already has an Instagram following of 1.7 million – more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli combined.

Providing a platform for Marselino to flourish, and opening the SPL up to the football-crazy market of Indonesia, would be a win-win.

At the other end of the age spectrum, a player like Maya Yoshida would add plenty of experience and leadership.

Still only 34, the former Japan national team captain is on the lookout for a new club after departing German outfit Schalke last month.

As one of Japan’s most capped players, having played well over 100 times for his country, including at three World Cups including last year in Qatar, he comes with a wealth of European experience having played in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

With Al-Nassr in need of experienced defenders, and with a tour of Japan just a few weeks away, they could do far worse than the former Southampton captain.

Given the large Indian population within Saudi Arabia, estimated to be close to three million, it would make sense to look to the South Asian nation to tap into that huge market.

A player like defender Sandesh Jhingan would fit the bill perfectly. A quality defender, who had a stint in Europe cut short by injury, the 29-year-old is ambitious and would embrace the chance to play at a higher level and test himself against some of the world’s best attacking talent.

As reported last month, Emirati sensation Yahya Al-Ghassani has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Kingdom, including champions Al-Ittihad.

Whoever it may be, and wherever they come from, if Saudi Arabia is serious about being a leader within Asian football, that should extend to developing and providing opportunities to some of this continent’s best players.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Karim Benzema ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship

Iraq, Oman and Iran march to semifinals of WAFF U-23 Championship
  • Jordan complete last four as the best of second-placed teams in group stage
Updated 17 June 2023
Arab News

The lineup for the semifinals of the 2023 WAFF U-23 Championship is complete after Iraq, Oman and Iran won their respective groups and Jordan joined them as the best second-placed team of the round.

The semifinals of the three-group, nine-team tournament — organized by the West Asia Football Federation — will be played on Sunday with Iraq facing Oman and Jordan taking on Iran.

In Group A, hosts Iraq cruised to a 3-0 win over the UAE to finish top of the standings with four points, ahead of runners-up Jordan only on goal difference.

Group B saw a dramatic end as Palestine led Iran 1-0 deep into stoppage, a scoreline that would have ensured progress to the last four with a maximum of six points from two matches. However, Iran equalized in the 97th minute to break Palestinian hearts and finish top of the group instead.

Despite still claiming four points and second place, the Palestinians missed out on a semifinal spot as Jordan — who also finished with +1 goal difference — had scored more goals in Group A.

Meanwhile in group C, Yemen defeated Lebanon 2-1 in what turned out to be a dead rubber as both teams were eliminated. Oman had already guaranteed top spot with six points from their two matches.

Topics: U-23 WAFF Championship Iraq Oman Iran Jordan

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits

Saudi-backed LIV Golf, PGA Tour file joint motion to dismiss lawsuits
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

Saudi-backed LIV Golf and the PGA Tour filed a motion late Friday to dismiss their antitrust lawsuit and countersuits, ending more than 10 months and enormous legal fees in a bitter dispute that turned into a business agreement.

The filing in a northern California federal court was more procedural than a surprise.

It was a big part of the stunning June 6 agreement in which the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, the PGA Tour and the European tour became partners in a new for-profit company for commercial businesses.

The PGA Tour sent a notice to players, which was obtained by The Associated Press, that said, “Pursuant to the Framework Agreement announced last week, documents have now been filed with the court bringing a formal end to all pending litigation between the PGA Tour, PIF and LIV Golf.”

The Wall Street Journal has reported that tour executives told the staff legal fees were closing in on $50 million. As part of the motion, all sides are responsible for their legal fees.

Along with ending the antitrust complaints against each other, the motion asks for dismissal of an appeal involving whether the PIF and its governor, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, would have to provide testimony.

The PIF and Al-Rumayyan were trying to claim an exemption from the Foreign Service Immunity Act. A federal magistrate had ruled they were not exempt because of the PIF’s involvement in the commercial enterprise of LIV Golf.

All requests were to dismiss with prejudice, meaning neither side’s lawsuit can be reopened.

Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau were among 11 players who sued the PGA Tour in early August when they were suspended for defecting to LIV Golf. The rival league paid signing fees of $100 million or more, in addition to the $25 million in prize money for 48-man fields with guaranteed money at every tournament.

The lawsuit claimed the PGA Tour has used monopoly power to try to squash competition. The PGA Tour won an early court decision when a federal judge denied a temporary restraining order that would have let three LIV Golf players to compete in the tour’s postseason.

LIV Golf joined the lawsuit and eventually all 11 players pulled out of the lawsuit.

The PGA Tour filed a countersuit in September accusing LIV of “tortious interference” by inducing top players to breach contracts by claiming the tour could not enforce its rules.

Any jury trial was not expected until the middle of 2024 at the earliest as both sides wrangled over discovery issues.

But the case is not done yet. The New York Times earlier on Friday filed a motion to intervene, asking the court to unseal documents. The Times says the public’s right to the information outweighs the tour and LIV Golf’s claims certain documents could cause “competitive harm.”

That request is to be heard on Aug. 3.

Also, the Justice Department has begun to examine the agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf’s Saudi backers to determine whether it violates federal antitrust statutes. The agreement contained few details on how the new company will operate and what becomes of LIV Golf, which is in its second season.

Topics: Saudi Arabia LIV Golf PGA

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia

England, France ease to Euro qualifying wins as Wales fall at home to Armenia
  • Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd
  • Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: England and France cruised to victories over international minnows in Euro 2024 qualifying on Friday, but Wales saw their hopes of reaching next year’s finals in Germany suffer a setback in a 4-2 home defeat by Armenia.

Gareth Southgate’s England scored twice from the penalty spot as they eased to a 4-0 win away to a Malta side ranked 172nd in the world and kept up their perfect record in Group C.

Malta defender Ferdinando Apap turned Bukayo Saka’s cross into his own net to give England an early lead, and Trent Alexander-Arnold made it 2-0 with a superb strike.

Harry Kane, who became England’s all-time top scorer during the last international window in March, made it three goals in three games in this campaign with a penalty to make it 3-0.

Substitute Callum Wilson then completed the scoring late on from another spot-kick awarded for a handball following a VAR check.

“Of course we know we have the quality to win the game and then it’s about the mentality. I thought that was excellent from the start,” said Southgate.

England are six points clear of Ukraine, Italy and North Macedonia, albeit having played one match more.

While Italy are currently involved in the Nations League finals, Ukraine got their first points with a stunning comeback to win 3-2 in North Macedonia.

An Enis Bardhi penalty and a brilliant curling strike from Napoli’s Eljif Elmas had North Macedonia — who qualified for Euro 2020 — two goals up.

Bournemouth defender Illia Zabarnyi pulled one back for Ukraine just after the hour mark and they then equalized through Yukhym Konoplia.

North Macedonia, who visit England on Monday, were reduced to 10 men before Viktor Tsygankov headed in a cross from Chelsea’s Mykhailo Mudryk with seven minutes left to complete the comeback.

Kylian Mbappe put speculation over his future at Paris Saint-Germain to one side as he captained France and scored in their 3-0 win over Group B outsiders Gibraltar in Faro, Portugal.

Olivier Giroud’s early header put France ahead and Mbappe added a penalty awarded for handball in first-half stoppage time.

France got their third late on when Aymen Mouelhi scored an own goal, turning in Mbappe’s low cross.

“The objective was to win and get the job done but we should have scored more goals,” said France coach Didier Deschamps.

The World Cup runners-up are top of Group B with a maximum nine points from three games, leaving them three points clear of Greece, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-1 in Athens.

Captain Tasos Bakasetas gave the hosts the lead from a penalty before Nathan Collins equalized, but Giorgos Masouras got the winner for Greece, who visit France on Monday.

Ireland ended the game with 10 men after Matt Doherty’s late sending-off.

Wales have qualified for the last two European Championships and reached the knockout stages both times, but their chances of making Euro 2024 are in the balance after going down to Armenia in Cardiff.

Daniel James put Wales ahead but Argentina-born Lucas Zelarayan and German-born youngster Grant-Leon Ranos both scored twice for Armenia.

Harry Wilson pulled another one back for Wales, but they had Kieffer Moore sent off toward the end and are currently third in Group D, two points behind leaders Turkiye, who won 3-2 in Latvia.

Turkiye twice threw away a lead, with Kristers Tobers scoring Latvia’s second goal in the 94th minute. However, Irfan Can Kahveci headed in the winner a minute later.

Denmark edged out Northern Ireland 1-0 in Copenhagen to sit at the top of four teams all on six points in Group H.

Jonas Wind of Wolfsburg scored the winner, although Callum Marshall was denied an injury-time equalizer for Northern Ireland after a lengthy VAR check discovered an offside.

Kazakhstan and Finland also moved onto six points after beating San Marino (3-0) and Slovenia (2-0) respectively.

Switzerland won 2-1 in Andorra to make it three victories out of three in Group I.

They are two points above Romania, who drew 0-0 in Kosovo, while Israel scored two late goals to beat Belarus 2-1 in Budapest.

Topics: Euro 2024 Gareth Southgate Ferdinando Apap Harry Kane Callum Wilson

