RIYADH: Kuwait’s oil production capacity is above 2.8 million barrels per day now, and is expected to reach 3 million bpd in 2025, according to Ahmed Jaber Al-Aydan, CEO of Kuwait Oil Co.
He also added that Kuwait is committed to the cuts decided by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and OPEC+.
Al-Aydan further noted that Kuwait will spend 13 billion Kuwaiti dinars ($42.48 billion) on oil projects during the next five years.
US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for seventh week in a row
US energy firms last week cut the number of oil and natural gas rigs operating for a seventh week in a row for the first time since July 2020, energy services firm Baker Hughes Co. said in its closely followed report.
The oil and gas rig count, an early indicator of future output, fell by eight to 687 in the week to June 16, the lowest since April 2022.
Baker Hughes said that puts the total count down by 53 rigs, or 7 percent, over this time last year.
US oil rigs fell by four to 552 last week, their lowest since April 2022, while gas rigs fell five to 130, their lowest since March 2022.
Two shale regions each lost four rigs last week, the Permian in Texas and New Mexico, the nation’s biggest oil basin, and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Ohio, the nation’s biggest gas basin.
The rig count fell to 342 in the Permian, its lowest since September 2022, and 35 in the Marcellus, its lowest since March 2023, according to Baker Hughes.
Russia and Kazakhstan agree to extend oil transit to 2033: TASS
Russia and Kazakhstan have agreed to extend their agreement on transporting oil through Kazakhstan until 2033, the TASS news agency reported, citing Moscow’s Energy Ministry.
The agency cited the ministry as saying that the volume of oil transported through the country would amount to 10 million tons a year.
OPEC+ oil output cuts are non-political, says Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that decisions made by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to cut oil production were “depoliticized” and were not related to what Moscow calls its “special military operation” in Ukraine.
“I have to tell you that all the decisions made within the framework of OPEC+ to reduce production are, above all, of a depoliticized nature,” Putin said in comments to the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.
“This is neither related to Russia’s special military operations, nor to some other considerations,” said Putin, adding that the current oil pricing environment was suitable for Russia.
OPEC+ has in place cuts of 3.66 million barrels per day, amounting to 3.6 percent of global demand, including 2 million bpd agreed last year and voluntary cuts of 1.66 million bpd agreed in April.
Putin also said that Russia provides different discounts to its oil in various markets. The US said Kremlin’s changes to the way it taxes oil sales were forced by Western sanctions on Russia over Ukraine and will hit its oil production capacity over time.
He said that traditional Russian sales markets are being replaced by other markets as Moscow is shifting away its oil and gas trade away from Europe.
Saudi transport authority approves 15 licensing, technical guides for railways
RIYADH: Saudi rail network can soon expect better operational efficiency and safety standards with the local transport authority approving 15 licensing and technical guides to improve commuting.
The Transport General Authority, which oversees land, railway and maritime transport in the Kingdom, issued the guides that include operating permit, implementation plans and project delivery, reported the Saudi Press Agency, citing a top official.
Rumaih Al-Rumaih, TGA’s acting president, said the document included procedures on safety management systems, change and control management, and a manual on appointing an independent specialist consultant.
The approved guides also contained notes on safe design, construction, and technical and interoperability standards.
TGA, which facilitates investment in line with the Kingdom’s development strategies and the Vision 2030 reform plans, also provided guides for accident reporting and investigation, and emergency planning.
As Saudi Arabia is scaling up its railway network to meet the growing passenger traffic, the guides can become an important tool to achieve better operational efficiency and safety standards.
Saudi Arabia Railways recorded a 104 percent growth in the total number of passengers to 2.22 million in the first three months of 2023, compared to the same period last year, affirming a massive increase in the Kingdom’s transport sector.
The number of journeys on the northern, eastern and Haramain High-Speed Rail networks reached 8,036 during the first three months of the year, representing a 54 percent annual increase, reported SAR’s latest operational results published in May.
According to the report, the volume of goods transported on the Kingdom’s railway network reached 5.83 million tons during the first quarter of 2023, up 7 percent from the same quarter of the previous year.
The Saudi railway network’s preparedness reached nearly 100 percent during the first three months of 2023.
Saudi Data and AI Authority recognized for achieving maturity in software development
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s technology prowess in artificial intelligence and data management has been recognized as a benchmark for process excellence worldwide, with its nodal agency achieving the highest level of maturity in software development, reported the Saudi Press Agency.
Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority, represented by the National Information Center, has achieved the most advanced process capability, becoming the first agency in the Gulf Cooperation Council to be awarded the CMMI Level 5 certification.
CMMI stands for Capability Maturity Model Integration, a process level improvement training and appraisal program, and Level 5 is the highest level of maturity within the model.
According to the SPA report, the CMMI Institute, which specializes in software engineering, evaluated the software development life cycle of the National Information Center and awarded it the highest honor.
The CMMI Institute was formally established in 2012 and later acquired in 2016 by the global nonprofit organization ISACA, previously known as Information Systems Audit and Control Association.
Positioning Saudi Arabia as a global leader in advanced technologies like artificial intelligence and software development is a key agenda of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.
In 2022, Mishari Al-Mishari, the deputy director of SDAIA, told Arab News that the agency aims to create a leading data and AI-driven economy and make Saudi Arabia one of the top countries in technology.
“Data is the new oil, and that’s our perception and belief of how much we could make out of data,” said Al-Mishari.
Earlier in May, Google’s vice president for global public affairs and public policy, Karan Bhatia, said that Saudi Arabia could provide the right environment for businesses and economies to maximize the potential of AI.
“The Kingdom is well-positioned to leverage AI with its young, educated population and a strong commitment to innovation. It is important to establish the right environment, policies and skills for AI so that people, businesses and communities in Saudi Arabia can benefit from AI,” said Bhatia.
In April, a report by Stanford University revealed that the Kingdom ranks second globally for societal awareness of artificial intelligence. The survey covered several areas, the most important being the extent of “society’s knowledge of the benefits and value of AI products and services.”
Russia, UAE among top 5 countries in attracting large number of migrants: report
Salam Al-Obaidy
ST. PETERSBURG: The issue of migration has gained great importance over the past 10 years not only within the framework of various kinds of geopolitical events but also as a source of attracting additional resources — labor.
For many regions of Russia, as well as the UAE, the main challenge is the need for specialists with a high level of qualification, so the issue of attracting personnel is key. Russia and the UAE are among the top five countries in terms of the number of people involved as labor migrants.
According to a study conducted by the Roscongress Foundation, Russia and UAE have a positive migration balance and are one of the world’s largest centers of influx of migrants from near and far abroad. At the same time, the legal regulation of migration processes in the countries under consideration differs significantly from each other.
The report titled “Migration Policy of Russia and the UAE: Competitive Advantages in the Fight for Migrants” examines the trends of Russia’s migration policy compared to the tools used in Gulf countries, particularly the UAE.
Like most socioeconomic issues, migration has positive and negative properties, the effectiveness of which often depends on the degree of controllability of social processes.
This study was timed to coincide with the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, at which the UAE was a guest country.
According to the report, since the beginning of the 21st century, the number of migrants around the world has increased by 62 percent, from 173 million in 2000 to 281 million in 2022; refugees by 86 percent, up to 26 million in 2022; internally displaced persons by 2.6 times, up to 55 million in 2022.
At the same time, the direction of migration changed much more slowly in both 2000 and 2022. The country with the highest share of international migrants was the UAE, and the region was Oceania.
The trend is the same in terms of the absolute number of migrants; over the years, the largest number of migrants has come to the US.
The growth of migration flows is associated with a whole list of problems both in the host as well as the origin countries. Some of the issues for the host countries include illegal migration, assimilation and adaptation and economic competition with the local population.
In the countries of origin of migrants, major problems include depletion of human capital, outflow of necessary personnel and demographic imbalance.
The key factors of a country’s competitiveness in the fight for migrants are social, not economic, as follows from the analysis.
Many countries can offer acceptable economic conditions for migrants. It is extremely difficult to stand out on the account of purely economic parameters. The study concludes that it is important to develop a social sphere accessible to migrants:
Education: It allows solving several tasks at once to integrate a person into the socioeconomic space of the country. Migrants mainly take advantage of higher education opportunities in the country, which gives them advantages for further assimilation. The host country is also interested in attracting the most talented youth.
Self-realization: Social elevators are an extremely convenient tool for creating a favorable environment in society and developing human potential. Today, most states are actively developing the possibility of using such tools. In Russia, for example, there are a number of projects of vertical social mobility such as “Russia is a country of opportunities.”
The quality of life: Most specialists, when choosing a country of residence, are guided by the quality of life, that is, living conditions and the availability of those services that will allow one to receive maximum comfort. In this vein, the formats of urban development, and the area of social security, and the quality of services provided become significant. Assimilation: Often, countries within the framework of migration policy completely concentrate on tactical tasks related to replenishing those human resources that are required at the moment and, accordingly, do not pay close attention to retaining attracted specialists in the country for the long term. But if one considers migration in the logic of strategic potential, then it can be noted that the issues of assimilation become the most significant.
Boeing expects number of planes in air to double by 2042
AFP
PARIS: Boeing expects the number of commercial planes in service around the world to double in the next 20 years, according to estimates published on Sunday, anticipating a slightly larger increase than competitor Airbus.
The American aircraft manufacturer estimates 48,575 planes will be in service in 2042, compared with 24,500 last year. This will require producing, across all manufacturers combined, 42,595 planes — half to replace existing aircraft, and the other half to account for growth.
North America will take 23 percent of these new planes, the Asia-Pacific region 22 percent, Eurasia 21 percent and China alone 20 percent.
The projections, published on the eve of the opening of the Bourget air show near Paris, are in line with ones Boeing made last year, when it forecast a world fleet of 47,080 aircraft in 2041.
On Wednesday, rival manufacturer Airbus said it anticipated a need for 40,850 new passenger and cargo planes by 2042, bringing the world fleet to a total of 46,560 aircraft.
After the shock to air travel demand brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic, the industry is now “shifting from a recovery mindset back to the fundamentals that drive air travel,” said Darren Hulst, head of commercial marketing at Boeing.
Hulst pointed to the link between the propensity to travel and the world's gross domestic product, which he expected to grow substantially over the next two decades, bringing another 500 million people into the middle class and making them potential air passengers.
Boeing also expects low-cost carriers to more than double in size over the next 20 years — substantial growth, but slower than the past 20 years, when their combined fleet grew sixfold.
Demand for cargo planes should also remain strong, with Boeing predicting air cargo traffic growth to outstrip overall growth in global trade.
Latvia considers Saudi Arabia a high-priority market, says Baltic state’s minister for economics
Ilze Indriksone emphasizes need to boost economic cooperation, bilateral trade and investment
Comments follow conclusion of Saudi-Latvian Business Forum in Riyadh and creation of joint economic committee
Reina Takla
RIYADH: Latvia is eager to strengthen trade ties with Saudi Arabia, allowing Latvian companies to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 social reform and economic diversification agenda, Ilze Indriksone, Latvia’s minister for economics, has told Arab News.
Speaking after the conclusion of the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum in Riyadh earlier this month, Indriksone emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation, boost bilateral trade, and increase investment in research, development and technology.
“The establishment of the joint economic committee will not only be the execution of this specific bilateral agreement (signed in Riyadh) but will also develop different connections not only between the businesses but also between ministries,” she said.
On June 7, the Federation of Saudi Chambers and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia signed an agreement establishing a joint economic committee designed to improve information sharing and foster cooperation between Saudi and Latvian companies.
The agreement focused on several sectors, such as trade, investment, finance, transport and logistics, tourism, agriculture and the food industry, as well as on high-value areas in cutting edge technologies.
The forum was attended by representatives of government entities, members of the local business community, and 20 Latvian companies.
Speaking about the recent forum, Indriksone said Latvian companies had shown great interest in a range of Saudi sectors, including biomedicine, pharmacy, construction, information and communication technologies, and the creative industries.
Saudi Arabia and Latvia first established diplomatic relations on March 21, 2003, at the Permanent Mission of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to the UN in New York. The signatories were the ambassador and permanent representative to the UN at the time, Gints Jegermanis, and former Saudi ambassador Fawzi Bin Abdul Majeed Shobokshi.
Following the signing of the protocol, both ambassadors expressed hope that the establishment of formal relations would be followed by concrete steps to foster understanding and mutual trade between the two countries.
Since then, Saudi-Latvian ties have developed into a prosperous relationship, enhanced by cooperation and partnerships in various sectors.
Latvian exports to Saudi Arabia were estimated at $149.35 million in 2022, while the Kingdom’s exports to the country totaled $1.41 million in 2021, according to the UN Comtrade Database.
Latvia’s exports to the Kingdom include cereals worth $131.6 million; mineral fuels, oils and distillation products worth $5.6 million; electrical and electronic equipment worth $2.8 million; and pharmaceutical products worth $1.2 million.
The recent forum agreement identified 10 priority sectors for cooperation, which included agriculture, logistics, education, and tourism — areas undergoing rapid expansion in Saudi Arabia thanks to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 agenda to diversify revenues away from hydrocarbons.
Saudi Arabia and Latvia are now exploring opportunities for cooperation in high-value sectors, such as information and communication technology, digital solutions, smart technologies, smart cities, pharmaceuticals and medical tourism.
This is not the first time that Latvian business delegations have visited the Kingdom.
In 2021, Khaled Al-Yahya, then secretary-general of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, welcomed an official trade delegation from Latvia to discuss the development of mechanisms to exchange investment opportunities through private sector institutions, and increase the number of reciprocal trade delegations and joint exhibitions.
Officials also traveled from Riga to Riyadh in February this year to attend the second LEAP conference — an annual tech event that was founded in 2022 by the Saudi Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones, and events organizer Tahaluf.
According to Indriksone, the delegation that attended the Saudi-Latvian Business Forum last week was much larger and more diverse than previous outings, with interests in a far wider range of industries.
“The business delegation was much bigger, and companies were from various sectors including biomedicine, pharmacy, medical equipment. There was also a big representation of construction companies, ICT, and the creative industries,” she said.
INNUMBERS
$983,000 Saudi Arabian exports to Latvia.
$85.2 million Latvian exports to Saudi Arabia.
(Source: Observatory of Economic Complexity, 2021)
In 2022, the economy in Latvia, like many countries across Europe, was still emerging from the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic when it suffered the fresh blow of surging inflation off the back of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February that year.
However, 2023 saw strong growth in gross domestic product, largely driven by consumption.
Latvia is also benefiting from a significant amount of support from the EU’s Cohesion Fund, worth $4.5 billion over the 2021-to-2027 period, representing around 1.4 percent of GDP annually on average.
Thanks to rising business confidence, Latvian companies have shown a readiness to establish their presence in Saudi Arabia, considering it a high-priority market in the Gulf Cooperation Council area.
They are also eager to cooperate with their Saudi counterparts to help them expand into Europe by leveraging Latvia’s strategic location, EU membership and strong logistics infrastructure.
“When coming to the region, (companies) consider establishing not only their representative offices but even manufacturing and operative offices (in Latvia),” said Indriksone.
Although Latvia is a small country, it has “a very strong reach” into EU markets, making it an ideal partner for outside investors, she said. “We are famous for our three ports and our international airport,” she added.
Asked about specific strategies to bolster ties between Saudi Arabia and Latvia, Indriksone highlighted the role of the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, which is actively working in the region.
She said her government plans to organize trade missions, disseminate information about the special business and investment regulations, and promote some of the most developed sectors in her country, such as pharmaceuticals.
Education and the exchange of information are considered vital to fostering cooperation between the two nations, she added.
Describing the latest agreement as a catalyst, Indriksone said she was optimistic about the prospects for further trade and investment.
Indriksone said her country has built a reputation as a friendly country for investors and startups. She said Latvia’s well-established business ecosystem and special economic zones, in particular, had attracted interest from around the globe.
Another development is Latvia’s “Green Channel” initiative, which offers efficient tools for foreign companies operating within bureaucratic spaces, and provides the necessary education and support to help businesses grow.
The main purpose of the initiative, launched by the Ministry of Economics and the Investment and Development Agency of Latvia, is to relieve administrative burdens for high value-added investments.
Priority sectors include ICT, bioeconomics, smart materials, photonics, biomedicine and smart energy, as well as construction, transport and logistics linked to these smart industries.
“We have developed the Green Channel (initiative), which attracts a lot of investors from different countries, especially the US, Scandinavia, Europe, and they appreciate it” for its speed and efficiency, Indriksone said.
Saudi firms are now well placed to benefit also, streamlining their access to European markets.
Indriksone said a Saudi delegation plans to visit Latvia in July to follow up on the developments at the Riyadh forum and to take steps to establish a business council to deepen cooperation.