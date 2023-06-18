Lebanon’s top Christian cleric slams failed attempt to elect a president

You are here

Lebanese MPs attend the 12th parliamentary session to elect a new president in the capital Beirut's downtown district on June 14, 2023 amid bitter divisions between the powerful Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents. Lebanon has been without a head of state for more than 8 months (AFP)
  • Lebanon enters eight months of presidential vacuum
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s top Maronite Christian cleric said on Sunday the country’s constitution and democratic system had been violated in “cold blood” during a failed attempt to elect a new president last week, and warned that divisions in the nation had widened.
Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai spoke in his first sermon since the Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its closest allies thwarted an attempt by factions including the main Christian parties to elect an IMF official as president.
Wednesday’s events marked the 12th time parliament failed to elect someone to the post — reserved for a Maronite Christian in Lebanon’s sectarian system and vacant since the term of the Hezbollah-allied Michel Aoun ended in October.
Rai, a critic of the heavily-armed Hezbollah who has repeatedly called for the vacuum to be filled, called Wednesday’s session a “farce.”
Rai has previously voiced criticism of Hezbollah, including in 2021 when it launched rockets at Israel.
The standoff has played out along sectarian lines with Christian parties supporting Jihad Azour, the IMF’s Middle East director and an ex-finance minister, and Shiite factions Hezbollah and Amal against him.
Rai said the “wound” of division had widened at a time when unity was needed in a country that has been in financial crisis since 2019.
Rai did not explain what he meant by the violation at the parliamentary session. Azour won votes from 59 of 128 lawmakers, short of the 86 needed to win a first round vote. Suleiman Frangieh, a Hezbollah-backed Christian, got 51.
The Hezbollah-allied Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri ended the session when lawmakers from Hezbollah and its allies withdrew, denying a quorum for a second round when 65 votes are needed to win.
Some pro-Azour lawmakers demanded a recount or a fresh vote after it emerged that a ballot was missing. Berri refused, saying this would not change the result.
Hezbollah and its allies attacked Azour, calling him a candidate of confrontation. Without naming him, Lebanon’s Shiite mufti accused Azour of being backed by Israel.

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government

Violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority reaches new heights under Netanyahu’s government
  • Skyrocketing violence lays bare the deep inequities in Israeli society, with Arabs facing years of discrimination that activists say laid the groundwork for the unabating bloodshed
  • Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs, doing little to deter violence or hold criminals to account
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

LOD: A relentless wave of violent crime within Israel’s Palestinian minority is turning cities and towns into bloody battlefields, exasperating a community feeling increasingly forsaken by Israeli authorities.
Anger over the mounting insecurity is directed at Israel’s government and its ultranationalist minister in charge of police, Itamar Ben-Gvir. Critics say that with his history of anti-Arab rhetoric, he cannot be trusted to combat the rising scourge.
The skyrocketing violence lays bare the deep inequities in Israeli society, with Arabs facing years of discrimination that activists say laid the groundwork for the unabating bloodshed.
More than 100 people have been killed in violent crime in Arab communities this year, nearly three times higher than at the same time last year, according to the Abraham Initiatives, a group that promotes Jewish-Arab coexistence and safe communities. It also is more than three times the murder rate in the majority Jewish sector, according to official figures, despite Arabs making up just a fifth of the country’s population of 9.7 million.
Authorities say they are trying their best. But activists see a direct link between the soaring figures and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government. The coalition, which includes ultranationalist factions with anti-Arab hues, took office in late December.
The head of one of those parties, Jewish Power’s Ben-Gvir, has made racist remarks and before entering politics was convicted of incitement to violence and support for a Jewish terror group. As national security minister, he now oversees the country’s police force.
“Will a person who is busy making racist comments against Arabs protect them,” said Thabet Abu Rass, co-director of the Abraham Initiatives. “We are citizens of this country. We deserve to feel secure like anyone else in this country. And that is his responsibility.”
Israel’s Palestinian minority, which makes up 20 percent of the country’s population, has been convulsed by violent crime in recent years involving criminal gangs and family disputes.
Activists say Israeli authorities have historically ignored deadly crime among Arabs, doing little to deter violence or hold criminals to account. They say that sense has deepened under the current government. Of the 100 or so people killed this year, police have brought charges in just over 10 cases, according to Abu Rass.
Ben-Gvir has pledged to serve all Israelis. But the community views his past remarks and perceived neglect of the crisis as a sign that the government isn’t looking out for them.
Earlier this month, five people were killed when a gunman opened fire at a car wash near the biblical city of Nazareth, and the shooter is not known to have been caught. In April, the bodyguard for the mayor of an Arab city was shot and killed outside the mayor’s home.
Women and children have not been spared, among them an 18-year-old killed recently who had reportedly received threats over her sexual orientation. Two toddler siblings and their mother were allegedly killed by their father in May.
Shootings are so common in some places that residents fear leaving their homes, not only to avoid getting hurt but also to make sure they don’t accidentally become witnesses to a crime and fall into the killers’ sights.
“We leave the house, we’re scared. The kids are at school, I am afraid for them. I am always thinking ‘will my son return home or not?’” said Mirvat Saleh, 48, a plant and flower vendor at a market in Lod, a mixed Arab-Jewish city in central Israel rife with violence.
Under Ben-Gvir’s leadership, critics say the police is in disarray, with a crisis in confidence within the ranks, including spats between the minister and the police chief, and a series of departures by top officers, including the head of the unit fighting crime in the Arab population.
Ben-Gvir says he is dealing with manpower shortages that have been complicated by weekly mass protests against a government plan to overhaul the judiciary that need securing.
“The police chief and I are working hard,” Ben-Gvir said after the five people were killed near Nazareth. “We are trying to address the root problems.”
Ben-Gvir, whose office did not respond to requests for comment, has pushed for the establishment of a new ” national guard,” which he says will increase community policing. Critics say the guard, which would report directly to Ben-Gvir, would amount to a personal militia for the minister.
Netanyahu says his governments have over the years poured resources into fighting crime. Now, he has met with Arab leaders and pledged to crack down, established a committee to try to tackle the crime and even promised to enlist the Shin Bet domestic security agency.
“We are determined to restore law and order in the face of this violent crime. We will do whatever is necessary,” Netanyahu said.
The security agency, whose main work is to keep tabs on Palestinian militants, has been wary of using its spying tools on Israeli citizens in the past. Israeli media have reported its leaders expressing similar concerns now.
While successive governments have struggled to contain the violence, critics say the tone under Netanyahu’s current coalition has ruptured trust. One lawmaker from Ben-Gvir’s party livestreamed himself making slurs at Arab legislators in parliament. The Netanyahu-appointed police chief reportedly said it was the “nature” and “mentality” of Arabs to kill. Involving the Shin Bet, which is deeply mistrusted by Palestinian citizens, is another sign of the tone deafness, critics say.


The crime is rooted in deeper underlying issues that have plagued the community for decades, activists say.
Israeli Arab citizens are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the borders of what became Israel in 1948. Members of the community have reached the highest echelons of government, business and other fields.
But while they tend to be better off than their Palestinian brethren in the West Bank and Gaza, Israel’s Palestinian citizens are generally poorer and less educated than Jews and have long faced neglect or discrimination in policing, public services and housing.
Those societal issues fuel the violence, said Wisal Raed, who focuses on crime in the Arab population at Sikkuy-Aufoq, a group that advocates for equality between Arabs and Jews.
She said a historic lack of access to bank loans drives many to turn to crime families for capital, entangling themselves in potentially dangerous business.
She also pointed to a crisis of space in Palestinian communities, where land is hard to come by, not only for housing, but even parking spots because of planning challenges sometimes stymied by the state. Issues like those ramp up already simmering disputes that descend into violent feuds.
“If the government continues to neglect these spheres, even if the police does what needs to be done,” she said, “the root problem won’t be dealt with.”

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front

Tunisia leader ‘criminalizing’ all opposition, says chief of National Salvation Front
  • Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens”
  • One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

TUNIS: A key critic of Tunisian President Kais Saied called in for questioning over allegations of conspiracy against the state has accused the president of “criminalizing” all opposition.
Saied won a landslide victory in a 2019 presidential election but assumed sweeping powers in July 2021. Ahmed Nejb Chebbi, who heads the National Salvation Front, Tunisia’s main opposition coalition, was called in for questioning by the counterterrorism squad as part of an investigation into claims of a “plot against state security.”
“Today, as you can see, all forms of opposition, all independent opinion ... is considered a crime that could lead to jail,” Chebbi told reporters before being quizzed by investigators for three hours.
“In Kais Saied’s Tunisia, the place of free men is in prison,” Chebbi, 78, said.
He also questioned the motive behind his interrogation saying “What am I being punished for? My right to think freely, to speak freely and to act within the framework of the law?“ Chebbi was free to leave after the investigation.
But police in Tunisia have arrested more than 20 government opponents since February, including former Cabinet ministers, trade unionists and media figures.
One of the most prominent personalities detained is Rached Ghanouchi, the leader of the Ennahdha party who was sentenced in May to one year in prison on terrorism-related charges.
Before his detention in April, Ghannouchi, an 81-year-old former speaker of parliament, warned that efforts to stamp out political Islam and the left might lead to “civil war.”
Chebbi accused Saied on Friday of having “destroyed all institutions” and said the president was not aiming for “the rights and freedoms of citizens.”
Earlier this month, human rights watchdog Amnesty International condemned plans to summon Chebbi for questioning “over unfounded accusations of conspiracy.”
The plan “is another step backward on human rights,” it said.

 

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’

Parents of Syrians missing in boat tragedy ‘pray day and night’
  • Greek parliamentarian expelled from Mitsotakis’ party over racist comments after tragedy
Updated 17 June 2023
AFP

DAMASCUS: In war-torn Syria, parents of teenagers missing in a shipwreck off the Greek coast are clinging onto hope their children might be alive, days after the tragedy.

A fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people.
A right-wing Greek parliamentarian was meanwhile expelled from the party of former Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis for racist remarks after the mass drowning of migrants.
While condemning the “tragic” loss of life, including “children,” Spilios Kriketos, a lawmaker in Mitsotakis’ New Democracy or ND party, said on Thursday that Greece “cannot tolerate more migrants,” in an interview on the Kontra YouTube channel.
He then accused migrants of stealing.
On Friday, ND said it had expelled him.
While the exact number of passengers on the rusty trawler is unknown, hundreds are feared missing, and relatives and activists have said at least 141 Syrians were aboard.

BACKGROUND

A fishing boat overloaded with migrants capsized and sank off Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula on Wednesday, killing at least 78 people.

The Greek coast guard was continuing its search for survivors.
Hopes of finding survivors are fading “by the minute,” according to officials.
Iyad from Jassem in the southern province of Daraa, the cradle of Syria’s 12-year civil war, said his 19-year-old son Ali was still unaccounted for.
“I have had no news of my son. I haven’t spoken to him. I haven’t heard his voice,” said Iyad, who works at a school and declined to provide his surname.
“His mother hasn’t stopped crying for three days.”
The 47-year-old said he had heard of two Greek reports — one listing his son among the survivors and another among the dead.
“I still have hope that he will be among the survivors,” Iyad said by telephone on Saturday.
“We are praying day and night.”
The teenager was looking for a better life in Libya, his father said, and had traveled there by plane from Damascus.
“He told us he wanted to work in a restaurant” and had planned to send money to help the family, Iyad added.
“We didn’t know he wanted to take a boat,” he said.
“If we’d known, we wouldn’t have allowed him to go.”
Activists at the Daraa Martyrs Documentation Office said on Saturday that 106 people aboard the trawler were from the country’s south, mainly from Daraa province, where they said “living and security situation ... is absolutely unbearable.”
Only 34 so far were known to have survived, they added.
A blind 15-year-old boy and his 28-year-old sister from Daraa province were also among those missing, their uncle said on Friday, declining to be identified for security reasons.
Daraa province was the cradle of the 2011 uprising against Syrian President Bashar Assad, but it returned to regime control in 2018.
Iyad said Ali’s uncle in Germany had traveled to Greece to search for the boy, but “it’s like looking for a needle in a haystack.”
“For us, he is missing. We have not mourned and we will not mourn until we are sure what has happened,” he said.
“If he is found alive, we’ll bring him back to Syria. I don’t want my son to be far away from me ... not even for one more second.
“We borrowed a large amount of money to send him to Libya to work — not to die.”
In Kobani in Syria’s Kurdish-held north, Mohammed Mohammed said he too was awaiting news of the fate of his 15-year-old son Diyar.
“Every day, hope is fading of seeing my son again,” Mohammed, a tire repairman, said by telephone late on Friday.
Diyar “left because the situation here is terrible,” the 48-year-old said.
Kobani became a symbol of victory over Daesh, after US-backed Kurdish forces drove the jihadists out in 2015.
But the city, also known as Ain Al-Arab, is in the crosshairs of Ankara, which wants Kurdish forces to withdraw from frontier areas.
Turkiye has carried out deadly raids in the area and threatened a new ground offensive.
Mohammed said the family lived less than 1 km from the Turkish border.
Diyar’s “dream was to go to Germany to be with my brother who lives there,” he said.
“Everyone wants to leave,” he said, adding Diyar had been with four friends.
At least 35 people aboard the boat were from Kurdish-held areas in Syria’s north, a relative said on Friday.
Mohammed said his brother had traveled to Greece in the hope of finding Diyar, but was denied entry to hospitals where he had hoped to speak to survivors.
“People are fleeing death, but finding death” along the way, he said.

 

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain

Iraq enjoys respite from turmoil but risks remain
  • A lawmaker said the prime minister was working “as a successful diplomat who can keep good relations with the West and Americans and at the same time make sure to send positive messages to Tehran”
Updated 17 June 2023
Reuters

BAGHDAD: Helped by buoyant oil prices and a period of political calm at home and in the region, Iraq appears more stable than any time since the US-led military intervention, although the government’s bid to cement gains with a budget splurge may prove a shaky foundation.
In office since October, Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has launched a program to rebuild infrastructure and attract foreign investors, but analysts say the plans are at risk from an uncertain oil price outlook and face the challenge of maintaining delicate diplomacy in a volatile region.
“We are positive in the short-term outlook but medium to longer-term there are major challenges,” said one Western diplomat.
Brought to power by groups backed by Iran, Al-Sudani passed his first major test this week by getting the state budget through parliament.
He has also performed a tricky diplomatic balancing act in handling relations with Iran and the US.
Al-Sudani won Washington’s praise by implementing demands to stop dollars being smuggled to Iran in violation of US sanctions, yet has kept Tehran’s allies in Iraq happy with a state hiring spree and plans for major projects to create new work opportunities for militiamen, now that their fight against Daesh has been won.
A lawmaker said the prime minister was working “as a successful diplomat who can keep good relations with the West and Americans and at the same time make sure to send positive messages to Tehran.”
The lawmaker, who declined to be named so he could speak freely about the prime minister, said Al-Sudani’s backers saw him as a man who would act as a manager to improve basic services while shielding their interests.
Government foreign affairs adviser Farhad Alaaldin said Al-Sudani served all Iraqis not just those allied to Iran.
“It’s been a long while since we enjoyed this sort of political stability where the crises we face are dealt with in meeting rooms and under the roof of parliament and not outside,” Alaaldin said.
It is a dramatic shift from last year, when political rivalry blocked the formation of a government, leading to violence and stoking fears of civil war in a nation that has suffered from conflict and chaos since the 2003 invasion.
The calm is mirrored in other areas of the Middle East.
Yet, analysts say many of Iraq’s problems remain unresolved, ranging from its heavy dependence on oil revenues and the volatile global energy market to graft and sectarianism.
“The system of corruption and political patronage is entrenched and has stifled any reform attempts for the past 20 years,” said Renaud Mansour, director of the Iraq Initiative at London’s Chatham House think tank, adding that a state hiring spree was not a “sustainable fix.”
He said Iraq could easily be destabilized by problems beyond its borders, calling the country a “playground for regional and global problems.”
However, he said detente between Saudi Arabia and Iran “potentially gives Iraq some space to breathe.”
Iraq remains vulnerable to geopolitical shocks, including in the Kurdish-controlled north, where rival parties are feuding. Turkiye and Iran have mounted military operations against Kurdish militant groups there, saying they threaten their national security.
Challenges abound elsewhere too. Last year’s fears about civil war only abated when Muqtada Sadr stepped back from politics and his huge number of followers moved off the streets.
But he has stepped back before and analysts say could fire up the street again if he sought a return.
Nevertheless, Al-Sudani has had successes. His budget was passed after tough negotiations to win the backing of Shiite, Kurdish and Sunni Arab factions.
But the budget, Iraq’s biggest, forecasts spending of 198.9 trillion dinars ($153 billion) with plans to add more than 500,000 workers to an already bloated bureaucracy, flying in the face of recommendations from the International Monetary Fund.
Most families rely on income from relatives with state jobs — difficult to cut if oil prices fall and state revenues slide.
Seeking to strengthen the economy, Al-Sudani has courted foreign investment, including reviving a $27 billion deal with France’s TotalEnergies and QatarEnergies to develop oil and gas output.
His diplomatic initiatives, meanwhile, have included visits to Germany, France and Saudi Arabia.
But notably he has secured support from the US, which has 2,500 soldiers in Iraq to advise and assist in fighting remnants of Islamic State.
US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said the government’s agenda of economic reform and the drive against corruption was “exactly what the doctor ordered.”
“We will support this government working through those steps,” she said in Baghdad in May, calling Iraq a place for cooperation rather than a “battleground.”

 

Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance

Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance

Sudan begins a cease-fire ahead of a pledging conference to raise funds for humanitarian assistance
  • Kingdom, US: If parties fail to observe truce, postponement of ongoing Jeddah dialogue considered
Updated 18 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sudan’s warring parties have begun a cease-fire on Sunday, announced earlier by mediators Saudi Arabia and the United States in a joint statement, as two months of fighting pushed the African nation into further chaos.

Residents in the capital, Khartoum, and its neighboring city of Omdurman reported “relative calm” in the first hours of the cease-fire Sunday morning, after fierce clashes were reported the previous day.
The three-day truce came ahead of a pledging conference the UN and other nations will organize Monday to raise funds to cover Sudan's humanitarian needs.
The UN says it received less than 16% of the $2.57 billion required to help those in need in Sudan in 2023. Another $470 million more are needed to support refugees in the Horn of Africa region, it said.
The United States and Saudi Arabia, announced the cease-fire agreement Saturday. Both led concerted international diplomatic efforts to stop the war over the past two months.

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and United States of America announce the agreement of representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on a cease-fire throughout Sudan for a period of 72 hours,” the Saudi foreign ministry statement said late Saturday.

“The parties agreed that during the cease-fire they will refrain from prohibited movements, attacks, use of military aircraft or drones, artillery strikes, reinforcement of positions and resupply of forces, and will refrain from seeking military advantage during the cease-fire,” it added.

The two mediators said should the parties fail to observe the cease-fire, a postponement of ongoing Jeddah dialogue would be considered.

An earlier truce drawn up this month by Saudi Arabia and the US fell through after both sides of the Sudanese clashes accused each other of serious violations of the ceasefire.

Multiple truces have been agreed and broken during the conflict, including after the US issued sanctions on the SAF and RSF leaders following the failure of a previous attempt at the end of May.

On Saturday, air strikes killed civilians and pummeled multiple parts of the Sudanese capital Khartoum, which killed 17 people including five children and destroyed 25 homes.

Fighting between the Sudanese army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces is entering its third month with neither side gaining a clear advantage.

(with AP)

