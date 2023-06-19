You are here

Oil Updates — crude prices slide on China growth uncertainties

Oil Updates — crude prices slide on China growth uncertainties
Brent crude lost 77 cents, or 1.01 percent, to trade at $75.84 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time. (Shutterstock)
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices slide on China growth uncertainties

Oil Updates — crude prices slide on China growth uncertainties
Updated 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Global oil prices fell on Monday, backing off last week’s gains, as questions over China’s economy outweighed output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+. 

Brent crude lost 77 cents, or 1.01 percent, to trade at $75.84 a barrel by 10:00 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude was down 76 cents, or 1.06 percent, to $71.02 a barrel. 

Last week, Brent posted a gain of 2.4 percent, and WTI rose 2.3 percent. 

Several prominent banks have cut their 2023 gross domestic product growth forecasts for China after May data last week showed the post-COVID recovery in the world’s second-largest economy was faltering. 

Uzbekistan to buy 2.8bn cubic meters of Russian gas per year 

Uzbekistan will start importing 9 million cubic meters of Russian natural gas daily from Oct. 1 under a deal it has signed with Russia’s Gazprom, the Central Asian nation’s energy ministry said on Monday. 

This volume corresponds to about 2.8 billion cubic meters a year; the agreement is for two years. The gas imports will cover shortages during the cold season, it said in a statement. 

The ministry did not say at what price it would buy the gas, but it will be delivered through the reversed Soviet-era pipeline connecting Central Asia to Russia. 

Iraq launches gas exploration licensing 

Iraq has launched its sixth licensing round for gas exploration in several of its provinces, the oil ministry said on Sunday. 

The latest licensing round includes 11 blocks in the provinces of Nineveh, Anbar and Najaf, the oil ministry said in a video announcement. 

Saudi crude exports drop

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell to a five-month low in April 2023, as it slumped by 207,000 barrels per day month-on-month to 7.31 million bpd, according to a report released by the Joint Organisations Data Initiative. 

It noted that Saudi Arabia pumped 10.46 million bpd of crude oil in April, down by 3,000 bpd compared to the previous month.

The report further pointed out that the Kingdom’s crude inventories rose by 1.98 million barrels to 149.4 million barrels.

Even though Saudi Arabia’s exports of refined products rose by 75,000 bpd to 1.547 million bpd in April, the Kingdom’s domestic refineries processed 42,000 bpd less crude at 2.69 million bpd. 

In an attempt to stabilize the global oil market, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and its allies, known as OPEC+, in October 2022, agreed to cut output by 2 million bpd, which equals to about 2 percent of global demand, from November until the end of 2023.

Later in April 2023, Saudi Arabia and other OPEC+ members announced further cuts of around 1.2 million bpd. Saudi Arabia pledged to reduce output by 500,000 bpd. Later in June, the Kingdom announced an additional cut of 1 million bpd for the month of July. 

On the other hand, the Kingdom’s diesel imports rose by 71,000 bpd month-on-month in April, hitting the highest level since November 2018. 

(With input from Reuters) 

 

Topics: #oil #crude #china Brent

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, as it shed 95.19 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 11,421.70.  

The upward movement of the Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, also came to an end after four days as it dipped 2.81 percent or 813.22 points, to close at 28,174.84.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.71 percent to close at 1,508.36. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.07 billion ($1.62 billion), as 32 stocks advanced, while 188 retracted.  

The top performer of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared by 30 percent to SR83.20.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and ACWA Power Co. were the other top gainers whose share prices edged up by 5.11 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.  

The worst-performing stock was Sadr Logistics Co. as its share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR4.44.  

In the parallel market, Amwaj International Co. became the top gainer as it rose by 10.28 percent to close at SR118.20. 

The worst performer in Nomu was Banan Real Estate Co. The firm’s share prices dropped by 13.47 percent to SR7.  

On the announcements front, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. revealed that it recorded a net profit of SR11.56 million before zakat, compared to a net loss of SR9.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.  

Meanwhile, Tadawul announced that Morabaha Marina Financing Co. will start its trading in the main market on June 21.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced that its shareholders approved a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022. In 2022, the company reported a net profit of SR26.7 million, up 26 percent compared to 2021.

Topics: TASI NOMU stocks

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 13 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security in Saudi Arabia is set to be strengthened after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken the lead in boosting cybersecurity, and in November last year a special forum was held in Riyadh dedicated to the issue.

Announcing the new data center, Salman Faqeeh, managing director of Cisco in Saudi Arabia, said: “Today’s announcement reconfirms Cisco’s alignment to provide advanced cloud security protection and services to the Saudi community.

“It builds on Cisco’s long-standing commitment to our customers and reflects our continued support for digital transformation, by using the power of technologies to create a secured thriving digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Findings of the latest Cisco Security Outcomes Report underscore the importance of security resilience.

The report revealed that 54 percent of organizations surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a security event that impacted business.

The most common incidents were distributed denial of service attacks at 60 percent, network or system outages at 54 percent and malicious insider abuse events at 40 percent.

The global report also states that converging networking and security into a mature, cloud-delivered secure access services protocol boosted security resilience scores by 27 percent.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree to establish a new institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cybersafety on a global scale.

Topics: Cybersecurity Cisco

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
  • Saudia, Emirates, Qatar Airways to run new flights from West Midlands from July
  • ‘With 35m people within 2 hours’ train journey or drive we are UK’s best-connected airport’: CEO
Updated 12 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham Airport is set to launch three new services between the UK and the Gulf starting from next month including, for the first time, direct flights to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia will begin running services from the West Midlands to Jeddah from July, as Birmingham bids to offer alternative options for passengers away from London’s main airports in the south of the UK and Manchester to the north.

Emirates’ Airbus A380 superjumbo flights to Dubai will begin from the first week of July, alongside regular flights to Doha run by Qatar Airways, which are returning to the airport following their suspension as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A significant amount of interest in the new routes is expected, with Birmingham home to large communities of people of Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the Gulf providing a key connection hub between Europe and Asia. 

“In Birmingham and the West Midlands, Emirates, Qatar and Saudia see what many other global brands see, with the likes of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Accenture and HSBC who have recently established headquarters in Birmingham,” said the airport’s CEO Nick Burton.

“This is a region home to 6 million people and with 35 million people within two hours’ train journey or drive we are the UK’s best-connected airport.

“The West Midlands is an economy the size of Hungary’s and on a strong trajectory of growth.”

Topics: United Kingdom (UK) Birmingham Saudi Arabia Saudia

Saudi Arabia's travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb

Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism grows 12% over pre-pandemic levels: Al-Khateeb
Updated 34 min 12 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s travel and tourism industry has grown 12 percent over its pre-pandemic market size, reaching an all-time high, said the Kingdom’s tourism minister. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Ahmed Al-Khateeb highlighted the tourism sector’s exponential growth and record-breaking figures.   

“We’re expecting 2024 to be another record year in travel and tourism. We plan to move forward to reach a growth of 130 percent of the current level by 2032,” said Al-Khateeb. 

With the Saudi tourism sector currently contributing 3 to 4 percent of the nation’s gross domestic product, Al-Khateeb aimed to increase its contribution to 10 percent, the industry’s global average share of the GDP.  

France, for instance, relies on tourism for 14 percent of its GDP, showcasing the vast opportunity in Saudi Arabia. 

“That is why we decided to open our doors and hearts and announce the electronic visa. We identified 49 countries where they could get visas online. Those countries represent 80 percent of the global travel and tourism market,” said Al-Khateeb.    

He added that the Kingdom achieved a record of 7.8 million international arrivals this year, with ambitious targets of 30 million arrivals by the end of 2023 and 70 million by 2030. 

The changing trajectory of tourism in Saudi Arabia has positively influenced visitor behavior. Al-Khateeb pointed out the growing trend of combining business trips with leisure activities, resulting in more extended stays and increased spending.   

“People are extending their stays up to two weeks, compared to the previous average of nine nights,” he said. 

Al-Khateeb emphasized that tourism plays a pivotal role in achieving economic growth and diversification, as outlined in Vision 2030. 

The sector’s continuous expansion contributes to the nation’s GDP and enhances Saudi Arabia’s position as a global tourism destination and investment hub. 

Topics: Ahmed Al-Khateeb #tourism

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 

ACWA Power signs deal with Chinese firm for Uzbekistan solar project 
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power has teamed up with Energy China Group Corp. to develop a solar power project in Uzbekistan. 

The two companies signed an engineering, procurement, and construction contract during a meeting in Riyadh, according to a press release. Raad Al-Saady, vice chairman and managing director of ACWA Power, and Lyu Zexiang, chairman of the China Energy International Group Co. signed the agreement.

The power purchase deal for the project was signed in March 2023 between ACWA Power, National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan, and the Central Asian country’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade. 

The project will form part of Uzbekistan’s ambitious targets to transition to a low-carbon economy as well as diversify its energy sources. 

This deal further consolidates ACWA Power’s ties with Uzbekistan, with the country now the firm’s second most-valuable market after Saudi Arabia. 

 The company currently has over five active projects in Uzbekistan, including four wind projects and a combined gas cycle turbine facility. 

In May, the firm signed a hydrogen purchase deal with Uzkimyosanoat, the state-owned chemical company, focusing on decarbonizing the sector through green hydrogen projects, with construction being executed in two phases. 

 “Uzbekistan has emerged as one of the most exciting growth countries for ACWA Power in recent years and is our biggest investment geography outside of the Kingdom. We are proud that our giga scale development experience in green hydrogen is making us the preferred choice of partners across the world,” Mohammad Abunayyan, chairman of ACWA Power, said in January.  

The latest deal also strengthens ties between the firm and Chinese companies. 

In December 2022, ACWA Power signed memorandums of understanding with nine Chinese entities during the first Riyadh Arab-China Summit for Cooperation and Development, which also coincided with the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia. 

Topics: ACWA Power Uzbekistan renewables Solar Project China

