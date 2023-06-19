You are here

Scopa signs deal with Airbus to produce helicopters in Saudi Arabia

Update Scopa signs deal with Airbus to produce helicopters in Saudi Arabia
The Scopa, Airbus deal will see the investment amount exceeding SR25 billion over the coming 20 years to produce the helicopters in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Scopa signs deal with Airbus to produce helicopters in Saudi Arabia

Scopa signs deal with Airbus to produce helicopters in Saudi Arabia
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: In a further boost to Saudi efforts to localize its defense industry, Kingdom’s Scopa Industries has signed a deal with Airbus to jointly produce civil and military helicopters.

The deal was announced on the sidelines of the Saudi-French Investment Forum being held in Paris on Monday.

An official statement quoted Scopa CEO Nawaz Al-Akeel as saying that the Saudi defense company expects investments to exceed SR25 billion (($6.67 billion) in the next 20 years.

Al-Akeel said the first helicopters produced at joint Scopa and Airbus factories in Saudi Arabia would be seen within 24 months of the next February’s World Defense Show, where he said the “foundation stone” for the project would be laid.

The event is scheduled to be held in Riyadh amid the Kingdom’s push to localize 50 percent of its military spending by 2030.     

In an interview with Arab News last February, Andrew Pearcey said that the upcoming defense show will proclaim the growth of Saudi Arabia in the defense sector.

The Saudi-French forum, which began on Monday, seeks to address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities.    

Both sides aim to unlock new avenues, drive economic growth, and strengthen mutually beneficial ties.    

The forum is the latest in a series of high-level Saudi-French engagements over the last year designed to enhance the partnership.

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Generative artificial intelligence is set to expand the global enterprise software market from $1 trillion currently to $14 trillion by 2030, said Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the massive growth in generative AI would present a considerable opportunity for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France. 

“This represents an unprecedented opportunity for both nations to join hands and see how we can double down on talent and technology that have proven to us to be the largest social equalizer and economic multiplier,” said Al-Swaha.   

He further noted that since the start of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s technology and digital markets have risen to $40 billion and are one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world.   

“If we equate this to the eurozone, we’ll be the third-highest concentration of tech force within the eurozone,” added Al-Swaha, noting that Saudi Arabia’s tech force has increased to 340,000. 

As for women empowerment, the country surged from 7 percent to 33 percent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 

“You’re talking about sending the first Arab Muslim woman astronaut to the international space station, galvanizing and inspiring more than a billion women on the face of the earth,” said Al-Swaha.   

The minister added: “These are live proof points of how the Kingdom is emerging to be the next big tech hub globally.” 

The forum will address critical issues across various sectors to create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.  

Significant investment opportunities in tourism, culture, technology and clean energy are up for discussion among top Saudi and French officials.   

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities.     

Through these interactions, both parties aim to unlock new avenues, drive economic growth and strengthen the bilateral relationship.     

The forum is the latest in a series of high-level French-Saudi engagements over the last year designed to enhance the bilateral partnership.  

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 30 min 17 sec ago
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France need to intensify joint work and develop new projects as both countries have a lot of scope for synergy and collaboration under their 2030 investment goals, said a top official of the French Treasury. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, Denis Le Fers, head of bilateral trade relations at the French Treasury, explained that partnership has a central role to play in France 2030. 

With a budget of €54 billion ($59 billion), the government launched the national investment plan in 2021 aimed at transforming the country’s key sectors, including energy, automotive and aeronautics.  

“Today’s forum is a demonstration of the momentum we are reaching in the bilateral relations between the two countries, but we are still below our potential when it comes to the economic and investment dimension,” Le Fers stressed.   

“So, let’s intensify our joint work and develop new joint projects serving both France 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.  

As part of France 2030, the European country aims to become the world’s most attractive destination for low-carbon industry.  

“Half of the $54 billion invested in France 2030 will be dedicated to projects that promote the decarbonization of industry and the other half will be directed to emerging players who are driving breakthrough innovations,” the French Treasury official said. 

He went on to talk about other goals and objectives under France 2030 that will help the country become a leader in the climate change environmental transition.  

“We aim to become the leader of green hydrogen, and with the objective in 2030, France will have at least two giga factories of electrolyzer, mass producing hydrogen, and all useful associated technologies,” Le Fers highlighted during his presentation.   

The France-Saudi Investment Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.     

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities with the European country.   

Both countries are also going to discuss ways to increase collaboration in the areas of tourism and culture, and clean energy during the meeting in Paris this week.   

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420

Closing bell: Saudi benchmark index sheds 95 points to close at 11,420
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Monday, as it shed 95.19 points, or 0.83 percent, to close at 11,421.70.  

The upward movement of the Kingdom’s parallel equity market, Nomu, also came to an end after four days as it dipped 2.81 percent or 813.22 points, to close at 28,174.84.  

The MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped 0.71 percent to close at 1,508.36. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.07 billion ($1.62 billion), as 32 stocks advanced, while 188 retracted.  

The top performer of the day was Al Mawarid Manpower Co. as its share price soared by 30 percent to SR83.20.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. and ACWA Power Co. were the other top gainers whose share prices edged up by 5.11 percent and 4.34 percent, respectively.  

The worst-performing stock was Sadr Logistics Co. as its share price dropped by 9.94 percent to SR4.44.  

In the parallel market, Amwaj International Co. became the top gainer as it rose by 10.28 percent to close at SR118.20. 

The worst performer in Nomu was Banan Real Estate Co. The firm’s share prices dropped by 13.47 percent to SR7.  

On the announcements front, Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co. revealed that it recorded a net profit of SR11.56 million before zakat, compared to a net loss of SR9.28 million in the same quarter of the previous year.  

Meanwhile, Tadawul announced that Morabaha Marina Financing Co. will start its trading in the main market on June 21.  

According to a Tadawul statement, the upper and lower limits of the daily and static fluctuation of the company’s shares would be 30 percent and 10 percent, respectively. 

AME Co. for Medical Supplies announced that its shareholders approved a 20 percent cash dividend, or SR2 per share, for 2022. In 2022, the company reported a net profit of SR26.7 million, up 26 percent compared to 2021.

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center

Cybersecurity to receive boost in Saudi Arabia thanks to new Cisco data center
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Digital security in Saudi Arabia is set to be strengthened after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken the lead in boosting cybersecurity, and in November last year a special forum was held in Riyadh dedicated to the issue.

Announcing the new data center, Salman Faqeeh, managing director of Cisco in Saudi Arabia, said: “Today’s announcement reconfirms Cisco’s alignment to provide advanced cloud security protection and services to the Saudi community.

“It builds on Cisco’s long-standing commitment to our customers and reflects our continued support for digital transformation, by using the power of technologies to create a secured thriving digital economy in Saudi Arabia.”

Findings of the latest Cisco Security Outcomes Report underscore the importance of security resilience.

The report revealed that 54 percent of organizations surveyed in Saudi Arabia experienced a security event that impacted business.

The most common incidents were distributed denial of service attacks at 60 percent, network or system outages at 54 percent and malicious insider abuse events at 40 percent.

The global report also states that converging networking and security into a mature, cloud-delivered secure access services protocol boosted security resilience scores by 27 percent.

In January, Saudi Arabia’s King Salman issued a royal decree to establish a new institute for the Global Cybersecurity Forum in Riyadh.

The institute aims to harness the potential of cyberspace and support efforts to boost cybersafety on a global scale.

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf

Birmingham Airport to launch 3 services between UK, Gulf
  • Saudia, Emirates, Qatar Airways to run new flights from West Midlands from July
  • 'With 35m people within 2 hours' train journey or drive we are UK's best-connected airport': CEO
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Birmingham Airport is set to launch three new services between the UK and the Gulf starting from next month including, for the first time, direct flights to Saudi Arabia.

The Kingdom’s national carrier Saudia will begin running services from the West Midlands to Jeddah from July, as Birmingham bids to offer alternative options for passengers away from London’s main airports in the south of the UK and Manchester to the north.

Emirates’ Airbus A380 superjumbo flights to Dubai will begin from the first week of July, alongside regular flights to Doha run by Qatar Airways, which are returning to the airport following their suspension as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

A significant amount of interest in the new routes is expected, with Birmingham home to large communities of people of Indian and Pakistani heritage, and the Gulf providing a key connection hub between Europe and Asia. 

“In Birmingham and the West Midlands, Emirates, Qatar and Saudia see what many other global brands see, with the likes of Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Accenture and HSBC who have recently established headquarters in Birmingham,” said the airport’s CEO Nick Burton.

“This is a region home to 6 million people and with 35 million people within two hours’ train journey or drive we are the UK’s best-connected airport.

“The West Midlands is an economy the size of Hungary’s and on a strong trajectory of growth.”

