Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 9 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents to $71.10 per barrel. (Shutterstock)
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Updated 1 min 37 sec ago
Arab News

Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut its benchmark lending rates, sowing further concern over the demand outlook of the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 9 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents to $71.10 per barrel.

China on Tuesday cut its one-year loan prime rate and five-year LPR by 10 basis points each.

The rate reductions followed recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors were struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur economic growth, even as several prominent banks cut their 2023 growth forecasts for the Asian giant amid concerns over its post-COVID recovery.

China’s crude imports from Russia touch 2.29m bpd in May

China’s oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May as private refiners snapped up crude transported through the Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean pipeline and Urals at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totaled 9.71 million metric tons in May or 2.29 million barrels per day. 

According to the General Administration of Customs data, shipments were up 15.3 percent from 1.5 million bpd in the same month last year.

The imports represented the highest level on record and a 32.4 percent increase over April’s 1.73 million bpd.

China’s imports of Saudi crude totaled 7.32 million tons in May, or 1.72 million bpd, down 16 percent from last month’s 2.05 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia was China’s largest source of crude in April.

Much of the uptick in demand for Russian oil came from China’s private refiners, including major players such as Hengli Petrochemical. 

Hengli’s 400,000 bpd refinery in northeast Dalian received 730,000 barrels of Urals shipment and 3.71 million barrels of ESPO in May.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 1.34 million bpd in May, up 158.6 percent from the same period last year. 

Malaysia is often an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Nigeria’s Tinubu needs US funding for energy transition

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that the US should help his country with more funding to help accelerate its energy transition plans as he pledged to meet its climate change goals.

Oil remains Nigeria’s biggest foreign exchange earner. Like many African nations, it still needs to exploit its hydrocarbons to help provide power to millions of citizens without electricity.

In a meeting with Geoffrey Praytt, US assistant secretary of state, the Nigerian president said the US should speed up funding to help the West African nation achieve its energy transition goals.

“There are bottlenecks that must be unbottled in terms of how the US bureaucracy responds to our needs. Help must be given when it is needed,” Tinubu said.

“I want to assure you that Nigeria will honor her obligations on climate change and renewables,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

UAE In-Focus — Islamic banks’ assets rise to $177bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — Islamic banks’ assets rise to $177bn in Q1
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

UAE In-Focus — Islamic banks’ assets rise to $177bn in Q1

UAE In-Focus — Islamic banks’ assets rise to $177bn in Q1
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Reflecting the growing popularity of Islamic financing, gross assets of the Shariah-compliant banks operating in the UAE grew to 650 billion dirhams ($177 billion) by the end of the first quarter of 2023, a year-over-year increase of 7.31 percent compared to 605.7 billion dirhams in the same period last year, according to figures by the Central Bank of the UAE.  

The apex bank data also showed an increase in Islamic banks’ credit to 400.2 billion dirhams at the end of March 2023, an annual growth of 2.51 percent compared to nearly 390.4 billion dirhams in the year-ago period.

It registered a 0.91 percent rise from 396.6 billion dirhams in the earlier month.  

The Islamic banks’ deposits increased to 453.4 billion dirhams in March 2023, a year-over-year increase of 6.2 percent, from nearly 427 billion dirhams in March 2022.  

Meanwhile, the total assets of UAE-based conventional banks reached 3.11 trillion dirhams, up 14.1 percent from 2.73 trillion dirhams in March 2022. 

These banks account for 82.7 percent of the total assets of the UAE’s banking sector by the end of March 2023, or 3.76 trillion dirhams, while Islamic lenders held the remaining 17.3 percent.  

DIFC’s AI and Web3.0 campus to attract 500 startups  

To attract more than 500 startups by 2028, the Dubai International Financial Centre will build a campus to harness artificial intelligence and Web 3.0 technologies. 

Dubai AI & Web 3.0 Campus will be the largest cluster of artificial intelligence and tech companies in the Middle East and North Africa region.   

According to DIFC Gov. Essa Kazim, the new initiative will attract $300 million in collective funds, more than 500 global AI and Web 3.0 startups, and create over 3,000 jobs by 2028.  

The dedicated campus spanning over 100,000 square feet will be set up in the DIFC premises for entrepreneurs, disruptors and engineers with a deep passion for emerging technologies.  

Arif Amiri, CEO of DIFC Authority, said: “Dubai AI & Web 3.0 Campus will act as a catalyst for growth by attracting global innovators, startups, venture capitalists, and industry leaders as we establish MENA’s largest ecosystem for the AI and Web 3.0 sectors.”  

flydubai network to fly 4.5m passengers this summer  

Preparing for another record-breaking summer, flydubai expects more than 4.5 million passengers to travel across its network between June 1 and Sept. 30, 2023.  

Ghaith Al-Ghaith, CEO of flydubai, said: “More than 4.5 million passengers are expected to travel across the flydubai network over the next few months, which reflects the increasing demand for travel, passengers’ confidence in our services and the attractiveness of Dubai’s offering as well as our growing network.”  

Hamad Obaidalla, chief commercial officer at flydubai, added: “flydubai’s seasonal summer routes, alongside its growing network, will enable more people to travel whether for a holiday, business or visiting friends and family. We have added 33 percent more capacity across our markets and look forward to welcoming passengers on board for the Eid holiday and busy summer period.”  

The carrier, which allows passengers to travel to 117 destinations across 52 countries this summer, will start operating to nine seasonal summer destinations from June 21 onwards.

Saudi project management firm Jasara ties up with SAP to accelerate digital transformation   

Saudi project management firm Jasara ties up with SAP to accelerate digital transformation   
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi project management firm Jasara ties up with SAP to accelerate digital transformation   

Saudi project management firm Jasara ties up with SAP to accelerate digital transformation   
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey is set to get a fillip as Jasara, a project management firm in the Kingdom, announced a strategic partnership with enterprise software firm SAP to deploy a suite of advanced solutions.  

Jasara, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, the US-based Jacobs Engineering Group and the Public Investment Fund, will leverage the collaboration to adopt a cloud-first strategy.  

By embracing the cloud, Jasara aims to enhance its operational capabilities and drive innovation in project management.  

Under the partnership, the firm will leverage SAP’s advanced solutions on the public cloud with a focus on its flagship enterprise resource planning solution, RISE.  

“Our partnership with SAP marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Mohammed Al-Mana, CEO and president of Jasara.  

He added: “By deploying these advanced cloud solutions, we’re enhancing our business processes and decision-making capabilities.”  

Jasara will implement several SAP cloud solutions, including SAP Ariba for procurement, SAP SuccessFactors for HR operations, and SAP Fieldglass for workforce management.  

The move to cloud-based systems, such as RISE with SAP, aligns with Jasara’s sustainability goals and its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.   

By decreasing the need for on-site servers and hardware, Jasara contributes to environmental sustainability while achieving its strategic objectives, the company stated in a press release.  

“This transformation will empower us to fully utilize our data, increase our agility, and focus on driving further innovation, all while delivering superior value to our stakeholders and the Kingdom,” Al-Mana said.  

The partnership with SAP supports Jasara’s digital transformation journey, fostering growth and contributing to the ambitious digital agenda of the Kingdom.  

“Our advanced cloud solutions will provide Jasara with the tools they need to achieve their strategic objectives and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious digital transformation agenda,” Mohammed Al-Romaizan, vice president for SAP Saudi Arabia, said.  

The annoucement comes a day after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China

Qatar strikes second big LNG supply deal with China
Updated 20 June 2023
Reuters

DOHA: Qatar on Tuesday secured its second large gas supply deal with a Chinese state-controlled company in less than a year, putting Asia clearly ahead in the race to secure gas supplies from Doha’s massive production expansion project, according to Reuters.

China National Petroleum Corporation and QatarEnergy signed a 27-year agreement, under which China will purchase 4 million metric tons of liquefied natural gas a year from the Gulf Arab state.

CNPC will also take an equity stake in the eastern expansion of Qatar’s North Field LNG project, QatarEnergy chief Saad Al-Kaabi said at the signing.

The stake is the equivalent of 5 percent of one LNG train with the capacity of 8 million tons a year.

“Today we are signing two agreements that will further enhance our strong relations with one of the most important gas markets in the world and a key market for Qatari energy products,” Kaabi said.

In an identical deal, QatarEnergy sealed a 27-year supply agreement with China’s Sinopec in November for 4 million tons a year. The state-owned Chinese gas giant also took an equity stake equivalent to 5 percent of one LNG train of 8 million tons a year capacity.

Asia, with an appetite for long-term sales and purchase agreements, has outpaced Europe in locking in supply from Qatar’s two-phase expansion plan that will raise its liquefaction capacity to 126 million ton a year by 2027 from 77 million.

Tuesday’s deal will be QatarEnergy’s third agreement to supply LNG from the expansion to an Asian buyer.

Other Asian buyers are also in talks for equity stakes in the expansion, Kaabi said.

Qatar is the world’s top LNG exporter and competition for LNG has ramped up since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, with Europe in particular needing vast amounts to help replace Russian pipeline gas that used to make up almost 40 percent of the continent’s imports.

Reuters had earlier reported that CNPC was close to finalizing a deal to buy LNG from QatarEnergy over nearly 30 years from the North Field expansion project.

QatarEnergy had previously said that it could give up to 5 percent stakes in the gas trains linked to its North Field expansion to what Kaabi, the Gulf state’s energy minister and CEO of QatarEnergy, described as “value-added partners.”

In April, China’s Sinopec became the first Asian energy company to become a “value-added” partner in the project.

QatarEnergy has also signed equity partnerships on the project with international oil companies but has said it plans to retain a 75 percent stake in the North Field expansion, which will cost at least $30 billion including construction of liquefaction export facilities.

As Beijing’s ties with the US and Australia, Qatar’s two biggest LNG export rivals, are strained, Chinese national energy firms increasingly see Qatar as a safer target for resource investment. 

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The ongoing economic reforms in Saudi Arabia have elevated the Kingdom’s ranking to 17th position in the World Competitiveness Index 2023, placing it much higher than its G20 peers. 

The Kingdom jumped seven places from 24th rank in 2022. It held 32nd rank in 2021, according to the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development. 

Supported by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s elevation in the world ranking is driven by significant progress in all major areas, including economic performance, government efficiency and business environment.  

This ascent helped the Kingdom grab a spot much higher than its G20 peers, including South Korea, France and India.

The Kingdom also towered over Japan, Italy, Argentina, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkiye. 

First published in 1989, the World Competitiveness Ranking is based on 336 criteria selected from comprehensive research, according to its website.

The annual report is considered a reference point for the competitiveness of countries. It analyzes and ranks countries based on their ability to manage their competencies to create long-term value.

Denmark retained the first spot in the list this year, followed by Ireland, which climbed nine places to grab the second rank. Switzerland held the third position. 

Singapore held the fourth spot, while the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong were placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

“Navigating today’s unpredictable environment requires agility and adaptability. Countries which excel are building resilient economies, such as Ireland, Iceland and Bahrain,” said Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the IMD’s World Competitiveness Center.

He said the governments of these countries could also adapt policies based on current economic conditions in a timely fashion.

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Singapore are also key examples of this,” added Cabolis. 

The index put Sweden in eighth place, followed by the US and the UAE, which claimed ninth and 10th ranks, respectively. 

“An increasing number of countries are pursuing their own interests. We are seeing winners and losers in a context in which multiple crises are overlapping, and the world is increasingly divided between protectionist and open-trade economies,” said Arturo Bris, director of the WCC. 

In the Middle East region, Qatar climbed six places in the list to grab the 12th spot, while Bahrain rose five notches to the 25th rank. 

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations. The Kingdom has made remarkable progress in various sectors, including digitization, regulatory and business environment, and women’s participation in the workforce. 

The IMF mission also praised the structural reforms happening in the Kingdom, in line with Vision 2030.

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Farmers in Saudi Arabia attained SR1.5 billion ($400 million) worth of funding after the Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund signed off a tranche of development loans. 

According to a statement made on Tuesday, the fund approved the payouts for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. 

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, dates manufacturing and marketing centers also received funding. 

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity by its strategic objectives. 

It is also in alignment with the policies of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Kingdom’s food security strategy in supporting and developing the agricultural sector and related logistical services and boosting supply chains.

In the first three months of this year, the fund signed off on development and investment loans worth more than SR2.3 billion, compared to the SR861 million handed out in the same period of 2022. 

This conveys a surge of 167 percent year over year in the first three months of 2023, according to a statement made in March. 

Those receiving loans range from small farmers and breeders to poultry sector projects in Hail and Asir and the governorates of Shaqra, Al-Aflaj and Tathleeth.

Nairiyah, Rabigh, Al-Ghat and Al-Olaya also benefited from the loans.

There was also loan disbursal for greenhouse projects in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region and Al-Muzahimiyah governorate, for breeding and producing fish in inland waters in the Al-Dawadmi governorate and for marketing agricultural products in the Khamis Mushayt governorate.

The fund doled out loans worth SR4.2 billion in 2022.

