You are here

  • Home
  • Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Manchester City Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak. (MCFC)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5zt9t

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
  • Club chairman underscores Pep Guardiola’s commitment and Erling Haaland’s mentality
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Manchester City and City Football Group Chairman Khaldoon Al-Mubarak has spoken about the relief, happiness and pride that followed the club’s Champions League triumph over Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10.

Here are some of the highlights from part one of an end-of-season interview published on the club’s website. 

On winning the Treble

“Relief. Relief. It reminds me, winning this, it reminds me back to 2011-12, that QPR game, the first Premier League (title). There was relief in that game and then happiness. With the Champions League, we’ve tried so hard for so many years, you know that. And then to finally, finally do it last night, the first couple hours until now, it’s relief, it’s happiness, but it’s really more relief. We finally have that trophy right here.”

On having Sheikh Mansour at the final

“I mean, it’s incredible. For Sheikh Mansour, given everything he has given to this club, given all the commitment, years of support, love, he’s given passion to the club. And at the pinnacle, the final of the Champions League, to be here, to be able to attend it. He has so much love for this club and working with him over the last 15 years as part of City Football Group. He deserves this. He really does. And I’m so happy he was there.”

On team’s consistency in the Premier League

“It’s actually the record I’m most proud of because it’s a testament to everything we’re doing and all the hard work that this club and every employee, everyone associated with the club, I think is so proud of.

“Because there was a UEFA dinner on Friday night, and I was asked a similar question: What’s so special about Manchester City and about this group? And I said, it’s that winning mentality, this winning mentality that produces the consistency you’ve just described year in, year out. Not for one year, not for two years, not for three years, 10 years across every competition, every competition we play in at every level.

“We play to win, we play to win. And that play to win applies to everyone. It’s the players, it’s the coaching staff, it’s the physios, it’s the management, the commercial guys, it’s the receptionists, it’s the folks at the kitchens, it’s the media team, it’s the digital team. Every individual associated with this, with this club, with this group, I think share that, that passion, that commitment.”

On Pep Guardiola extending his contract

“It was very important because he’s such an important part of this club. He’s an incredible, incredible leader. I knew where Pep’s heart was and I knew where his mind was. So, I think I was never really concerned. We’ve had these conversations before. But the timing was important at the time. It was always very important because it gave clarity.”

On Erling Haaland’s mentality

“Well, that’s the beauty of Erling is that he’s a champion. He’s never satisfied. If it’s one goal, if it’s no goals, if it’s two goals, if it’s five goals, even five goals. And I remember when he scored five, after the game, he was telling me, ‘Yeah, but I should have scored another three or four,’ genuinely not joking.

“Like in his mind, he knows ‘I should have probably scored seven that night or even eight that night.’ That’s that winning mentality. That’s that winning recipe which you know is the intangible. That’s the intangible, the anomaly that makes you great. And in Erling, I think this club now, we have an unbelievable, unbelievable player.”

Topics: football Manchester city Man City Khaldoon Al-Mubarak

Related

Analysis Manchester City join European football’s royalty after crowning glory in Istanbul
Sport
Manchester City join European football’s royalty after crowning glory in Istanbul
Update Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan
Sport
Manchester City win maiden Champions League title with win over Inter Milan

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project

Spain’s Nations League triumph calms fears around De la Fuente project
  • The key cog is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was named the player of the Nations League finals
Updated 20 June 2023
AFP

ROTTERDAM: Spain coach Luis de la Fuente has quelled the doubts around him by leading his country to Nations League glory and ending a decade-long trophy drought.

La Roja needed penalties to see off Croatia and triumph in Rotterdam, but doing so helped ease tensions following their Euro 2024 qualifying defeat by Scotland in March.

De la Fuente’s appointment by the Spanish Football Federation to replace Luis Enrique raised eyebrows — the 61-year-old is a relative unknown as a coach, having worked within the country’s youth ranks from 2013 onwards.

After an unconvincing performance in a win over Norway in his opening game, defeat in Glasgow sparked alarm.

However, matches three and four proved far more enjoyable for the coach, beating Italy and then Croatia to lift the cup.

The king of Spain, Felipe VI, welcomed the team home at Zarzuela Palace on Monday after they earned their first trophy since Euro 2012.

That conquest, along with World Cup 2010 and Euro 2008, was a golden era for Spain, which all future teams are judged against.

Although the Nations League is a new competition, this is only its third edition, Spain and De la Fuente are hopeful that it can prove a springboard for more success, with the waters now more tranquil around him.

“All projects are better constructed on a base of victory and this gives us more strength, confidence, calm,” said the coach. Federation president Luis Rubiales defended De la Fuente and said stories that he considered ousting him were false.

“The coach has always been very secure, and we believe in him to the maximum,” Rubiales told reporters on Sunday.

“We have no problem, the coach has always been 100 percent in his job, and we have always trusted in him.

“He’s been at 100 percent since the beginning. Starting a new project is hard, and with new players, so young — that’s hard too.”

Rubiales pointed out winning the Nations League meant beating Europe’s top teams, with England, France, Germany and Portugal eliminated by the final four.

With reduced concerns around his capability, attention has turned to how the coach’s side is shaping up to mark Spain’s new era.

One of De la Fuente’s biggest choices has been a shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation, instead of Spain’s typical 4-3-3.

The key cog is Manchester City midfielder Rodri, who was named the player of the Nations League finals.

While Luis Enrique drew criticism for playing Rodri as a centerback at the 2022 World Cup to make room for veteran Sergio Busquets, his successor has reinstalled him in the center of the pitch.

Rodri, arguably the best in the world in his position, linked well with Mikel Merino against Italy and then Fabian Ruiz against Croatia.

The 26-year-old, who scored City’s Champions League final winning goal in Istanbul against Inter Milan earlier in June, has even been touted as a potential Ballon d’Or winner.

Speaking with clarity and confidence and leading by example on the pitch, Rodri has become his country’s torchbearer.

“This generation promises a lot,” he said after the Nations League triumph. Before, he had called for Spain to start a new winning cycle.

Rodri’s emergence as the team’s “frontman” is in part due to an absence of star power in the attack, with Spain boasting a host of dangerous — but not elite — forward.

Barcelona’s Ansu Fati was bright off the bench against Croatia and showed he can have a big impact if he can stay fit, while Yeremy Pino, Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio are all similarly bright, but inconsistent.

Alvaro Morata has played at many of Europe’s top sides without fully convincing, while back-up striker Joselu has just joined Real Madrid, his career best form coming at the ripe age of 33.

Spain could not find a breakthrough against Croatia and needed penalties to triumph, which De la Fuente said added extra spice to the victory.

“We deserved to win before, but the penalties give it a dash of the epic,” said the coach, who expects to continue thriving.

“Obviously, winning gives you more shine, and I expect more joy to come in the future.”

Topics: UEFA Nations League Nations League Spain Luis de la Fuente Croatia

Related

Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Football
Substitute Joselu scores late winner as Spain beat Italy 2-1, advance to Nations League final
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final
Football
Croatia stun hosts Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
  • So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Talal Haji was the star of the show for Saudi Arabia on Monday, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Tajikistan to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Asian Cup.

The 15 year-old striker found the target twice in the second half with well-taken goals in Chonburi, Thailand, to make it two wins from two in Group C. Those six points in the bank mean coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi can start preparing for the knockout stage.

So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible. With the four teams that reach the semifinals also booking spots at the World Cup later this year, the stakes are high.

Knowing that Australia’s rollicking 5-3 win over China earlier in the day meant that a win would guarantee a place in the quarterfinals, Saudi Arabia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the Tajik backline in the hope of taking control of the game. There were half-chances and blocked shots for the most part but, just after the half-hour mark, the boys in green started to take the pressure up a level.

Following a corner, Nawaf Al-Jaadani came close to adding to the goal he scored against Australia, but his fierce shot from outside the area was just a little too high with the goalkeeper struggling.

Four minutes before the break, they came even closer to getting the opener. Ramez Al-Attar lifted the ball smartly over the defence to find Nawaf Al-Bishri steaming in on the left side of the area but the forward, who opened the scoring against the young Socceroos in the earlier 2-0 win, had his head in his hands after side footing against the post from close range.

Despite being on top for much of the half, Saudi Arabia very nearly went in behind at the break as Tajikistan counter-attacked at speed. Masrur Gafurov picked up the ball from a rash backpass, raced between two defenders but, with just the goalkeeper to beat from inside the area, pushed his shot wide.

At the start of the second half, Saudi Arabia were soon back on top and finally broke the deadlock with a very well-worked goal just after the hour. Saad Al-Muthary sent over a beautiful cross from the left and there was Haji, rising high above the defenders to send a perfect header down into the bottom corner.

Both teams pushed forward knowing the next goal would be decisive but it was Saudi Arabia team who sealed the win in the 90th minute. Haji picked up a long pass out of defence, muscled Dilovar Dzhamshedzoda off the ball just inside the Tajik half, went around the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into the empty net. It was an impressive strike and ended a perfect evening for both player and team, though there are sure to be tougher tests to come.

Saudi Arabia finish the group stage against China on Thursday.

Topics: U-17 AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup Tajikistan Talal Haji Green Falcons

Related

Saudi Arabia kicked off their U-17 Asian Cup campaign with a crucial 2-0 victory over Australia in Thailand on Friday.
Sport
Young Green Falcons get AFC U-17 Asian Cup campaign off to winning start
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Sport
Saudi Arabia qualify for 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest

Vinicius and Brazil spot on with black strip anti-racism protest
  • The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season
  • Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

BARCELONA: On a night in which Brazil wore an all-black strip to protest racism in football, Vinicius Junior was on the score sheet and in the spotlight in a 4-1 international friendly win over Guinea.

The 22-year-old Real Madrid forward has been subjected to frequent racist abuse this season and Brazil decided the friendly was a good opportunity to strike back as the match was staged in Espanyol’s stadium near Barcelona.

In a powerful move Brazil abandoned their iconic yellow and green shirts and were instead kitted out in an all-black strip in a stand against racism for the first half of the game.

The Brazilian Football Confederation was behind the gesture accompanied by the slogan of “Com racismo nao tem jogo” (With racism, there is no game).

Vinicius himself, wearing the No. 10 shirt, got on the score sheet with an 88th minute spot-kick, by this time kitted out in Brazil’s usual colors.

Newcastle forward Joelinton was well placed to tap in the opener on the goalline on 27 minutes while Rodrygo curled home the second two minutes later.

Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy pulled a goal back with a close range header on 35 minutes but Eder Militao restored the two-goal lead shortly after the restart rising high to meet a cross at the far post.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro escaped with a yellow card for a late tackle on Francois Kamano that was at odds with the party atmosphere in the stadium.

Late in the game Brazil substiture Malcom was brought down in the box and Vinicius was urged to take the penalty, which he hit hard and low enough to beat ‘keeper Ibrahim Kone who had dived the right way.

Earlier in the week the Spanish and Brazilian football federations presented their plan for a friendly match at the Santiago Bernabeu in March 2024 to combat racism following global outrage at the abuse of Vinicius Junior.

Topics: Vinicius Junior real madrid Brazil racism

Related

FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Football
FIFA to create anti-racism taskforce featuring Vinicius
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse
Football
Spain, Brazil to play anti-racism friendly in Madrid after Vinicius abuse

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway

Portugal triumph in Euro 2024 qualifying as Scotland stun Haaland’s Norway
  • Portugal, who visit Iceland on Tuesday, are top of Group J with nine points out of a possible nine
  • Scotland snatched the winner with a minute left, McGinn and Dykes combining to set up Norwich City’s Kenny McLean to slot in
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

PARIS: Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal won in Euro 2024 qualifying on Saturday after Scotland produced a stunning late comeback to beat Erling Haaland’s Norway in Oslo.

Portugal defeated Bosnia and Herzegovina 3-0 in Lisbon to make it three wins out of three in Group J, with Manchester City star Bernardo Silva opening the scoring a minute before halftime.

Fernandes headed in the second from a Ruben Neves cross in the 77th minute and scored his second, and Portugal’s third, in added time.

Cristiano Ronaldo wore the captain’s armband and played all 90 minutes as the 38-year-old men’s international appearance record-holder won his 199th cap.

However, the forward now playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia did not manage to add to his record 122 international goals — he found the net with a header midway through the first half only to be denied by an offside flag.

Portugal, who visit Iceland on Tuesday, are top of Group J with nine points out of a possible nine having scored 13 goals and conceded none.

They are two points clear of Slovakia, who beat Iceland 2-1 in Reykjavik with Tomas Suslov unwittingly scoring the winner 20 minutes from time after an Alfred Finnbogason penalty for the hosts canceled out Juraj Kucka’s opener.

Luxembourg beat Liechtenstein 2-0 in the same six-team group, from which the top two sides qualify for the finals in Germany.

Scotland have three wins out of three in Group A following a famous victory over Spain in March by coming from behind late on to beat Norway 2-1 on Saturday.

It looked as if Norway would get their first win of the campaign after Erling Haaland was fouled in the box on the hour mark by Ryan Porteous and converted the resulting penalty.

It was Haaland’s 22 goal in 24 games for Norway, and he was taken off six minutes from time by coach Stale Solbakken with the job seemingly done.

But then Scotland equalized in the 87th minute when Leo Ostigard failed to deal with a John McGinn pass, allowing Lyndon Dykes to stab home.

And Scotland were not finished as they snatched the winner with a minute left, McGinn and Dykes combining to set up Norwich City’s Kenny McLean to slot in, leaving Norway with just one point from three outings.

Scotland, who went 23 years without appearing at any major tournament before going to Euro 2020, are now in a fantastic position on top of Group A, five points clear of Georgia and six ahead of Nations League finalists Spain.

They have played a game more than both of those sides, however, and welcome Georgia to Glasgow on Tuesday.

“Sometimes when it’s your moment you just have to ride the wave. The boys believe in themselves and kept going,” said Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Georgia, coached by ex-France international Willy Sagnol, won 2-1 in Cyprus with Zuriko Davitashvili scoring the decisive goal late on.

That was after Georges Mikautadze’s opener was canceled out by a penalty from Ioannis Pittas for Cyprus.

Belgium were held to a 1-1 draw by Austria in Brussels, with captain Romelu Lukaku turning and firing in from the edge of the box just after the hour mark for the hosts.

They had been trailing after Orel Mangala deflected a shot past goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and into his own net.

“After the first goal we saw the heads go down, which is something we need to learn from because this team is young,” said Belgium coach Domenico Tedesco. “But in the end, I honestly saw good things as well.”

Eden Hazard, the former Belgium captain who quit international football after the World Cup, attended the match and did a lap of honor around the stadium at half-time.

Belgium are three points behind group leaders Austria but have a game in hand. They are back in action on Tuesday in Estonia, who drew 1-1 with Azerbaijan on Saturday.

In other action, the Czech Republic cemented their position at the top of Group E after a 3-0 win in the Faroe Islands in which Vaclav Cerny scored twice.

Topics: Euro 2024 Portugal Scotland Norway Bosnia Bruno Fernandes

Related

What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Football
What to look out for in Euro 2024 qualifying
Broadhead to the rescue as Wales draw Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia
Football
Broadhead to the rescue as Wales draw Euro 2024 qualifier with Croatia

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent

Saudi Pro League clubs must snap up best Asian talent
  • As some of the world’s most famous players look to move from Europe, the Kingdom’s clubs should not ignore talent to the East
Updated 17 June 2023
Paul Williams

Saudi Arabian football has changed, and is changing the face of Asian football with it.

Few could have predicted the pace of change within the country as recently as six months ago, but the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo accelerated plans to reshape football in the country; plans that have been turbocharged in recent weeks.

While missing out on the prized signature of Lionel Messi was a blow, a host of other big names are on the verge of joining Karim Benzema as headline arrivals this off-season.

With Saudi Arabia hosting the AFC Asian Cup for the first time in 2027, bidding for the 2026 Women’s Asian Cup, and having had Saudi Arabian Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal elected to both the AFC and FIFA executive committees, the desire for the Kingdom to play a leading role in Asian football is clear for all to see.

With the stated ambition of making the Saudi Pro League one of the top 10 leagues in the world within the next decade, achieving that would mean it being regarded as the best in Asia.

If that is the ambition, and if it wants to take its role as a leader of the continent seriously and develop Asian football as a collective, then there is one thing it can do to ensure that is the case – become a hothouse of the best regional talent.

As leagues around the continent, including, regrettably, the AFC Champions League itself, are removing the previous “plus one” quota for AFC players, Saudi Arabia could lead by example if it ensured that some of the money it is spending on foreign talent extended to offering opportunities to the best players of Asia.

It need not come at the expense of headline names like N’Golo Kante, Sergio Ramos or Neymar. With eight foreign spots per club, there is plenty of room across the league.

And with so many headline names coming in, players all over the continent would naturally be attracted to the Kingdom to play with stars they could only dream of coming up against in Europe.

The SPL is no stranger to some of the best names in Asian football.

Syrian pair Omar Al-Somah and Omar Khrbin took the league by storm with Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal respectively, the latter even being named Asian Player of the Year in 2017, while Al-Somah won three consecutive Golden Boots on his way to becoming one of the continent’s most feared competitors.

This off-season already, we have seen some of Asia’s biggest names linked to Saudi Arabia.

South Korea’s Son Heung-min and Iran’s Mehdi Taremi are reportedly two names high on the list of those the Kingdom would like to attract, and with good reason given their pedigree.

But if clubs showed a little imagination and adventure, they could also unlock enormous markets to grow the reach of the league.

At just 18 years of age, Indonesia’s Marselino Ferdinan is regarded as one of his nation’s most promising young talents. A precocious player, he is now a regular with the senior national team, having made his debut aged just 17, and will be the headline act for Indonesia at next year’s AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.

In football-mad Indonesia, his every move is followed and chronicled by fans desperate to develop a major international star. He already has an Instagram following of 1.7 million – more than Al-Shabab and Al-Ahli combined.

Providing a platform for Marselino to flourish, and opening the SPL up to the football-crazy market of Indonesia, would be a win-win.

At the other end of the age spectrum, a player like Maya Yoshida would add plenty of experience and leadership.

Still only 34, the former Japan national team captain is on the lookout for a new club after departing German outfit Schalke last month.

As one of Japan’s most capped players, having played well over 100 times for his country, including at three World Cups including last year in Qatar, he comes with a wealth of European experience having played in the Eredivisie, Premier League, Serie A and the Bundesliga.

With Al-Nassr in need of experienced defenders, and with a tour of Japan just a few weeks away, they could do far worse than the former Southampton captain.

Given the large Indian population within Saudi Arabia, estimated to be close to three million, it would make sense to look to the South Asian nation to tap into that huge market.

A player like defender Sandesh Jhingan would fit the bill perfectly. A quality defender, who had a stint in Europe cut short by injury, the 29-year-old is ambitious and would embrace the chance to play at a higher level and test himself against some of the world’s best attacking talent.

As reported last month, Emirati sensation Yahya Al-Ghassani has attracted the interest of a number of clubs in the Kingdom, including champions Al-Ittihad.

Whoever it may be, and wherever they come from, if Saudi Arabia is serious about being a leader within Asian football, that should extend to developing and providing opportunities to some of this continent’s best players.

Topics: football Saudi Arabia Karim Benzema ROSHN Saudi Pro League 

Related

Update Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans photos
Sport
Karim Benzema receives ecstatic welcome from Al-Ittihad fans
Karim Benzema signs for Saudi club Al Ittihad. (Supplied/Al-Ittihad)
Sport
Benzema happy to be in ‘beloved and beautiful’ Saudi Arabia and ready to push his limits

follow us

Latest updates

Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Amina Muaddi attends Prada show in Milan  
Amina Muaddi attends Prada show in Milan  
‘Secret Invasion’ sees Samuel L. Jackson team up with Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman 
‘Secret Invasion’ sees Samuel L. Jackson team up with Marvel newcomers Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman 
Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions
Lebanon newspaper wins Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.