You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
The fund approved the payouts for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fmg4

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Farmers in Saudi Arabia attained SR1.5 billion ($400 million) worth of funding after the Kingdom’s Agricultural Development Fund signed off a tranche of development loans. 

According to a statement made on Tuesday, the fund approved the payouts for small farmers involved in greenhouse vegetable production, poultry breeding, and fish and shrimp farming. 

The statement added that refrigeration warehouses, dates manufacturing and marketing centers also received funding. 

The approval of these loans underlines the fund’s objective to boost its developmental and financing role for agricultural activity by its strategic objectives. 

It is also in alignment with the policies of the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture and the Kingdom’s food security strategy in supporting and developing the agricultural sector and related logistical services and boosting supply chains.

In the first three months of this year, the fund signed off on development and investment loans worth more than SR2.3 billion, compared to the SR861 million handed out in the same period of 2022. 

This conveys a surge of 167 percent year over year in the first three months of 2023, according to a statement made in March. 

Those receiving loans range from small farmers and breeders to poultry sector projects in Hail and Asir and the governorates of Shaqra, Al-Aflaj and Tathleeth.

Nairiyah, Rabigh, Al-Ghat and Al-Olaya also benefited from the loans.

There was also loan disbursal for greenhouse projects in the Makkah Al-Mukarramah region and Al-Muzahimiyah governorate, for breeding and producing fish in inland waters in the Al-Dawadmi governorate and for marketing agricultural products in the Khamis Mushayt governorate.

The fund doled out loans worth SR4.2 billion in 2022.

Topics: Saudi Agriculture Development Fund farm productivity

Related

Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades
Business & Economy
Saudi Agriculture Development Fund invests $14.6bn over six decades

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May
Updated 20 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 9 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents to $71.10 per barrel.

China on Tuesday cut its one-year loan prime rate and the five-year LPR by 10 basis points each.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur economic growth, and several prominent banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

China’s crude imports from Russia surge to 2.29m bpd in May

China’s oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, as private refiners snapped up sanctioned oil transported through Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean pipeline and Urals crude shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totaled 9.71 million metric tons in May or 2.29 million barrels per day. 

According to the General Administration of Customs data, shipments were up 15.3 percent from 1.50 million bpd in the same month last year.

This import represented the highest level on record and a 32.4 percent increase on April’s figure of 1.73 million bpd.

Imports of Saudi crude totaled 7.32 million tons in May, equivalent to 1.72 million bpd, down 16.0 percent from last month’s 2.05 million bpd. 

Saudi Arabia had been China’s largest source of crude in April.

Much of the uptick in demand for Russian crude has come from China’s private refiners, including major players such as Hengli Petrochemical. 

Hengli’s 400,000 bpd refinery in northeast Dalian received its first Urals shipment of 730,000 barrels in early May, alongside a total of 3.71 million barrels of ESPO over the month.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 1.34 million bpd in May, up 158.6 percent from the same period last year. 

Malaysia is often an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Nigeria’s Tinubu needs quick US funding for energy transition

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that the US should help with more funding to help Africa’s leading oil producer accelerate its energy transition plans as he pledged to meet the country’s climate change goals.

Oil remains Nigeria’s biggest foreign exchange earner. Like many African nations, it still needs to exploit its hydrocarbons to help provide power to millions of citizens without electricity.

In a meeting with Geoffrey Praytt, US assistant secretary of state, Bureau of Energy Resources, the Nigerian president said the US should speed up funding to help the West African nation achieve its energy transition goals.

“There are bottlenecks that must be unbottled in terms of how the US bureaucracy responds to our needs. Help must be given when it is needed. Please take it home that we need help and very quickly, too,” Tinubu said.

“I want to assure you that Nigeria will honor her obligations on climate change and renewables,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates Brent crude US West Texas Intermediate

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show

Saudi Arabia eyes defense deals at Paris show
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is seeking to explore partnerships and investment opportunities at the Paris Air Show 2023, which began on Monday in France.

The General Authority for Military Industries, along with its partners Saudi Military Industries and the International Defense Exhibition, is taking part in the event to showcase the Kingdom’s progress in the defense industry. Saudi Arabia is keen on localizing the sector in line with its Vision 2030 goals, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

GAMI Gov. Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Ohali said the authority’s participation in the event is part of its efforts to enable the sector achieve its objectives by creating strategic partnerships and networking with international investors interested in investing in the Kingdom.

Al-Ohali noted that Saudi Arabia attaches great importance to the military industries, following the directives of its wise leadership to localize various industries to enrich the national economy and boost the country's strategic independence.

He added that GAMI officials will meet representatives of international defense companies to discuss localization projects, promote investment opportunities in the Kingdom’s military industries and facilitate their entry into the Kingdom in partnership with the private sector.

The official said a meeting is also scheduled with the director general of the Directorate General of Armament in France, which is GAMI’s peer agency, to discuss cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Paris Air Show

Related

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Business & Economy
Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft

Saudi budget airline flynas signs $3.7bn deal with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft
  • Paris Air Show begins with a flurry of deals as aviation industry seeks to rebound
Updated 19 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas has signed a $3.73 billion agreement with Airbus to buy 30 aircraft, Saudi state TV reported on Monday.

The deal was signed at the Paris Air Show by Bandar Al-Mohanna, flynas CEO and managing director, and Christian Scherer, Airbus chief commercial officer and head of international, in the presence of Saudi Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser, Abdulaziz Al-Duailej, president of General Authority of Civil Aviation, and Ayed Aljeaid, chairman of the board of NAS Holding.

Looking to reach new long-haul destinations across its route map, flynas’ agreement includes 10 A321XLRs. These planes will join the airline’s existing fleet of 21 A320neos, 13 A320ceos, and four A330-300s. Between January and the end of this year, 19 A320neos would have been added to the operator’s fleet. Four have already been delivered in 2023 alone.

In a statement, Al-Mohanna said: “The A320neo Family brings unmatched benefits to our passengers, offering exceptional operational performance and environmental benefits while helping us provide unique travel experiences at low-cost.”

Commenting on the deal, Scherer said: “Unbeatable economics, longer range capability, and the most spacious single aisle cabin have made the A320neo Family the preferred choice of airlines worldwide.”

The planemaker also announced a record 500-plane deal with Indian airline IndiGo on the first day of the air show. The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic.

French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar by helicopter and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’ latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter.

On the civilian side, plane makers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net zero emissions by 2050.

Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity in the COVID-19 crisis.

Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.

IndiGo’s deal highlights the growing importance of India, the world’s fastest-growing aviation market, serving the largest population, to plane makers.

American Airlines ordered 460 single-aisle aircraft: 260 Airbus A320s and 200 Boeing 737, at a catalog price of $38 billion. Four Chinese airlines — Air China, China Eastern, China Southern, and Shenzhen Airlines — placed simultaneous orders for a total of 292 A320neo aircraft from Airbus worth $37 billion at list prices.

United Airlines ordered 270 medium-haul aircraft: 200 Boeing 737 MAX and 70 Airbus A321neo worth $35.4 billion at catalog prices.

Defense side

France’s Thales also announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars.

Looking ahead to the rest of the show, Airbus is expected to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.

The plane maker is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said on Sunday.

The number of planes being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.

The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.

Topics: Paris Air Show Flynas Airbus Boeing

Related

Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s budget airline flynas records 47% rise in Q1 revenue 

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 19 June 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030

AI to boost global enterprise software market to $14tn by 2030
Updated 19 June 2023
Farida El-Gazzar

RIYADH: Generative artificial intelligence is set to expand the global enterprise software market from $1 trillion currently to $14 trillion by 2030, said Saudi Arabia’s minister of communications and information technology. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum in Paris on Monday, Abdullah Al-Swaha said the massive growth in generative AI would present a considerable opportunity for collaboration between Saudi Arabia and France. 

“This represents an unprecedented opportunity for both nations to join hands and see how we can double down on talent and technology that have proven to us to be the largest social equalizer and economic multiplier,” said Al-Swaha.   

He further noted that since the start of Vision 2030, the Kingdom’s technology and digital markets have risen to $40 billion and are one of the largest and fastest-growing markets in the world.   

“If we equate this to the eurozone, we’ll be the third-highest concentration of tech force within the eurozone,” added Al-Swaha, noting that Saudi Arabia’s tech force has increased to 340,000. 

As for women empowerment, the country surged from 7 percent to 33 percent in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. 

“You’re talking about sending the first Arab Muslim woman astronaut to the international space station, galvanizing and inspiring more than a billion women on the face of the earth,” said Al-Swaha.   

The minister added: “These are live proof points of how the Kingdom is emerging to be the next big tech hub globally.” 

The forum will address critical issues across various sectors to create visibility for new investment opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.  

Significant investment opportunities in tourism, culture, technology and clean energy are up for discussion among top Saudi and French officials.   

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities.     

Through these interactions, both parties aim to unlock new avenues, drive economic growth and strengthen the bilateral relationship.     

The forum is the latest in a series of high-level French-Saudi engagements over the last year designed to enhance the bilateral partnership.  

Topics: artificial intelligence (AI) Abdullah Al-Swaha

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 19 June 2023
Reem Walid

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says

Saudi Arabia, France should intensify joint work to achieve 2030 goals, French Treasury official says
Updated 19 June 2023
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and France need to intensify joint work and develop new projects as both countries have a lot of scope for synergy and collaboration under their 2030 investment goals, said a top official of the French Treasury. 

Speaking at the France-Saudi Investment Forum, Denis Le Fers, head of bilateral trade relations at the French Treasury, explained that partnership has a central role to play in France 2030. 

With a budget of €54 billion ($59 billion), the government launched the national investment plan in 2021 aimed at transforming the country’s key sectors, including energy, automotive and aeronautics.  

“Today’s forum is a demonstration of the momentum we are reaching in the bilateral relations between the two countries, but we are still below our potential when it comes to the economic and investment dimension,” Le Fers stressed.   

“So, let’s intensify our joint work and develop new joint projects serving both France 2030 and Saudi Vision 2030,” he added.  

As part of France 2030, the European country aims to become the world’s most attractive destination for low-carbon industry.  

“Half of the $54 billion invested in France 2030 will be dedicated to projects that promote the decarbonization of industry and the other half will be directed to emerging players who are driving breakthrough innovations,” the French Treasury official said. 

He went on to talk about other goals and objectives under France 2030 that will help the country become a leader in the climate change environmental transition.  

“We aim to become the leader of green hydrogen, and with the objective in 2030, France will have at least two giga factories of electrolyzer, mass producing hydrogen, and all useful associated technologies,” Le Fers highlighted during his presentation.   

The France-Saudi Investment Forum, which kicked off on Monday, will address key issues across an array of sectors to create visibility for new opportunities for technology startups and entrepreneurship.     

Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih is leading a senior delegation at the forum to highlight the Kingdom’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new opportunities with the European country.   

Both countries are also going to discuss ways to increase collaboration in the areas of tourism and culture, and clean energy during the meeting in Paris this week.   

Topics: #investment Saudi 2030 vision #france

Related

Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih
Business & Economy
Achievements in Vision 2030 to have signature of French-Saudi partnerships: Al-Falih

Latest updates

Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity
Alfanar largest single investor in record ppp for social infrastructure in NEOM
Alfanar largest single investor in record ppp for social infrastructure in NEOM
‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53
‘Dare to Leap’ with realme’s new game-changer smartphone, C53
Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Khaldoon Al-Mubarak reveals ‘happiness’ and ‘pride’ after Man City’s unprecedented season
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally
Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.