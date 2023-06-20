Saudi Agricultural Development Fund approves $400m to improve farm productivity

Oil Updates — crude prices slip; China imports from Russia hits 2.29m bpd in May

RIYADH: Oil prices slipped on Tuesday after China cut benchmark lending rates less than some expected, sowing further concern over the oil demand outlook in the world’s largest crude importer.

Brent crude was down 19 cents at $75.90 a barrel at 9 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude fell 83 cents to $71.10 per barrel.

China on Tuesday cut its one-year loan prime rate and the five-year LPR by 10 basis points each.

The rate reductions follow recent economic data that showed China’s retail and factory sectors are struggling to sustain the momentum seen earlier this year.

The Chinese government met last week to discuss measures to spur economic growth, and several prominent banks have cut their 2023 economic growth forecasts for China amid concerns its post-COVID recovery is faltering.

China’s crude imports from Russia surge to 2.29m bpd in May

China’s oil imports from Russia jumped to a record high in May, as private refiners snapped up sanctioned oil transported through Eastern Siberia–Pacific Ocean pipeline and Urals crude shipments at discounts.

Arrivals from Russia totaled 9.71 million metric tons in May or 2.29 million barrels per day.

According to the General Administration of Customs data, shipments were up 15.3 percent from 1.50 million bpd in the same month last year.

This import represented the highest level on record and a 32.4 percent increase on April’s figure of 1.73 million bpd.

Imports of Saudi crude totaled 7.32 million tons in May, equivalent to 1.72 million bpd, down 16.0 percent from last month’s 2.05 million bpd.

Saudi Arabia had been China’s largest source of crude in April.

Much of the uptick in demand for Russian crude has come from China’s private refiners, including major players such as Hengli Petrochemical.

Hengli’s 400,000 bpd refinery in northeast Dalian received its first Urals shipment of 730,000 barrels in early May, alongside a total of 3.71 million barrels of ESPO over the month.

Customs data also showed that imports from Malaysia were 1.34 million bpd in May, up 158.6 percent from the same period last year.

Malaysia is often an intermediary point for sanctioned cargoes from Iran and Venezuela.

Nigeria’s Tinubu needs quick US funding for energy transition

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu said on Monday that the US should help with more funding to help Africa’s leading oil producer accelerate its energy transition plans as he pledged to meet the country’s climate change goals.

Oil remains Nigeria’s biggest foreign exchange earner. Like many African nations, it still needs to exploit its hydrocarbons to help provide power to millions of citizens without electricity.

In a meeting with Geoffrey Praytt, US assistant secretary of state, Bureau of Energy Resources, the Nigerian president said the US should speed up funding to help the West African nation achieve its energy transition goals.

“There are bottlenecks that must be unbottled in terms of how the US bureaucracy responds to our needs. Help must be given when it is needed. Please take it home that we need help and very quickly, too,” Tinubu said.

“I want to assure you that Nigeria will honor her obligations on climate change and renewables,” he said.

(With input from Reuters)