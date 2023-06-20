You are here

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
The Kingdom jumped seven places from 24th rank in 2022. It held 32nd rank in 2021, according to the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index

Saudi Arabia climbs 7 places on World Competitiveness Index
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The ongoing economic reforms in Saudi Arabia have elevated the Kingdom’s ranking to 17th position in the World Competitiveness Index 2023, placing it much higher than its G20 peers.

The Kingdom jumped seven places from No. 24 in 2022, according to the Switzerland-based International Institute for Management Development. It was ranked No. 32 in 2021.

Supported by Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia’s ascent was driven by significant progress in economic performance, government efficiency and business environment.

The progress helped the Kingdom surpass its G20 peers, including South Korea, France and India.

The Kingdom also towered over Japan, Italy, Argentina, Indonesia, Brazil and Turkiye.

First published in 1989, the WCI is based on 336 criteria selected after comprehensive research, according to its website.

The annual report is considered a reference point for the competitiveness of countries. It analyzes and ranks countries based on their ability to manage their competencies to create long-term value.

Denmark was ranked No. 1 this year, followed by Ireland, which climbed nine places to become No.2. Switzerland held the third position.

Singapore clinched the fourth spot, while the Netherlands, China and Hong Kong were placed fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

“Navigating today’s unpredictable environment requires agility and adaptability. Countries that excel are building resilient economies, such as Ireland, Iceland and Bahrain,” said Christos Cabolis, chief economist at the IIMD’s World Competitiveness Center.

He said the governments of these countries could also adapt policies based on current economic conditions in a timely fashion.

“The UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Singapore are also key examples of this,” added Cabolis.

The index ranked Sweden at No. 8, followed by the US and the UAE, which claimed ninth and 10th ranks, respectively.

“An increasing number of countries are pursuing their interests. We are seeing winners and losers in a context where multiple crises overlap, and the world is increasingly divided between protectionist and open-trade economies,” said Arturo Bris, director of the WCC.

Qatar climbed six places in the Middle East to grab the 12th spot, while Bahrain rose five to the 25th rank.

Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said Saudi Arabia is the fastest-growing economy among the G20 nations and has made remarkable progress in digitization, regulatory environment and women’s empowerment.

Topics: World Competitiveness Index

Updated 7 sec ago
RIYADH: Within months of launching Riyadh Air, Saudi Arabia is exploring the possibility of adding more airlines to its growing aviation sector, revealed a top minister. 

In an interview with Al-Arabiya on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Airshow, Saudi Minister of Investment Khalid Al-Falih said that the Kingdom’s aviation sector is witnessing significant growth, necessitating the country to look at the possibility of introducing more airlines to meet the rising demand.  

“The Kingdom is a large country in terms of size, population, economy, and tourism...deserving a wide range of airlines. Currently, Saudi Arabia is served by prominent airlines such as Saudia, flynas, and Riyadh Air, with more expected to be announced in the near future,” Al-Falih said, without sharing any timeline. 

The minister emphasized that the Kingdom deserves to have more airlines in order to achieve its economic objectives.  

Talking about the recently launched Riyadh Air, Al-Falih highlighted that the airline will greatly contribute to the economic and tourism growth of Saudi Arabia. 

“Riyadh Air complements a lot of the Kingdom’s strategies. It greatly contributes to Saudi Arabia’s tourism sector growth strategy by connecting Riyadh to the capitals of the world,” he said. 

The minister also stated that Riyadh is set to attract over 30 million visitors by 2030 which highlights the need for more airlines and aircraft. 

“Riyadh is in need of new airlines that connect the capital with over 100 cities from around the world directly without any transits.  

“The capital is also in need of new and advanced aircraft like the ones Riyadh Air received from Boeing after their recent partnership,” he said.  

The minister further elaborated that the expansion of the aviation sector will have a positive impact on logistics and supply chain operations in the Kingdom. 

Topics: Saudi Riyadh Air aviation investment minister

US businesses encouraged to increase investment in Iraq

US businesses encouraged to increase investment in Iraq
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

US businesses encouraged to increase investment in Iraq

US businesses encouraged to increase investment in Iraq
  • State Department official spoke to journalists, including Arab News, following Iraq visit
  • Dilawar Syed: ‘What we’re witnessing is a country on the path to progress’
Updated 10 min 44 sec ago
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: American businesses are being encouraged to increase investment in Iraq as the country looks to move on from decades of devastation.

Speaking to journalists, including Arab News, on Tuesday following a trip to Iraq, the special representative for commercial and business affairs at the US State Department said he is “very excited” at the opportunities to be part of the rebuilding of the country.

“We arrived in Baghdad following the passage of Iraq’s highest ever national budget, with $150 billion set aside for infrastructure and other outlays,” Dilawar Syed added.

“This is a big deal and a milestone for the country, and you can sense with this — alongside the humming metropolis that Baghdad is — that what we’re witnessing is a city and country on the path to progress, but perhaps more than this, what I can sense is peace.

“Iraq has suffered so much in the past decade, and coming here with the support of the US Chamber of Commerce, I really feel the US private sector can be a force for good.”

Syed’s trip was part of what he described as a “deliberate effort” to build engagement and a strategic framework between the two countries based on business and commercial interests, with some 47 US-headquartered companies joining him as part of the delegation.

Among the represented industries were construction, education, energy, finance, health and technology, with Syed effusive on the opportunities presented through education and tech.  

“Education is an area we feel very strongly about because we believe that Iraq has a bright future, particularly when it comes to prospective technology talent, and this is something we want to support and be part of,” he said.  

“We really believe the environment in Iraq is conducive for US companies and entrepreneurs looking to invest here, and that’s why we sent this delegation; we’re very bullish about it.”

Syed acknowledged that there remained hurdles to attracting outside investment, not least convincing US interests when it came to safety, but he said he felt the delegation’s presence went some way to providing assurances.

“For us to go back into the country and spend several days there hopefully builds confidence that it’s safe and conducive to further business developments,” he added.

Syed also acknowledged that there remained further work to do on normalizing standards when it came to issues of arbitration and intellectual property, while discussions remained ongoing with the Central Bank of Iraq over mechanisms to repatriate US businesses’ profits.

“Yes, this all helps US companies be more productive in the country. However, it also helps Iraq be more productive and tackle many of its challenges,” he said.

“Every time US companies take hold in a new location they raise standards, and this was something we spoke at length about with the Iraqi delegation to make sure there are proper frameworks,” he added.

“Iraq has put significant resources for the country’s future, and our companies have opportunities to compete for these projects,” he said.

“We must remember to fight corruption. Whatever initiative Iraq puts out, we hope to compete on in an open, standards-based way.

“We compete with the world, with our friends; we believe our sector offers the best. Ultimately, we’ll be judged on deals closed.”

The US delegation left having pocketed an early win, with Syed noting that a deal had been reached with Iraq’s Health Ministry on cancer research and developing better cancer care.

Topics: United States of America (USA) Iraq Dilawar Syed

World Defense Show to expand as participating nations increase: CEO

World Defense Show to expand as participating nations increase: CEO
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Reina Takla
Nour El-Shaeri

World Defense Show to expand as participating nations increase: CEO

World Defense Show to expand as participating nations increase: CEO
Updated 12 min 27 sec ago
Reina Takla Nour El-Shaeri

PARIS: Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show is set to get bigger in its second edition with a substantial increase in the number of participating countries, according to a top executive.

The General Authority for Military Industries recently announced that the second edition of WDS will be held in Riyadh from Feb. 4-8, 2024.

Speaking at the Paris Air Show, WDS CEO Andrew Pearcey revealed that Bahrain, Oman, Denmark and Turkiye had joined the event, adding to its growing popularity.

Pearcey also highlighted changes in the event’s agenda, extending the show from four to five days to accommodate the increased engagement. 

“Day One now is being called a preview day. So that’s for VIPs, exhibitors and hopefully any royals that come and visit and do an opening of the service,” Pearcey said. 

He added: “The first day is going to be very important. On that day, we’ve got a high-level conference called the Future of Defense Forum. It’s a leadership forum with top-level leaders coming in. We hope to have some ministers do some talks during the day. We’ll also have an opening ceremony with a bit of a flying display attached to it.” 

Pearcey further highlighted that the event’s exhibition area has expanded by 25 percent compared to the previous edition in anticipation of more exhibitors and enhanced features.  

The increased space aims to provide an optimal platform for showcasing the latest defense technologies and innovations. 

“We’re 90 percent sold at the show already, which is a fantastic position to be in,” he said. 

Additionally, the event will feature a dedicated arena for the space and exploration sector. 

“We’ve got a whole space arena at the show. We’ve allocated 2,000 sq. meters solely for the space sector,” Pearcey informed.

“We’ll have exhibitors showcasing the latest in space technology, and we’ll highlight Saudi Arabia’s national strategic objectives in space,” he added.

In the previous edition held in 2022, the event attracted over 750 exhibitors and received more than 100,000 trade visits, with representation from over 45 countries.

Topics: World Defense Show 2024

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index remains steady

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index remains steady
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index remains steady

Closing bell: Saudi Arabia’s main index remains steady
Updated 17 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index edged up on Tuesday, as it gained 9.67 points or 0.08 percent to close at 11,431.37.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.69 billion ($1.52 billion) as 120 stocks advanced, while 82 retracted.  

While the parallel market Nomu shed 1,207.01 points to close at 26,967.83, the MSCI Tadawul Index also dropped by 0.08 percent to 1,507.12.  

The top performer of the day was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. which started trading on the main index on Tuesday. The company’s share price soared by 30 percent to close at SR78.  

Other top gainers were Arabian Contracting Services Co. and Malath Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices went up by 10 percent each.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. was the worst performer as its share price dropped by 6.67 percent to SR19.60. 

On the announcements front, National Medical Care Co. said that its shareholders approved a 10 percent cash dividend, or SR1 per share, for 2022. The company had reported a net profit of SR170.1 million for 2022, a rise of 25 percent compared to 2021.  

Lazurde Co. for Jewelry announced that its shareholders approved a 3 percent dividend payout, or SR0.3 per share for 2022, after it reported a net profit of SR34 million for the year.  

Meanwhile, shareholders of WAJA Co. approved the board’s recommendation to reduce the stock’s par value from SR10 to SR0.5. After the approval, the number of shares went up from 3.5 million to 70 million.  

Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co. announced that it obtained two new exploration licenses from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources to prospect for zinc and copper in Najran. In a statement to Tadawul, the company said that these licenses will be valid until April 25, 2028.  

Topics: Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU stocks

Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month

Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month

Egypt to raise private sector minimum wage to $97 per month
Updated 23 min 24 sec ago
Reuters

DUBAI: Egypt will raise the minimum wage for workers in the private sector by 300 Egyptian pounds ($9.72) to 3,000 pounds a month as of July, the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

The decision comes after Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi last week appeared to rule out a further currency devaluation anytime soon following three sharp devaluations that cut the pound’s value by about 50 percent against the dollar since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Annual urban inflation accelerated to 32.7 percent in May, just short of an all-time high, while the annual core inflation rose to 40.3 percent in the same month.

The official exchange rate has remained fixed at about 30.90 pounds to the dollar for more than three months, while on the black market it has weakened to about 39 pounds to the dollar.

In April, the government raised the minimum monthly wage for state workers to 3,500 pounds.

The Ukraine war triggered an exodus of foreign investors from Egypt’s treasury markets and a severe shortage of foreign currency. 

 

 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy

