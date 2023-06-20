Saudi project management firm Jasara ties up with SAP to accelerate digital transformation   

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s digital transformation journey is set to get a fillip as Jasara, a project management firm in the Kingdom, announced a strategic partnership with enterprise software firm SAP to deploy a suite of advanced solutions.

Jasara, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco, the US-based Jacobs Engineering Group and the Public Investment Fund, will leverage the collaboration to adopt a cloud-first strategy.

By embracing the cloud, Jasara aims to enhance its operational capabilities and drive innovation in project management.

Under the partnership, the firm will leverage SAP’s advanced solutions on the public cloud with a focus on its flagship enterprise resource planning solution, RISE.

“Our partnership with SAP marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation journey,” said Mohammed Al-Mana, CEO and president of Jasara.

He added: “By deploying these advanced cloud solutions, we’re enhancing our business processes and decision-making capabilities.”

Jasara will implement several SAP cloud solutions, including SAP Ariba for procurement, SAP SuccessFactors for HR operations, and SAP Fieldglass for workforce management.

The move to cloud-based systems, such as RISE with SAP, aligns with Jasara’s sustainability goals and its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

By decreasing the need for on-site servers and hardware, Jasara contributes to environmental sustainability while achieving its strategic objectives, the company stated in a press release.

“This transformation will empower us to fully utilize our data, increase our agility, and focus on driving further innovation, all while delivering superior value to our stakeholders and the Kingdom,” Al-Mana said.

The partnership with SAP supports Jasara’s digital transformation journey, fostering growth and contributing to the ambitious digital agenda of the Kingdom.

“Our advanced cloud solutions will provide Jasara with the tools they need to achieve their strategic objectives and contribute to the Kingdom’s ambitious digital transformation agenda,” Mohammed Al-Romaizan, vice president for SAP Saudi Arabia, said.

The annoucement comes a day after global technology firm Cisco announced a new data center for the Kingdom to better protect users, infrastructure and investments.

The facility will support the company’s cloud security services in Saudi Arabia, including its new Secure Service Edge solution, Cisco Secure Access.

This product automates decisions about how users connect to the internet, Software as a Service products and private applications, a move which the firm claims helps increase productivity.

The data center will be carrier-neutral, and available on any internet service provider in the Kingdom. Cisco intends for the data center to have service availability by mid-2024.