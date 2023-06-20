Boeing in talks with Riyadh Air for a ‘large number’ of narrowbody aircraft

RIYADH: American aerospace firm Boeing is in talks with Saudi Arabia’s newly launched Riyadh Air for the possible purchase of narrowbody aircraft, a top official told Arab News on Tuesday.

Brendan Nelson, senior vice president of Boeing Global, expressed his company’s desire to work closely with the Kingdom to help the country achieve its tourism goals outlined in Vision 2030.

In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, Nelson said the American aircraft manufacturer is investing in Saudi Arabia to support its fast-developing aerospace sector.

“We’re in negotiations with the airline (Riyadh Air) in relation to a possible purchase of a large number of, what we call narrowbody aircraft, the 737 MAX family. And we’re very proud of this aircraft,” said Nelson.

According to the official, Boeing received 1,700 orders globally for 737 MAX over the past 36 months, and the company has already delivered 800 aircraft during the same period.







A Riyadh Air Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner is displayed at the Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris on Tuesday. (AP)



He thanked Saudi Arabia for receiving an order of 121 Boeing 787 aircraft for Riyadh Air and Saudia.

“I have had meetings, along with other senior Boeing officials with the (Saudi) minister for transport, president of the GACA, and also the minister of investment. We discussed a range of joint initiatives and investments and the significance of the deals recently done with Riyadh Air and Saudia,” said Nelson.

He added: “Our vision is to connect, protect and explore the world and beyond and to connect people and families to one another.”

The official said the company seeks to introduce and connect Saudi culture with the rest of the world.

According to Nelson, Saudi Arabia’s tourism goals outlined in Vision 2030 can be materialized only with the availability of “reliable, high-quality and comfortable airplanes for people to travel.”

Saudi Arabia’s National Tourism Strategy aims to attract 100 million visitors by 2030, along with increasing the contribution of the tourism sector to the gross domestic product to over 10 percent.

“We’re also exploring aerospace, metals, titanium, aluminum, chemicals, advanced plastics manufacture and components for aircraft and to help Saudi Arabia build an aviation ecosystem not only for today but more importantly for the future,” he said.

Nelson said that Saudi Arabia’s unique geographical location will play a crucial role in catalyzing its efforts to emerge as a sought-after tourism destination.

“So for us (it is important), not only working with the airlines but also (with) the leadership of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide aircraft that are modern, that are reliable and are able to take people long distances. From Riyadh, within 8 hours flight, you’ve got 80 percent of the world’s population or 70 percent of the economic growth over the next decade will be within 8 hours flight of Riyadh,” he added.

Nelson further pointed out that Boeing has always been supportive of the localization efforts the Kingdom is making in different sectors, particularly in aerospace and defense. The official said the company currently employs more than 2,200 people in the Kingdom, with a majority of them being Saudis.