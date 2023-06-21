You are here

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test
Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after Australia win by 2 wickets during Day 5 of the first Ashes Test cricket match, at Edgbaston, Birmingham, England, Tuesday. (Reuters)
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test

Australia win Ashes classic as Cummins finishes off 2-wicket win over England in first Test
  • Cummins shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out), hitting the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson
  • Khawaja was named the player of the match and said “it was an unbelievable game”
Updated 21 June 2023
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Pat Cummins threw off his helmet, tossed away his bat and wheeled away in celebration after playing a captain’s innings to win an Ashes classic for Australia on Tuesday.

England’s “Bazball” cricket revolution got a lesson from Down Under in an opening Test of the series that went down to the wire on the final day.

Chasing 281 at a raucous Edgbaston, the Australians reached the target inside the final hour for a two-wicket win after Usman Khawaja hit a patient 65 and Cummins finished the job with an unbeaten 44 containing two sixes and four fours.

“Both teams spoke a lot about playing your own style,” Cummins said about triumphing over England’s aggressive approach under Ben Stokes. “And that’s the beauty of this series. Two contrasting styles, playing to our strengths and that made for great entertainment.”

Cummins shared a match-winning ninth-wicket partnership of 55 with Nathan Lyon (16 not out), hitting the winning boundary against Ollie Robinson — Harry Brook failed to stop the ball at the rope — as Australia finished on 282-8. It disappointed the majority of a loud crowd that sensed another memorable victory at the Birmingham ground after England’s two-run win in the second Ashes Test in 2005.

“We are, of course, absolutely devastated,” Stokes said. “The lads are in pieces up there. But if that’s not attracting people to the game we love then I don’t know what will.”

Jubilant and possibly surprised Australian fans at the stadium chanted “Aussie, Aussie, Aussie, Oi, Oi, Oi” after their team’s remarkable win.

Khawaja, who hit his first Test century in England in the first innings, faced 197 deliveries as he anchored most of Australia’s successful run chase on a still-docile pitch before being dismissed by Stokes. Khawaja was taking the game away from England with Australia at 209-6, but Stokes’ fiery delivery was hit onto his stumps by the batter.

Khawaja was named the player of the match and said “it was an unbelievable game.”

“I watched Edgbaston 2005 on TV as a kid, I stayed up late,” Khawaja said. “I was there when Stokesy played that unbelievable innings at Headingley in the last Ashes (in England in 2019) but this has definitely got to be one of my favorite test matches I’ve ever played in.”

Eight wickets down, Australia were still chasing the win — with very good reason as it turned out — and Cummins smashed Joe Root, who was bowling spin while Moeen Ali was nursing a hurt spinning finger, for two sixes in the 83rd over.

England had delayed taking the new ball at 227-7 and it worked perfectly as Root claimed Alex Carey (20) to make the score 227-8 with Australia still needing 54 runs.

Cummins and Lyon then came to the crease and never left it, though Lyon was dropped by a flying Stokes at backward square leg in what could have been another twist.

England must win the five-match series to retake the urn from Australia. The tourists take the bragging rights into the second Test at Lord’s but both teams achieved their aim of making the series opener a showpiece for the longer format of cricket as it fights to keep players and TV viewers from focusing on franchise cricket.

The morning session was lost to rain and players took an early lunch before Australia resumed batting on 107-3, still needing 174 more runs.

They were contained early on by Jimmy Anderson and Broad, who had claimed the wickets of top-ranked Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith late on Friday to help set up a final-day thriller.

Despite losing in “Bazball” style, attack-minded England has shown almost anything can now happen in test cricket under Stokes’ captaincy.

His early declaration — on the first day, no less — with England at 393-8 drew grudging admiration from Australian fans. Bringing on part-timer Brook early on the second day to bowl at Smith drew gasps and left Australia batters not knowing what to expect next. Brook had previously remarked his gentle medium-pace was only employed “if the other boys are knackered.”

As well as the batting heroics, Lyon moved closer to joining the exclusive 500-wicket club in Tests after finishing with match figures of 8-229 on the fourth day when England finished its second innings 273 all out. Root reverse-ramped his way to 46 after his 118 not out in the first innings.

Lyon, who has taken 495 wickets, expressed genuine sympathy for England’s spinning spearhead Ali, who came out of Test retirement but struggled with a blistered spinning finger after bowling 33 overs for 2-147 in Australia’s first innings of 386.

Ali bowled again in the second innings, taking 1-57 from 14 overs, but was badly missed in the final hours.

Topics: Ashes Test Test cricket Australia Pat Cummins England

Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers

West Indies, Zimbabwe win opening Cricket World Cup qualifiers
  • Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal
Updated 18 June 2023
AFP

HARARE: West Indies and Zimbabwe notched up victories in their respective opening Cricket World Cup Group A qualifiers over the United States and Nepal on Sunday.
Two-time world champions West Indies recovered from the early loss of openers Brandon King and Kyle Mayers as four players hit half-centuries as they made 297 all out off 49.3 overs.
Johnson Charles top scored with 66, while Jason Holder (56), Roston Chase (55) and skipper Shai Hope (54) all went past 50, Nicholas Pooran also chipping in with 43 runs.
Gajanand Singh hit an unbeaten 101 off 109 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, for the US team, but the chase proved too much and the West Indies ran out winners by 39 runs.
“We have to be disciplined and we have to stay calm,” Holder said, praising Singh for his effort with the bat.
“He played a really good knock to get his team close enough to our total.”
Earlier in the day, unbeaten centuries by skipper Craig Ervine and Sean Williams in a 164-run partnership guided Zimbabwe to an eight-wicket win over Nepal.
Chasing an imposing total of 290, Ervine hit a 128-ball 121 featuring 15 fours and a six, while Williams struck 102 off 70 balls as Zimbabwe reached 291 for the loss of two wickets with 35 balls remaining.
Openers Kushal Bhurtel and Aasif Sheikh hit 99 and 66 respectively to help Nepal to 290 for eight wickets off their 50 overs at the Harare Sports Club.
Wellington Masakadza eventually claimed both Bhurtel and Sheikh’s wickets and Richard Ngarava took 4-43 off his nine overs.
In front of a large crowd, Zimbabwe lost Joylord Gumbie (25) and Wessly Madhevere (32) before Ervine and Williams took control of Nepal’s bowling attack.
“We didn’t start really well, dropped catches cost us but credit to the guys for pulling it back. We thought that 280/290 would be chaseable because the wicket looked very nice,” said Ervine.
“I think it’s well played today, rest day tomorrow and a quick turnaround when we play the Netherlands next on Tuesday.”
The action continues Monday, with Sri Lanka facing the United Arab Emirates and Ireland taking on Oman in Group B matches at Bulawayo.
Only two of the 10 teams taking part in the three-week qualifier will make the World Cup to be played in India in October and November.

Topics: Cricket World Cup Qualifier match west indies Zimbabwe ICC Cricket

Khawaja's first Test hundred in England leads Australia fightback on Day 2 of Ashes opener

Updated 18 June 2023
AP

Khawaja’s first Test hundred in England leads Australia fightback on Day 2 of Ashes opener

Khawaja’s first Test hundred in England leads Australia fightback on Day 2 of Ashes opener
  • Khawaja and Head, the third-ranked Test batter, befuddled England’s fielders to give the hosts a dose of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine
  • The 36-year-old Khawaja said he was extra motivated by comments from the crowd
Updated 18 June 2023
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Opener Usman Khawaja raced away in delight and threw his bat high in the air after scoring his first Test century in England as Australia made 311-5 on day two of the Ashes at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Australia’s deficit was down to 82 runs after Khawaja revived Australia’s fortunes with an unbeaten 126. He had excellent support in consecutive half-century partnerships with Travis Head (50), Cameron Green (38) and Alex Carey (52 not out).

One more strong session from Khawaja and Carey on Sunday, when showers are expected, will give Australia a clear advantage for the first time in the match, while a quick wicket for England would expose a long tail.

The Australians will have enjoyed the day more than England, which rued three big missed chances. Jonny Bairstow missed a stumping when he fumbled the second delivery to Green by Moeen Ali. Bairstow then dropped a catch after Carey edged Joe Root. Moments later, Khawaja was bowled on 112 by Stuart Broad but was called back because of a no-ball.

“It was a great ball. I felt like I had slid,” Broad said of the no-ball. “I probably bowled more no-balls than I did in my career. I’ve not bowled as many as that (six) in a day.”

Khawaja’s 15th Test hundred helped to turn things round. He anchored the innings with style and occasional aggression, hitting 14 fours and two sixes. He celebrated extravagantly after raising his 100 off 199 balls.

“He’s given us the dab, the shuffle, now the bat throw,” Head said. “It’s a huge weight off his shoulders. The first thing people talk about is hundreds overseas. Once he got off the mark, it was his day.”

The 36-year-old Khawaja said he was extra motivated by comments from the crowd.

“I genuinely do not read the media but when I’m getting sprayed (taunted) by the crowd as I’m walking out there today and as I’m going to nets being told that I can’t score runs in England ... I guess it was just a bit more emotional than normal,” he said.

“(The celebration) was a combination of having three Ashes tours in England and being dropped in two of them. Not that I have a point to prove, but it’s nice to go out there and score runs for Australia and just to show everyone that the last 10 years hasn’t been a fluke.”

Coming out of lunch on 78-3, Australia dug in. Khawaja and Travis Head started it by pairing up for 81 runs.

Khawaja and Head, the third-ranked Test batter, sprayed the ball above, between and around England’s fielders to give the hosts a dose of their own ‘Bazball’ medicine. Head plundered Moeen Ali in particular, though the England spinner had the last say by ending the partnership.

Khawaja and Head took Australia to 148, increasing the run rate by around a run an over until Head advanced once too often against Ali to send the ball to Zak Crawley at midwicket.

Playing on his home ground, Ali finished the day with figures of 2-124 from 29 overs — including being hit for six five times, twice by Khawaja. But he went into the match knowing England captain Ben Stokes was happy to back a bowler always on the attack even if he’s expensive.

Between Khawaja, Head and Green, Australia made 110-1 in the middle session.

Green should have gone soon after tea but Bairstow fluffed the stumping chance and Green made 38 in a stand of 72 with Khawaja before Ali got him with a delivery that spun back sharply.

Thanks to the England let-offs, Khawaja got his century, Carey his sixth half-century and Australia compiled 123-1 in the last session, including 14 overs of the new ball.

Australia raised their run rate to 3.3 an over. That’s not ‘Bazball,’ but Australia found it a happy compromise.

“We had to stay calm,” Head said.

The morning was not good for Australia in overcast, bowler-friendly conditions.

David Warner dragged on, giving his wicket to Broad for the 15th time. Labuschagne went next ball for a golden duck and Steve Smith denied Broad a hat trick.

“He shocked me a little with how much he moved,” Broad said of Smith. “I was disappointed not to get my third test hat trick.”

England started with three maiden overs, two bowled by Broad and one by James Anderson. The slow start to the second day may have contributed to Warner’s impatience.

The breeze died down, the sun came out and Smith — who scored 144 and 142 at Edgbaston in the 2019 Ashes series — started to look settled.

After his declaration on day one, Stokes surprised again when he gave part-time bowler Harry Brook one over of tight but unthreatening medium pace. Stokes also answered a big unknown coming into the Test — would he bowl? — shortly before lunch.

Stokes trapped Smith leg before on 16 close to lunch just when Australia seemed to be recovering. Stokes looked tired but comfortable with 1-33 in seven overs, though he and Broad shared a dozen no-balls between them.

Topics: Usman Khawaja Ashes Test England Australia Test cricket

England declare after Root's 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day

England declare after Root’s 30th Test ton on rousing Ashes first day
  • Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd
  • Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go
Updated 17 June 2023
AP

BIRMINGHAM, England: Sitting on the balcony outside England’s dressing room, even Ben Stokes looked surprised when Zak Crawley hammered the first ball of the Ashes series through the covers for four.

A few hours later, Joe Root had the audacity to reverse-ramp Australia pace bowler Scott Boland over the boundary. Then Moeen Ali flicked Pat Cummins for six off his hips. Root repeated his trick shot for another six against Cummins.

England stayed true to their ‘Bazball’ approach on Friday and underlined their confidence by daring to declare at 393-8 after Root’s 30th Test century on a rousing opening day at Edgbaston.

In the four overs England gave themselvves for a probing bowl, Australia went 14 without loss by stumps and opener David Warner survived his Test nemesis Stuart Broad, who opened the attack. Warner was 8 not out and Usman Khawaja on 4.

“We didn’t know anything about it (the declaration), it was a scramble to get the tape on, the pads on and all the rest,” England wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow said. “But when it’s something that’s not expected, it can be the best form of attack.

“We’ll come back tomorrow with a ball that’s four overs old, a fresh bowling attack and team that is really looking forward to the challenge.”

Root reached his fourth Ashes ton with a single against spinner Nathan Lyon to the delight of the raucous crowd. Root was stopped on 118 not out, including two sixes against Lyon in the final over before the unorthodox declaration by England captain Stokes.

Root and tailender Ollie Robinson, 17 not out, looked comfortable enough to have taken England past 400, though Australia were set to receive the new ball after two more overs.

Bairstow scored a 78-ball 78 and Crawley hit 61 as England raced along at more than five runs an over in a successful start to their toughest Test in the year-old ‘Bazball’ era. It all added up to England’s highest Ashes total at home since 2015.

Lyon also enjoyed a good day, taking 4-149 from his 29 overs in hot and sunny conditions on a batting-friendly pitch to extend his overall Test tally to 491.

Three entertaining sessions saw Australia get on top before England rallied each time with key partnerships, including 70 runs for the second wicket between Crawley and Ollie Pope, and 121 runs between Root and Bairstow which lifted England from 176-5 to 297-6.

It still looks like an evenly balanced contest with Australia 379 runs behind but boasting the top three ranked Test batters in Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith and Travis Head.

England were 124-3 at lunch — with 54 singles and 12 fours — and 240-5 at tea. Former England player Kevin Pietersen suggested ‘Bazball’ affected Australia from the get-go.

“They’ve set a field for all the bluff, for all the chat,” the BBC pundit said. “It’s fantastic to see Australia so defensive.”

Australia set mostly defensive fields after losing the toss. Cummins said he would have also batted first.

The strangest dismissal of the day ended another useful partnership for England, this time 51 runs for the fourth wicket between Root and Harry Brook (32).

Brook won’t want to watch a replay of his dismissal, not that he was looking the first time. Lyon bowled Brook when the batter’s thigh pad sent the ball looping into the air and out of his sight before dropping right behind him and spinning back onto the stumps. Brook could only grin before walking off.

Australia earlier gained a psychological edge when Crawley was dismissed by seamer Boland off the last ball before lunch.

Australia chose Josh Hazlewood at the expense of pacer Mitchell Starc and the seamer repaid the vote of confidence by claiming the first wicket of the series with England on 22. Ben Duckett went for 12, caught low behind by Alex Carey.

Brook brought up England’s 150 in the 33rd over with two runs from a would-be boundary against Boland which was athletically stopped by Head right on the rope, drawing cheers from the crowd — not for the stop but Head’s tumbling afterward.

Brook hit another four two balls later as England threatened to go into full Bazball mode with two of its most naturally talented batters. But he had a narrow escape right after when Head dropped a catch at deep backward point after seemingly misjudging how far the ball would carry. That earned Head even more cheers from the crowd.

Bairstow brought up his 24th Test 50 in only his second Test since breaking his leg in a golf-related accident last year.

Ali, who has come out of retirement to cover for injured spinner Jack Leach, showed his allround credentials on his home ground, hitting a rapid 18 with a six and two fours. He was out stumped — very easily so — after advancing down the wicket to try and smash Lyon.

Australia have not won an Ashes series in England since 2001 but they need to only draw the best-of-five contest to keep cricket’s famed urn. England has won 12 of its last 17 Tests with their bold approach under Stokes and coach Brendon (“Baz”) McCullum.

A moment’s silence before the game paid tribute to victims of a knife and van attack in Nottingham, including two cricket-loving students.

Topics: Ben Stokes Zak Crawley Cricket Joe Root Bazball approach

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan to host four matches of ACC Asia Cup 2023
  • Asian Cricket Council accepts proposal for hybrid model
  • Pakistan has not hosted a multi-nation tournament since 2008
Updated 15 June 2023
Arab News

LAHORE: The chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board Management Committee, Najam Sethi, has thanked the Asian Cricket Council for accepting his hybrid model for the ACC Asia Cup 2023.
Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Nepal will contest the 16th edition of the competition, which runs from Aug. 31 to Sept. 17. A total of 13 matches will be played as one-day internationals, four of them in Pakistan and the rest in Sri Lanka.
The tournament will feature two groups of three teams, with the first two in each making it through to the Super Four stage. The top two teams of the Super Four will then meet in the final.
Pakistan has not hosted a multi-nation cricket tournament since the six-team ACC Asia Cup 50-over event in 2008.
In an official statement, Sethi said: “I am elated that our hybrid version for the ACC Asia Cup 2023 has been accepted. This means the PCB will remain as the event host and stage matches in Pakistan, with Sri Lanka as the neutral venue, which was required due to the Indian cricket team’s inability to travel to Pakistan.
“Our passionate fans would have loved to see the India cricket team in action in Pakistan for the first time in 15 years, but we understand the BCCI’s position. Like the PCB, the BCCI also requires government approval and clearance before crossing borders,” he said, referring to the Board of Control for Cricket in India.
“In this background, the hybrid model was the best solution and that’s precisely why I advocated for it so strongly. The acceptance of the hybrid model means the event will take place as originally planned, the ACC will stay together and united, and the great game of cricket will continue to thrive and move forward in what will be interesting and exciting times for the subcontinent cricket fans in the coming 20 months.”
He continued: “In the past 15 months, the PCB has delivered high-profile bilateral series as well as two immensely successful HBL Pakistan Super League events in which some of the world’s leading cricketers participated and enjoyed Pakistan’s outstanding arrangements and unprecedented hospitality. We look forward to providing a similar experience to the participating sides in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be a prelude to the ICC Champions Trophy in Pakistan in February/March 2025.
“I now look forward to continuing our discussions and deliberations with the ACC and Sri Lanka Cricket to iron out a few minor operational and logistical details so that we can launch our event planning and preparations.
“I want to assure the ACC, its commercial partners, participating countries and the cricket fans in Pakistan and Sri Lanka that the PCB, as event hosts, will not leave any stone unturned in the successful delivery of the event that is so very critical to the sides featuring in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in October/November in India,” the statement added.
“I appreciate the efforts of ACC President Jay Shah to strengthen the council so that we can collectively continue to protect each other’s interests and also provide opportunities and platforms to emerging Asian nations.”

Topics: Cricket Asian Cricket Council ACC Asia Cup 2023 India Pakistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan

Zakir, Najmul fifties give Bangladesh huge lead over Afghanistan
  • Bangladesh decided against enforcing the follow-on despite taking a 236-run lead in the first innings and were up by 370 at stumps on the second day
  • Zakir and Najmul added 116 runs in their unbroken second-wicket stand with Mahmudul Hasan (17) the only batsman so far dismissed in the second innings
Updated 15 June 2023
AFP

DHAKA: Zakir Hasan and Najmul Hossain both hit unbeaten half-centuries to guide Bangladesh to 134-1 in their second innings and consolidate the hosts’ control in their one-off Test against Afghanistan in Dhaka on Thursday.
Bangladesh decided against enforcing the follow-on despite taking a 236-run lead in the first innings and were up by 370 at stumps on the second day, with Zakir and Najmul unbeaten on 54 apiece.
The pair added 116 runs in their unbroken second-wicket stand with Mahmudul Hasan (17) the only batsman so far dismissed in the second innings.
Ebadot Hossain returned figures of 4-47 with Bangladesh needing just three overs after tea to wrap up the Afghan innings, with the tourists bowled out for just 146.
Spinners Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Taijul Islam dismissed the final two batsmen, ending with two wickets apiece.
Ebadot and Shoriful Islam reduced Afghanistan to 51-4 shortly after the lunch break, before Nasir Jamal and Afsar Zazai put up some resistance with a 65-run fifth-wicket stand.
Mehidy broke the partnership by trapping Jamal lbw for 35 and Ebadot soon dismissed Afsar for 36 to expose Afghanistan’s tail.
Bangladesh resumed their first innings at 362-5 but were all out for 382 early in the morning as the hosts lost their last five wickets for just nine runs.
Nijat Masood claimed 5-79 on debut for Afghanistan, while pacer Yamin Ahmadzai finished with 2-39.
But Afghanistan then lost three wickets in quick succession to spoil their storming start to the day.
Ibrahim Zadran nicked Shoriful and was out for six, while fellow opener Abdul Malik made 17 before falling to Ebadot, Zakir taking a sharp low catch at third slip.
Rahmat Shah was next to fall after he holed out to Taskin Ahmed at midwicket off Ebadot for nine.
Afghan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi departed for nine after the break.
The hosts had shown some positive intent to build on their overnight total before their sudden collapse.
Mehidy was unbeaten overnight but flashed a catch to Amir Hamza at gully off Yamin to end his promising innings at 48.
Mushfiqur Rahim (47) and Taijul Islam (0) followed Mehidy in the next over from Nijat, before Yamin dismissed Taskin for two.
Nijat then bowled Shoriful to complete his five-for and wrap up the Bangladesh innings in unexpectedly swift style.
Afghanistan won the only other Test between the two teams when they beat the home side by 224 runs at Chittagong in 2019.

Topics: Bangladesh Afghanistan Zakir Hasan Najmul Hossain Cricket

