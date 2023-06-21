Closing bell: Tadawul and Nomu edge up; Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals top gainer  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the trading hours in green on Wednesday, as it gained 34.80 points, or 0.30 percent, to close at 11,466.17.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.39 billion ($1.44 billion) as 122 stocks advanced, while 90 retracted.

Parallel market Nomu, which shed thousands of points in the last couple of days, rebounded on Wednesday, as it gained 298.51 points to close at 27,266.34.

The MSCI Tadawul Index also edged up by 0.30 percent to 1,511.62.

The top performing stock of the day was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. The company’s share price went up by 15.77 percent to close at SR90.30.

Other top performers were Malath Cooperative Insurance Co. and Thob Al Aseel Co. whose share prices soared by 9.91 percent and 9.90 percent respectively.

The share price of Morabaha Marina Financing Co., which debuted its trading on Tadawul on Wednesday, edged up by 2.33 percent to SR14.94.

The worst performer of the day was Saudi Reinsurance Co., as its share price dropped by 3.21 percent to SR18.10.

On the announcements front, Buruj Cooperative Insurance Co. reported that it narrowed its losses to SR17.84 million in the first quarter of 2023, compared to the net loss of SR42.36 million it incurred in the same period of the previous year.

Another firm which announced its financial results was Knowledge Tower Trading Co. It reported a net profit of SR5.36 million for the fiscal year ended on March 31, 2023, up 49.78 percent from SR3.58 million during the previous year.

Abdullah Saad Mohammed Abo Moati for Bookstores Co. reported that its net profit rose to SR16.92 million in the fiscal year ending on March 31, 2023 — a climb of 12.05 percent from SR15.1 million in the previous year.