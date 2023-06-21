Riyadh Air signs deal for 90 GEnx engines to power Boeing 787 Dreamliner fleet

The signing ceremony took place at the Riyadh Air chalet during the Paris Air Show, where the airline introduced its new livery to the world.
Tony Douglas, CEO of Riyadh Air, said the airline’s was committed to enhancing Saudi Arabia’s global connectivity, and that it was further aiming to connect to 100 destinations by 2030.
“We look forward to fostering strong strategic relationships within the wider aviation ecosystem as we continue to shape our new digitally native airline to become one of the world’s most sustainable and guest-centric carriers,” he said.
Russell Stokes, President and CEO, commercial engines and services at GE Aerospace added: “We are proud to partner with Riyadh Air to support its new fleet and fulfil its vision for long international routes, GE Aerospace’s GEnx engine is a perfect fit for the 787 fleet with its combination of power and the ability to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.”
Riyadh Air, which was launched in March, is working with GE Aerospace to power its new fleet of Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners. Initial deliveries are scheduled for Q1 2025 as the airline aims to to operate one of the newest and most environmentally friendly airline fleets worldwide.
Shell signs deal to operate gas stations in Saudi Arabia
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Riyadh is set to have its first Shell-branded fuel station later this year after the British energy firm signed an agreement with Asyad Holding Group, as part of the Saudi Energy Ministry’s efforts to bring international companies into the Kingdom.
The agreement will pave the way for Shell International to open its fuel stations in the fourth quarter of this year, the ministry said in a press release.
It added that the deal is the result of the efforts of Saudi Arabia’s permanent executive committee of service centers and gas stations, which aims to develop the facilities through the entry of leading international companies.
The move also supports the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, along with the creation of highly effective development policies, programs, and transformation plans, the press release added.
Last year, Saudi Wafi Energy Co. signed an agreement with Shell Global, giving the Saudi firm an exclusive franchise right to establish and operate Shell fuel stations and car service stations across the Kingdom.
On March 10, outside of Biban Forum 23, the ministry inked a cooperation agreement with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, known as Monsha’at, to organize the franchise-granting process for petrol stations.
As a result, the sector’s supply security would be guaranteed, while added value would be maximized, and economic challenges would be overcome.
The agreement also served to support the franchise parties by offering programs, as well as advisory and training services.
Furthermore, the agreement highlighted the value of SMEs in bolstering the domestic economy, accelerating economic growth, and increasing the production base in line with Vision 2030.
New real estate fund aims to build more than 100 housing units in Riyadh
Updated 21 June 2023
ARAB NEWS
RIYADH: In a bid to contribute to the housing supply and boost the real estate development efforts in Saudi Arabia, Arjan Architects and Bloominvest have joined forces to build more than 100 housing units in northern Riyadh.
The two parties established a joint real estate investment fund called Arjan Al-Maghamis which aims to develop a land area exceeding 30,000 sq. meters in the Kingdom’s capital, Al-Ekhbariya reported.
Saudi Deputy Minister for Real Estate Development Abdulrahman Al-Tawil inaugurated the fund, which is part of ongoing efforts to form partnerships with the private sector in order to increase the real estate supply in cities and provide more housing options for Saudi families.
The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing emphasized its commitment to supporting agreements and partnerships in the private sector.
The fund also aligns with the goals of the Housing Program, one of the initiatives under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to provide adequate housing opportunities for Saudi families.
Saudi EV maker Ceer to contribute $7.9bn to Kingdom’s GDP by 2034
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s electric vehicle manufacturing endeavors have begun paying off, with the Kingdom’s first EV brand Ceer expected to contribute SR30 billion ($7.9 billion) to its gross domestic product by 2034, according to a ministry release.
The Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources on Wednesday announced that it had granted Ceer the industrial license to establish an EV manufacturing facility.
The factory, spanning over 1 million sq. meters, will be located in King Abdullah Economic City’s Industrial Valley.
The ministry said the factory would attract over SR562 million in foreign direct investment and create up to 30,000 direct and indirect jobs.
According to the Saudi Press Agency, Jarrah bin Muhammad Al-Jarrah, the official spokesman of the ministry, said the automotive industry is one of the most critical sectors in the National Industrial Strategy.
Al-Jarrah added that the sector represents an attractive opportunity given the size of the market, which is globally expected to double over the next 10 years.
In addition, the automotive industry will also create a strong push for the priority industrial sectors such as minerals and chemicals.
The spokesperson clarified that it would help achieve the Kingdom’s ambitions of exporting to neighboring markets amid its economic diversification efforts.
Furthermore, the sector will also propel the development of knowledge transfer, localization, local content and job opportunities.
“These manufacturing facilities are part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its economy and reduce its dependence on oil exports,” Joseph Salem, partner, travel and transport practice at Arthur D. Little Middle East, told Arab News in an interview in April.
Ceer is investing heavily in research and development to produce EVs that can compete with global brands, and the government is providing support through incentives and regulations to encourage industry growth, Salem said.
The Kingdom aims to produce about 300,000 cars by 2030, accounting for 50 percent of car sales in Gulf Cooperation Council countries by 2025.
Riyadh, Paris defense ties deepen with new partnership with French firm, says SAMI chief
Updated 21 June 2023
Reina Takla Nirmal Narayanan
RIYADH: The signing of an agreement between the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and French aerospace company Safran has added strategic depth to the already strong defense ties between Riyadh and Paris, a top official said on Wednesday.
In an interview with Arab News on the sidelines of the Paris Air Show, SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said the Kingdom is working with several original equipment manufacturers to strengthen its global supply chain.
He said the partnership with the French defense company will help Aircraft Accessories & Components Co., a subsidiary of SAMI, launch repair services for landing gears of major helicopters such as Super Puma and Cougar, thus establishing itself as a maintenance, repair, and overhaul provider.
The SAMI chief described the ongoing Paris Air Show as “a great networking opportunity” that helped the Kingdom sign strategic partnership deals with several original equipment manufacturers from around the world.
“We’ve signed 12 joint ventures with the best and largest global OEMs globally,” Abukhaled told Arab News.
He added: “We have (signed) a joint venture with Boeing, we have a joint venture with Airbus, we have a joint venture with L3 Harris. Those are some of the few big OEMs that we are working with. We have (also) signed an agreement with Safran.”
Talking about the World Defense Show to be held in February next year in the Saudi capital, the top official said SAMI will launch several initiatives to strengthen the global supply chain.
He said the Kingdom is collaborating with major equipment manufacturers to resolve the global supply chain issue which became evident during the pandemic.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the OEMs experienced huge issues with supply chains, not only in the defense but also in the automotive industry, the food industry, every industry. I believe Saudi Arabia now will be a huge asset to all of those OEMs,” said Abukhaled.
He further noted: “We have already worked with and discussed it with all of our partners and other OEMs, and there are real opportunities. We will announce them during the World Defense show that’s taking place in February 2024...about how Saudi companies are becoming part of the global supply chains.”
Abukhaled reiterated that SAMI aims to become one of the top 25 defense companies globally by 2030.
He said that SAMI has hired some of the best local and global talents and is initiating acquisitions and partnerships to achieve this goal.
The official said it may appear to be a challenge to achieve the goal in such a short period, but the company is “extremely confident” about its success in collaboration with its partners.
He added: “Putting all of this together; our global partners, the local acquisition, and the best global and local mindsets. We are extremely confident that we will become one of the top 25 companies in the world.”
Abukhaled also added that Saudi Arabia’s visionary leadership is helping SAMI grow.
“Vision 2030 made us focus extremely well in delivering on what we are supposed to do. Our mandate is to localize 50 percent of the defense spending. The support we’re getting from the wise leadership in the Kingdom is second to none,” he said.
Talking about nurturing Saudi talent in the defense sector, Abukhaled said that SAMI has arranged special training programs in collaboration with its international partners.
“We do have really qualified Saudi nationals. We also have some qualified international experts who support young talents to get expertise and knowledge. What we’re doing is seconding the engineers to go and work abroad at our partner facilities,” concluded Abukhaled.
Saudi Arabia tests air taxi flights in NEOM in collaboration with Volocopter
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has hits yet another milestone in its efforts to improve the quality of life and promote a sustainable multimodal mobility system with the testing of air taxi flights in NEOM.
The flight test campaign lasted over a week and built on 18 months of collaboration between NEOM, the General Authority of Civil Aviation and Volocopter, with the aim of implementing and scaling an electric urban air mobility ecosystem and test bed in NEOM, said a statement issued on Wednesday.
Nadhmi Al-Nasr, CEO of NEOM, said: “The successful test flight of a Volocopter eVTOL (electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing) is a tangible example of NEOM as a global accelerator and incubator of solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges. Driving the development of smart, sustainable, and safe mobility systems will improve livability and connectivity in cities around the world and reduce carbon emissions, creating a cleaner future for all.”
The parties worked closely to ensure full regulatory compliance and safety ahead of the test flights.
Commenting on the achievement, GACA President Abdulaziz A. Al-Duailej said it is yet another steady step toward achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s aviation sector’s strategy “through innovation and employing emerging technologies to create new industries that contribute to the output GDP (gross domestic product) and create more jobs.”
He added: “It also confirms GACA’s commitment to enabling the safe integration of innovative air transport patterns that improve the mobility experience of individuals in urban areas and the quality of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.”
In 2021, NEOM and Volocopter founded a joint venture to scale advanced air mobility, positioning NEOM as a collaborative, global living lab for the future of transportation.
Christian Bauer, chief commercial officer of Volocopter, said: “It is beyond exciting to see our work from the past 18 months come to fruition. As the first eVTOL aircraft to ever test in Saudi Arabia, we are proud to have laid the groundwork for our future collaboration here in NEOM.”
The test campaign focused on the flight performance of the Volocopter aircraft in local climate and environmental conditions, as well as testing its integration into the local unmanned aircraft system traffic management system, the statement said.
Volocopter eVTOLs will be key to NEOM’s smart and sustainable multimodal mobility system, which will be powered by 100 percent renewable energy, generated by solar and wind energy sources.
According to the statement, eVTOL aircraft will be used as air taxis and emergency response vehicles. These aircraft are quieter, more easily adaptable and cheaper to operate than the helicopters often employed today.
“They have smaller on-ground infrastructure footprint, fewer operating restrictions, and employ smart and autonomous capabilities that ensure both safety and sustained relevance in future contexts,” it added.
The test flight announcement builds on NEOM’s over $190 million investment and joint venture with Volocopter and positions the $500 billion giga-project as a leader in future mobility solutions.
Volocopter expects to obtain type certification of its VoloCity air taxi in 2024, enabling future commercial operations. The company also recently announced the commencement of VoloCity serial production at its facilities in Bruchsal, Germany, with a capacity to deliver more than 50 aircraft a year under one-shift conditions.