Red Sea Global, the new name on Al-Ahli FC shirts

Red Sea Global, the new name on Al-Ahli FC shirts
Red Sea Global signs a three-year sponsorship deal with Al-Ahli Football Club. (RSG)
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Red Sea Global, the new name on Al-Ahli FC shirts

Red Sea Global, the new name on Al-Ahli FC shirts
  • Deal puts the RSG logo on the players’ shirts in all competitions
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi project developer Red Sea Global is the new sponsor of Al-Ahli Football Club. 

The three-year deal puts the RSG logo on the players’ shirts in all competitions.

"This sponsorship stems from the sense of social responsibility adopted by RSG, and our interest in promoting various initiatives in relation to sports,” said Ahmad Ghazi Darwish, the firm’s chief administrative officer. 

“It runs in parallel with our commitment to people and planet, which directly and positively reflects on the quality of life in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and contributes to creating and building a healthy society," Darwish added.

Al-Ahli CEO Tariq Khalifa said he was pleased for the team to be sponsored by RSG.

He said the deal was a move toward achieving the club’s investment objectives and creating significant benefits for the Kingdom’s sports sector. 
 

Topics: Red Sea Global Al-Ahli

Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

Saudi athlete Kariman Abualjadayel donates Rio 2016 outfit to Olympic Museum

Saudi athlete Kariman Abualjadayel donates Rio 2016 outfit to Olympic Museum
  • In 2016, Abuljadayel was the first Saudi woman athlete in history to take part in the Olympic 100 meters sprint competition in Rio de Janeiro
  • She told Arab News she is thrilled and honored to donate her Rio 2016 Olympic running outfit to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne
Updated 3 min 6 sec ago
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Olympic athlete Kariman Abuljadayel has donated her Rio 2016 Olympic running attire to the International Olympic Committee to be a part of the Olympic Museum in Switzerland.
In 2016, Abuljadayel was the first Saudi woman athlete in history to take part in the Olympic 100 meters sprint competition in Rio de Janeiro. She has now turned her attention to rowing.
Speaking to Arab News, Abuljadayel said that she is thrilled and honored to donate her Rio 2016 Olympic running outfit to the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, as the first female Saudi athlete to have her outfit displayed.
“Every time I look at my outfit, I am reminded of the countless hours of training, dedication, and sacrifices that led me to the Olympic stage. It represents not only my own journey but also the collective aspirations and achievements of Saudi female athletes. I am so thrilled to share this remarkable experience with the world. A heartfelt thank you to everyone at the Olympic Museum for warmly welcoming my outfit to its new home. May it inspire future generations to chase their dreams,” she said.
“I’m grateful beyond words for the incredible invitation from the International Olympic Committee headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland to receive my Olympics certificate and have the honor of signing the Olympians wall as the first Saudi athlete to do so.”
She also discussed shifting from sprinting to rowing. “While my sprinting career was a significant milestone, I made the decision to shift to the sport of rowing for several reasons. One of the primary factors behind my transition to rowing was its suitability for my height and physique. Standing at 180cm, I found that rowing provided a better match for my physical attributes compared to sprinting.”
During her bachelor’s degree in architecture at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, Abualjadayel realized that rowing was her future career.
“It was there that I first got introduced to the sport and discovered a passion for it. After my undergraduate studies, my journey led me to the UK. I had the incredible opportunity to continue my rowing endeavors at the lake at Eton College. This world-class rowing venue has a rich history of hosting international competitions, including the rowing events during the London 2012 Olympic Games,” she said.
“Moreover, rowing presented an opportunity for me to experience fresh challenges since there was no rowing federation in Saudi when I started rowing. Witnessing the establishment and growth of the Saudi Rowing Federation from its infancy to the present has been nothing short of amazing.
“Since transitioning to rowing and having the Saudi rowing federation established, I have been fortunate enough to earn medals at both Asian and world levels. This success has validated my decision and reaffirmed the immense potential of Saudi women in sports,” she said.
The Saudi rowing team member added that she hopes to bring glory to her country in her next competitions and “showcase the best of my abilities, embodying the spirit, values, and hopes of my country, and leaving an indelible mark on the global stage.”

Topics: Saudi athlete Kariman Abuljadayel Rio 2016 Olympic International Olympic Committee Olympic Museum

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup
Updated 22 June 2023
John Duerden

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup

Perfect Saudi Arabia stroll past China into quarterfinals of AFC U-17 Asian Cup
  • Green Falcons’ 3-0 victory means they are now one win away from reaching the last four and place in the 2023 FIFA U-17 World Cup
  • A first-half goal from Mohammed Al-Muwallad sent the team on their way
Updated 22 June 2023
John Duerden

Saudi Arabia entered the quarterfinals of the 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup in fine form after a 3-0 win over China on Thursday made it a perfect group stage with a maximum nine points collected. 

A first-half goal from Mohammed Al-Muwallad sent the team on their way, and the points were sealed after the break, thanks to Nawaf Al-Bishri and Amar Al-Yuhaybi, on a comfortable evening in Chonburi, Thailand, for the Group C winners.

Now thoughts turn to Monday’s quarterfinal. The opponents remain to be confirmed, but there is the added prize on offer for the team that progresses to the last four: a place at the FIFA U-17 World Cup later this year.

Unsurprisingly, with a spot in the last eight already secured following wins over Australia and Tajikistan, coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi rested some of the young stars who had impressed in the opening two games. Al-Bishri and Nawaf Al-Jadaani got on the scoresheet in the opener and were benched, as was Talal Hajji, who scored both against the central Asian team on Monday.

Even without such talent, Saudi Arabia rarely looked troubled. Despite an early effort from the boys in red that flew just over, the young Green Falcons took control in the first half. 

Al-Muwallad almost opened the scoring with what would surely have been the goal of the tournament on the half-hour. China cleared a free-kick twice, but the forward stood with his back to goal on the edge of the area, chested the ball down and then let fly with a beautiful overhead kick that hit the bar. He struck the Thai turf in frustration in the knowledge that mere millimeters had prevented a truly special goal.

The deadlock was broken on the stroke of half-time. Bder Al-Bishy beat his man on the right side, got to the byline, then capped the display of old-fashioned wing wizardry by delivering the perfect cross.  Al-Muwallad was, for some reason, left alone in the six-yard box and nodded comfortably home. 

Al-Yuhaybi should perhaps have extended the lead just after the restart, but his shot from inside the area was too close to goalkeeper

Victory and the perfect group stage was sealed with 15 minutes remaining. Al-Bishri was freed from the left and burst into the area. When he cut inside Wu Qipeng, many expected that the forward would square the ball to Al-Jadaani, who had come on as a second-half substitute, but instead he fired home with a low shot.

In injury time, Al-Yuhaybi made it three, taking advantage of a mistake in defense to turn and shoot home from close range. That was that and it was a happy bunch of players who shook hands with their Chinese counterparts, who are now eliminated.

With nine points collected and no goals conceded in 270 minutes of football so far, Saudi Arabia will enter the last eight full of confidence, knowing that they are within touching distance of the World Cup.

Topics: 2023 AFC U-17 Asian Cup Saudi Arabia China

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N'Golo Kante

Why Al-Ittihad fans will embrace unique midfield master N’Golo Kante
  • The French World Cup winner and former Chelsea midfielder is a different kind of star from the likes of flamboyant Ronaldo and Benzema
  • The 32-year-old box-to-box player will bring grit and determination to the newly crowned Saudi champions
Updated 21 June 2023
John Duerden

N’Golo Kante is a different kind of world-class talent heading to Saudi Arabia.

Cristiano Ronaldo can do almost anything with the ball at his feet and has a penchant for the spectacular. Karim Benzema scores goals and has years of experience in finding the target, especially when the stakes are high, and that always gets fans on their feet.

Kante has a different set of skills. As a box-to-box player, the French World Cup winner has arguably been the best on the planet in his position in recent years, as Chelsea fans know better than most.

He was loved at Stamford Bridge, and new coach Mauricio Pochettino, who is a big admirer of the player and tried to sign him for Paris Saint-Germain, will not be happy at having to manage without one of the best in the business.

Al-Ittihad fans should celebrate this move. One of the most successful defensive midfielders in the history of the game is now joining his fellow French star Benzema at the newly crowned champions in Jeddah.

 

 

They say in football that you should build from a position of strength, and there is no doubt that the Tigers are doing just that. Kante may not always make the headlines, but he does have a habit of making teams tick.

The likes of Thomas Tuchel and Frank Lampard may have asked themselves whether Chelsea’s season, which saw the London team finish in a disappointing 12th place in the Premier League, would have been different had the 32-year-old not missed most of it with a hamstring injury.

Kante only played seven games.

“I think he is our key, key, key player,” said Tuchel. “But key, key, key players need to be on the pitch, and if he plays only 40 percent of the games, it is maybe a miracle that we arrive in third place. He is our Mo Salah, our (Virgil) van Dijk, our (Kevin) De Bruyne … He is simply that player. He is our Neymar, our Kylian Mbappe. He is the guy who makes the difference.”

This is high praise indeed, but then Kante has come a long way. The Paris-born player first came to global prominence in the 2015-16 season as the fulcrum of Leicester City, the team that shocked the world by narrowly avoiding relegation the season before to win the English Premier League. It was one of the biggest stories and surprises in the history of the sport.

That summer, he joined Chelsea.

“Inevitably Kante has gone,” former Leicester and England striker Gary Lineker said on social media. “Fancy Chelsea will now win the title. He’s that good!”

The UK’s leading football pundit was right. Kante did help the Blues to the title in his first season in the capital. He also won the FA Cup in 2018 and then, three years later, lifted the UEFA Champions League, the biggest prize in club football. In that win over Manchester City, he was hugely impressive and played a major role in Chelsea winning a second continental prize and was named man of the match in Porto.

A few months later, he won the Club World Cup.

But the biggest prize of all came in 2018, of course, when Kante starred as France became World Cup winners in Russia. This is a player who, like his new team-mate Benzema — and new adversary Ronaldo — has won the major prizes that the game has to offer.

Kante, famously, scores very few goals but is regarded as one of the best signings that Chelsea ever made.

“He is amazing with and without the ball,” said former Blues boss Antonio Conte. “When you have N’Golo in your team, you can think you are playing with one player more. You can find a smile on his face every day. He is a very positive guy. He is one of the best players I have had in my career as a coach.”

Coaches love Kante and no doubt Al-Ittihad’s Portuguese coach Nuno Santos will relish working with him.

The 32-year-old could keep going at the top level for a few years yet, and this is an exciting prospect for fans in Saudi Arabia.

As much as the genius of Ronaldo, this quietly spoken midfielder lifts those around him and does the simple things very well indeed, which is sometimes the most difficult thing to do. Local players playing alongside and against him will see first-hand how positioning, vision and work-rate make a difference when performed at the very highest level.

Al-Ittihad have a world-class midfielder to take into the AFC Champions League and the defense of their Roshn Saudi League title next season.

Kante, like Benzema, is a proven winner. They are going to take some stopping.

Topics: football N'Golo Kanté Al-ittihad Karim Benzema

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

N'Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah

N’Golo Kante completes Ittihad signing, joins Karim Benzema in Jeddah
Updated 21 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: French superstar N’Golo Kante has completed his transfer to Saudi side Al-Ittihad, the club announce early on Wednesday, and joins fellow Frenchman Karim Benzema in Jeddah.

The team made fun of rumors around the deal being scuttled by medical issues  in a video skit on Twitter, showing the midfielder failing his medical before breaking the good news to fans.

“One time I told you are the best box-to-box player in the world,” Benzema said in a video clip conversation with Kante, “now I am happy to play with you again, and of course, in the best team in Saudi.”

Kante replied: “I am pleased to play with you — the best player in the world — and I am very excited to play with the Tigers in Al-Jawhara (the team’s home stadium)”.

 

 

The club released photos of a smiling Kante holding up the club’s iconic black and yellow jersey bearing his name and the number 7.

Reports earlier this month said the agreement was being held up by medical checks on the player, who has a history of injuries.

The 32 year-old’s contract with Chelsea is due to end this month. He missed six months of action for the London side with a hamstring problem this past season. 

The diminutive defensive midfielder who is renowned for his boundless energy helped France win a World Cup in Russia in 2018. He was also instrumental in Leicester City’s fairytale Premier League win in 2016. He went on to win it again with Chelsea the following year. 

Kante is expected to bring some of that box-to-box energy for the league winners Ittihad next season.

 

 

Earlier this month, Ittihad completed the signing of Ballon d'Or-winner Benzema after his years of success with Real Madrid. This follows Al-Nasr’s groundbreaking signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo in December.

The Kingdom’s top domestic competition, The Saudi Pro League, is undergoing renewed interest as some of the biggest names in the game sign for local teams. 
 

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight

Haji sends Saudi Arabia into Asia U-17 Cup last eight
  • So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible
Updated 19 June 2023
John Duerden

Talal Haji was the star of the show for Saudi Arabia on Monday, scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Tajikistan to secure a place in the quarterfinals of the U-17 Asian Cup.

The 15 year-old striker found the target twice in the second half with well-taken goals in Chonburi, Thailand, to make it two wins from two in Group C. Those six points in the bank mean coach Abdel Wahab Al-Harbi can start preparing for the knockout stage.

So far in the tournament, the young Green Falcons have looked solid at the back for the most part and have got forward whenever possible. With the four teams that reach the semifinals also booking spots at the World Cup later this year, the stakes are high.

Knowing that Australia’s rollicking 5-3 win over China earlier in the day meant that a win would guarantee a place in the quarterfinals, Saudi Arabia started brightly and were soon asking questions of the Tajik backline in the hope of taking control of the game. There were half-chances and blocked shots for the most part but, just after the half-hour mark, the boys in green started to take the pressure up a level.

Following a corner, Nawaf Al-Jaadani came close to adding to the goal he scored against Australia, but his fierce shot from outside the area was just a little too high with the goalkeeper struggling.

Four minutes before the break, they came even closer to getting the opener. Ramez Al-Attar lifted the ball smartly over the defence to find Nawaf Al-Bishri steaming in on the left side of the area but the forward, who opened the scoring against the young Socceroos in the earlier 2-0 win, had his head in his hands after side footing against the post from close range.

Despite being on top for much of the half, Saudi Arabia very nearly went in behind at the break as Tajikistan counter-attacked at speed. Masrur Gafurov picked up the ball from a rash backpass, raced between two defenders but, with just the goalkeeper to beat from inside the area, pushed his shot wide.

At the start of the second half, Saudi Arabia were soon back on top and finally broke the deadlock with a very well-worked goal just after the hour. Saad Al-Muthary sent over a beautiful cross from the left and there was Haji, rising high above the defenders to send a perfect header down into the bottom corner.

Both teams pushed forward knowing the next goal would be decisive but it was Saudi Arabia team who sealed the win in the 90th minute. Haji picked up a long pass out of defence, muscled Dilovar Dzhamshedzoda off the ball just inside the Tajik half, went around the goalkeeper and rolled the ball into the empty net. It was an impressive strike and ended a perfect evening for both player and team, though there are sure to be tougher tests to come.

Saudi Arabia finish the group stage against China on Thursday.

Topics: U-17 AFC Asian Cup AFC Asian Cup Tajikistan Talal Haji Green Falcons

