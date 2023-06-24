UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

You are here

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
AFP

  • Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps”
AFP

LONDON: British police said Saturday they had charged an Egyptian man accused of masterminding the smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, following an international investigation.
Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home on Wednesday, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.
Eibd appeared in a west London magistrates’ court early Saturday, where he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration.
The court ordered him held in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in south London on July 24.

BACKGROUND

Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.

He is suspected of masterminding, from his home in the UK, the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from Libya into Italy.
The NCA alleges he worked with people smuggling networks in north Africa to organize boats to bring over hundreds of migrants at a time, and was maintaining communication with criminal associates during the crossings.
Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps.”
“People smuggling is an international problem and tackling this at every step of the route is a priority for the NCA,” Darren Barr, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said.
“The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger,” he added.
“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas.”

 

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
Reuters

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
  • Russian warplanes have targeted rebel-held areas recently, the Syrian opposition has said
Reuters

DAMASCUS: A drone attack targeted Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ancestral town of Qardaha on Friday with two projectiles, killing one person and lightly injuring another, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.
The strike came a day after Sana reported a drone attack on Salhab, another government-held town in northwest Syria near rebel territory, that killed a woman and a child.
The strikes on Qardaha and Salhab, which are around 35 kilometers (22 miles) apart, come amid a flare up in fighting in the northwest with shelling between Syrian government forces and rebels on some front lines.
Qardaha is about 10 km (6.5 miles) from Russia’s Hmeimim air base. Russian warplanes have targeted rebel-held areas recently, the Syrian opposition has said. Syrian government forces have increased deployments in some front line areas according to sources on both sides.
Major warfare has mostly stopped in Syria with front lines largely stable in recent years after Assad’s government regained control over most of the country with help from his allies Russia and Iran.
However rebels against Assad still hold an enclave centered on Idlib province in the northwest, close to Qardaha and Salhab, with backing from Turkiye and there are sporadic bouts of fighting between them and Syrian government forces.

 

 

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah
Saeed Al-Batati

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah
  • Concern grows over patients’ limited access to healthcare in northern Yemen province
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that its medical teams in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province have recorded hundreds of measles cases, many critical, as the Iran-backed Houthis oppose the distribution of vaccines.

Between February and May this year, the Abs Hospital in Hajjah treated 341 measles patients, including 22 critical cases, while the other MSF-operated Al-Mahabisha Hospital in the same province admitted an increasing number of children with the illness, the organization said on Twitter.

“We’re concerned about the increase in measles cases reported among children from areas surrounding Abs, including from more isolated areas where patients have limited access to healthcare, including vaccination services that could contribute to preventing the spread of measles,” Dr. Bakeel Ghushaim, MSF deputy medical coordinator, said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in April that a measles outbreak in Yemen had killed 77 Yemenis and that 10,000 cases of measles had been detected in Houthi-controlled northern Yemeni provinces since the beginning of the year.

In 2022, the same UN body recorded 22,000 measles cases, including 161 fatalities, as well as an increase in diphtheria and whooping cough cases.

Yemeni health officials and international aid organizations attributed the epidemic of measles in northern provinces, primarily Hajjah, to anti-vaccine campaigns by the Houthis.

During the past three years, Houthi media and officials have adopted a narrative that demonizes vaccines, describing them as a weapon used by the US to kill Yemenis and urging Yemeni parents to refrain from vaccinating their children.

Even Houthi officials claimed that children who did not receive vaccinations were healthier than those who did.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Landmine Record, a group that chronicles land mine casualties in Yemen, said on Friday that Houthi-planted mines have killed or injured 12 Yemeni civilians in multiple Yemeni regions since the beginning of this month.

Six civilians, including three children and a woman, were killed and six others, including two children, were injured in land mine blasts in Hodeidah, Taiz, Saada, Jouf and Al-Bayda.

Even as fighting has decreased significantly since early last year as a result of the UN-brokered agreement, land mines planted by the Houthis have continued to kill and maim dozens of Yemeni civilians, primarily in the western province of Hodeidah, where the militia planted thousands of land mines to obstruct Yemeni government forces.

Masam, a Saudi-funded demining program, has defused more than 400,000 land mines and unexploded ordnance in Yemen since mid-2018, enabling hundreds of Yemenis to return to their homes, workplaces and schools.

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
AP

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties

Indian Prime Minister Modi arrives in Egypt on a two-day visit to strengthen ties
  • First state visit to Egypt by Indian prime minister since 1997
AP

CAIRO: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi kicked off a two-day visit to Egypt on Saturday, a trip that underscores the growing ties between the two countries.
Modi’s flight landed at Cairo’s international airport Saturday afternoon, coming from a four-day trip to the US where he held talks with President Joe Biden, delivered a speech to the US Congress, and met with top American and Indian executives.
It’s the first state visit to Egypt by an Indian prime minister since 1997.
Modi was received by Egyptian Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouly, and the two inspected an honor guard and listened to the national anthems. Modi took to Twitter to thank Madboubly for “the special gesture of welcoming me at the airport,” and added, “May India-Egypt ties flourish and benefit the people of our nations.”
Modi is scheduled to hold talks with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday. The two countries would also sign a set of memorandums aiming at solidifying their ties, according to India’s External Affairs Ministry.
Modi’s visit came six months after El-Sisi attended India’s Republic Day parade as an official guest.
In January, El-Sisi and Modi agreed on measures to increase the two-way trade in five years to $12 billion, up from $7.3 billion in 2021-22. During El-Sisi’s visit, the countries also signed agreements on expanding cooperation in cybersecurity, information technology, culture, and broadcasting.
India is one of the top five importers of Egyptian products, including crude oil and liquefied natural gas, salt, cotton, inorganic chemicals and oilseeds. Major Indian exports to Egypt include cotton yarn, coffee, herbs, tobacco, lentils, vehicle parts, ships, boats and electrical machinery.
More than 50 Indian companies have invested around $3.15 billion in various parts of the Egyptian economy, including chemicals, energy, textiles, garments, agri-business and retailing, according to India’s External Affairs Ministry.

Air strikes, artillery, killings in Sudan as aid stalls

Air strikes, artillery, killings in Sudan as aid stalls
AFP

Air strikes, artillery, killings in Sudan as aid stalls

Air strikes, artillery, killings in Sudan as aid stalls
  • While fighting rages, relief efforts have stalled after more than two months of fighting between rival generals
  • Entire districts of Khartoum no longer have running water, and those who remain in the city have had no electricity at all since Thursday
AFP

KHARTOUM: Artillery fire, air strikes and gun battles rocked Sudan's capital on Saturday, witnesses told AFP, as the UN urged a stop to "wanton killings" that have left decomposing bodies in Darfur.
While fighting rages, relief efforts have stalled after more than two months of fighting between rival generals.
Houses in Khartoum shook from the fighting that continued unabated, residents said, with entire families sheltering in place, running low on vital supplies in the baking summer heat.
The United Nations says nearly 1.5 million people have fled the capital since violence erupted in mid-April, pitting the regular army against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).
Entire districts of Khartoum no longer have running water, and those who remain in the city have had no electricity at all since Thursday, several residents told AFP.
The battle for power between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, has killed more than 2,000 people, according to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project.
The deadliest violence has raged in Darfur, a vast western region on the border with Chad where the UN has warned of possible crimes against humanity and said the conflict has taken an "ethnic dimension".
In the South Darfur state capital Nyala, residents said they had been caught in the crossfire. They reported battles, shelling and artillery strikes.
"Civilians were killed, and wounded are arriving at the hospital," a medic told AFP on condition of anonymity.
The UN on Saturday urged "immediate action" to stop killings of people fleeing El Geneina, the West Darfur state capital, by Arab militias aided by the paramilitaries.
The Geneva-based UN rights office said witnesses had given "corroborating accounts" of militias targeting men from the non-Arab Masalit people.
It said all but two of the 16 people it interviewed testified they had witnessed "summary executions" and the targeting of civilians on the road from El Geneina to the border between June 15 and 16.
"All those interviewed also spoke of seeing dead bodies scattered along the road -- and the stench of decomposition," the UN said.
Two-thirds of health facilities in the main battlegrounds remain out of service, according to the Sudanese doctors' union. The few hospitals still operating are extremely low on medical supplies and struggling to obtain fuel to power generators.
The UN says a record 25 million people -- more than half of Sudan's population -- are in need of aid and protection.
Aid has reached at least 2.8 million people, the UN said, but agencies report major hurdles to their work, from visas for foreign humanitarians to securing safe corridors.
"The army is... loath to let aid into the capital, fearing that packages will end up in the RSF's hands" as has happened before, "allowing the paramilitary to hold out longer", according to think-tank the International Crisis Group (ICG).
The United States, which along with Saudi Arabia sought to mediate between the warring sides and ensure humanitarian aid can reach those in need, said Thursday it had put its efforts on hold.
"Both sides seek to use the humanitarian talks for tactical advantage... with the military demanding that the RSF vacate residential areas and the RSF demanding that the army cease its aerial barrages," ICG said this week in a report.
No side appears willing to stand down, exacerbating the risk of prolonged conflict with regional ramifications.
More than 150,000 people have fled Darfur over the border to Chad, according to the International Organization for Migration.
Chad, which already hosted more than 680,000 refugees, needs massive financial and technical support to confront this "unprecedented migratory crisis," Prime Minister Saleh Kebzabo said on Saturday.
Daglo's RSF have their origins in the Janjaweed militias which former strongman Omar al-Bashir unleashed in response to a rebellion by ethnic minorities in Darfur in 2003, drawing charges of genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity.
"A collapsed Sudan could create a haven for transnational militants... mercenaries and traffickers who could plague the country's neighbourhood for years to come," ICG warned.
Maha Abdullah, 50, a tearful Sudanese housewife who was able to reach Saudi Arabia for the hajj pilgrimage, sees only one solution: "It needs God's intervention to change things."

Campaign in Egypt to educate beachgoers about perils of taking drugs

Campaign in Egypt to educate beachgoers about perils of taking drugs
LAILA MOHAMMED

Campaign in Egypt to educate beachgoers about perils of taking drugs

Campaign in Egypt to educate beachgoers about perils of taking drugs
  • The Fund for Combating and Treating Addiction and Abuse had raised awareness of the harmful effects of drug abuse
  • Action is due to begin next week on the beaches and in the cities of Matrouh, Alexandria, Port Said, and Damietta governorates
LAILA MOHAMMED

CAIRO: The Egyptian government has launched a new campaign aimed at educating beachgoers about the perils of taking drugs.
The target audience includes vacationers on the beaches and in the cities of coastal provinces and their families, said Dr. Amr Othman, assistant minister of social solidarity.
Othman said that the Fund for Combating and Treating Addiction and Abuse, headed by Dr. Nevin Al-Kabbaj, had raised awareness of the harmful effects of drug abuse.
Othman, who is a director of the fund, added that the campaign formed part of a series of activities organized to observe the International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, which is commemorated globally in June.
Action is due to begin next week on the beaches and in the cities of Matrouh, Alexandria, Port Said, and Damietta governorates, and will continue throughout the summer.
The aim is to educate visitors on the perils of drug abuse by distributing literature about its dangers, while correcting common misconceptions.
Egyptian authorities are keen to take action against the use of drugs to save young people from the clutches of addiction.
Any treatment services for addicts will be provided free of charge and with complete confidentiality.
Othman added that the awareness activities had been supported by vacationers and their families, with young people in particular showing strong interaction with the process.
The awareness drive is being complemented by services provided by the fund’s hotline.

 

