Protesters demand 'justice' on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush

Protesters demand ‘justice’ on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush
Riot police officers cordon off the area after migrants arrive on Spanish soil and crossing the fences separating the Spanish enclave of Melilla from Morocco in Melilla on June 24, 2022. (AP/File)
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

  • The "marches for justice", organised by several rights groups, denounced what they said was the authorities' refusal to investigate the causes of the incident
  • At least 200 people demonstrated near the fences guarding Melilla
MELILLA, Spain: Hundreds of protesters rallied Saturday near Spain’s North African exclave of Melilla, bordering Morocco, to mark a mass attempt by migrants to storm the territory, in which at least 23 people died.
The “marches for justice,” organized by several rights groups, denounced what they said was the authorities’ refusal to investigate the causes of the incident.
At least 200 people demonstrated near the fences guarding Melilla, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
Activist Quinndy Akeju said many families “had not yet identified or buried their dead” after some 2,000 migrants — many from conflict-torn Sudan — stormed the meters-high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco on June 24, 2022.
She claimed there had been no “independent inquiry” into how Moroccan and Spanish police repelled them in one of the biggest attempted migrant crossings into the enclave in recent years.
Protests were also held in several cities in Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona.
The Moroccan government says some migrants died after falling from the fences, while others suffocated as people panicked and a stampede started.
But an Amnesty International report based on testimony from the scene said migrants were hit with tear gas, pelted with stones and beaten as well as kicked while on the ground.
Amnesty and other rights groups say at least 37 people were killed, with another 76 migrants still missing.
“To date, Morocco and Spain have failed to even release information to loved ones about the dead and missing or to acknowledge any wrongdoing,” said a statement from Amnesty.
Their failure to properly investigate the disaster amounted to a violation of international law and of human rights, the group added.
Both Morocco and Spain have denied using excessive force, blaming the migrants for the violence.

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler 'terrorism'

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Updated 21 min 50 sec ago
Reuters

  • That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups
JERUSALEM/UMM SAFA, West Bank: Israeli security chiefs on Saturday designated settler attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank as “nationalist terrorism” that merits stepped-up counter measures, and their remarks drew anger from far-right cabinet ministers.
A surge of violence over the past week in the West Bank included rampages by scores of Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns and villages that drew international condemnation and concern from the White House.
On Saturday, settlers torched at least two homes in the Palestinian village Umm Safa near Ramallah, residents said. Israel’s military said at least one Israeli suspect had been arrested.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned the attack.
In a joint statement, Israel’s military, police and domestic security service chiefs said the settlers’ actions amounted to “nationalist terrorism” which they pledged to fight.
The military will boost its forces in the area to prevent such violence, they said, and the Shin Bet domestic security service will enhance arrests, including “administrative detention” in which suspects can be held without charge.
That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups.
The statement drew sharp rebuke by two members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government.
“The attempt to equate murderous Arab terrorism with civilian counter actions, as serious as they are, is immoral and dangerous,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
He called on security forces to step up their efforts against Palestinian attacks and on settlers to refrain from “taking the law into their own hands.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs, echoed Smotrich’s remarks.
On Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about settler attacks on Palestinian villages in a call with his Israeli counterpart, hours after Ben-Gvir called on settlers to expand their presence across the West Bank.
The settlers’ assaults this week followed intense gunbattles in Jenin that left seven Palestinians dead, a Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis and a rare Israeli air strike in the area against militants.
Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian militant opened fire at a West Bank Israeli checkpoint and wounded a security guard, Israel’s police said. They added that the Palestinian gunman was then shot dead by forces at the scene.
The gunman was claimed by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.
US-brokered peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.
Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal, a view Israel disputes.

 

Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

  • Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges
TEL AVIV: Israelis kept up their months-old protests against the government’s judicial overhaul Saturday, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial program.
Brandishing banners reading “Israel is burning” and deeming Netanyahu an “enemy of democracy,” demonstrators thronged the heart of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
While there was no immediate turnout figure, the weekly rallies have regularly drawn tens of thousands.
Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges.
After a brief general strike prompted the government to halt the legislation in March, Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to get the reform package back on track and “begin the practical measures.”
His announcement, lacking in detail, came after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz pulled out of cross-party talks on the reform.
Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties.
 

 

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
  • Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps”
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: British police said Saturday they had charged an Egyptian man accused of masterminding the smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, following an international investigation.
Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home on Wednesday, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.
Eibd appeared in a west London magistrates’ court early Saturday, where he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration.
The court ordered him held in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in south London on July 24.

BACKGROUND

Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.

He is suspected of masterminding, from his home in the UK, the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from Libya into Italy.
The NCA alleges he worked with people smuggling networks in north Africa to organize boats to bring over hundreds of migrants at a time, and was maintaining communication with criminal associates during the crossings.
Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps.”
“People smuggling is an international problem and tackling this at every step of the route is a priority for the NCA,” Darren Barr, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said.
“The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger,” he added.
“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas.”

 

Drone strike hits Syrian president's ancestral town

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town

Drone strike hits Syrian president’s ancestral town
  • Russian warplanes have targeted rebel-held areas recently, the Syrian opposition has said
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

DAMASCUS: A drone attack targeted Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ancestral town of Qardaha on Friday with two projectiles, killing one person and lightly injuring another, Syrian state news agency Sana reported.
The strike came a day after Sana reported a drone attack on Salhab, another government-held town in northwest Syria near rebel territory, that killed a woman and a child.
The strikes on Qardaha and Salhab, which are around 35 kilometers (22 miles) apart, come amid a flare up in fighting in the northwest with shelling between Syrian government forces and rebels on some front lines.
Qardaha is about 10 km (6.5 miles) from Russia’s Hmeimim air base. Russian warplanes have targeted rebel-held areas recently, the Syrian opposition has said. Syrian government forces have increased deployments in some front line areas according to sources on both sides.
Major warfare has mostly stopped in Syria with front lines largely stable in recent years after Assad’s government regained control over most of the country with help from his allies Russia and Iran.
However rebels against Assad still hold an enclave centered on Idlib province in the northwest, close to Qardaha and Salhab, with backing from Turkiye and there are sporadic bouts of fighting between them and Syrian government forces.

 

 

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah
Updated 24 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah

Medical charity records hundreds of measles cases in Houthi-controlled Hajjah
  • Concern grows over patients’ limited access to healthcare in northern Yemen province
Updated 24 June 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The international medical charity Medecins Sans Frontieres said that its medical teams in Yemen’s northern Hajjah province have recorded hundreds of measles cases, many critical, as the Iran-backed Houthis oppose the distribution of vaccines.

Between February and May this year, the Abs Hospital in Hajjah treated 341 measles patients, including 22 critical cases, while the other MSF-operated Al-Mahabisha Hospital in the same province admitted an increasing number of children with the illness, the organization said on Twitter.

“We’re concerned about the increase in measles cases reported among children from areas surrounding Abs, including from more isolated areas where patients have limited access to healthcare, including vaccination services that could contribute to preventing the spread of measles,” Dr. Bakeel Ghushaim, MSF deputy medical coordinator, said.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said in April that a measles outbreak in Yemen had killed 77 Yemenis and that 10,000 cases of measles had been detected in Houthi-controlled northern Yemeni provinces since the beginning of the year.

In 2022, the same UN body recorded 22,000 measles cases, including 161 fatalities, as well as an increase in diphtheria and whooping cough cases.

Yemeni health officials and international aid organizations attributed the epidemic of measles in northern provinces, primarily Hajjah, to anti-vaccine campaigns by the Houthis.

During the past three years, Houthi media and officials have adopted a narrative that demonizes vaccines, describing them as a weapon used by the US to kill Yemenis and urging Yemeni parents to refrain from vaccinating their children.

Even Houthi officials claimed that children who did not receive vaccinations were healthier than those who did.

Meanwhile, Yemeni Landmine Record, a group that chronicles land mine casualties in Yemen, said on Friday that Houthi-planted mines have killed or injured 12 Yemeni civilians in multiple Yemeni regions since the beginning of this month.

Six civilians, including three children and a woman, were killed and six others, including two children, were injured in land mine blasts in Hodeidah, Taiz, Saada, Jouf and Al-Bayda.

Even as fighting has decreased significantly since early last year as a result of the UN-brokered agreement, land mines planted by the Houthis have continued to kill and maim dozens of Yemeni civilians, primarily in the western province of Hodeidah, where the militia planted thousands of land mines to obstruct Yemeni government forces.

Masam, a Saudi-funded demining program, has defused more than 400,000 land mines and unexploded ordnance in Yemen since mid-2018, enabling hundreds of Yemenis to return to their homes, workplaces and schools.

