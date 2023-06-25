You are here

  • Home
  • Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves

Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves

Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023. (AFP)
Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vrgtb

Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves

Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023.
  • Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges
Updated 25 June 2023
AFP

TEL AVIV: Israelis kept up their months-old protests against the government’s judicial overhaul Saturday, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press on with the controversial program.
Brandishing banners reading “Israel is burning” and deeming Netanyahu an “enemy of democracy,” demonstrators thronged the heart of the commercial hub of Tel Aviv.
While there was no immediate turnout figure, the weekly rallies have regularly drawn tens of thousands.
Demonstrators have been protesting since January against the government’s proposals to weaken the Supreme Court and grant politicians more powers in the selection of judges.
After a brief general strike prompted the government to halt the legislation in March, Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to get the reform package back on track and “begin the practical measures.”
His announcement, lacking in detail, came after opposition leaders Yair Lapid and Benny Gantz pulled out of cross-party talks on the reform.
Netanyahu returned to power in December at the head of a coalition with ultra-Orthodox Jewish and extreme-right parties.
 

 

Topics: Israel judicial overhaul

Related

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as settlers rampage through town
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as settlers rampage through town

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s far-right police minister rebuked the force on Sunday for what he called “collective punishment” of Jewish settlers, as cracks widened between the security services and the government over sectarian violence in the occupied West Bank.
Settler rampages in Palestinian towns and villages after the killing of four Israelis in a Hamas gun ambush have drawn international condemnation and US statements of concern.
US-brokered peace talks aimed at founding a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza collapsed in 2014. Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal, a view Israel disputes.
Israel’s military, police and domestic security service chiefs said in a statement on Saturday that the settlers’ actions over the last week amounted to “nationalist terrorism,” which they pledged to fight.
The terminology upset far-right members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government, who in the past have rejected comparisons between Jewish and Palestinian militants.
One of them, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, said on Sunday he had demanded police explain why they had blocked the gates to the settlement of Ateret to screen those coming and going and “tased a person who was standing nearby.”
Ben-Gvir told the police chief that “he opposes any violation of the law” but cannot accept “collective punishment” of settlers, a statement from the minister’s party said.
Police spokespeople did not immediately respond for comment.
The military said it detained a soldier suspected of taking part in a “violent confrontation” in Umm Safa village, where bystander video showed two men aiming rifles in the direction of a Palestinian shouting at them in Arabic. Gunshots can be heard.
Netanyahu has sought to calm Western concern about his ultranationalist partners, saying he would steer policy. But the veteran politician has raised US hackles with settlement building.
Last week he issued a general censure of rioting in the West Bank. Asked if Netanyahu agreed with the security chiefs’ designation of the rampages as “terrorism,” his office referred Reuters to that statement and declined further comment.
At least two cabinet ministers from Netanyahu’s conservative Likud party shied from the term.
“I think the (rampages) are actions, nationalist actions — as they have been designated — taken against a nationalist backdrop, and that’s something that shouldn’t be permitted,” Likud’s Energy Minister Israel Katz told Army Radio.
“Terrorism is something different.”

Topics: Israel

Related

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Middle-East
Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Middle-East
Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes

Israel’s Netanyahu briefly freezes Golan wind turbine project that set off rare clashes
  • Druze oppose the project, which would install more than two dozen 200 meter tall turbines throughout their land
  • The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies
Updated 25 June 2023
AP

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered a brief freeze in construction on a wind turbine project in the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights that set off a rare clash between Druze residents and police.
Netanyahu said late Saturday he agreed to a pause on the project during this week’s Muslim Eid Al-Adha holiday, which is meant to allow time for talks to defuse the crisis. The project is expected to resume next week. A statement from Netanyahu’s office said he made the decision based on advice from security officials.
The Druze oppose the plan, which would install more than two dozen 200-meter tall turbines throughout their land. The landowners said the turbines will harm their agricultural output and that the energy company behind the project didn’t consult with them in good faith, a claim the company denies.
Last week, thousands of residents demonstrated against the project, storming a police station, throwing stones and fireworks, setting tires on fire, vandalizing police cars, blocking roads and even shooting live fire into the air, according to police.
Israel captured the Golan, a strategic plateau overlooking northern Israel, from Syria in the 1967 Mideast war. Israel subsequently annexed the area in a move that was recognized by former US President Donald Trump in 2019. But most of the international community considers the area to be occupied territory.
While Druze leaders still profess allegiance to Syria, relations with Israel are normally good. The Golan is a popular vacation destination for Israelis and is filled with hotels and restaurants, and most residents speak Hebrew fluently. Violent clashes with Israeli authorities are rare.

Topics: Golan Heights Palestine Israel

Related

Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’
Middle-East
Russia ‘doesn’t recognize Israel’s sovereignty over Golan Heights’

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’

Israeli security chiefs vow crackdown on settler ‘terrorism’
  • That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups
Updated 25 June 2023
Reuters

JERUSALEM/UMM SAFA, West Bank: Israeli security chiefs on Saturday designated settler attacks on Palestinian villages in the occupied West Bank as “nationalist terrorism” that merits stepped-up counter measures, and their remarks drew anger from far-right cabinet ministers.
A surge of violence over the past week in the West Bank included rampages by scores of Israeli settlers on Palestinian towns and villages that drew international condemnation and concern from the White House.
On Saturday, settlers torched at least two homes in the Palestinian village Umm Safa near Ramallah, residents said. Israel’s military said at least one Israeli suspect had been arrested.
Defense Minister Yoav Gallant condemned the attack.
In a joint statement, Israel’s military, police and domestic security service chiefs said the settlers’ actions amounted to “nationalist terrorism” which they pledged to fight.
The military will boost its forces in the area to prevent such violence, they said, and the Shin Bet domestic security service will enhance arrests, including “administrative detention” in which suspects can be held without charge.
That practice is largely used by Israel against Palestinian security suspects and is denounced by rights groups.
The statement drew sharp rebuke by two members of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s nationalist-religious government.
“The attempt to equate murderous Arab terrorism with civilian counter actions, as serious as they are, is immoral and dangerous,” said Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich.
He called on security forces to step up their efforts against Palestinian attacks and on settlers to refrain from “taking the law into their own hands.”
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, who has past convictions for support for terrorism and incitement against Arabs, echoed Smotrich’s remarks.
On Friday, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan expressed concerns about settler attacks on Palestinian villages in a call with his Israeli counterpart, hours after Ben-Gvir called on settlers to expand their presence across the West Bank.
The settlers’ assaults this week followed intense gunbattles in Jenin that left seven Palestinians dead, a Palestinian shooting attack that killed four Israelis and a rare Israeli air strike in the area against militants.
Earlier on Saturday, a Palestinian militant opened fire at a West Bank Israeli checkpoint and wounded a security guard, Israel’s police said. They added that the Palestinian gunman was then shot dead by forces at the scene.
The gunman was claimed by Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigade, an armed group associated with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party.
US-brokered peace talks between the Palestinians and Israel aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.
Most countries deem the settlements Israel built on land it seized in the 1967 war as illegal, a view Israel disputes.

 

Topics: Israel West Bank

Related

Demonstrators gather during a rally in Tel Aviv to protest the Israeli government's judicial overhaul plan, on June 24, 2023.
Middle-East
Israelis protest after PM vows judicial reform moves
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as settlers rampage through town
Middle-East
Israeli forces kill two Palestinians as settlers rampage through town

Protesters demand ‘justice’ on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush

Protesters demand ‘justice’ on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

Protesters demand ‘justice’ on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush

Protesters demand ‘justice’ on anniversary of Spain-Morocco border crush
  • The "marches for justice", organised by several rights groups, denounced what they said was the authorities' refusal to investigate the causes of the incident
  • At least 200 people demonstrated near the fences guarding Melilla
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

MELILLA, Spain: Hundreds of protesters rallied Saturday near Spain’s North African exclave of Melilla, bordering Morocco, to mark a mass attempt by migrants to storm the territory, in which at least 23 people died.
The “marches for justice,” organized by several rights groups, denounced what they said was the authorities’ refusal to investigate the causes of the incident.
At least 200 people demonstrated near the fences guarding Melilla, according to AFP journalists at the scene.
Activist Quinndy Akeju said many families “had not yet identified or buried their dead” after some 2,000 migrants — many from conflict-torn Sudan — stormed the meters-high fence that seals off Melilla from Morocco on June 24, 2022.
She claimed there had been no “independent inquiry” into how Moroccan and Spanish police repelled them in one of the biggest attempted migrant crossings into the enclave in recent years.
Protests were also held in several cities in Spain, including Madrid and Barcelona.
The Moroccan government says some migrants died after falling from the fences, while others suffocated as people panicked and a stampede started.
But an Amnesty International report based on testimony from the scene said migrants were hit with tear gas, pelted with stones and beaten as well as kicked while on the ground.
Amnesty and other rights groups say at least 37 people were killed, with another 76 migrants still missing.
“To date, Morocco and Spain have failed to even release information to loved ones about the dead and missing or to acknowledge any wrongdoing,” said a statement from Amnesty.
Their failure to properly investigate the disaster amounted to a violation of international law and of human rights, the group added.
Both Morocco and Spain have denied using excessive force, blaming the migrants for the violence.

Topics: Morocco Spain migrants Melilla

Related

Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe
Middle-East
Melilla migrants likely died of ‘suffocation’: Moroccan probe
Update Morocco: 18 migrants dead in stampede in bid to enter Spain's Melilla
Middle-East
Morocco: 18 migrants dead in stampede in bid to enter Spain's Melilla

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

UK police charge Egyptian over Mediterranean migrant crossings

Migrants wait to board an Italian Coast Guard ship in the Sicilian Island of Lampedusa, Italy, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP)
  • Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps”
Updated 24 June 2023
AFP

LONDON: British police said Saturday they had charged an Egyptian man accused of masterminding the smuggling of migrants across the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, following an international investigation.
Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home on Wednesday, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.
Eibd appeared in a west London magistrates’ court early Saturday, where he was charged with facilitating illegal immigration.
The court ordered him held in custody until his next appearance at Southwark Crown Court in south London on July 24.

BACKGROUND

Officers from the UK’s National Crime Agency arrested Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd, 40, near his west London home, after a probe which also involved Italy’s prosecutors, coast guard and financial crimes investigators.

He is suspected of masterminding, from his home in the UK, the smuggling of thousands of people across the Mediterranean from Libya into Italy.
The NCA alleges he worked with people smuggling networks in north Africa to organize boats to bring over hundreds of migrants at a time, and was maintaining communication with criminal associates during the crossings.
Several of the journeys led to search and rescue operations by Italian authorities, the UK police agency noted, calling the boats used “death traps.”
“People smuggling is an international problem and tackling this at every step of the route is a priority for the NCA,” Darren Barr, senior investigating officer at the NCA, said.
“The type of boats organized crime groups use for crossings are death traps, and sadly many people have died after incidents in the Mediterranean, which demonstrates the level of danger,” he added.
“We will continue to share intelligence and take action with partners to prevent crossings and arrest people smugglers here and overseas.”

 

Topics: Mediterranean migrant crossings Ahmed Ramadan Mohamad Eibd

Related

Mediterranean migrant crossings this year near 250,000
World
Mediterranean migrant crossings this year near 250,000
Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat
World
Pope blesses violin made from Mediterranean migrant boat

Latest updates

Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
Nick Cassidy wins USA Formula E race as Jake Dennis leads championship
China, Russia diplomats discuss ‘issues of common concern’ in Beijing: ministry
China, Russia diplomats discuss ‘issues of common concern’ in Beijing: ministry
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair spotted at Royal Ascot in the UK
Saudi model Amira Al-Zuhair spotted at Royal Ascot in the UK
Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 8th week in a row
Oil Updates — US drillers cut oil and gas rigs for 8th week in a row
Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers
Israel’s Ben-Gvir rebukes police over ‘collective punishment’ of settlers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.