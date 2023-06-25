King Abdulaziz Port sets new container throughput record of 206,415 TEUs

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s quest to ramp up trade volumes has seen one of its major ports registering an unprecedented growth in cargo volume.
The King Abdulaziz Port set a new container throughput record of handling 206,145 twenty-foot equivalent units in May 2023, according to data released by the Saudi Ports Authority, also known as Mawani.
The Dammam port surpassed its previous record of 199,609 TEUs in August 2022.
The record-breaking feat was due to the rise in export and import volumes in line with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy aimed at turning the Kingdom into a global logistics hub.
The new accomplishment adds to a string of successes the port has achieved over the years, handling a record 2,038,787 standard containers in 2022, the highest in its history in a single year.
This achievement comes as it continues to improve its competitiveness and increase communication channels with international ports while enhancing the quality of service and raising standards.
In January, Mawani announced the launch of a new freight service at the King Abdulaziz Port, operated by the Swiss-based container group MSC.
The service facilitates weekly sailings to eight maritime destinations spanning the Arabian Gulf, South Asia and Southern Africa.
The trail includes Khalifa bin Salman in Bahrain, Khalifa in the UAE, Qasim in Pakistan, Mundra and Hazira in India, Port Louis in Mauritius, and Durban and Coega in South Africa.
The service, which started on Jan. 21, featured five vessels with an average carrying capacity exceeding 6,000 TEUs.
As a world-class logistics center with top-tier infrastructure and capabilities, King Abdulaziz Port is increasingly becoming an obvious choice for shipping liners looking to expand their routes.
Some notable liners include SeaLead Shipping’s Far East to Middle East service, Emirates Shipping Line’s Jebel Ali Bahrain Shuwaikh service, Gulf-India Express 2 service by Aladin Express and Maersk’s Shaheen Express service.
The port is the primary entryway for cargo headed to the country’s eastern and central regions from across the world.
It has 43 fully equipped berths, modern cargo handling equipment and general cargo support terminals.
It also harbors a refrigerated cargo terminal, two cement terminals, a bulk grain terminal, an iron ore terminal, a vessel building berth, and oil and gas terminals.
