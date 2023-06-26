Gold prices climb as softer dollar lifts appeal

RIYADH: Gold climbed on Monday after a weaker dollar made bullion more attractive for overseas investors, although prices hovered close to three-month lows as traders assessed prospects of more interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve.

Spot gold rose 0.3 percent to $1,926.19 per ounce by 8:38 a.m. Saudi time. US gold futures also gained 0.3 percent to $1,936.00.

Bullion slumped nearly 2 percent in the previous week as hawkish comments from Fed officials signaled more rate hikes to tame sticky inflation.

Higher interest rates make non-yielding gold less appealing.

“We are near the end of tightening cycle, but still not quite at the end as there is still the risk of it being extended, hence the depressed price action,” said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Investors now expect a 72 percent chance of a rate hike in July, with rate cuts seen from 2024 onwards, per CME’s Fedwatch tool.

The dollar index edged 0.2 percent lower.

Yet the lower trend in gold was “in part offset by strong physical consumption from central banks and China and some recession tail hedging,” Citi analysts said in a note.

Speculators raised their net long position in COMEX gold by 1,322 contracts to 94,626 in the week ended June 20, CFTC data showed on Friday.

Oil prices were slightly higher as weekend troubles in Russia raised questions about crude supply but left investors hesitant to draw any further conclusions.

“The Wagner fallout with Russia certainly added impetus to the gold market in early Asia. With that situation de-escalating quickly, gold is holding up just the same,” said Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities.

Spot silver jumped 1.5 percent to $22.75 per ounce, while platinum gained 1.3 percent to $928.74.

Auto-catalyst material palladium rose 0.8 percent to $1,294.59.

“We expect the downtrend to continue (in palladium) ... but also note the increasing short squeeze risk in the event of any supply disruption or demand surprise to the upside,” Citi analysts added.