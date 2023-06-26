You are here

  • Home
  • Asian influence crucial in global energy transition: Aramco CEO 

Asian influence crucial in global energy transition: Aramco CEO 

Asian influence crucial in global energy transition: Aramco CEO 
Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jrbqt

Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Asian influence crucial in global energy transition: Aramco CEO 

Asian influence crucial in global energy transition: Aramco CEO 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Asian countries should step up and play a crucial role in shaping a pragmatic, orderly and inclusive global energy transition, according to Amin Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Arabian Oil Co.  

Speaking at the Energy Asia conference, hosted by Malaysia’s state oil firm Petronas in Kuala Lumpur, Nasser said countries in the region should adopt approaches that reflect their unique priorities.

He also used his speech to reiterate Saudi Aramco’s strategy to help balance growing energy demands with more sustainable solutions.  

“When it comes to the energy transition, I do not believe the interests of this dynamic region are being adequately reflected in the popular energy transition narrative and current transition policies,” he said.  

According to Nasser, the existing transition policies should address environmental sustainability, along with emphasizing other factors including energy security and affordability.  

“I see this as Asia’s great opportunity to speak louder and more clearly about its unique transition priorities. Asia’s transition voice should match its economic voice,” he noted.

Nasser added: “We are doubling down on Asia’s growing demand for energy, chemicals, advanced materials, lubricants, and new lower carbon energy, supported by game-changing technologies. (We are) doubling down on these needs by being Asia’s one-stop source that also aims to balance energy security and affordability with environmental sustainability.”  

Talking about the future outlook of Asia, Nasser said that a new approach to the energy transition in Asia will help “deliver the energy future that its economies and people deserve.”  

Nasser noted that global oil market fundamentals are expected to remain sound for the rest of 2023, primarily driven by healthy demand in developing countries like China and India.  

“Despite the recession risks in several OECD (the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development) countries, the economies of developing countries — especially China and India — are driving healthy oil demand growth of more than 2 million barrels per day this year,” he said.  

Even though China is facing some economic headwinds and challenges, the transport and petrochemical sectors are still showing strong signs of growth, he added.  

In February, Nasser warned that energy transition policies and goals have created a dangerous path for global demand, as alternatives are not in a position to supply the entire world.  

“Alternatives are not ready to shoulder the heavy burden of global demand. From my perspective, for a less risky global energy transition, everyone, including capital markets, must take a more realistic view of how the energy transition will unfold,” he said during the Saudi Capital Market Forum held in Riyadh.

Replying to an Arab News question during a press conference in March, he said that energy transition will only happen if there is an assurance of affordability, security of supplies, and sustainability. 

Topics: Saudi Aramco Energy Asia

Related

Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project
Business & Economy
Aramco and TotalEnergies award contracts for $11bn Amiral project

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Updated 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is getting closer to its Vision 2030 home ownership goal, with the Kingdom’s Real Estate Development Fund on Monday depositing SR916 million ($244.1 million) in the accounts of affordable housing beneficiaries. 

According to the Saudi Press Agency, Mansour bin Madi, CEO of the fund, said the total amount deposited from June 2017 to June 2023 has now surpassed SR49.3 billion. 

Additionally, the fund approved over 115,000 requests out of the 148,000 submitted to get clearance on the various stages of house construction, which included people seeking to build their own homes. 

To streamline the process, the fund set up electronic channels to enable people to update the construction phases of their homes, ensuring the required engineering and technical standards are met.

The Kingdom aims to increase the proportion of Saudi households that own a house from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent by 2030.

The fund’s Sakani program is a significant initiative in collaboration with other government entities to provide affordable housing solutions to Saudi citizens.  

It aims to address the housing needs of the population by offering various housing options, financing programs and support services. 

The fund recently announced it had inked finance agreements worth SR13.7 billion ($3.64 billion) in the first quarter of 2023.    

According to the quarterly report of the Kingdom’s National Development Fund, the deals sought to offer housing benefits to 21,000 citizens in the three months to the end of March this year.  

The fund also deposited over SR2.7 billion into the accounts of Sakani beneficiaries during the same period, the report said.    

The housing industry in the Kingdom has been witnessing brighter prospects in recent times, with increasing activity in property buying and sectoral investments. 

In May, the housing market got a fresh stream of liquidity, with Saudi Real Estate Refinance Co. announcing SR3.5 billion in sukuk issuances.   

The latest issuance of SRC, owned by the Kingdom’s Public Investment Fund, marked the sixth tranche under its upsized SR20 billion sukuk program.  

The real estate finance company will keep boosting market liquidity and assisting lenders and investors, which will stabilize the Saudi mortgage market, said SRC CEO Fabrice Susini in May. 

“The positive response from investors to SRC’s latest sukuk issuance is a clear testament to the strength of the Kingdom’s housing market and economy,” added Susini.

Topics: Real Estate Development Fund (REDF)

Related

Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals
Business & Economy
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $250m in Sakani accounts to boost Saudi housing goals

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  

Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  
Updated 3 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Banks in Egypt are looking to join an African payment system as the country continues to battle against the continued devaluation of its currency against the US dollar. 

Financial institutions from the nation, including its central bank, have held talks with the African Export-Import Bank, also known as Afreximbank, to explore the possibility of activating Egypt's accession to the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System, or PAPSS.  

The country's addition to the platform will also help overcome the foreign exchange shortage.   

Afreximbank’s President Benedict Orama revealed that Egypt is set to join PAPSS as it is in the process of changing its exchange rate mechanism.  

“The system, known as PAPSS, uses dollar exchange rates at the moment, but we are working with central banks to develop an exchange rate mechanism that would allow Africa’s 42 currencies to be convertible between themselves,” Orama informed.   

The vast majority of intra-African trade takes place through remittances into dollars, and initiatives such as PAPSS and the African Continental Free Trade Agreement seek to boost business by reducing barriers. 

Afreximbank is making extensive efforts to implement commercial transactions through the PAPSS platform which was launched in January 2022.    

PAPSS has made large investments in its technological infrastructure with the aim of making commercial transactions successful in the shortest time and with a high degree of safety.   

Afreximbank has started activating the work of the PAPSS platform with West African countries, which has proven successful in sending and receiving remittances when dealing with trading partners in African countries in the currency of each country.   

The bank expects that 15 to 20 countries will join PAPSS by the end of the year, according to Orama.    

The platform started its commercial operations with nine countries that have signed up so far. Over the past years, Afreximbank has succeeded in providing liquidity rates of foreign exchange to Egypt through cooperation with the central bank and Egyptian banks as well as financing businessmen and companies to expand their business in African countries, according to Christiane Abu Lehaf, the bank’s international cooperation officer.  

Topics: Egypt currency African bank

Related

India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
Middle-East
India, Egypt raise ties to strategic partnership on Modi’s visit to Cairo
Dollars flow into Egypt currency market after depreciation: Bankers
Business & Economy
Dollars flow into Egypt currency market after depreciation: Bankers

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 48 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  

Immensa develops $15m 3D printing center in Saudi Arabia  
Updated 48 min 25 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Businesses in Saudi Arabia can now benefit from increased 3D printing capacity in the Kingdom thanks to additive manufacturing company Immensa setting up a $15 million factory in Dammam as part of its ambitious regional expansion plans. 

According to a company statement, the facility — which spans 1,500 sq. meters — will create high-value parts on demand for the petrochemicals, energy, and oil and gas industries.   

Osama bin Abdulaziz Al-Zamil, the vice minister of industry and mineral resources, cut the ribbon on the plant, the statement said.   

The plant aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to localize manufacturing, raise competitiveness and create sustainable job opportunities.     

“Immensa has ambitious expansion plans underpinned by local talent and engineers. We will continue empowering the industrial ecosystem to ensure not only that we are a major player in this field but also that Saudi Arabia and the wider region lead in local on-demand, advanced manufacturing,” said Ali Abdulaziz Al-Turki, chairman of Immensa.   

The building will serve as the Kingdom’s first private center for industrial-grade additive manufacturing and is anticipated to service markets in Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.   

The company uses US-based General Electric’s additive 3D printers, including the region’s biggest metal laser melting machine. 

The Kingdom is gearing up to become a hub for global manufacturing as part of the industrialization plans of its Vision 2030 strategy to diversify the economy.

Speaking on Saudi Arabia’s changing manufacturing landscape at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January, Minister of Industry and Minerals Bandar Alkhorayef said: “We will see more complexity, more advanced products.” 

He added: “Artificial intelligence and 3D printing will allow us to create the right jobs for the future, the jobs we want to see for our children and their children.” 

Alkhorayef said the Kingdom’s strategic location, natural resources, access to different markets and emerging talent make it a force to be reckoned with in the global manufacturing sphere, and the Saudi government’s view is that it should act as an “enabler” for investments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors. 

He added that his ministry is working towards ensuring a proper regulatory framework for investments, solid infrastructure to create the factories of the future and developing human capital by providing education and training.

Topics: 3D printing Immensa

Related

GCC-based tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia
Business & Economy
GCC-based tech startup Immensa secures $7m for expansion in Saudi Arabia

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  

NEOM partners with BWA Yachting to promote Sindalah as luxury destination  
Updated 26 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: NEOM’s first luxury island Sindalah is all set to become a significant driver of tourism in Saudi Arabia, with global superyacht service provider BWA Yachting setting shop on the island.  

According to a press release, the yachting company will assist operations at Sindalah’s international marina and support the maritime crew as the Red Sea’s first superyacht destination gears up for opening in 2024.  

“Sindalah will redefine the luxury island experience and become the most sought-after yachting destination in the world, offering six months of winter sun and less than a day’s sail from the ports of the Mediterranean,” said Antoni Vives, chief of urban development and islands officer at NEOM.  

The destination offers a luxurious lifestyle and is part of NEOM’s collection of 39 islands that will be home to a yachting ecosystem with 5,000 berths.  

“Working with BWA Yachting will allow us to tap into their expertise and provide the unparalleled yachting ecosystem and elevated experience for which Sindalah will become synonymous. This partnership represents an important step as we invite the world to set sail for Sindalah,” Vives added.  

The island will include marinas that feature 86 berths, catering to yachts with a maximum length of 50 meters. In addition, serviced offshore buoys will be available for mooring superyachts up to 180 meters in length.  

“At BWA Yachting, we are committed to providing world-class services to superyachts visiting Sindalah and eagerly look forward to creating captivating NEOM itineraries, delivering extraordinary experiences for our clients in this spectacular new destination,” said Paschalis Patsiokas, CEO of BWA Yachting.  

Sindalah’s beach club will also host the Marine Activities Center, providing an opportunity to experience marine life below the surface of the Red Sea.   

Moreover, three luxury hotels, including a Four Seasons Resort and Saudi Arabia’s first Marriott International Autograph Collection Hotels property, will help promote the destination as an epicenter for luxury tourism in the region. 

Topics: NEOM YACHTING Sindalah Island tourism Vision 2030

Related

NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
Business & Economy
NEOM collaborates with ministries in achieving Vision 2030 goals
NEOM ropes in IGY Marinas to develop luxury yachting at Sindalah  
Business & Economy
NEOM ropes in IGY Marinas to develop luxury yachting at Sindalah  

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 

Middle East’s assets under management hit $1.3tn: report 
Updated 26 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Despite global economic headwinds, assets under management in the Middle East grew by $100 billion from 2021 to 2022 to reach $1.3 trillion, according to US-based Boston Consulting Group.  

This reflects a compound annual growth rate of 7 percent, BCG said in its latest annual asset management report titled “Global Asset Management 2023: The Tide Has Turned.” 

“While performing relatively better than their European and American peers, the asset management industry in the Middle East has arrived at a critical juncture, compelling leaders to reassess their organizations’ operations to regain the profit growth they experienced in the previous years,” said Managing Director and Senior Partner at BCG Markus Massi. 

He added: “Central banks around the globe are no longer engineering sustained market appreciation. Their goals for the short term are the exact opposite; they are trying to slow growth to combat inflation which will have an impact, especially on equity markets.”  

The report also noted that global asset managers’ annual profit growth will be around half the industry average of recent years given the existing pressures and market expectations. 

In order to return to historical levels, asset managers will need to slash costs by 20 percent overall and shift their revenue mix to generate at least 30 percent of their revenue from higher-margin products, the report stressed.  

To thrive in the years ahead, a focus on profitability, private market opportunities in high-growth alternative investments and personalized client experiences should top the leadership agenda, the report emphasized.  

Profitability can be achieved by understanding the expenses and drivers in each function and using multiple initiatives to optimize costs, rather than just cut expenses, the report clarified.  

In terms of private markets, companies should pursue high-growth alternative investments and unlock potential private market opportunities. 

Given the high preference of regional investors for private assets and the lack of other alternative investment instruments, asset managers in the Middle East should pursue private market opportunities.

Furthermore, in comparison to traditional approaches, innovative technologies can boost personalization efficiency and effectiveness in the sales and marketing process, thereby leading to a surge of about 20 percent in sales conversions, the report highlighted.  

“In an environment where growth is no longer guaranteed, where fees are being compressed, and where passive investing is increasingly popular, the Middle East’s asset management industry is facing a crucial turning point,” Principal at BCG Farouk El-Hosni explained.  

“In fact, it is now time for leaders to reexamine their organizations’ strategies to take their fair share in the market growth and accelerate profit contributions,” he concluded.  

Topics: assets under management Boston Consulting Group

Related

Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan
Business & Economy
Saudi PIF eyes over $1tr in assets under management by end 2025: Al-Rumayyan

Latest updates

81,000 pilgrims offered medical care in Makkah, Madinah
A total of 80,973 pilgrims have benefited from medical care at hospitals and health centers in Makkah and Madinah since June 19.
Afghans dispute Taliban leader’s claim of providing ‘comfortable’ lives for women 
Afghans dispute Taliban leader’s claim of providing ‘comfortable’ lives for women 
First-ever Saudi Fashion Week announced as Fashion Commission unveils new report on fashion sector opportunities
First-ever Saudi Fashion Week announced as Fashion Commission unveils new report on fashion sector opportunities
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Real Estate Development Fund deposits $244.1m in Sakani accounts in June  
Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  
Egypt in talks to access Afreximbank’s PAPSS platform to enable cross-border transactions  

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.