Inflation puts brakes on Egyptians’ Eid outings

CAIRO: Soaring inflation and rising entertainment costs have left many Egyptians worried they will have to forgo their usual Eid celebrations along with visits to favorite vacation locations.

This year’s Eid El-Adha holiday coincides with a six-day break that will run from Tuesday to Sunday.

Previously such a lengthy break would have meant an all-but-deserted Cairo, with people packing their bags and heading to vacation spots, such as the North Coast, to enjoy around-the-clock entertainment activities and events for all age groups.

However, this year is a little different.

Annual headline inflation jumped to 32.7 percent last month, up from the 30.6 percent in April.

Entertainment activities and Eid travel plans have taken a back seat while Egyptians struggle to pay for basic necessities.

The luxuries of traveling and going out have stripped Eid of what it is all about: family.

Eid El-Adha usually includes a small feast featuring traditional fatteh — a dish composed of fried flatbread, rice, tomato salsa and beef — and extended family gatherings, where children get to wear new outfits and receive their long-awaited edeya.

“This Eid we are sticking to Cairo, and maybe take the family out to the nearby park where we can play cards and kick a ball around,” said Karim Ezzat, a father of two.

“Our usual Eid plan of heading to the North Coast for a few days is no longer feasible seeing the increasing prices of everything,” he told Arab News.

“We will spend time with the family, maybe go to the sporting club, where the children can swim and soak up some sun, and stick to budget-friendly outings and activities.”

Amid the change in mindset, people are creating new traditions in line with the economic challenges.

Some have opted for dish parties instead of inviting friends and relatives for a meal. Each of those invited brings along a dish, easing the financial burden for the host.

Recent university graduate Malak Walid said: “Rather than road tripping with my friends, we decided to do some cost-effective activities instead.

“We plan to go to the cinema, maybe try some new restaurants or check and see what affordable events are happening during the Eid break.”

He added: “In a worst-case scenario, we may just hang out at one of our houses.

Walid said there are usually music events with affordable tickets, while art galleries with free entry offer a nice break from the usual hangout spots.

Private tutor Dina Mourad said: “The six-day break is exactly what is needed to relax following an intense period of work. I don’t have much planned.

“I will see the extended family, but other than that I will mostly relax and catch up on some of my favorite TV shows.”