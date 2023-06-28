You are here

  • Home
  • China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Industrial earnings contracted by 12.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rcaph

Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Updated 23 sec ago
Reuters

BEIJING: Annual profits at China’s industrial firms extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins, reinforcing hopes of more policy support to bolster a stuttering post-COVID economic recovery. 

The 18.8 percent year-on-year slump in profits came on top of the 20.6 percent contraction in January-April, and added to evidence of an economy that was losing steam on many fronts in May including retail sales, exports and property investment as the youth jobless rate scaled a fresh high of 20.8 percent. 

Last month alone, industrial earnings contracted by 12.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday. Profits were down 18.2 percent in April. 

“The still slow recovery in industrial profits pointed to sustained difficulties facing business operations,” said Wu Chaoming, deputy director of the Chasing International Economic Institute.  

Wu said the corporate struggles strengthen the case for more policy measures to help companies. 

Offering some hope of a turnaround, auto manufacturers saw a doubling in year-on-year profit in May, although the jump partly reflected the poor performance last year when COVID curbs took a heavy toll on business. 

“As the external environment becomes increasingly complicated and severe, domestic demand still appears to be insufficient, weighing on further recovery in industrial profits,” said NBS statistician Sun Xiao in an accompanying statement, noting that the foundation for a revival in industrial profits is still not solid.  

Foreign firms recorded a 13.6 percent decline in earnings in January-May, while private-sector companies posted a 21.3 percent slide, according to a breakdown of the data. 

Profits sank for 24 of 41 major industrial sectors during the period, with the petroleum, coal and fuel processing industry reporting the heftiest slump at 92.8 percent. 

Chinese stocks were largely in the red in the morning session, but pared some losses in afternoon trading, leaving the main indexes mixed. 

More policy support 

The patchy recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy has prompted S&P Global, Goldman Sachs and other global agencies to ratchet down their China growth forecasts for this year in recent weeks. 

Many economists expect policymakers to deliver more support measures to stabilize the economy as it faces pressure at home and softening demand in its major overseas markets. 

To shore up the faltering rebound, China last week cut its key lending benchmarks for the first time in 10 months. It also unveiled a 520-billion-yuan ($72 billion) package of purchase tax breaks on new-energy vehicles through the end of 2027. 

In his keynote speech to the Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang said China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand. 

China’s second-quarter economic growth will be higher than that in the first quarter, Li said, adding that it’s expected to achieve the 2023 growth target of around 5 percent. 

Still, the government has taken a cautious approach to reviving the economy amid lingering concerns over local government debt and other longer-term risks. 

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations. 

China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product growth data in mid-July. 

Topics: China economy GDP

Related

Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
Saudi Arabia
Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
Chinese economy to rebound in 2023 to hit 5% annual growth: Premier Li
Business & Economy
Chinese economy to rebound in 2023 to hit 5% annual growth: Premier Li

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
Updated 11 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to expand its lubricant and allied products business in India, UAE’s ADNOC Distribution has inked a deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.  

HPCL is one of the largest lubricant marketers and fuel retailing companies in India, and with this deal ADNOC Distribution aims to tap into Asia’s second-largest economy, which has an annual demand of 3 billion liters of lubricants.  

The deal will also give ADNOC access to a vast network of over 28,000 retail stations in the country, news agency WAM reported.  

“With HPCL’s robust performance record spanning over a century, we aim to establish a strong presence in India, one of the world’s largest and rapidly growing markets,” said Bader Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.  

The agreement will also see both ADNOC Distribution and HPCL working together to jointly explore opportunities to penetrate new and growing markets, targeting 10 key countries in 2023 for the development of their respective businesses. 

“We are excited to embark on this journey with ADNOC Distribution. They are the perfect partner for us to build our offering, as their production and marketing capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our business and footprint in the international lubricants’ markets,” said Sanjay Kumar, executive director and head of Lubes strategic business unit, HPCL Middle East FZCO.  

World Meteorological Organization praises the UAE for sustainability efforts 

As the world sails toward a sustainable future, Jukka Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said the UAE is a role model as the emirates’ economy is now less than 20 percent dependent on fossil fuels.  

“The World Meteorological Organization is extremely pleased with the UAE’s actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organization’s strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which is a key player in this field,” Taalas told Emirates News Agency, also known WAM.  

Taalas also urged world nations to replace fossil fuel energy sources with climate-friendly ones.  

“The World Economic Forum reaffirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don’t take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next 10 years,” he added.  

The comments from Taalas come as the UAE gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference, popularly known as COP28 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. 

Topics: UAE in-focus ADNOC Distribution Hindustan Petroleum Corp

Related

UAE In-Focus: IMF expects emirate’s GDP to grow by 3.6% in 2023 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: IMF expects emirate’s GDP to grow by 3.6% in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Updated 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Updated 55 sec ago
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown of US inventories, signaling robust demand from the world’s biggest oil consumer, but the gains were limited by worries over interest rate hikes.  

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $72.69 a barrel at 09:28 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 40 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $68.10 a barrel.  

Both contracts had fallen by about 2.5 percent in the previous session on signals that central banks may not be done with interest rate hikes.  

Recent data from the American Petroleum Institute has suggested that crude stocks fell by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended June 23.   

Uganda expects to start oil production from Tilenga project in 2025  

Uganda National Oil Co. expects to start oil production from the Tilenga project in the first half of 2025, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.  

“The drill kits have been put up and the drilling has started,” Proscovia Nabbanja told Reuters on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference. “We are on track for first oil in H1 2025.”  

The Tilenga project, in the Buliisa and Nwoya districts in Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields, is operated by French energy major TotalEnergies in partnership with China’s CNOOC Ltd. and UNOC.  

Oil from the Tilenga project will be transported via the $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline to the port of Tanga in Tanzania for export.  

The EACOP has the capacity to send up to 246,000 barrels of crude per day out to world markets by as early as 2025.  

TotalEnergies is the largest shareholder in EACOP with a 62 percent stake. Other investors include the state-run UNOC and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp., which have 15 percent each, while China’s CNOOC holds 8 percent.  

Mexico’s CFE and ESENTIA sign $300m memorandum for gas project  

Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ESENTIA Energy Systems to develop natural gas infrastructure with a $300 million investment.  

The agreement was signed on June 20 and aims to optimize existing pipelines and include new natural gas delivery points to serve CFE power plants and communities, the Mexican state power firm said in a statement.  

“The agreement will also allow both parties to put an end to various pre-existing legal disputes,” the power firm added.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — crude slips on supply worries; Guyana dampens OPEC accession rumours
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude slips on supply worries; Guyana dampens OPEC accession rumours
Update Oil Updates — OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 110m bpd by 2045 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 110m bpd by 2045 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 
Updated 44 min 26 sec ago
REUTERS 

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US economy is “strong now” and he does not expect a recession, a day before delivering an economic policy speech in Chicago. 

Biden delivered his remarks on Tuesday at a private fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland. 

He will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Chicago on “Bidenomics,” a catch-all term his aides use to describe his economic vision, as the president ramps up political events and travel two months after launching his re-election campaign.  

 

Topics: US president Biden

Related

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
Business & Economy
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Business & Economy
US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

Egypt accelerates energy transition with revised climate commitments

Egypt accelerates energy transition with revised climate commitments
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Egypt accelerates energy transition with revised climate commitments

Egypt accelerates energy transition with revised climate commitments
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt aims to advance its target of generating 42 percent of its energy through renewable sources to 2030 from 2035 as the North African nation submitted updated climate commitments as per the Paris Agreement on Monday.  

In its updated Nationally Determined Contribution document, Egypt noted that the country needs to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million ($548 million) as a contribution to achieving the revised targets. 

NDC is a climate plan that a Paris Climate Agreement signatory needs to submit every five years to list various measures it plans to take to cut emissions and adapt to climate impacts.

Egypt submitted its first NDC last year in June, with the updated one released earlier this week as the country intends to expedite its efforts to reduce carbon emission volume and increase renewable energy generation ahead of its original target of 2035.

The second update was announced by the Supreme Committee of the National Council for Climate Change in Egypt, led by Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.    

The move of modifying the emissions target demonstrates the nation’s commitment to accelerating the switch to a low-carbon development path, said a top minister.    

Egypt’s Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad said that this step followed successful discussions between the ministries of foreign affairs, environment and international cooperation.    

It aimed “to obtain grants and soft financing worth €500 million as a contribution to the energy axis of the Nexus for Water, Food and Energy, or NWFE, program, in the framework for updating the NDC through a plan to develop the network, in order to absorb 10 gigawatts of new and renewable energy,” added Fouad. 

A part of the country’s national climate change strategy 2050, the NWFE program was officially launched during COP27 in November last year at a total cost of $14.7 billion, comprising nine projects with three main pillars — water, food and energy. 

The minister went on to say that the private sector is anticipated to raise $10 billion to carry out this strategy.  

Egypt’s Minister of International Cooperation Rania Al-Mashat revealed that the NDC update secures grants, debt swaps, and concessional financing.   

It also stimulates private investments to support the energy pillar within the government-led platform of NWFE, she added.   

Al-Mashat added that this milestone comes in accordance with the declaration that was announced during COP27, among Egypt, Germany and the US.   

The NWFE aims to develop solid relationships with various stakeholders to raise money for climate change projects.   

This will be done by using cutting-edge financing techniques like debt for climate swaps and blended finance, with a particular focus on the private sector and a broader range of financial actors.  

Additionally, the program offers technical support and guarantees for personal investments. 

Topics: #egypt COP27 #energy #climate

Related

Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks
Middle-East
Water tops agenda of Egypt climate talks

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 
Updated 27 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 

PIF’s Lifera forms JV with global omics diagnostics firm CENTOGENE 
Updated 27 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Patients in the Gulf Cooperation Council region could get faster and more accurate diagnoses after the Public Investment Fund-owned Lifera announced a joint venture with CENTOGENE. 

The biopharmaceutical company will be working with the German-based firm to provide multiomic testing services — a concept in biological research that aims to comprehensively characterize and quantify large numbers of molecules in complex samples.

The joint venture intends to transform genetic insights into data-driven answers that will accelerate the field of precision medicine, according to a press release.

The partnership will contribute to expanding population health programs, enhancing the speed of clinical diagnoses and fostering research capabilities and collaborations in the Kingdom. 

“This strategic collaboration is a reflection of Lifera’s mission to grow Saudi Arabia’s biopharma sector,” Ibrahim Al-Jufalli, chairman at Lifera, said. 

Additionally, the joint venture aligns with the objectives of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and other national initiatives focused on genomic testing and the growth of the biotech sector in the country. 

“With CENTOGENE’s expertise in the field of rare, metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases, we see tremendous potential value for the joint venture to provide more timely and accurate diagnoses which are crucial to patients and their families, driven by a comprehensive diagnostic portfolio that goes beyond standard laboratory testing and medical interpretation,” Al-Jufalli added. 

As part of the agreement, CENTOGENE will receive a $30 million investment through a mandatory convertible loan with a conversion price of $2.20 per share of its common stock.  

The company will also benefit from milestone payments linked to the joint venture’s performance and revenue-based royalties until 2033. 

The collaboration between CENTOGENE and Lifera represents a significant advancement in the field of genomics and precision medicine in Saudi Arabia.  

By leveraging CENTOGENE’s global expertise and Lifera’s local insights, the joint venture aims to provide innovative solutions that will improve patient care, drive scientific research, and contribute to the overall growth of the biotech sector, said the press release.  

“Teaming up with Lifera marks a significant step forward in our mission to deliver data-driven, life-changing answers to patients around the world and forms a pathway to achieving sustainable growth and profitability for CENTOGENE,” said Kim Stratton, CEO at CENTOGENE. 

Topics: Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) omics CENTOGENE 

Related

Saudi health minister, British CEOs discuss investment ties
Saudi Arabia
Saudi health minister, British CEOs discuss investment ties

Latest updates

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
Recruitment of children by armed groups in Syria is on the rise, even as fighting subsides
UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Crowds leave Muzdalifah for Mina as Hajj pilgrimage continues
Crowds leave Muzdalifah for Mina as Hajj pilgrimage continues

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.