You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
At the launch event, Maire and Q8 also signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the development and implementation of further projects integrating waste-to-chemical technology. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zqjjg

Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
Updated 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Italy’s energy transition plans received a further boost as Kuwait Petroleum International, also known as Q8, laid the foundation for Rome’s first circular hydrogen refueling station in collaboration with Maire Group.

To be located on Rome’s ancient road Via Ardeatina, the refueling station will have the capacity to supply up to about 700 kg of hydrogen per day for light and heavy vehicles, for both public and private transport. The circular hydrogen service station will ensure a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 75 percent compared to the use of conventional diesel, according to a press release. 

The station will facilitate about 100 km of travel using 1 kg of hydrogen fuel for small vehicles and 8 kg for large buses.    

The installation aligns with the country’s objective of creating a sustainable transport network by funding hydrogen and renewable energy projects.     

“Q8 Italy seeks to transform from a conventional fuel provider into a diversified energy company within the framework of its energy transformation strategy,” said Fadhel Al-Faraj, executive director of Q8 Italy, in a statement.    

He added: “We welcome all sustainable products as they help us achieve our first goal, which is to respond to the needs of our customers, thus preserving our market share. Our second goal is to establish a sustainable supply network for future vehicles in Italy.”  

The hydrogen refueling project would be financed equally among the partners and the EU’s Fund for Future Generations.  

The move is a part of Q8’s strategy to offer its customers a range of clean and sustainable petroleum products made from renewable raw materials.  

“Italy is considered the most important European market for the company due to the volume of its operations there: over 2,800 fueling stations in addition to the Naples Depot and the Milazzo refinery,” said Q8 CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi.    

“We will continue to implement Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s approach to the energy transition for the year 2050 by supporting the global movement to reduce harmful gas emissions in all our global operations,” he noted.  

Q8 is the international subsidiary of KPC.   

The refueling station will use a technology solution developed by MyRechemical, a subsidiary of NextChem, for the conversion of non-recyclable waste into circular hydrogen. It will be produced in the first waste-to-hydrogen plant in Italy, that Maire is developing in Rome as part of the EU project. 

At the launch event, Maire and Q8 also signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the development and implementation of further projects integrating waste-to-chemical technology into the scope of innovative energy carriers in Italy. 

The announcement was made at a ceremony attended by leaders from Italy’s energy and transport sectors and company representatives.  

Meanwhile, Q8Aviation, the aviation fuel marketing arm of Q8, gained a significant contract last month to supply and market jet fuel at Melbourne Airport in Australia. 

Topics: Rome hydrogen station q8

Related

Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Business & Economy
Oman signs $10bn in green hydrogen deals to boost net-zero ambitions 
Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s first sustainable guarantee issued to green hydrogen project at NEOM

Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 

Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 

Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: In line with the aims of Bahrain’s National Energy Transition Plan, the state has stepped up efforts to increase the share of its renewable energy to 5 percent of its total electricity generation by 2025. 

Kamal bin Ahmed Mohammed, president of the country’s Electricity and Water Authority, said the move is part of a strategy to diversify the state’s energy resources and achieve a renewable resource share of 20 percent by 2035, according to Bahrain News Agency. 

EWA has already taken several measures such as simplifying the applications’ connection process and setting the procedures to facilitate the process of integrating renewable energy resources to the authority’s electricity network, Mohammed explained. 

“Bahrain is dedicated to its transition to sustainable energy and its commitments in COP26 by investing in renewable energy resources and ultimately reducing carbon emissions to net zero by 2060,” he said. 

The authority’s president went on to say that EWA has adopted the eligibility criteria for the enrollment of distributed renewable energy resources’ consultants and contractors. 

Currently, there are 54 contractors and 93 consultants accredited for distributing renewable energy resources in Bahrain. 

Additionally, in an attempt to ensure top-notch quality of the equipment and components utilized in the renewable energy system, the authority has adopted precise technical standards. 

Moreover, EWA has partnered with Bahrain’s Information and eGovernment Authority to digitize all the stages of renewable energy applications through the unified portal referred to as Benayat. 

Benayat is an online system for the issuance of building permits in Bahrain, which ensures further simplifying and accelerating the applications’ process. 

So far, a total of 303 applications have been submitted for the installation of renewable energy from residential, commercial and industrial sectors, Mohammed disclosed. 

Out of these applications, more than 180 applications have been successfully commissioned and connected to the authority’s electricity distribution network, with a total connected capacity exceeding 38 megawatts, Mohammed noted. 

By 2026, over 150 MW is expected to be further installed in EWA’s electricity distribution network, he added. 

EWA’s mission is to provide reliable and quality supplies of electricity and water in Bahrain for the sustainable development of the state.

Topics: Bahrain National Energy Transition Plan Renewable Energy

Related

Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow
Business & Economy
Lockheed Martin signs sponsorship deal for 2024 Bahrain International Airshow

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 

China’s industrial profits tumble, deepening economic gloom 
Updated 28 June 2023
Reuters

BEIJING: Annual profits at China’s industrial firms extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins, reinforcing hopes of more policy support to bolster a stuttering post-COVID economic recovery. 

The 18.8 percent year-on-year slump in profits came on top of the 20.6 percent contraction in January-April, and added to evidence of an economy that was losing steam on many fronts in May including retail sales, exports and property investment as the youth jobless rate scaled a fresh high of 20.8 percent. 

Last month alone, industrial earnings contracted by 12.6 percent from a year earlier, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics released on Wednesday. Profits were down 18.2 percent in April. 

“The still slow recovery in industrial profits pointed to sustained difficulties facing business operations,” said Wu Chaoming, deputy director of the Chasing International Economic Institute.  

Wu said the corporate struggles strengthen the case for more policy measures to help companies. 

Offering some hope of a turnaround, auto manufacturers saw a doubling in year-on-year profit in May, although the jump partly reflected the poor performance last year when COVID curbs took a heavy toll on business. 

“As the external environment becomes increasingly complicated and severe, domestic demand still appears to be insufficient, weighing on further recovery in industrial profits,” said NBS statistician Sun Xiao in an accompanying statement, noting that the foundation for a revival in industrial profits is still not solid.  

Foreign firms recorded a 13.6 percent decline in earnings in January-May, while private-sector companies posted a 21.3 percent slide, according to a breakdown of the data. 

Profits sank for 24 of 41 major industrial sectors during the period, with the petroleum, coal and fuel processing industry reporting the heftiest slump at 92.8 percent. 

Chinese stocks were largely in the red in the morning session, but pared some losses in afternoon trading, leaving the main indexes mixed. 

More policy support 

The patchy recovery in the world’s second-biggest economy has prompted S&P Global, Goldman Sachs and other global agencies to ratchet down their China growth forecasts for this year in recent weeks. 

Many economists expect policymakers to deliver more support measures to stabilize the economy as it faces pressure at home and softening demand in its major overseas markets. 

To shore up the faltering rebound, China last week cut its key lending benchmarks for the first time in 10 months. It also unveiled a 520-billion-yuan ($72 billion) package of purchase tax breaks on new-energy vehicles through the end of 2027. 

In his keynote speech to the Summer Davos Forum in Tianjin on Tuesday, Premier Li Qiang said China will roll out more effective policy measures to expand domestic demand. 

China’s second-quarter economic growth will be higher than that in the first quarter, Li said, adding that it’s expected to achieve the 2023 growth target of around 5 percent. 

Still, the government has taken a cautious approach to reviving the economy amid lingering concerns over local government debt and other longer-term risks. 

Industrial profit numbers cover firms with annual revenues of at least 20 million yuan from their main operations. 

China will release its second-quarter gross domestic product growth data in mid-July. 

Topics: China economy GDP

Related

Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
Saudi Arabia
Economy minister heads Saudi delegation to WEF’s 2023 Annual Meeting of New Champions in China
Chinese economy to rebound in 2023 to hit 5% annual growth: Premier Li
Business & Economy
Chinese economy to rebound in 2023 to hit 5% annual growth: Premier Li

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 

UAE In-Focus — ADNOC Distribution inks deal with HPCL of India 
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In a bid to expand its lubricant and allied products business in India, UAE’s ADNOC Distribution has inked a deal with Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd.  

HPCL is one of the largest lubricant marketers and fuel retailing companies in India, and with this deal ADNOC Distribution aims to tap into Asia’s second-largest economy, which has an annual demand of 3 billion liters of lubricants.  

The deal will also give ADNOC access to a vast network of over 28,000 retail stations in the country, news agency WAM reported.  

“With HPCL’s robust performance record spanning over a century, we aim to establish a strong presence in India, one of the world’s largest and rapidly growing markets,” said Bader Saeed Al-Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution.  

The agreement will also see both ADNOC Distribution and HPCL working together to jointly explore opportunities to penetrate new and growing markets, targeting 10 key countries in 2023 for the development of their respective businesses. 

“We are excited to embark on this journey with ADNOC Distribution. They are the perfect partner for us to build our offering, as their production and marketing capabilities will be instrumental in expanding our business and footprint in the international lubricants’ markets,” said Sanjay Kumar, executive director and head of Lubes strategic business unit, HPCL Middle East FZCO.  

World Meteorological Organization praises the UAE for sustainability efforts 

As the world sails toward a sustainable future, Jukka Petteri Taalas, secretary-general of the World Meteorological Organization, said the UAE is a role model as the emirates’ economy is now less than 20 percent dependent on fossil fuels.  

“The World Meteorological Organization is extremely pleased with the UAE’s actions, including their decision to increase investment in clean energy and other projects that support the organization’s strategy for addressing climate change issues, as well as their decision to host the headquarters of the International Renewable Energy Agency, which is a key player in this field,” Taalas told Emirates News Agency, also known WAM.  

Taalas also urged world nations to replace fossil fuel energy sources with climate-friendly ones.  

“The World Economic Forum reaffirmed that climate change is a serious economic issue and that there are significant threats to the world economy if we don’t take action to mitigate or adapt to climate change during the next 10 years,” he added.  

The comments from Taalas come as the UAE gears up to host the UN Climate Change Conference, popularly known as COP28 from Nov. 30 to Dec. 12, 2023. 

Topics: UAE in-focus ADNOC Distribution Hindustan Petroleum Corp

Related

UAE In-Focus: IMF expects emirate’s GDP to grow by 3.6% in 2023 
Business & Economy
UAE In-Focus: IMF expects emirate’s GDP to grow by 3.6% in 2023 

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  

Oil Updates — crude prices edge up on large US stock draws, but rate hike fears linger  
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS  

RIYADH: Oil prices edged higher on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger-than-expected drawdown of US inventories, signaling robust demand from the world’s biggest oil consumer, but the gains were limited by worries over interest rate hikes.  

Brent crude futures rose 43 cents, or 0.60 percent, to $72.69 a barrel at 09:28 a.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate futures gained 40 cents, or 0.59 percent, to $68.10 a barrel.  

Both contracts had fallen by about 2.5 percent in the previous session on signals that central banks may not be done with interest rate hikes.  

Recent data from the American Petroleum Institute has suggested that crude stocks fell by about 2.4 million barrels in the week ended June 23.   

Uganda expects to start oil production from Tilenga project in 2025  

Uganda National Oil Co. expects to start oil production from the Tilenga project in the first half of 2025, the company’s CEO said on Wednesday.  

“The drill kits have been put up and the drilling has started,” Proscovia Nabbanja told Reuters on the sidelines of the Energy Asia conference. “We are on track for first oil in H1 2025.”  

The Tilenga project, in the Buliisa and Nwoya districts in Uganda’s Lake Albert oilfields, is operated by French energy major TotalEnergies in partnership with China’s CNOOC Ltd. and UNOC.  

Oil from the Tilenga project will be transported via the $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline to the port of Tanga in Tanzania for export.  

The EACOP has the capacity to send up to 246,000 barrels of crude per day out to world markets by as early as 2025.  

TotalEnergies is the largest shareholder in EACOP with a 62 percent stake. Other investors include the state-run UNOC and Tanzania Petroleum Development Corp., which have 15 percent each, while China’s CNOOC holds 8 percent.  

Mexico’s CFE and ESENTIA sign $300m memorandum for gas project  

Mexican state power utility Comision Federal de Electricidad said on Tuesday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with ESENTIA Energy Systems to develop natural gas infrastructure with a $300 million investment.  

The agreement was signed on June 20 and aims to optimize existing pipelines and include new natural gas delivery points to serve CFE power plants and communities, the Mexican state power firm said in a statement.  

“The agreement will also allow both parties to put an end to various pre-existing legal disputes,” the power firm added.  

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: Oil OPEC

Related

Oil Updates — crude slips on supply worries; Guyana dampens OPEC accession rumours
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — crude slips on supply worries; Guyana dampens OPEC accession rumours
Update Oil Updates — OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 110m bpd by 2045 
Business & Economy
Oil Updates — OPEC sees global oil demand rising to 110m bpd by 2045 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 
Updated 28 June 2023
REUTERS 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 

Biden does not expect a recession, says US economy is ‘strong’ 
Updated 28 June 2023
REUTERS 

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the US economy is “strong now” and he does not expect a recession, a day before delivering an economic policy speech in Chicago. 

Biden delivered his remarks on Tuesday at a private fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland. 

He will deliver a speech on Wednesday in Chicago on “Bidenomics,” a catch-all term his aides use to describe his economic vision, as the president ramps up political events and travel two months after launching his re-election campaign.  

 

Topics: US president Biden

Related

US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
Business & Economy
US economy grew at weak 1.1% rate in first quarter
US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO
Business & Economy
US economy could face volatility and possible recession in Q4: JPMorgan CEO

Latest updates

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site
Iraq seizes 250,000 captagon pills at school building site
‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace
‘Mission: Impossible’ star Tom Cruise spotted at Louvre Abu Dhabi post premiere at Emirates Palace
Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela
Social clubs maintain Arab culture in Venezuela
Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 
Bahrain to boost renewable energy share to 5% of electricity generation by 2025 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.