Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has gathered momentum in its commitment to sustainability by identifying and supporting top innovators of climate-smart agriculture solutions.

Called the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge, the initiative was launched by the Kingdom in partnership with Uplink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum.

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim announced the challenge during the WEF’s 14th annual meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China.

“In our pursuit of sustainable agriculture, we introduce the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge. This global initiative calls for climate-smart agriculture solutions to improve food production, enhance farmers’ resilience and promote zero-emission practices,” said Al-Ibrahim.

During his speech, the minister called for immediate action to address food security challenges, especially in the desert environment in Saudi Arabia.

This includes cultivating food, combating prolonged drought, mitigating desertification and unpredictable rainfall patterns, he said.

“This action covers the supply chain promoting healthy consumption and reducing food loss,” the minister added.

Al-Ibrahim further pointed out that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to simultaneously ensure food security and sustainability.

“We have introduced initiatives (such as) the Saudi Green Initiative, the National Food Security Strategy and the Water Conservation Program, and the Middle East Green Initiative. These efforts prioritize sustainability and address specific hurdles related to food security,” said Al-Ibrahim.

The Kingdom is determined to drive a transformative shift in food production that can effectively tackle climate change and ensure a sustainable future for agriculture by prioritizing knowledge, resource efficiency, inclusive technology and innovative financing.

During a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers in Indonesia in September 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a food security action plan in collaboration with its regional partners with an initial funding of $10 billion to tackle the global food supply crisis.

During the event, Saudi Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that the Kingdom’s agricultural sector grew by more than 7.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year.

He added that Saudi Arabia is applying modern techniques to boost its agriculture sector and reduce water wastage.