Oil Updates — crude steadies after concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 

Brent crude futures was up 37 cents, or 0.50 percent, to $74.40 a barrel by 02:41 p.m. Saudi time (Shutterstock)
Updated 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, a day after rising sharply on a bigger-than-expected fall in US inventories, as attention shifted back to rising interest rates denting global economic growth. 

Brent crude futures was up 37 cents, or 0.50 percent, to $74.40 a barrel by 02:41 p.m. Saudi time, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 39 cents, or 0.56 percent, to $69.95 a barrel.

Both benchmarks gained about 3 percent on Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration said crude inventories dropped by 9.6 million barrels in the week ended June 23. 

On Wednesday, leaders of the world’s top central banks reaffirmed that they think further policy tightening will be needed to tame stubbornly high inflation but still believe they can achieve that without triggering outright recessions. 

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out further hikes at the central bank’s next meeting. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth consecutive rise in eurozone rates in July. 

Adding to the pressure, annual profits at industrial firms in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins. 

Environmentalists ask court to halt 3 Norwegian oil projects 

Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing development of three Norwegian oil fields, seeking a court injunction against the country’s government.

Greenpeace and Nature and Youth said they had asked the Oslo District Court to put on hold Equinor’s Breidablikk and Aker BP’s Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, arguing the government had failed to assess their climate impact. 

Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to 25% 

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said on Wednesday that it had acquired more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., boosting its stake in the oil company to about 25 percent. 

The conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said in a regulatory filing that it paid about $122.1 million for 2.14 million Occidental shares between June 26 and June 28. 

Berkshire had also purchased about 4.66 million Occidental shares on May 30. 

Buffett’s company began buying shares of Houston-based Occidental early last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, and oil prices rose. 

It also recently owned about $9.5 billion of Occidental preferred stock carrying an 8 percent dividend, plus warrants to buy another $5 billion of Occidental shares at $59.62 each.  

Berkshire bought the preferred stock and obtained the warrants in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates US Federal Reserve

Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide

Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide

Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide
Updated 9 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye is intensifying efforts to boost foreign reserves in its central bank, the country’s finance minister has revealed.

Writing on Twitter, Mehmet Simsek said the bank’s net international reserves rose to a record $8.5 billion last week.

“The return to rational policies will continue gradually,” the minister wrote, adding: “We are accelerating our efforts to obtain additional foreign resources to our country in order to further strengthen the reserves.”

Earlier this week, the lira slid to a fresh record low against the US dollar after the Central Bank of Turkiye simplified rules governing lenders’ holdings and foreign deposits following its sharp interest rate hike last week.

The lira fell to 26.10 against the dollar on Tuesday, surpassing last week’s all-time low of 25.74.  

The drop comes after Hafize Gaye Erka — the bank governor who took up the post at the beginning of June — raised rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent, a substantial tightening despite falling short of market expectations. 

The bank’s policy committee said the tightening “will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.”

The institution also began rolling back parts of the dozens of rules and regulations it had adopted since 2021 that left debt, credit and forex markets heavily state-managed and were meant to encourage lira holdings. 

The relaxing of the rules is designed to free up markets and ensure stability, the bank said.

In April, in an attempt to promote and further protect savings, the central bank allowed other banks to issue short-term maturities for foreign-exchange-protected lira deposit accounts.

The bank will determine the maturities of these deposit accounts, which will only be enabled if there is demand for them.

With the introduction of this new rule, the apex bank would be able to disregard the three-month minimum maturity that had been formerly in use in the country.

The move aims to limit the use of foreign currency transactions in the country’s banking system.

Topics: Central Bank of Tukiye

Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 13 min 57 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s jobs targets outlined in Vision 2023 have borne results, with its overall unemployment rate falling 0.9 percentage points to 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, official data showed. 

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, the labor force participation of Saudis increased annually by 2.3 percentage points in the first quarter. The employment-to-population ratio also increased by 2.9 percentage points. 

The Vision 2030 blueprint sought to reduce the overall unemployment rate from 11.6 percent in 2016 to 7 percent in 2030. 

Job creation, especially for Saudi nationals — over 60 percent of whom are under 35— is a vital part of the ambitious economic agenda spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil. 

According to the GASTAT report, workforce participation among female citizens is also rising. 

Labor force participation among Saudi females rose by 2.4 percentage points year on year in the first quarter of 2023 to 36 percent, remaining unchanged compared to the last quarter of 2022. 

However, the unemployment rate among Saudi males increased to 4.6 percent, up 0.4 percentage points from last quarter and down to 0.5 percentage points compared to the same period a year ago. 

The labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio of Saudi males decreased respectively by 0.2 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points to 68.3 percent and 65.2 percent. 

The GASTAT report noted that the employment rate among Saudis declined by 1.6 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. 

The overall unemployment rate in the Kingdom, including Saudis and non-Saudis, increased by 0.3 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago period. 

The Kingdom’s unemployment rate had fallen to an all-time low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.  

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate of Saudis rose by 0.5 percentage points to 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023, while the labor force participation of Saudis decreased to 52.4 percent during the same period. 

The non-oil private sector expansion is a crucial pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy. 

The report further revealed that 94.1 percent of unemployed Saudis would accept jobs in the private sector. Historically, the public sector has been the principal employer of Saudi citizens. 

The report added that 55.5 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 45 percent of unemployed Saudi males would accept a maximum commuting time to work of one hour. 

Moreover, 74.7 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 88.6 percent of unemployed Saudi males indicated they would accept work for eight hours or more per day. 

In an interview with Arab News earlier in June, Grace Najjar, Project Management Institute’s regional managing director for the Middle East and North Africa region, said that job creation in the Kingdom would accelerate further in the coming months, primarily due to the momentum at which giga-projects are getting developed in the Kingdom. 

According to Najjar, the construction industry is expected to create many job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom is expected to witness high demand for skilled professionals, including project managers, engineers, architects, and skilled labor.   

“Currently, over 5,200 projects across Saudi Arabia with a combined worth of $819 billion are underway, representing 35 percent of all active GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) project values,” said Najjar.  

With such a vast number of projects, there will be a significant demand for skilled professionals in the construction industry, including project managers, engineers, architects and skilled labor. 

She added: “This demand is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, especially as Saudi Arabia and the entire GCC are on a path of economic diversification.” 

Najjar further noted that this boom in the construction industry would provide ample opportunities for Saudi nationals to explore newer options. 

“In recent years, there has been a push to develop local talent in Saudi Arabia, including in the construction sector. The government has implemented several initiatives to develop skills and create employment opportunities for Saudis, including the National Transformation Program,” she added. 

The latest Future Jobs report by the World Economic Forum indicated that the fastest-growing job roles in Saudi Arabia would be driven by technology and digitization. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness a sharp rise in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists as most businesses are undergoing digital transformation.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi employment

Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Updated 35 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

RIYADH: State-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum said on Wednesday it approved raising up to 180 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) through an issue of equity shares on a rights basis, underscoring India’s push to achieve net-zero emissions goals.

The details of the issue, including the price, right entitlement and timing, will be intimated separately after the board approval, it said in an exchange filing.

Last week, the company said the funds would be used to achieve “energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives.”

The Indian government is set to inject multibillion-dollar equity in its three big state refiners — Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. — in return for funding toward the firms’ energy transition projects.

The three refiners together aim to invest 3.5 trillion rupees to 4 trillion rupees to achieve their net-zero emissions goals by 2040, sources told Reuters last week.

Indian Oil, which is also planning to launch a rights issue, on Saturday approved doubling its authorized share capital to 300 billion rupees.

According to the Reuters report, the oil ministry had also asked Hindustan Petroleum to make a preferential share allotment to the government.

Topics: Bharat Petroleum net-zero carbon emissions

Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: The EU has proposed making the payments sector more competitive, giving legal backing to a digital euro, and preserving the role of cash as fewer people use coins and notes, according to Reuters.

The package of European Commission reforms seeks to further prise open a payments market long dominated by banks and US duo Visa and Mastercard, which are now being challenged by fintechs that offer rival services using data from customers’ bank accounts.

“In practice, this proposal will lead to more innovative financial products and services for users and it will stimulate competition,” the Commission said in a statement.

EU states and the European Parliament will have the final say on the package, with some changes likely.

The reforms aim to make it harder for banks to stop fintechs from opening an account with them, and give fintechs easier access to customer data and to payments infrastructure.

“We are going to clearly identify the obstacles that the fintechs should never have been encountering,” an EU official said.

Electronic payments in the EU have grown from €184.2 trillion ($201.7 trillion) in 2017 to €240 trillion euros in 2021, a process accelerated by COVID-19.

Protections on data would be strengthened to encourage consumers to use rival services, with redress for unauthorized transactions such as “spoofing” or fraudsters pretending to be a customer’s bank.

To reinforce the sector’s collective capacity to tackle scams, the legal basis for banks and other payment firms to share information without breaking data protection rules is also being made clearer, the EU official said.

Fintech company Klarna said traditional banks have undermined existing payments rules to lock customers into poor quality services, and that a proposal to allow banks to charge fintechs for accessing data raised concerns.

The proposal says fees for fintechs to access banking data should be “reasonable.”

“There are steps in the right direction when it comes to ensuring fair competition between market participants with a fair distribution of value and risk,” the European Banking Federation, a banking industry body, said.

The European Central Bank is due in October to decide whether to push ahead with a digital euro. The separate rules also proposed on Wednesday would make it legal tender, meaning it would have to be accepted as a form of payment.

Topics: European Union (EU) fintechs

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Sustainable energy provision in Saudi Arabia is set to grow after French energy giant TotalEnergies achieved financial closure for its first solar power plant in the Kingdom. 

According to a press statement, the 119 megawatts solar plant will be developed by a consortium of TotalEnergies, Japan’s Toyota Tsusho and Saudi Arabia’s Altaaqa Renewable Energy. 

The group secured a power purchase agreement for the project with Riyadh-based Saudi Power Procurement Co. in an auction held between 2021 and 2022. 

The consortium will finance, own and operate the photovoltaic power plant. 

Chinese infrastructure company SEPCO will build the plant by early 2025 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, about 500 km southwest of Riyadh, the press statement added. 

“This project is another example of our successful multi-energy strategy, where our long presence in Saudi Arabia is enabling us to actively participate in the country’s energy transition to renewables energies in line with Vision 2030 and hence developing local champions as well,” said Ahmed Tarzi, country chair of TotalEnergies Saudi Arabia. 

Under the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to increase domestic generation capacity from renewable energy to 50 percent by the end of this decade as part of the Kingdom’s goal to become a net zero emitter by 2060. 

Last May, SPPC signed a power purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund-owned Badeel and ACWA Power for three new solar energy projects.   

These three independent power projects will be built for SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion) and produce a combined capacity of 4.55 gigawatts, powering approximately 750,000 households.    

In March, a report released by S&P Global Ratings suggested that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy. 

According to the research, installed solar capacity in the two countries rose from 165 MW in 2016 to 3 GW by the end of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia is also building one of the world’s biggest green hydrogen facilities, which will be powered by over 4 GW of solar and wind energy and operational by 2025. The NEOM project’s plant will create 650 tons of green hydrogen daily. 

The Kingdom is also building more significant wind farms at Yanbu, Wa’ad Al-Shamal and Al-Ghat.

Topics: TotalEnergies solar power

