TotalEnergies completes financing of its first solar power plant in Saudi Arabia 
The 119 megawatts solar plant will be developed by a consortium of TotalEnergies, Japan’s Toyota Tsusho and Saudi Arabia’s Altaaqa Renewable Energy (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Sustainable energy provision in Saudi Arabia is set to grow after French energy giant TotalEnergies achieved financial closure for its first solar power plant in the Kingdom. 

According to a press statement, the 119 megawatts solar plant will be developed by a consortium of TotalEnergies, Japan’s Toyota Tsusho and Saudi Arabia’s Altaaqa Renewable Energy. 

The group secured a power purchase agreement for the project with Riyadh-based Saudi Power Procurement Co. in an auction held between 2021 and 2022. 

The consortium will finance, own and operate the photovoltaic power plant. 

Chinese infrastructure company SEPCO will build the plant by early 2025 in Wadi Al-Dawasir, about 500 km southwest of Riyadh, the press statement added. 

“This project is another example of our successful multi-energy strategy, where our long presence in Saudi Arabia is enabling us to actively participate in the country’s energy transition to renewables energies in line with Vision 2030 and hence developing local champions as well,” said Ahmed Tarzi, country chair of TotalEnergies Saudi Arabia. 

Under the goals outlined in Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to increase domestic generation capacity from renewable energy to 50 percent by the end of this decade as part of the Kingdom’s goal to become a net zero emitter by 2060. 

Last May, SPPC signed a power purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund-owned Badeel and ACWA Power for three new solar energy projects.   

These three independent power projects will be built for SR12.2 billion ($3.25 billion) and produce a combined capacity of 4.55 gigawatts, powering approximately 750,000 households.    

In March, a report released by S&P Global Ratings suggested that Saudi Arabia and the UAE are leading the region’s fight against climate change by producing 90 percent of the Gulf’s renewable energy. 

According to the research, installed solar capacity in the two countries rose from 165 MW in 2016 to 3 GW by the end of 2021. 

Saudi Arabia is also building one of the world’s biggest green hydrogen facilities, which will be powered by over 4 GW of solar and wind energy and operational by 2025. The NEOM project’s plant will create 650 tons of green hydrogen daily. 

The Kingdom is also building more significant wind farms at Yanbu, Wa’ad Al-Shamal and Al-Ghat.

Topics: TotalEnergies solar power

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 

Oil Updates — crude falls on concerns of slow fuel demand, weak China data 
Updated 15 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Thursday, paring some of the previous day’s gains, as investors took profits on concerns of further interest rate hikes dampening economic growth and global fuel demand. The weak market data in China also weighed on bearish sentiment. 

Brent crude futures declined 26 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $73.77 a barrel by 9:47 a.m. Saudi time. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 22 cents, or 0.3 percent, to $69.34 a barrel. 

Both benchmarks climbed about 3 percent on Wednesday after the US Energy Information Administration said crude inventories dropped by 9.6 million barrels in the week ended June 23. 

On Wednesday, leaders of the world’s top central banks reaffirmed that they think further policy tightening will be needed to tame stubbornly high inflation but still believe they can achieve that without triggering outright recessions. 

The US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell did not rule out further hikes at the central bank’s next meeting. European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde cemented expectations for a ninth consecutive rise in eurozone rates in July. 

Adding to the pressure, annual profits at industrial firms in China, the world’s second-biggest oil consumer, extended a double-digit decline in the first five months as softening demand squeezed margins. 

Environmentalists ask court to halt 3 Norwegian oil projects 

Environmental groups said on Thursday that they had demanded an immediate halt to the ongoing development of three Norwegian oil fields, seeking a court injunction against the country’s government.

Greenpeace and Nature and Youth said they had asked the Oslo District Court to put on hold Equinor’s Breidablikk and Aker BP’s Yggdrasil and Tyrving fields, arguing the government had failed to assess their climate impact. 

Berkshire Hathaway boosts stake in Occidental Petroleum to 25% 

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said on Wednesday that it had acquired more shares of Occidental Petroleum Corp., boosting its stake in the oil company to about 25 percent. 

The conglomerate, controlled by billionaire Warren Buffett, said in a regulatory filing that it paid about $122.1 million for 2.14 million Occidental shares between June 26 and June 28. 

Berkshire had also purchased about 4.66 million Occidental shares on May 30. 

Buffett’s company began buying shares of Houston-based Occidental early last year when Russia invaded Ukraine, and oil prices rose. 

It also recently owned about $9.5 billion of Occidental preferred stock carrying an 8 percent dividend, plus warrants to buy another $5 billion of Occidental shares at $59.62 each.  

Berkshire bought the preferred stock and obtained the warrants in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko Petroleum Corp. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: oil updates US Federal Reserve

Gold hits over 3-month low on central banks’ hawkish tone

Gold hits over 3-month low on central banks’ hawkish tone
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

Gold hits over 3-month low on central banks’ hawkish tone

Gold hits over 3-month low on central banks’ hawkish tone
Updated 38 min 9 sec ago
Reuters

BENGALURU: Gold prices touched a more than three-month low on Thursday, falling for a third straight session, as top central banks reiterated their hawkish monetary policy stance to cool bubbling price pressures, according to Reuters.

Spot gold fell 0.2 percent to $1,903.69 per ounce by 9:35 a.m. Saudi time, its lowest since mid-March. US gold futures dropped 0.5 percent to $1,911.80.

US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell did not rule out an interest rate hike at the central bank’s next meeting, as leaders of the world’s top central banks see further policy tightening.

Powell’s hawkish remarks reinforced interest rates going higher for longer, with a greater opportunity cost of holding gold dimming the appeal of the metal, said OCBC FX strategist Christopher Wong.

Bullion has dropped about 3 percent so far in June and looks set to end the quarter in the negative territory for the first time since September 2022, as traders pushed back expectations for an end to the rate hike cycle.

The prospect of higher interest rates weighs on non-interest bearing gold, which was also pressured as the dollar climbed to two-week highs. Since gold is priced in dollars, a stronger US currency makes gold more expensive for overseas buyers.

Market participants are now awaiting initial US jobless claims and final first-quarter gross domestic product numbers due later in the day, along with personal consumption expenditures data for May on Friday.

“If US economic data is much worse than expected, then I see gold benefiting and moving higher with resistance at $1,930. However, if data comes in as expected or close enough then the higher-for-longer (rates) narrative remains secure,” said Nicholas Frappell, global head of institutional markets, ABC Refinery.

Spot silver was down 0.1 percent at $22.69 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.3 percent to $913.63.

Palladium eased 0.2 percent to $1,245.87, but was still holding above Wednesday’s 4-1/2-year low of $1,208.50.

Topics: Gold

Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning

Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning

Lucid CEO says Aston Martin EV tech deal is just the beginning
Updated 45 min 14 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Lucid will pursue more deals to sell its luxury electric vehicle equipment as it looks to grow its technology supply business, its top executive said on Wednesday, adding its recent agreement with Aston Martin is just the start.

The US EV firm will provide Aston with technology, including a rear drive unit with twin motors, battery modules and software for integrating systems under the agreement with the British luxury carmaker announced on Monday.

The parts will come from Lucid’s plant in Arizona.

“This (deal) really kicks off that wing of the Lucid Group’s business,” CEO Peter Rawlinson told Reuters.

Rawlinson said Lucid was in talks on licensing and selling its powertrain technology last month but declined to provide details on timing and potential partners.

Lucid’s initial focus will be on providing high-performance, ultra-high voltage technology that would not be suitable for the mass-market, reflected in the Aston deal, Rawlinson said.

However, he continued, its business licensing out parts should grow as the company moves to more mass-market models.

It plans a model to compete against Tesla’s mass-market option, Model 3, for the second half of the decade.

A growing business supplying technology to others would help Lucid, which like rival firms, has been struggling with mounting losses, tightening cash reserves and a price war sparked by Tesla.

Lucid’s push to be a supplier to other carmakers is similar to that of Croatian electric sports carmaker Rimac, which has also supplied parts to Aston and is working to provide parts for more mass-market models.

“Do we ever want to make a $25,000 car because that’s what it’s going to take to change the world?” Rawlinson said.

“I’m not sure if we want to be in that business, but licensing our tech to a company that could do that makes more sense.”

Aston and Lucid share a common shareholder in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), but Rawlinson said the Saudi wealth fund played no role in the deal.

“Aston Martin had options and they chose quite independently what they felt is the best technology available on the planet,” he added.

Topics: Lucid Motors Aston Martin

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 

Saudi Arabia launches sustainable agricultural challenge to optimize global crop yield 
Updated 28 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has gathered momentum in its commitment to sustainability by identifying and supporting top innovators of climate-smart agriculture solutions. 

Called the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge, the initiative was launched by the Kingdom in partnership with Uplink, the open innovation platform of the World Economic Forum. 

Saudi Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Al-Ibrahim announced the challenge during the WEF’s 14th annual meeting of the New Champions in Tianjin, China. 

“In our pursuit of sustainable agriculture, we introduce the Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge. This global initiative calls for climate-smart agriculture solutions to improve food production, enhance farmers’ resilience and promote zero-emission practices,” said Al-Ibrahim. 

During his speech, the minister called for immediate action to address food security challenges, especially in the desert environment in Saudi Arabia. 

This includes cultivating food, combating prolonged drought, mitigating desertification and unpredictable rainfall patterns, he said.

“This action covers the supply chain promoting healthy consumption and reducing food loss,” the minister added. 

Al-Ibrahim further pointed out that Saudi Arabia has launched several initiatives to simultaneously ensure food security and sustainability. 

“We have introduced initiatives (such as) the Saudi Green Initiative, the National Food Security Strategy and the Water Conservation Program, and the Middle East Green Initiative. These efforts prioritize sustainability and address specific hurdles related to food security,” said Al-Ibrahim. 

The Kingdom is determined to drive a transformative shift in food production that can effectively tackle climate change and ensure a sustainable future for agriculture by prioritizing knowledge, resource efficiency, inclusive technology and innovative financing. 

During a meeting of G20 agriculture ministers in Indonesia in September 2022, Saudi Arabia launched a food security action plan in collaboration with its regional partners with an initial funding of $10 billion to tackle the global food supply crisis. 

During the event, Saudi Agriculture Minister Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli said that the Kingdom’s agricultural sector grew by more than 7.8 percent in 2022 compared to the previous year. 

He added that Saudi Arabia is applying modern techniques to boost its agriculture sector and reduce water wastage.

Topics: Smarter Climate Farmers Challenge World Economic Forum (WEF)

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   

Kuwait’s Q8 to build first hydrogen refueling station in Rome   
Updated 28 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Italy’s energy transition plans received a further boost as Kuwait Petroleum International, also known as Q8, laid the foundation for Rome’s first circular hydrogen refueling station in collaboration with Maire Group.

To be located on Rome’s ancient road Via Ardeatina, the refueling station will have the capacity to supply up to about 700 kg of hydrogen per day for light and heavy vehicles, for both public and private transport. The circular hydrogen service station will ensure a reduction in carbon dioxide emissions of more than 75 percent compared to the use of conventional diesel, according to a press release. 

The station will facilitate about 100 km of travel using 1 kg of hydrogen fuel for small vehicles and 8 kg for large buses.    

The installation aligns with the country’s objective of creating a sustainable transport network by funding hydrogen and renewable energy projects.     

“Q8 Italy seeks to transform from a conventional fuel provider into a diversified energy company within the framework of its energy transformation strategy,” said Fadhel Al-Faraj, executive director of Q8 Italy, in a statement.    

He added: “We welcome all sustainable products as they help us achieve our first goal, which is to respond to the needs of our customers, thus preserving our market share. Our second goal is to establish a sustainable supply network for future vehicles in Italy.”  

The hydrogen refueling project would be financed equally among the partners and the EU’s Fund for Future Generations.  

The move is a part of Q8’s strategy to offer its customers a range of clean and sustainable petroleum products made from renewable raw materials.  

“Italy is considered the most important European market for the company due to the volume of its operations there: over 2,800 fueling stations in addition to the Naples Depot and the Milazzo refinery,” said Q8 CEO Shafi Al-Ajmi.    

“We will continue to implement Kuwait Petroleum Corp.’s approach to the energy transition for the year 2050 by supporting the global movement to reduce harmful gas emissions in all our global operations,” he noted.  

Q8 is the international subsidiary of KPC.   

The refueling station will use a technology solution developed by MyRechemical, a subsidiary of NextChem, for the conversion of non-recyclable waste into circular hydrogen. It will be produced in the first waste-to-hydrogen plant in Italy, that Maire is developing in Rome as part of the EU project. 

At the launch event, Maire and Q8 also signed an agreement to jointly evaluate the development and implementation of further projects integrating waste-to-chemical technology into the scope of innovative energy carriers in Italy. 

The announcement was made at a ceremony attended by leaders from Italy’s energy and transport sectors and company representatives.  

Meanwhile, Q8Aviation, the aviation fuel marketing arm of Q8, gained a significant contract last month to supply and market jet fuel at Melbourne Airport in Australia. 

Topics: Rome hydrogen station q8

