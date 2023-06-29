You are here

Turkiye to boost apex bank's foreign reserves amid lira slide

Turkiye to boost apex bank’s foreign reserves amid lira slide
The Turkish lira slid to a fresh record low against the US dollar after the Central Bank of Turkiye simplified rules governing lenders’ holdings and foreign deposits following its sharp interest rate hike last week. (Reuters)
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Turkiye is intensifying efforts to boost foreign reserves in its central bank, the country’s finance minister has revealed.

Writing on Twitter, Mehmet Simsek said the bank’s net international reserves rose to a record $8.5 billion last week.

“The return to rational policies will continue gradually,” the minister wrote, adding: “We are accelerating our efforts to obtain additional foreign resources to our country in order to further strengthen the reserves.”

Earlier this week, the lira slid to a fresh record low against the US dollar after the Central Bank of Turkiye simplified rules governing lenders’ holdings and foreign deposits following its sharp interest rate hike last week.

The lira fell to 26.10 against the dollar on Tuesday, surpassing last week’s all-time low of 25.74.  

The drop comes after Hafize Gaye Erka — the bank governor who took up the post at the beginning of June — raised rates by 650 basis points to 15 percent, a substantial tightening despite falling short of market expectations. 

The bank’s policy committee said the tightening “will be further strengthened as much as needed in a timely and gradual manner until a significant improvement in the inflation outlook is achieved.”

The institution also began rolling back parts of the dozens of rules and regulations it had adopted since 2021 that left debt, credit and forex markets heavily state-managed and were meant to encourage lira holdings. 

The relaxing of the rules is designed to free up markets and ensure stability, the bank said.

In April, in an attempt to promote and further protect savings, the central bank allowed other banks to issue short-term maturities for foreign-exchange-protected lira deposit accounts.

The bank will determine the maturities of these deposit accounts, which will only be enabled if there is demand for them.

With the introduction of this new rule, the apex bank would be able to disregard the three-month minimum maturity that had been formerly in use in the country.

The move aims to limit the use of foreign currency transactions in the country’s banking system.

Topics: Central Bank of Tukiye

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: A natural gas project in east Morocco will soon be completed thanks to a new finance push from the largest bank in the North African country.

UK-based Sound Energy has received a conditional offer from Attijariwafa Bank to obtain funding amounting to 2.3 billion Moroccan dirhams ($237 million) for the Tendrara-based project’s second phase, according to a statement.

The funding will be allocated for completing drilling, operating wells, and building a pipeline to transport natural gas to the state’s National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.

“This financing is the largest of its kind allocated to the development of a gas field in Morocco,” said Sound Energy’s Executive Chairman Graham Lyon.

The company had started negotiations with the Moroccan bank on June 23 2022  to obtain this financing, which extends over a period of 12 years and has a grace period of about two years.

Sound Energy owns the largest area for searching for hydrocarbons in the North African country, with a total of 28 thousand sq. km.

The Tendrara region is home to an estimated 10.68 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the company’s official website.    

Morocco’s production of natural gas currently stands at 100 million cubic meters, while the total annual consumption amounts to 1 billion cubic meters, which is met by the international market.

In an interview with East Economy earlier in June, Moroccan Minister of Energy Transition and Sustainable Development Leila Benali said natural gas production in the country will increase by 300 million cubic meters.

This is mainly attributed to discoveries being developed in the Tendrara and Larache regions, which will enable Morocco’s production to rise to 400 million cubic meters over the next few years.

Topics: Sound Energy Attijariwafa Bank Tendrara Morocco

Updated 29 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 29 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Trade and economic ties between Saudi Arabia and Slovenia are expected to improve following a meeting between the Kingdoms’ Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim and Slovenia’s Minister of Digital Transformation Emilija Stojmenova Duh. 

The ministers held talks on the sidelines of the recent World Economic Forum summit in Tianjin, China. The pair discussed potential areas of cooperation between both countries and analyzed ways to address issues of common interest, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Saudi Arabia and Slovenia already have strong trade ties, with exports from the European country to the Kingdom increasing at an annualized rate of 7.9 percent, from $18.4 million in 1995 to $133 million in 2021, according to the Observatory of Economic Complexity trade data platform. 

The Kingdom exported goods worth $352 million to Slovenia in 2021, which included refined petroleum worth $320 million, ethylene polymers worth $9.26 million and propylene polymers worth $3.36 million.  

Goods coming from Slovenia included sawn wood worth $24.3 million and packaged medicaments worth $18.2 million. 

The diplomatic ties have also matured over the years. On June 25, King Salman congratulated Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar on her country’s Statehood Day. 

In November 2022, a 50-member delegation from Slovenia visited Saudi Arabia to explore potential investment opportunities in the Kingdom. 

During the visit, representatives of 50 companies from various sectors met with business leaders in the Kingdom at the headquarters of the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

Topics: Slovenia saudi arabia slovenia

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt’s petroleum sector is on track to prosper thanks to a new service that will make it easier for investors to spot opportunities in the country.

Launched by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, the Upstream Gateway digital platform aims to market petroleum areas globally, according to a statement.

It will also provide the geological data required by current and potential investors and promote bids in the North African country’s oil and gas exploration field.

The petroleum sector is implementing an integrated digital transformation program as part of the project to develop and modernize the industry, which began in 2016.

The program aims to improve performance and raise the efficiency of operations by establishing an integrated and unified digital system that links all activities of the sector and makes data available to support and speed decision-making while combating challenges.

The sector works to apply governance systems by taking advantage of modern technologies to link all oil companies and facilities by establishing an enterprise resource planning and management system.

This platform collects and analyzes data and develops information systems in the various companies of the sector while taking into account the integration with existing industrial control apparatus in the various activities of the oil and gas industry as a whole.

In return, this helps in developing and improving procedures as well as trading data and information electronically to improve the efficiency of operations performance and support decision-making.

The ERP system has already been implemented in the ministry and all holding companies.

A fuel quantities follow-up system was also implemented through the creation of a database that includes all elements of the trading system in an electronic way.

The system follows up the quantities of fuel disbursed from warehouses to fuel stations for customers across all governorates.

There is also work in progress to launch a digital platform to serve the mining and mineral sector in an attempt to encourage and further propel investment in the field.

This will provide geological data and the maps required by investors to facilitate investment opportunities in the mineral wealth field, in addition to promoting bids. 

Topics: Egypt Petroleum Ministry

Updated 29 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Updated 29 June 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s jobs targets outlined in Vision 2023 have borne results, with its overall unemployment rate falling 0.9 percentage points to 5.1 percent in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago, official data showed. 

According to the latest report by the General Authority for Statistics, the labor force participation of Saudis increased annually by 2.3 percentage points in the first quarter. The employment-to-population ratio also increased by 2.9 percentage points. 

The Vision 2030 blueprint sought to reduce the overall unemployment rate from 11.6 percent in 2016 to 7 percent in 2030. 

Job creation, especially for Saudi nationals — over 60 percent of whom are under 35— is a vital part of the ambitious economic agenda spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to cut the Kingdom’s reliance on oil. 

According to the GASTAT report, workforce participation among female citizens is also rising. 

Labor force participation among Saudi females rose by 2.4 percentage points year on year in the first quarter of 2023 to 36 percent, remaining unchanged compared to the last quarter of 2022. 

However, the unemployment rate among Saudi males increased to 4.6 percent, up 0.4 percentage points from last quarter and down to 0.5 percentage points compared to the same period a year ago. 

The labor force participation rate and the employment-to-population ratio of Saudi males decreased respectively by 0.2 percentage points and 0.5 percentage points to 68.3 percent and 65.2 percent. 

The GASTAT report noted that the employment rate among Saudis declined by 1.6 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period a year ago. 

The overall unemployment rate in the Kingdom, including Saudis and non-Saudis, increased by 0.3 percentage points in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the year-ago period. 

The Kingdom’s unemployment rate had fallen to an all-time low of 8 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.  

Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the unemployment rate of Saudis rose by 0.5 percentage points to 8.5 percent in the first quarter of 2023, while the labor force participation of Saudis decreased to 52.4 percent during the same period. 

The non-oil private sector expansion is a crucial pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at diversifying the Kingdom’s economy. 

The report further revealed that 94.1 percent of unemployed Saudis would accept jobs in the private sector. Historically, the public sector has been the principal employer of Saudi citizens. 

The report added that 55.5 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 45 percent of unemployed Saudi males would accept a maximum commuting time to work of one hour. 

Moreover, 74.7 percent of unemployed Saudi females and 88.6 percent of unemployed Saudi males indicated they would accept work for eight hours or more per day. 

In an interview with Arab News earlier in June, Grace Najjar, Project Management Institute’s regional managing director for the Middle East and North Africa region, said that job creation in the Kingdom would accelerate further in the coming months, primarily due to the momentum at which giga-projects are getting developed in the Kingdom. 

According to Najjar, the construction industry is expected to create many job opportunities in Saudi Arabia, and the Kingdom is expected to witness high demand for skilled professionals, including project managers, engineers, architects, and skilled labor.   

“Currently, over 5,200 projects across Saudi Arabia with a combined worth of $819 billion are underway, representing 35 percent of all active GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) project values,” said Najjar.  

With such a vast number of projects, there will be a significant demand for skilled professionals in the construction industry, including project managers, engineers, architects and skilled labor. 

She added: “This demand is expected to continue to rise in the coming years, especially as Saudi Arabia and the entire GCC are on a path of economic diversification.” 

Najjar further noted that this boom in the construction industry would provide ample opportunities for Saudi nationals to explore newer options. 

“In recent years, there has been a push to develop local talent in Saudi Arabia, including in the construction sector. The government has implemented several initiatives to develop skills and create employment opportunities for Saudis, including the National Transformation Program,” she added. 

The latest Future Jobs report by the World Economic Forum indicated that the fastest-growing job roles in Saudi Arabia would be driven by technology and digitization. 

The report added that Saudi Arabia is expected to witness a sharp rise in demand for artificial intelligence and machine learning specialists as most businesses are undergoing digital transformation.

Topics: Saudi Vision 2030 Saudi employment

Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

Updated 29 June 2023
Reuters

RIYADH: State-owned oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum said on Wednesday it approved raising up to 180 billion rupees ($2.19 billion) through an issue of equity shares on a rights basis, underscoring India’s push to achieve net-zero emissions goals.

The details of the issue, including the price, right entitlement and timing, will be intimated separately after the board approval, it said in an exchange filing.

Last week, the company said the funds would be used to achieve “energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives.”

The Indian government is set to inject multibillion-dollar equity in its three big state refiners — Bharat Petroleum, Indian Oil Corp. and Hindustan Petroleum Corp. Ltd. — in return for funding toward the firms’ energy transition projects.

The three refiners together aim to invest 3.5 trillion rupees to 4 trillion rupees to achieve their net-zero emissions goals by 2040, sources told Reuters last week.

Indian Oil, which is also planning to launch a rights issue, on Saturday approved doubling its authorized share capital to 300 billion rupees.

According to the Reuters report, the oil ministry had also asked Hindustan Petroleum to make a preferential share allotment to the government.

Topics: Bharat Petroleum net-zero carbon emissions

