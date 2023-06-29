You are here

Rohingya mothers try to make Eid special despite growing uncertainty 

Young Rohingya refugees buy ornaments during the Eid Al-Adha festival at Thangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia district near Cox’s Bazar. (File/AFP)
Young Rohingya refugees buy ornaments during the Eid Al-Adha festival at Thangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia district near Cox's Bazar. (File/AFP)
Young Rohingya refugees buy ornaments during the Eid Al-Adha festival at Thangkhali refugee camp in Ukhia district.
  • WFP cut food aid twice in 3 months for 1 million Rohingya in Bangladesh
  • To mark Eid Al-Adha, authorities in Cox’s Bazar sacrificed 2,500 cattle
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As they prepared for Eid Al-Adha celebrations on Thursday, Rohingya mothers tried to create a special moment for their families despite growing uncertainty and food deprivation after the UN decided last month to further cut their rations.

The World Food Programme said in May that a lack of funding forced it to cut food aid for around 1 million Rohingya starting in June, the second time in three months that the UN agency slashed rations for refugees sheltering in Bangladesh.

As millions of Muslims around the world celebrated Eid Al-Adha, Rohingya mothers in the cramped camps of Cox’s Bazar also tried to make it festive.

“Everything is limited and the cut in rations made us feel so depressed. It narrowed our choices,” Shahida Begum, a 53-year-old mother of two, told Arab News. 

“We are currently living in extreme hardship, but Eid is something very special for us Muslims.”

She hoped that her children would also mark the moment as important.

“No matter what, even if I have nothing special, I can exchange greetings with families and friends,” Begum said. “The smiles on the faces of children make me very happy although I could provide them very little on this auspicious occasion.”

As Eid Al-Adha is a festival during which Muslims around the world slaughter sacrificial animals, some remembered how they celebrated Eid before violence and persecution forced them to flee Myanmar six years ago.

“We used to invite neighbors on Eid day to treat them with beef and mutton,” said Noor Shehara, a 43-year-old mother of four. “But now, here we are, forced to live a life without any hope.”

Mohammed Reaz, 13, also had some memories from his childhood.

“It makes me very sad,” he said. “This Eid reminds me of the old days in Myanmar when we used to sacrifice cattle in our home … Here, we are refugees and families can’t think of sacrificing any animal.”

Authorities in Cox’s Bazar said they were distributing sacrificial meat among the Rohingya in the camps.

“Like the previous years, we managed some sacrificial animals for the Rohingya on this Eid Al-Adha also. A total of 2,500 cattle have been distributed for sacrifice in the camps,” Shamsuddouza Nayan, additional refugee relief and repatriation commissioner in Cox’s Bazar, told Arab News.

For some mothers, that offering was all they had to give their family for Eid.

“It’s a very painful situation for my children. The only good thing I could expect is a beef package from camp officials,” said Taslima Begum, a 25-year-old mother of two.

“Our lives are becoming miserable day by day, especially after the cut in the food budget. We can hardly meet the nutritional demands of our children.”

But for 11-year-old Anwar Shah, there was some respite this year, during Eid lunch.

“My mother managed to prepare some beef for our family,” he said. “So, I had the chance to taste some beef after a long time. I was happy to have such a good meal.” 

  • South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day
  • International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents
SEOUL: As South Korea campaigns to retire an old and odd age-counting method that makes people a year or two older than they really are, children are among the few who seem most eager to stick with the past.
“I turned 6 and then became 5 again,” Kim Da-in said when a TV reporter asked her about a new law that went into effect Wednesday that formalizes the international age-counting method in administrative and civil laws and encourages people to tally their own ages accordingly.
South Korea’s traditional age-counting custom considers every person 1 year old at birth and adds another year when the calendar hits Jan. 1, meaning a child born on Dec. 31 turns 2 the next day.
While the new law is the country’s latest attempt to retire that method and standardize international ages based on the passing of birthdays, it’s not immediately clear what will actually change — putting aside the minor frustrations of children like Da-in waiting for their birthdays.
President Yoon Suk Yeol has described standardizing international ages as a key goal of his government, citing a need to reduce “social and administrative confusion” and disputes. But officials in South Korea’s Ministry of Government Legislation acknowledge the new law won’t meaningfully change how the country’s public services are done, as most are already based on international ages.
International ages are the standard in most South Korean laws and official and legal documents, and define when a person goes to school, becomes eligible to drive and vote, and receives a pension.
Still, the law was welcomed by Choi Eun-young, a 49-year-old resident of the capital, Seoul, who no longer feels the need to describe herself as being in her 50s.
“The law doesn’t make you biologically younger and there are no real benefits other than feeling good about being called a year younger than before,” she admitted. “But if that’s the international standard, there’s nothing bad in following it.”
Oh Seung-youl, another Seoul resident, agreed.
“It’s always good to be younger,” Oh said with a laugh, praising the new law for turning him 61 from 63.
“My birthday is Dec. 16 and I became 2 years old less than a month after I was born,” said Oh. “That’s why (the old counting method) doesn’t make sense.”
But 21-year-old Kim Si-eun was already missing the old counting method, which felt simpler to her.
“Korean-style age was actually easier to count,” she said. “With everybody now going with international age, the changed ages feel awkward.”
While the new law states that a person’s age must be counted by the passing of birthdays for most public services, it does not affect other age-related regulations that are based on yearly rules.
Staying the same is the country’s legal age for drinking and smoking, which are allowed from Jan. 1 of the year a person turns 19 in their international age, regardless of whether their birthday has passed.
The new law doesn’t affect when South Korean males become eligible to serve their mandatory military duty, which is from Jan. 1 of the year they turn 18 in international age.
Changing those age regulations would require revisions of the country’s youth protection and military service laws, the government legislation ministry said.
Lee Wan-kyu, the government legislation minister, said the new law is mostly aimed at reducing confusion in daily life and inspiring a change in “social perception” toward a more rational way of counting ages.
Promoting international age as a social standard could be important in areas like health care. For example, a child could be at risk if his or her parents see a cough syrup instruction that reads “20 ml for 12 years and older” and think it means the “Korean age,” the ministry said in a statement.
There have also been instances in which public transport users demanded refunds after paying for their children’s fares, thinking the free rides given to children under 6 meant their Korean age.
Differing age interpretations inspired a major dispute in 2004 at a dairy company, Namyang, after unionists and management disagreed over the terms of their collective bargaining agreement that allowed the company to gradually reduce the salaries of employees aged 56 or older.
Following a yearslong court battle over whether 56 meant the Korean age or international age, the Supreme Court in 2022 ruled that the agreement should be interpreted as 55 years in international age, citing communication records between unionists.
Choi Duck-sang, a 56-year-old office worker, said being younger is not always a benefit in a conservative society where age goes a long way in defining hierarchy.
“You are losing as much as two years!” he said. “Still, I think this is a change that should have been made much earlier. It’s a good thing -– the entire nation got younger together.”

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack
Rueters

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack

Russia says it killed two Ukrainian generals, up to 50 officers in Kramatorsk attack
  • Ukrainian officials said 12 people were killed and 60 hurt when a Russian missile slammed into a crowded restaurant in the city
MOSCOW: Russia’s defense ministry on Thursday said two Ukrainian generals and up to 50 Ukrainian military officers had been killed in a missile strike in Ukraine’s eastern city of Kramatorsk on June 27, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukrainian officials said 12 people were killed and 60 hurt when a Russian missile slammed into a crowded restaurant in the city on Tuesday evening.
Asked about the attack, Russia said it attacked only military targets, not civilian ones. The defense ministry said a temporary Ukrainian army command post had been hit in Kramatorsk.

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership

Ukraine tells NATO ‘time for clarity’ on membership
  • Future relationship between Ukraine and NATO key question on the agenda of bloc’s summit in Vilnius
KYIV: Kyiv said Thursday the time had come for NATO to clarify its stance on war-torn Ukraine’s membership, ahead of a key alliance summit next month.
“Ukraine continues to work actively with all NATO allies to convince them that the time for clarity on Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance has come,” Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted after speaking by phone with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
The future relationship between Ukraine and NATO is expected to be a key question on the agenda of a NATO summit in Vilnius on July 11-12.
Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky argued that Kyiv’s battle-hardened troops would help strengthen NATO — not weaken it — when Ukraine will be “victorious.”
“We are now a recipient of security assistance,” Zelensky said.
“But a victorious Ukraine will be a donor of security for our region, for the whole of Europe, for the whole world.”
Stoltenberg said this week it was crucial to keep supporting Ukraine against Russia’s invasion and that NATO allies would thrash out a path to Kyiv’s membership of the alliance.
Russian leader Vladimir Putin has repeatedly raged about NATO’s eastward expansion, accused NATO members of taking part in the Ukraine conflict by donating arms to Kyiv and said the West planned to break up Russia.
Even Zelensky himself acknowledged this month that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.
But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football
Top French court to rule on hijabs in football

Top French court to rule on hijabs in football
  • A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" launched the action against the French Football Federation (FFF)
  • Rules currently ban the headscarves in competition along with "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation".
PARIS: France's top administrative court will on Thursday rule whether women can wear the hijab in official football matches, in a decision that has stoked political tensions. The case comes as the far-right rides high in the polls, prompting mainstream formations, including President Emmanuel Macron's party, to talk tough on the state's secular principles.
A group of Muslim women footballers called the "Hijabeuses" launched the action against the French Football Federation (FFF), whose rules currently ban the headscarves in competition along with "any sign or clothing clearly showing political, philosophical, religious or union affiliation".
The collective received a boost on Monday when the state's legal advisor concluded the rule was unjustified, during a hearing at France's Constitutional Council, where the case is being heard.
Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, a law-and-order hardliner, said Tuesday, "I hope profoundly for the republic that (judges) uphold neutrality on sports fields."
The "Hijabeuses" were hoping to give the republic a "battering", Darmanin added.
"You shouldn't wear religious clothing when you play sports... when you play football, you don't need to know the religion of the person in front of you," he said.
Other voices from the conservative Republicans party and far-right National Rally have also chimed in.
Far-right leader Marine Le Pen wrote on Twitter: "No to the hijab in sport. And we will pass a law to make sure it is respected."
Republicans chief Eric Ciotti said his party -- which holds just 62 seats in France's 577-seat parliament -- would introduce a bill on the topic if the court allowed the hijab.
Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has also suggested Macron's government could legislate, saying "we aren't ruling anything out" and "we can see that there's a need for clarification".
The Constitutional Council itself shot back Wednesday at what it said were "attacks aimed at the administrative branch and especially the legal advisor".
Questioning the workings of the courts was "an attack on an institution that is essential for democracy," the body added, saying it could take legal action in cases of "insult, defamation, incitement to hatred or threats".

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules
UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules

UK government plan to deport migrants to Rwanda is unlawful, court rules
  • Three senior appeal court judges ruled that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.
LONDON: The Court of Appeal ruled on Thursday that the British government’s plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda is unlawful, dealing a setback to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s campaign to stop migrants crossing the Channel in small boats.
Three senior appeal judges ruled by a majority that Rwanda could not be treated as a safe third country.
Under a deal struck last year, the government planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive on its shores more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country.
The first planned deportation flight was blocked a year ago in a last-minute ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), which imposed an injunction preventing any deportations until the conclusion of legal action in Britain.
In December, the High Court ruled the policy was lawful, but that decision was challenged by asylum seekers from several countries such as Syria, Iraq and Iran, along with human rights organizations.
Announcing the Court of Appeal’s decision, Judge Ian Burnett said: “The deficiencies in the asylum system in Rwanda are such that there are substantial grounds for believing that there is a real risk that persons sent to Rwanda will be returned to their home countries where they face persecution or other inhumane treatment.”
Burnett said he himself disagreed with the other two judges and a government source said it was likely to challenge the ruling at Britain’s Supreme Court. Even if the government was successful there it would mean deportation flights were very unlikely to begin this year.
In the meantime, the ruling is a huge blow for Sunak who is dealing with high levels of inflation, declining public support, and is under increasing pressure from his own party and the public to deal with migrant arrivals in small boats.
Sunak has made “stop the boats” one of five priorities, and is hoping a fall in arrivals might help his Conservative Party pull off an unexpected win at the next national election. Home Secretary (interior minister) Suella Braverman is due to make a statement to parliament later on Thursday.

“IMMORAL, INEFFECTIVE“
Political opponents said the government should scrap the policy, with the Liberal Democrats calling it “immoral, ineffective and incredibly costly for taxpayers” and a “vanity project” for Braverman.
Sending each asylum seeker to Rwanda would cost on average 169,000 pounds ($213,450), the government said this week.
Opponents also say the government’s policies were about driving political support and will not solve underlying issues.
They argue there are currently no legal routes for most asylum seekers fleeing war or persecution to apply for refugee status to enter Britain, so many see the dangerous small boat crossings as their only option.
Last year, a record 45,755 people came to Britain in small boats across the Channel, mainly from France. Over 11,000 have arrived so far this year, a similar rate to the first half of 2022.

