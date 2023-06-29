You are here

What We Are Reading Today: Blood in the Machine by Brian Merchant
Updated 29 June 2023
Updated 29 June 2023
Arab News

Brian Merchant ’s “Blood In The Machine” brilliantly reaches through time and space to tell a story about how technology changed our world.

An underground network of rebels in rural England two hundred years ago, the Luddites, took up arms against industrialists automating their work in this true story of the first time that machines came for human jobs by organizing guerrilla raids and smashing those machines.

Now we live in the second machine age, when similar fears that machines replacing human labor run high.

How will this all reshape our economy and the way we live?

“Policing the Black Man” offers a comprehensive, readable analysis of the key issues of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

The book offers a thought-provoking and compelling anthology which features essays by some of the nation’s top experts and legal scholars. 

The book explores and critiques the many ways the criminal justice system impacts the lives of African American boys and men at every stage of the criminal process from arrest through sentencing. 

Essays range from an explication of the historical roots of racism in the criminal justice system to an examination of modern-day police killings of unarmed black men, according to a review on goodreads.com. 

The author explains racial profiling, the power and discretion of police and prosecutors, the role of implicit bias, the racial impact of police and prosecutorial decisions, the disproportionate imprisonment of black men, the collateral consequences of mass incarceration, and the Supreme Court’s failure to provide meaningful remedies for the injustices in the criminal justice system.

Review: Slick 'Diablo IV' brings addictive dungeons and intense combat
Updated 29 June 2023
James Denselow

LONDON: The "Diablo" series is almost 30 years old and this latest incarnation, its first in a decade, sees developers Blizzard playing it safe with an edition that will please legacy fans as well as bring in new ones.

For new players, the action role-playing game could appear a daunting world to dip your toes into, but the game’s supreme playability trumps complexity in what is an evolution rather than a revolution of previous games. The formula for the game’s addictiveness should come as no surprise considering that Blizzard are the brains behind the maddeningly time-consuming “Candy Crush Saga.”  

What “Diablo IV” does so successfully is reward gamers with plenty of customization and upgrade paths for one of five roles they choose — Barbarian, Necromancer, Sorcerer, Rogue, and Druid — and then sets them off in a polished and beautifully presented world in search of treasure, upgrades and collectibles.

Finely tuned combat is allied with a series of substantially different difficult levels in what is at its heart a dungeon-crawling game. Combat is intense and depends on the player’s preferred style as to whether they direct from afar or fight on the frontline. The overhead point-and-click approach combined with the ever-changing range of weapons, skills, spells, and enchantments make sense of what can appear to an uninformed observer like complete chaos.  

The storyline is considered, if not spectacular, setting out the eternal battle between heaven and hell with more subtlety than you would imagine. Slick cinematic cutscenes also give things more heft. Yet hardened “Diablo” players would agree that completing the main storyline is really only the beginning of the game rather than a discernible end. As with previous editions, there are expansion packs and new content to come, guaranteeing the possibility of even more hours of gameplay than you may initially imagine.  

The atmosphere within the “Diablo” world of Sanctuary is grim but engrossing and the scaling of enemies to the lead character ensures a genuinely non-linear approach to finding your way through the game. As ever with the large gaming areas, securing a horse is essential.

A complex skill tree allows you to meet your style of play with the assets to do so, and the cooperative multiplayer mode brings a social dimension to the chaos. The search for “legendary” aspects, such as powerful weapons or clothes, is one of the sub-objectives that keep players playing. The game also encourages players to try new builds and experiment with approaches to success, giving what could fall into repetitive slaughter more nuanced options.  
 

From the liberation of the Philippines to the Japanese surrender, John C. McManus’s “To the End of the Earth” finds a US Army at its peak in the Pacific in 1945. 

Allied victory over Japan is all but assured. The only question is how many more months — or years — of fight does the enemy have left. 

Readers will walk in the boots of American soldiers and officers, braving intense heat, rampant disease, and a by-now suicidal enemy, determined to kill as many opponents as possible before defeat. 

At the same time, this book bares the titanic ego and ambition of the Pacific War’s greatest general, Douglas MacArthur, and the complex challenges he faced in Japan’s unconditional surrender and America’s lengthy occupation.

Kahlil Gibran’s book “Sand and Foam” is a compilation of poems and aphorisms published in 1926.

The book explores a range of themes, including love, life, death and spirituality, and is replete with enigmatic and thought-provoking statements.

Gibran contemplates the nature of humanity and our place in the universe, emphasizing love as the key to freedom and the elevation of the spirit. He also touches on the idea that while we are all prisoners in some way, some of us have windows from which to see out, while others do not.

One of the most memorable quotes in the book is “Doubt is a pain too lonely to know that faith is his twin brother.”

Gibran’s lyrical prose and poetry capture the timeless rhythm of the universe and the heartbeat of the human soul.

Written in a style that is both lyrical and meditative, the book is filled with vivid imagery and metaphors that encourage the reader to ponder the enigmatic aspects of life.

Another notable aspect of “Sand and Foam” is its focus on universal themes and ideas that are relevant across cultures and time periods. Gibran draws on his experiences growing up in Lebanon and emigrating to the US, but his writing is not limited to any specific culture or tradition.

Instead, he explores the human experience in a way that speaks to readers from all backgrounds.

“Perhaps the sea’s definition of a shell is the pearl. Perhaps time’s definition of coal is the diamond,” he writes.

 

 

What We Are Reading Today: America Redux by Ariel Aberg-Riger
Updated 27 June 2023

In "America Redux," Ariel Aberg-Riger explores the themes that create our shared sense of American identity and interrogates the myths we've been telling ourselves for centuries. 

With iconic American catchphrases as chapter titles, the book’s twenty-one visual stories illuminate the astonishing, unexpected, sometimes darker sides of history that reverberate in our society to this very day.

Fully illustrated with collaged archival photographs, maps, documents, graphic elements, and handwritten text, this book is a dazzling, immersive experience that jumps around in time and will make you view history in a whole different light.

