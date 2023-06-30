Canada, partners take Iran to court over downed plane

You are here

Rescue teams work at the scene after a Ukrainian plane carrying 176 passengers crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran early in the morning on January 8, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

  Coordination group seeks to hold Tehran to account for 2020 tragedy that killed several people
LONDON: Canada, Britain, Sweden and Ukraine are to move to the International Court of Justice in their bid to hold Iran accountable for the downing of an airliner by Iranian forces in 2020.

Most of the 176 people killed when Iran shot down the Ukrainian jet near Tehran in January 2020 were citizens from those four countries, which created a coordination group that seeks to hold Iran to account.
Iran says its Revolutionary Guards accidentally shot down the Boeing 737 jet and blamed a misaligned radar and an error by the air defense operator at a time when tensions were high between Tehran and Washington.
The four counties had earlier sought for Iran to submit to arbitration under the rules of the 1971 Montreal Convention, an international treaty which requires states to prevent and punish offenses against civil aviation. The deadline for a settlement passed on Thursday.
Iran had also separately filed a complaint against Canada at the UN’s top court, accusing Canada of violating international obligations by allowing people to seek damages against Tehran. Ottawa said it was analyzing Iran’s application and “will take the appropriate next steps as per the International Court of Justice’s procedures.”
Last year, an Ontario court awarded C$107 million ($81 million), plus interest, to the families of six people who died when the Iranian Revolutionary Guards downed the Ukraine International Airlines plane.
At the time, Iran was on edge about possible attacks after it fired missiles at Iraqi bases housing US forces in retaliation for the killing days before of its most powerful military warlord, Qassem Soleimani, in a US missile strike.
Canada cut diplomatic ties with Iran in 2012 and listed the country as a supporter of extremism.
It also recently imposed sanctions on Iran over alleged human rights abuses and the killing of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died in the custody of Iran’s morality police that enforced strict dress codes.

 

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near President Barack Obama’s home

Man wanted on Jan. 6 charges arrested with weapons near President Barack Obama’s home

  Taranto is among about 1,000 people charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot
WASHINGTON: A man armed with explosive materials and weapons, and wanted for crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol, was arrested Thursday in the Washington neighborhood where former President Barack Obama lives, law enforcement officials said.

Taylor Taranto, 37, was spotted by law enforcement a few blocks from the former president’s home and fled, though he was chased by US Secret Service agents. Taranto has an open warrant on charges related to the insurrection, two law enforcement officials said. The officials were not authorized to speak publicly about an ongoing case and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
They said Taranto also had made social media threats against a public figure. He was found with weapons and had materials to create an explosive device though one had not been built, one of the officials said.
No one was injured. It was not clear whether the Obamas were at their home at the time of his arrest.
Metropolitan Police arrested Taranto on charges of being a fugitive from justice. The explosives team swept Taranto’s van and said there were no threats to the public.
It wasn’t clear what, exactly, Taranto is accused of doing in the riot, where supporters of then-President Donald Trump smashed windows of the Capitol and beat and bloodied police officers in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
More than 1,000 people have been charged with federal crimes related to the Capitol riot. Over 600 of them have pleaded guilty, while approximately 100 others have been convicted after trials decided by judges or juries. More than 550 riot defendants have been sentenced, with over half receiving terms of imprisonment ranging from six days to 18 years.

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

Chinese spy balloon did not gather data over US: Pentagon

  The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew across the US from Alaska from late January to early February this year
  It was shot down on Feb. 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military
WASHINGTON: The Chinese spy balloon shot down by a US fighter jet over the Atlantic in February did not collect intelligence as it flew across the United States, the Pentagon said Thursday.

“It’s been our assessment now that it did not collect while it was transiting the United States or overflying the United States,” said Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder.
Ryder said the US “took steps to mitigate” intelligence collection by the balloon.
“Certainly the efforts we made contributed” to that, Ryder said, without further explanation.
The huge balloon with a large payload of electronics flew over the United States from Alaska in the northwest to South Carolina in the east from late January to early February this year, crossing above sensitive military installations and prompting concerns Beijing was scooping up vital intelligence.
It was shot down on February 4 just off the South Carolina coast, and was recovered from the Atlantic ocean by the US military, which has been studying its contents since.
The incident sparked fresh strains in relations between Beijing and Washington, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceling a long-planned trip to China in February that had aimed to improve bilateral ties.
China had denied that the balloon was to collect intelligence, and said it had strayed off course in entering US airspace.
At the time a US official said the balloon had multiple antennas including an array likely capable of collecting and geo-locating communications.
“It was equipped with solar panels large enough to produce the requisite power to operate multiple active intelligence collection sensors,” the official said.
Earlier this month, just ahead of Blinken’s rescheduled trip to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping, the White House played down the whole balloon incident.
“I don’t think the (Chinese) leadership knew where it was and knew what was in it and knew what was going on,” said President Joe Biden.
“I think it was more embarrassing than it was intentional,” Biden said.

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission

US Supreme Court stops race-based university admission

  Ruling sides with Students for Fair Admissions group that sued Harvard University and the University of North Carolina over their admissions policies
  Group argued that while the affirmative action favored Black Americans, it discriminated against Asian-Americans and others
WASHINGTON: The US Supreme Court on Thursday banned the use of race and ethnicity in university admissions, dealing a major blow to a decades-old practice that boosted educational opportunities for African-Americans and other minorities.

One year after overturning the guarantee of a woman’s right to have an abortion, the court’s conservative majority again demonstrated its readiness to scrap liberal policies set in law since the 1960s.

The ruling against “affirmative action,” delivered by a court heavily influenced by three justices appointed by Donald Trump during his presidency, drew cheers from conservatives but was blasted by progressives.
President Joe Biden expressed his “severe disappointment,” and criticized the justices as “not a normal court.”
“Discrimination still exists in America,” he said at the White House. “I believe our colleges are stronger when they are racially diverse.”
However, in an interview with MSNBC he pushed back on liberal demands to reorganize the powerful Supreme Court, including by adding to the nine justices, all of whom serve lifetime appointments.
“That may do too much harm,” he said. “If we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that’s not healthy.”

A view of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, whose race-conscious admission policies were declared a violation of the Constitution by the US Supreme Court. (AP Photo)

The justices broke six to three along conservative-liberal lines in the decision, seen as a heavy defeat to efforts to expand diversity in school admissions and business and government hiring.
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority opinion that while affirmative action was “well-intentioned” it could not last forever, and amounted to unconstitutional discrimination against others.
“The student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race,” Roberts wrote.
The court said that universities were free to consider an applicant’s background — whether, for example, they grew up experiencing racism — in weighing their application over more academically qualified students.
But deciding primarily based on whether the applicant is white, Black or other is itself racial discrimination, Roberts wrote.
“Our constitutional history does not tolerate that choice,” he said.
In a scathing rebuttal, Justice Sonia Sotomayor accused the majority of being colorblind to the reality of “an endemically segregated society.”
“Ignoring race will not equalize a society that is racially unequal,” she wrote.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

The court sided with an activist group, Students for Fair Admissions, that sued the oldest private and public institutions of higher education in the country — Harvard University and the University of North Carolina (UNC) — over their admissions policies.
The group claimed that race-conscious admissions policies discriminated against Asian Americans competing to enter the two universities.
Harvard and UNC, like a number of other competitive US schools, consider an applicant’s race or ethnicity as a factor to ensure a diverse student body and representation of minorities.
Such affirmative action policies arose from the Civil Rights Movement in the 1960s aiming to help address the legacy of discrimination against African Americans.
Some conservatives argue that the policy has outlived its need due to significant gains by Black people and other minorities.
“This is a great day for America,” said Trump, who often celebrates his success at building the court’s conservative majority.
Kenny Xu, a member of the board of Students for Fair Admissions, said the judgment will reduce prejudice against Asian-American students.
“They discriminate against Asians to make room for Black Americans,” he told CNN.
“If you’re an Asian-American, you had to score 273 points higher on the SAT to have the same chance of admission as a Black person at Harvard. Is that fair?” he said, referring to the standard university exam.

Supporters of affirmative action protest near the US Supreme Court Building on Capitol Hill in Washington on June 29, 2023. (Getty Images/AFP)

But the ruling was another major setback to progressives after the court overturned the landmark 1973 “Roe v. Wade” decision guaranteeing a woman’s right to abortion.
The end of federally guaranteed abortion rights almost immediately led to half of the 50 states banning or severely curtailing the practice.
The affirmative action ruling could have the same effect of many states and institutions, halting programs designed to give disadvantaged minorities extra consideration in the competitive admissions process.
Sotomayor said it would also chill any university’s effort to weigh admissions on values other than test scores.
Democratic Senator Cory Booker, an African American, called it a “devastating blow” to the US education system.
“Affirmative action has been a tool to break down systemic barriers and we must continue to advance our ideals of inclusivity & opportunity for all,” he said on Twitter.
At Harvard, summer school student Mayan McClinton, 17, said that pushing for minorities like herself helps all people.
“It’s pretty unfair to assume that we’re sort of taking these spots away from wealthier white students who do have other opportunities,” she said.
 

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal

  The annual 'Big Muslim Variety Show' is organized by Penny Appeal, a UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity
  Performers include comedian Prince Abdi and singers Safe Adam, Outlandish frontman Waqas, and Sajal
LONDON: The annual “Big Muslim Variety Show,” featuring a diverse lineup of artists from across Britain and the Netherlands, will begin a tour of the UK on July 21.

“With 16 incredible acts gracing the stage, this year’s variety show is set to be the biggest yet,” said Penny Appeal, the UK-based international, humanitarian, Muslim charity that organizes the event.

Showcasing some of the best “confidently Muslim, comfortably British” talent, the show will bring together a “dynamic range of performers,” including beatboxers, poets, nasheed artists and, of course, stand-up comedians, it added.

The organizers said they have carefully curated a lineup that represents the very best in the business, including established artists and up-and-coming talents.

“Prepare to be dazzled by the comedic brilliance of Prince Abdi, whose hilarious performances have won the hearts of audiences worldwide … his unique style and impeccable timing guarantee a laughter-filled experience that will leave you in stitches,” Penny Appeal said.

Singer-songwriter Safe Adam, known for his soulful voice and captivating melodies, will also perform, and the charity said it was “thrilled to announce that Waqas, lead singer and founder of the internationally acclaimed band Outlandish, will be gracing stages during the tour. The visionary founder has entertained millions throughout his career with his powerful music and thought-provoking lyrics. Prepare for a captivating performance that transcends boundaries and resonates with audiences of all backgrounds.”

Pakistani singer Sajal, who was born in Italy, will entertain audiences with her “enchanting voice,” the charity added. She previously took the lead role in the organization’s pantomime “Cinder’Aliyah,” in which “she effortlessly showcased her talent and won the hearts of audiences.”

The Big Muslim Variety Show will tour the country, with shows scheduled in a number of cities including London, Birmingham, Leicester, Bristol, Bradford, Blackburn, Sheffield, Manchester and Glasgow.

“More than just a remarkable evening of entertainment, The Big Muslim Variety Show aims to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by the devastating Turkiye/Syria earthquakes,” Penny Appeal said.

“By attending this exceptional event, audiences will not only be treated to an unforgettable experience but also provide crucial support to the victims of the earthquake who are currently enduring the aftermath of the catastrophic events.”

The charity said all proceeds from the show will go to the Turkiye/Syria Earthquake Appeal and will be used to help deliver life-saving aid to those most in need.
 

Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting

Deputy acquitted of all charges for failing to act during deadly Parkland school shooting

  Security videos show that 36 seconds after Cruz's attack began, Peterson exited his office about 100 yards (92 meters) from the 1200 building and jumped into a cart with two unarmed civilian security guards
FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida: A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre, concluding the first trial in US history of a law enforcement officer for conduct during an on-campus shooting.
Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read, while the fathers of two students murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Feb, 14, 2018, stared straight ahead and quickly left the courtroom. The jury had deliberated for 19 hours over four days.
After court adjourned, Peterson, his family and friends rushed into a group hug as they whooped, hollered and cried. Kevin Bolling, Peterson’s private investigator, chased after lead prosecutor Chris Killoran and said something. Killoran turned and snapped at him, “Way to be a good winner” and slapped him on the shoulder. Members of the prosecution team then nudged Killoran out of the courtroom.
“I got my life back. We’ve got our life back,” Peterson said as he exited the courtroom, his arm around his wife, Lydia Rodriguez, and his lawyer, Mark Eiglarsh. He has insisted that he would have confronted the shooter Nikolas Cruz, but because of echoes, he didn’t know where the shots were coming from. “It’s been an emotional roller coaster for so long.”
He also said people should never forget the victims.
“Only one person was to blame and it was that monster (Cruz),” Peterson said. “It wasn’t any of the law enforcement who was on that scene. ... Everybody did the best they could with the information we had.”
Peterson said he hopes to one day sit down with the Parkland parents and spouses — some of whom have publicly called him “the coward of Broward.” He wants to tell them “the truth,” that he did everything he could.
“I would love to talk to them. I have no problem,” he said. “I’m there.”
But two fathers who watched the verdict, Tony Montalto and Tom Hoyer, had no interest in meeting with Peterson. Montalto’s 14-year-old daughter Gina was killed on the first floor; Hoyer’s 15-year-old son Luke died next to her. Peterson was not charged in connection with their deaths because they happened before he reached the building. The men believe Peterson knew Cruz’s location, but put his safety ahead of the students’ and staff’s.
“No. No. Bring me my daughter back,” Montalto said about meeting with Peterson. “We’ll all trade anything to get our kids back. The spouses, they who lost someone, they want them back, too. And if that’s not going to happen, why do we need to talk to this failure? He didn’t do the right thing. He ran away.”
Hoyer said he didn’t think Peterson would tell them the truth.
The campus deputy at Stoneman Douglas, Peterson had been charged with failing to confront shooter Cruz during his six-minute attack inside the three-story 1200 classroom building that left 17 dead.
His charges were in connection to the six killed and four wounded on the third floor, who were shot more than a minute after he approached the building. Prosecutors did not charge Peterson in connection with the 11 killed and 13 wounded on the first floor before he arrived. No one was shot on the second floor.
Prosecutors were using a novel legal theory against Peterson, that as the school’s assigned deputy he was legally a “caregiver” to its students — a requirement for him to be guilty of child neglect. Florida law defines a caregiver as “a parent, adult household member or other person responsible for a child’s welfare.” If jurors found Peterson was a caregiver, they also would have had to agree he failed to make a “reasonable effort” to protect the children or failed to provide necessary care.
He could have received nearly 100 years in prison, although a sentence even approaching that length would have been highly unlikely given the circumstances and his clean record. He also could have lost his $104,000 annual pension.
Prosecutors, during their two-week presentation, called to the witness stand students, teachers and law enforcement officers who testified about the horror they experienced and how they knew Cruz was in the 1200 building. Prosecutors also called a training supervisor who testified Peterson did not follow protocols for confronting an active shooter.
During his two-day presentation, Peterson’s attorney, Eiglarsh, called several deputies who arrived during the shooting and students and teachers who testified they did not think the shots were coming from the 1200 building. Peterson did not testify.
Eiglarsh also emphasized the failure of the sheriff’s radio system during the attack, which limited what Peterson heard from arriving deputies.
He called the verdict “a victory for every law enforcement officer in this country” and said the prosecution was “political.”
“How dare prosecutors try to second-guess the actions of honorable, decent police officers,” Eiglarsh said.
But Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor, an elected Democrat, stood by his office’s decision to prosecute Peterson.
“As parents, we have an expectation that armed school resource officers – who are under contract to be caregivers to our children – will do their jobs when we entrust our children to them and the schools they guard,” Pryor said in a statement. “They have a special role and responsibilities that exceed the role and responsibilities of a police officer. To those who have tried to make this political, I say: It is not political to expect someone to do their job.”
Montalto said if the jurors believe Peterson acted appropriately, they should get him hired at their children’s schools.
Security videos show that 36 seconds after Cruz’s attack began, Peterson exited his office about 100 yards (92 meters) from the 1200 building and jumped into a cart with two unarmed civilian security guards. They arrived at the building a minute later.
Peterson got out of the cart near the east doorway to the first-floor hallway. Cruz was at the hallway’s opposite end, firing his AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle.
Peterson, who was not wearing a bullet-resistant vest, didn’t open the door. Instead, he took cover 75 feet (23 meters) away in the alcove of a neighboring building, his gun still drawn. He stayed there for 40 minutes, long after the shooting ended and other police officers had stormed the building.
Peterson spent nearly three decades working at schools, including nine years at Stoneman Douglas. He retired shortly after the shooting and was then fired retroactively.
Cruz’s jury could not unanimously agree he deserved the death penalty. The 24-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student was then sentenced to life in prison.

 

