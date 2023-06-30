You are here

  • Home
  • World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
A young resident looks for belongings as the rubble of his house are being removed in Turkiye’s earthquake-hit mountainous southeast, in Antakya. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/b6pbe

Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
  • Finance will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure in 11 provinces
Updated 24 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The World Bank has approved $1 billion in financing to Turkiye for the rehabilitation of rural homes and key public services in earthquake-affected areas.

The World Bank said in a statement on Wednesday that the Turkiye Earthquake Resilience and Reconstruction Project will help restore healthcare services and rebuild damaged or destroyed municipal infrastructure.

The project seeks to help 11 provinces worst hit by the earthquake and home to almost 14 million people.

According to the Turkish News Agency, Humberto Lopez, the bank’s country director for Turkiye, expressed the institution’s commitment to stand by Turkiye, offering its expertise and experience in disaster risk management and post-disaster rehabilitation.

The bank also announced a $450 million effort to help avoid closure and retain employment in viable micro, small, and medium-sized businesses affected by the economic impact of the earthquake. 

The project’s goal is to help viable SMEs in the 11 earthquake-affected regions maintain and expand their businesses.
 

Topics: Turkiye

Related

Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal
World
Muslim charity variety show to tour UK next month in aid of Turkiye, Syria earthquake appeal
World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations
Business & Economy
World Bank to offer repayment ‘pause’ to crisis-hit nations

Messi team’s Eid message sends waves of pride across Bangladesh

A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
Updated 30 June 2023

Messi team’s Eid message sends waves of pride across Bangladesh

A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.
  • Bangladesh’s support for Argentina made international headlines during Qatar World Cup
  • Diego Maradona turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans in the 1980s
Updated 30 June 2023
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: As they woke up to observe the second of Islam’s most important holidays, Bangladeshi football fans saw a photo of Argentinian captain Lionel Messi, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and forward Angel Di Maria with the words: “Eid Mubarak to all our friends in Bangladesh.”  

Posted on the official Twitter account of the Argentinian national football team on Eid Al-Adha, the wishes from the Argentine Football Association immediately went viral and drew gratitude from Bangladeshis, whose love for La Albiceleste had a special display during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar last year.  

With the outpouring of Bangladeshi support for Messi’s team becoming an international sensation and leading to the reopening of the Argentinian Embassy in Dhaka in February, it came as no surprise that the Eid wishes from La Albiceleste represented a special gesture not just for football fans, but for all.

Eid Al-Adha wishes for Bangladeshis posted by the Argentinian national football team on its official Twitter account on June 28. (Supplied)

“It’s a matter of great recognition and respect for us. Since we have a special place in our hearts for Latin American football, now they reciprocated this love through Eid greetings,” Mohammed Aslam, former captain of the Bangladesh national football team, told Arab News.

“It’s a great moment for our football fans as well as the people of Bangladesh.”

For Rebeka Sultana Merry, a college teacher in Jamalpur, the fact that Argentinians remembered Bangladeshis on their religious holiday was also something to cherish as it showed that the affection was mutual.

“During the Qatar World Cup, our football fans showed their utmost love for the Argentina team, and now the whole world knows that after Argentina, Bangladesh is their second largest fan base,” she said.

“It’s a matter of great joy that the Argentine Football Association remembered us on this auspicious occasion of Eid Al-Adha. We feel proud of that. This sort of exchange of greetings will further strengthen the ties.”

When Argentina played the 2022 World Cup matches, hundreds of thousands of fans in the Muslim-majority South Asian country gathered in the team’s sky blue and white jerseys to watch matches on giant screens at key squares, roads and football grounds.

But Bangladeshi love for Argentine football is not new. It dates back to the 1986 World Cup in Mexico when Argentina won the tournament with a historic performance of its then-captain, Diego Maradona.

It was Maradona, the player widely regarded as one of the greatest in the history of the sport, who turned cricket-mad Bangladeshis into Argentine football fans.

“He was above everyone. He won the hearts of our football fans and became a popular name in every household across our country,” said Aslam who captained Bangladesh’s team in the 1980s.

“Maradona proved that football is art. After the World Cup of 1986, our football fans hung his posters in their living rooms. He was an icon.”

For decades, no other football player has charmed Bangladeshis like Maradona, until Messi came to the stage.

“I grew up watching the magical football skills of Messi. For Maradona and Messi, I will love Argentina forever,” said Shahriar Sourov, a 15-year-old fan and aspiring football player from Dhaka.

“On Eid day, it was a big surprise for me to see my football hero Messi greeting us. It was exciting as team Messi remembered us. It seems that the bond between the football fans from two different parts of the world will remain forever. It’s a kind of brotherhood.”

 

Topics: Lionel Messi Bangladesh

Related

Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice video
World
Feast of fortune: Rich Bangladeshis choose camels for special Eid sacrifice
Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment
World
Bangladesh’s largest port eyes operations upgrade with Saudi investment

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy
Updated 30 June 2023
Ellie Aben

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy

One year into presidency, Filipinos give Marcos thumbs up for foreign policy
  • Marcos won last year’s elections by a landslide
  • In contrast to his predecessor’s pro-China stance, he has pursued closer ties with US
Updated 30 June 2023
Ellie Aben

MANILA: As Ferdinand Marcos Jr. marked his first year as president of the Philippines on Friday, Filipinos ranked his changes in foreign policy as his biggest success so far, particularly the way he has defended national interests in the South China Sea against Beijing.

The son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, the 65-year-old won last year’s elections by a landslide, campaigning on a vision of national unity and portraying himself as a candidate for change, promising happiness to the country’s 110 million residents, many of whom were weary after years of political polarization under his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte.

He was sworn in on June 30, 2022, and after just 12 months of his six-year presidential term he has already shifted away from Duterte’s foreign policy by pursuing warmer relations with the US and taking a tougher stance against Chinese claims over the disputed South China Sea.

Navigating increasing tensions in the maritime region, where China’s presence infringes on the Philippines’ exclusive economic zones, has been seen by Filipinos — both those who voted for Marcos and those who did not — as his major achievement so far.

“He seems to know the issues confronting the country in the area of foreign relations well, including the South China Sea, and he knows how to address them, or is working to address them. He’s resolute while maintaining the country’s good standing with other states,” said Reynaldo Palacios, a 52-year-old factory worker from Marikina city in Metro Manila, the National Capital Region.

“Defense is the area where he has gained the most,” he continued. “He has reinvigorated the country’s relations with other states — the West especially; something that was moribund during the time of his predecessor.”

Under Duterte’s administration, relations with the US had markedly deteriorated, but Marcos has expanded America’s access to Philippine military bases under a decades-long security alliance that obliges the two countries to defend each other’s territory in case of attack by a third party.

That move, made in February, enabled US troops to increase their footprint in the country and also gave them an entry point to the South China Sea.

Marcos has also strengthened defense ties with two other regional allies of the US — Japan and Australia.

For businessman and publisher Monsi Serrano, these developments in foreign policy came as a positive surprise, especially with regard to the Philippine portion of the South China Sea — one of the world’s most heavily trafficked waterways.

Marcos’ protection of Philippine interests in the maritime region has been “admirable,” Serrano said, adding: “China lost its grip. (Marcos has given) a clear and consistent message that we will not allow our territory to be given away — not even an inch of it.”

Jose Villafuerte, a civil servant in Pangasinan province, was also positive about the achievements of the Marcos administration so far.

“He has a firmer command of his policies, does not micromanage, and will not act on a whim,” he said, referring to Duterte’s often controversial and violent rhetoric. “I’m a bit more optimistic than under the former president ... (Marcos) undid in one year the massively pro-China stance of his predecessor.”

Despite his successes, there are still a number of issues for the president to address as he marks his first year in office. He told reporters, “We are still fighting with inflation,” which he described as “one of the biggest problems” facing the country, but stressed: “We are doing everything we can so that our people will not suffer too much.”

Inflation reached a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January, driven largely by global increases in food prices following the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Inflation has become a way of life,” said Angel Cho, a university teacher in Cavite province, adding that she was hopeful Marcos will deliver on his promises.

“Some of his appointments in budget and management and in finance are seasoned economists, whom we really need right now to overcome this economic crisis,” she said.

 

Topics: Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr

Related

Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
World
Marcos calls for solidarity with Muslims as Philippines observes Eid Al-Adha
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers video
World
Marcos to strengthen ties with countries hosting Filipino workers

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’

UK home secretary slams Rwanda deportation plan court ruling ‘disappointing’, says country is ‘safe’
  • Suella Braverman said UK government ‘will do whatever it takes, for the British people, to stop the boats’
  • She said they would appeal the Court of Appeal's ruling
Updated 30 June 2023
Arab News

LONDON: Home Secretary Suella Braverman, who is known for her hard-line rhetoric about migrants, called a court ruling issued Thursday that blocks its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda “disappointing” and said the central country was “safe.”

A British court ruled that a UK government plan to send asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda is unlawful, delivering a blow to the Conservative administration’s pledge to stop migrants making risky journeys across the English Channel.

“The decision today, as I’ve said, is disappointing,” she told reporters. “We respectfully disagree with the court judgment, but it’s important to note that there are some elements upon which we were successful in the decision and that actually Rwanda we believe is a safe country.”

In a split two-to-one ruling, three Court of Appeal judges said Rwanda could not be considered a “safe third country” where migrants from any country could be sent.

Braverman said that the existing asylum system “incentivizes mass flows of economic migration into Europe, lining the pockets of people smugglers and turning our seas into graveyards, all in the name of a phony humanitarianism.”

Earlier, she told Parliament that “two of the judges were of the view that there were deficiencies in the Rwandan asylum system that risked there being a breach of article 3 of the ECHR (European Convention on Human Rights).”

She added that “their concerns were not that conditions in Rwanda would be unsafe, but that there was a possibility that they could be returned to other countries from Rwanda where they may suffer ill treatment.”

She also said that her government “will do whatever it takes, for the British people, to stop the boats,” adding that they would appeal the court’s decision.

“We maintain a high level of confidence in the lawfulness of the policy, we are committed to delivering it and we’re committed to working in partnership with Rwanda,” Braverman said.

The UK and Rwandan governments agreed more than a year ago that some migrants who arrive in the UK as stowaways or in small boats would be sent to Rwanda, where their asylum claims would be processed. Those granted asylum would stay in the East African country rather than return to Britain.

The UK government argues that the policy will smash the business model of criminal gangs that ferry migrants on hazardous journeys across one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.

Under an initial 140 million pound ($177 million) deal struck last year, Britain planned to send tens of thousands of asylum seekers who arrive on its shores a distance of more than 4,000 miles (6,400 km) to the East African country, but no one has yet been deported there.

The appeal court ruled deficiencies in Rwanda’s asylum system meant there were substantial grounds for believing that those sent there would be returned to their home nations where they face “persecution or other inhumane treatment.”
“The result is that the High Court’s decision that Rwanda was a safe third country is reversed and that unless and until the deficiencies in its asylum processes are corrected removal of asylum-seekers to Rwanda will be unlawful,” Lord Chief Justice Ian Burnett said.
Burnett himself disagreed with the other two judges, a fact highlighted by Sunak. However, even if the government were to be successful with an appeal to the UK’s top court, deportation flights are very unlikely to begin this year.
Britain’s High Court ruled in December that the policy is legal and doesn’t breach Britain’s obligations under the UN Refugee Convention or other international agreements.

But the court allowed a group of claimants, who include asylum-seekers from Iraq, Iran and Syria facing deportation under the government plan, to challenge that decision on issues including whether the plan is “systemically unfair” and whether asylum-seekers would be safe in Rwanda.

Tackling asylum claims has become a political headache for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s ruling Conservative government in London, which promised to “take back control” of the country’s borders after the UK left the EU.

Sunak said the government would appeal to the UK’s top court after its plan to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda was deemed unlawful, a major blow to his pledge to stop asylum seekers arriving in small boats.

(With Agencies)

Topics: United Kingdom Rwanda Suella Braverman Britain migrants

Related

UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
UK government vows to challenge court ruling that its plan to send migrants to Rwanda is unlawful
UK: It costs $215,035 to deport each asylum seeker to Rwanda
World
UK: It costs $215,035 to deport each asylum seeker to Rwanda

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans

Ukraine brings first charges for deporting Kherson orphans
  • The current whereabouts of the orphans, ranging from one to four years old, is uncertain, prosecutors said
  • 48 orphans were taken from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home in September and October and re-located to Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

THE HAGUE: Ukrainian prosecutors on Friday charged a Russian politician and two suspected Ukrainian collaborators with war crimes over the alleged deportation of dozens of orphans from the formerly-occupied southern city of Kherson, some of them as young as one.
They are the first suspects to be charged by Ukraine, which says more than 19,000 children have been illegally transferred to Russia or Russian-held territory, officials told Reuters.
The charges brought by Ukraine’s prosecutors follow a wider investigation carried out in cooperation with the Hague-based International Criminal Court, the chief prosecutor of which visited the Kherson Children’s Home.
On Friday, the charges were filed in Ukraine, a pre-trial stage when prosecutors determine there is sufficient evidence to suspect a person of committing a criminal offense.
The ICC, the world’s permanent war crimes tribunal, issued an arrest warrant in March against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, accusing them of the war crime of illegally deporting hundreds of children from orphanages and children’s homes in Russian-occupied Ukraine.
The Kremlin on Wednesday again dismissed allegations that Russia had violated children’s rights in Ukraine and said that, on the contrary, its armed forces were rescuing children from conflict zones.
Prosecution documents seen by Reuters allege 48 orphans were taken from the Kherson Regional Children’s Home in September and October and re-located to Moscow and Russian-occupied Crimea.
If proven, this is a violation of the laws and customs of war under the 1949 Geneva Conventions, and punishable by up 12 years in prison under Ukrainian law, the document seen by Reuters said.
The current whereabouts of the orphans, ranging from one to four years old, is uncertain, prosecutors said.
“It was not a one-day event. 48 children who were in the Kherson Region Children’s Home were forcibly displaced, deported,” Yuliia Usenko, head of the department for the protection of children’s interests in Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s office told Reuters. “We don’t know how these children are, in what conditions they are kept, or what their fate is.”
They may have been illegally adopted by Russian citizens, or taken to Russian institutions, she said.
The public documents redact the names of the suspects, who are believed by prosecutors to be either in occupied Crimea, or Russia. Unlike at the ICC, trials in Ukraine can be held in absentia.
The bulk of the orphans were taken on Oct. 21, 2022 under the supervision of the lead, Russian suspect. They were loaded onto white Russian Ministry of Health vehicles and taken to Russian-occupied Crimea, the charges said.
Usenko said Friday’s move against the first three suspects was just the beginning. “We want to hold accountable all the war criminals, all the people that committed horrible international crimes against our Ukrainian children.”
Ukrainian prosecutors shared a video allegedly showing one of the suspects helping to load the children onto a bus marked with the pro-Russian symbol “Z.”

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine Russia

Related

Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
World
Russia’s Lavrov: Ukraine playing ‘dangerous game’ over Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
At least 10 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant
World
At least 10 dead in Russian strike on eastern Ukraine restaurant

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak

UK environment minister quits with swipe at ‘uninterested’ PM Sunak
  • Zac Goldsmith: Britain had lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate
  • Goldsmith is seen as an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson
Updated 30 June 2023
Reuters

LONDON: British international environment minister Zac Goldsmith resigned on Friday, saying Britain had lost its claim to a global leadership role on climate and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was “uninterested” in environmental issues.
Goldsmith is seen as an ally of former prime minister Boris Johnson, placing him on the opposite side to Sunak of a deep divide in the ruling Conservative Party.
“The problem is not that the government is hostile to the environment, it is that you, our Prime Minister, are simply uninterested,” said Goldsmith, who sits in parliament’s upper chamber and held the title of Minister of State for Overseas Territories, Commonwealth, Energy, Climate and Environment.
Sunak’s office did not immediately comment.
Britain had: “visibly stepped off the world stage and withdrawn our leadership on climate and nature,” Goldsmith’s resignation letter posted on Twitter said.
That echoes a report published earlier this week by the government’s climate advisers, who said Britain had lost its position as a global leader on climate action and was not doing enough to meet its mid-century net zero target.
The Climate Change Committee report also highlighted a recent decision to commission a new coal mine and support for new British oil and gas production.
Before Sunak became leader, Britain won international plaudits in 2021 for brokering a global climate pact at the COP26 summit in Glasgow. However shortly after taking power Sunak said he would not attend the 2022 COP summit, before changing his mind when faced with criticism.
Nevertheless, Sunak has set up a new government department in charge of the country’s net zero plan, and has highlighted the importance of growth in green industries to Britain’s economic future.
On Friday, shortly after Goldmsith’s resignation, the government announced a new multi-million pound fund to create and restore wildlife-rich habitats.
Some of Johnson’s allies have been increasingly critical of the government since he resigned from parliament earlier this month in protest over a report that found he had deliberately misled lawmakers about COVID-19 lockdown parties.
Goldsmith was on Thursday reprimanded by a parliamentary committee which criticized the behavior of a group of Johnson allies for seeking to intimidate the panel that criticized his conduct during lockdown.

Topics: environment UK rishi sunak Zac Goldsmith

Related

Protesters take part in a demonstration march by the climate change protest group Extinction Rebellion in London on Saturday.
World
Thousands rally outside British Parliament in biodiversity protest
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave
World
Britain begins drought planning after record heatwave

Latest updates

World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
World Bank approves $1bn to restore Turkiye’s earthquake-hit areas
Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets
Twitter now needs users to sign in to view tweets
High-tech harmony on pilgrims’ spiritual journey
Application developers in Saudi Arabia have contributed to the new wave of technology in the for the facilitation of Hajj proced
UNRWA holds its 5th student parliament workshop 
UNRWA holds its 5th student parliament workshop 
Messi team’s Eid message sends waves of pride across Bangladesh
A young fan of Argentina tries a jersey from a street shop ahead of the FIFA World Cup, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Nov. 16, 2022.

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.