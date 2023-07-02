Fowler leads  Rocket Mortgage Classic at 20 under in  bid to end drought

You are here

Rickie Fowler putts on the fourth green during the third round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic golf tournament at Detroit Country Club Saturday in Detroit. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2023
AP

  • The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour
  • Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted
DETROIT: Rickie Fowler has put himself in a position to win a PGA Tour title again.

He’s hoping to take advantage for a change.

Fowler birdied six of his last eight holes Saturday to surge into the Rocket Mortgage Classic lead at 20 under, giving him another chance to end a four-year PGA Tour victory drought.

“I’m not scared to fail,” said Fowler, who had an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead over Adam Hdwin at Detroit Golf Club. “I’ve dealt with plenty of that.”

Indeed.

Two weeks ago in Los Angeles in the US Open, Fowler squandered a chance with a closing 75 in a fifth-place tie. And last week at the Travelers Championship, he shot a career-best 60 in the third round to contend and closed with a 69 to drop into a tie for 13th.

“Felt really good Sunday last week and just didn’t get anything going, didn’t get anything out of it,” Fowler said. “Sunday at the US Open, timing got a little off.”

The 34-year-old Fowler has led or shared the 54-hole lead 10 times on the PGA Tour, and has converted the advantage into a championship just twice.

Fowler, who has never won a major, won the 2019 Phoenix Open for his only victory in six years. He’s making his 96th start since his last title, shooting to end the longest drought of his career and win for the sixth time on the PGA Tour.

“Whether it happens (Sunday) or not, it’s going to happen here soon,” said Fowler, who has seven top-10 finishes this season and is No. 17 in the FedEx Cup standings. “I’ve been playing a lot of really good golf and been putting myself in good positions.

“This definitely won’t be the last.”

Hadwin had a season-low 63 to tie the tournament record.

“One of the hardest things in golf is to get out of your own way when things are going well,” he said. “I’ve been victim of that.”

Hadwin was the victim of mistaken identity a few weeks ago when he was tackled by a security guard at the Canadian Open after fellow Canadian Nick Taylor’s victory.

Hadwin rushed the 18th green at Oakdale in Toronto while spraying celebratory bubbly from a bottle after Taylor beat Tommy Fleetwood. A guard trying to protect Taylor took Hadwin to the ground and videos of the scene went viral on social media.

“Everybody knows who I am because I’m the guy who got tackled,” he said.

Taylor Pendrith, who is also Canadian, was third at 18 under after a 67. The big hitter bogeyed two of his last four holes at Detroit Golf Club.

Hadwin is hoping to become the fifth player from Canada to win on the PGA Tour this season.

“I certainly don’t want to be left behind,” he said. “It’s a pretty fun leaderboard right now with Taylor and I at the top on Canada Day.”

If Hadwin or Pendrith win the Rocket Mortgage Classic, it will mark the first time that five-plus players from outside the US won on the PGA Tour in one season since six Australians earned titles during the 2013-14 season.

Monday qualifier Peter Kuest (65) and Aaron Rai (68) were 17 under. Taylor Moore (69) was another stroke back with four other players, including Collin Morikawa, who shot a 67 for the second straight day.

Play was suspended for 1 hour, 42 minutes because of lightning in the area and the schedule for the final round was adjusted in the hopes of completing the final round with inclement weather in the forecast.

The leaders will tee off Sunday morning just before 9 a.m. — about 5 hours before the original schedule — and threesomes will start on both the front and back nine.

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark

Talor Gooch, 4Aces GC top LIV Golf individual, team tables at halfway mark
  • CEO Greg Norman hails ‘incredible performances’ so far this season
  • Championship continues this week at Real Club Valderrama, its first event on Spanish soil
Updated 27 June 2023
Arab News

Seven events into the LIV Golf League’s first official 14-tournament season and the individual and team championship competitions are heating up, while those at the bottom of the table face possible relegation.

Talor Gooch of RangeGoats GC leads the individual standings with 96 points, thanks to impressive back-to-back wins in Adelaide and Singapore. Stinger GC’s Branden Grace and Smash GC captain and 2023 PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka trail closely behind with 86 and 85 points, respectively.

4Aces GC, captained by Dustin Johnson, lead the team competition with 124 points, followed by Stinger GC (108) and Torque GC (97). Torque, captained by Joaquin Niemann, took home the team trophy at LIV Golf DC and became this season’s first two-time team champions.

“The incredible performances this season in Mexico, Australia, Singapore and throughout the US have matched the fan energy and global excitement for the league’s launch,” said Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf.

“As we hit the season’s homestretch, the pursuit for championships will continue to showcase the world-class competition on display among many of the best players on the planet, and I’m eager for our fans to enjoy the high-stakes race set to unfold.”

As announced at the start of the season, LIV Golf’s unique format features two season-long leaderboards, where points for both teams and individuals are earned at each tournament. At the conclusion of the 13th and final regular tournament, the standings determine the seeding for the season-ending team championship. The top four teams receive a first-round bye in the multiple-day event that determines the overall winner.

In the individual standings, the player with the most points at the end of the season is named the individual champion.

The individual standings are broken down into three categories, with final positions potentially impacting a player’s status in the league:

Lock Zone: Players finishing in the top 24 secure their spot in the LIV Golf League for next season.

Open Zone: Players finishing 25th to 44th face potential trade or release by their team.

Drop Zone: Players finishing 45th and lower are relegated from the league but automatically qualify for the promotions tournament and the chance to earn their spot back for next season.

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title

China’s Yin Ruoning clinches Women’s PGA Championship title
  • Yin took the $1.5 million top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a major title after Feng Shanshan
  • An early afternoon storm halted play for almost two hours
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: China’s Yin Ruoning sank a 10-foot birdie putt on the final hole on Sunday to win the Women’s PGA Championship for her first major title.

The 20-year-old from Shanghai fired a 4-under 67 to finish 72 holes at Baltusrol on 8-under 276 and defeat Japan’s Yuka Saso by one stroke.

Yin took the $1.5 million top prize and became only the second woman from China to win a major title after Feng Shanshan, who captured the 2012 Women’s PGA crown.

Saso, a 22-year-old Filipino-born Japanese star who won the 2021 US Women’s Open, birdied the par-5 18th to match Yin for the lead at 7-under on the rain-soaked layout at Springfield, New Jersey.

Yin answered by landing her approach 10 feet from the hole and rolled in the tension-packed birdie putt for the victory in the year’s second women’s major tournament.

“After the tee shot I saw Yuka make an incredible birdie here, I knew I had to make birdie at this hole to win the championship and I’m glad I did it,” Yin said.

An early afternoon storm halted play for almost two hours but after play resumed, Yin birdied the 13th and 14th to grab a share of the lead, parred the next three holes as rivals faltered, and won at the last after hitting every green in regulation in the final two rounds.

“For last couple days, my ball striking was perfect,” Yin said. “I only missed six greens in four days so I think my ball striking was pretty good.

“My goal for today, just no three-putts. And I did it too. I didn’t think too much. Just no three-putts Because last few days I made five bogeys and four of them were three-putts.”

A third-place pack on 278 included Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Sweden’s Anna Nordqvist, China’s Lin Xiyu, American Megan Khang and Northern Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow.

Japan’s Ayaka Furue, South Korean Jenny Shin and American Rose Zhang shared eighth on 279.

Yin had joined Feng as the only Chinese women to win an LPGA title when she captured the LA Open in April.

Among those unable to match Yin down the stretch was Lin, who shared the lead when the storm struck.

“It’s pretty amazing,” Lin said of Yin’s victory. “She’s young and she’s so talented. She’s definitely really good at dealing with pressure. It’s great to see that.”

Shin and Lin were deadlocked atop the leaderboard when play resumed after the storm but seven others were within two strokes.

Lin held the lead alone after Shin made a bogey at the eighth and kept it until Yin birdied the 13th and 14th and Saso made her fourth birdie in six holes at 15 to share the lead on 7-under, although Saso stumbled with a bogey at 16.

Lin found water off the tee at the par-5 18th and closed with a bogey to leave Yin alone in the lead.

Saso responded with a tap-in birdie at 18 to share the lead, setting the stage for Yin’s closing heroics.

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph

Bradley hangs on to post emotional Travelers Championship triumph
  • Bradley captured his sixth PGA Tour title, a list that includes a major triumph at the 2011 PGA Championship
  • His 2-under 68 was good enough for a tournament-record total of 23-under par 257 at TPC River Highlands
Updated 26 June 2023
AFP

NEW YORK: Keegan Bradley survived a spate of late bogeys to claim an emotional victory on Sunday at the Travelers Championship, the PGA Tour event in Connecticut that the New Englander considers his home tournament.

Bradley led by six strokes after back-to-back birdies at the 11th and 12th and even three bogeys in the space of four holes — starting with a tee shot into the water at 13 — couldn’t prevent him from lifting the trophy.

His 2-under 68 was good enough for a tournament-record total of 23-under par 257 at TPC River Highlands, where he bettered the previous tournament record of 258 and beat Zac Blair and Brian Harman by three shots.

“This is for all the kids who grew up in New England, got to sit through the winters and watch other people play golf,” said Bradley, who attended the tournament in Cromwell, Connecticut, as a child. “I just am so proud to win this tournament.”

There was a last bit of drama at the 18th, where Bradley’s approach settled under a spectator’s folding canvas chair.

But by then the challenges of his rivals had faded and a beaming Bradley marched to the green with his arm raised in salute to cheering fans.

As low scores continued to proliferate, Blair — playing on a major medical exemption after missing two seasons with a shoulder injury — grabbed his share of second with an eight-under par 62. Harman carded a second straight 64.

World No. 4 Patrick Cantlay applied some late pressure as Bradley began to struggle, stringing together three straight bridies at 13, 14 and 15 to reach 21-under, but he bogeyed 16 and 18 to sign for a 67 that left him tied for fourth on 261.

He was joined by world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who carded a 65, and Chez Reavie, who trailed by one entering the final round but settled for a one-over 71.

Rory McIlroy, coming off his one-shot loss to Wyndham Clark in the US Open, carded a 64 and was tied with Denny McCarthy on 262.

After three birdies in his first six holes, Bradley looked like he could be poised to break the PGA Tour’s 72-hole scoring record of 253 set by Justin Thomas at the Sony Open in 2017.

He stuck his tee shot at the par-three 11th within three feet for birdie and rolled in a nine-foot birdie at the 12th to reach 26-under.

It was a continuation of the form he’d shown all week, after working with his coach in the wake of a missed cut at the US Open.

“Something clicked on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday,” Bradley said. “I played great up until the last five, six holes and luckily enough I had a big enough lead to coast home.”

Bradley captured his sixth PGA Tour title, a list that includes a major triumph at the 2011 PGA Championship.

McIlroy called Bradley’s performance “amazing” given the pressure of playing in a home tournament.

“I know what that pressure feels like when I go back to Ireland and play the Irish Open,” McIlroy said. “So for him to be doing what he’s doing is really impressive.”

