Saudi minister of communications visits China to strengthen tech partnerships

RIYADH: In an effort to boost Saudi-Chinese relations, the Kingdom’s minister of communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, began an official visit to China to meet government officials and leaders, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The minister held meetings with his Chinese counterpart as well as several other officials to enhance partnerships and attract more technological investments into the Kingdom.

The visit comes in light of strengthening Saudi-Chinese relations which will promote the growth of the Kingdom’s digital economy and achieve prosperity in the fields of innovation and space in line with Vision 2030.

The minister is accompanied by a high-level delegation representing entities affiliated with the digital economy, space and innovation system in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia and China have been working toward bolstering their economic ties with top ministers talking about reviving the Silk Route during the Arab-China Business Conference last month.

During the event, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih said the Kingdom can serve as China’s gateway to the Arab world as the world’s second-largest economy seeks to elevate trade ties with the region.

Commenting on the revival of the Silk Route, the minister said the initiative aligns with Saudi Arabia’s future vision that seeks to diversify its economy and use modern technology to elevate the skills of its youth.

“China plays a leadership role in advanced technology and innovation. We, in the Arab world, have the determination, human and monetary capital to support this field,” Al-Falih said at the conference.

Moreover, the volume of trade between Saudi Arabia and China hit $106 billion in 2022, registering a 30 percent increase over 2021.

The Kingdom represents 25 percent of the $432 billion trade between China and Arab countries in 2022.

Additionally, two weeks ago Saudi Arabia’s ACWA Power teamed up with Energy China Group Corp. to develop a solar power project, with both firms signing an engineering, procurement and construction contract.

These announcements highlight the strong ties between Saudi and Chinese firms.