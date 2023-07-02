You are here

UAE, Japan thwart attempt to smuggle 700 kg of methamphetamine

UAE, Japan thwart attempt to smuggle 700 kg of methamphetamine
Dubai Customs Director General Ahmed Mahboob Musabih praised the department’s strong collaboration with other customs administrations around the world. (WAM)
  • Drugs worth $310 million were discovered hidden on a cargo ship originating from an Asian country and heading for Japan
DUBAI: Dubai Customs has helped Japanese customs authorities in intercepting 700 kilograms of methamphetamine powder, Emirates News Agency reported

The massive quantity of drugs, estimated to be worth $310 million, was discovered hidden on a cargo ship originating from an Asian country and heading for Japan.

The successful operation resulted in the seizure of the cargo ship as well as the illegal substances in the Port of Tokyo.

This seizure stands as the second-largest drug confiscation ever made in Japan.

The joint operation is in line with Dubai Customs’ ongoing effort  to combat drug trafficking globally.

Dubai Customs Director General Ahmed Mahboob Musabih praised the department’s strong collaboration with other customs administrations around the world. He emphasized that these partnerships aim to boost trade volume while also addressing security issues by efficiently combating cross-border crime.

 
 

OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia

OIC calls for global action to combat Islamophobia
  • The announcement was made during an emergency session over the repercussions of burning a copy of the Qur’an in Sweden
JEDDAH: The executive committee of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation held a meeting in Jeddah on Sunday to discuss the consequences arising from the Qur’an burning incident in front of the Central Mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, on the first day of Eid Al-Adha.

On June 28, Salwan Momika, 37, a refugee from Iraq, desecrated the Qur’an and set fire to its pages, prompting widespread outrage and condemnation of the act across the Muslim and Arab world.

OIC Secretary-General Hissein Brahim Taha called upon member states to unite and take collective measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The OIC firmly denounced the act, which it said undermines mutual respect among people and global efforts to foster tolerance and moderation.

Taha emphasized the importance of delivering a clear message that desecrating the Qur’an and insulting the Prophet Muhammad are not ordinary incidents of Islamophobia. He stressed the need for the international community to implement laws that explicitly prohibit the promotion of religious hatred.

Saleh Hamad Al-Suhaibani, Saudi representative to the OIC, said: “We hope that this emergency meeting will produce valuable outputs and fruitful results in order to stop these despicable behaviors.”

This is the fourth time that a similar incident has occurred in Sweden, Al-Suhaibani said, “under the false pretext of freedom of opinion and expression.”

He added: “The Kingdom strongly condemns and censures these repeated actions. Such acts are unacceptable regardless of any rationale, and they overtly encourage hatred, exclusion, and racism. Moreover, they contravene religious principles and all global agreements advocating for peace and unity.”

OIC member states united to denounce the incident, with strong condemnation expressed by countries including Turkiye, Pakistan, Cameroon, and Gambia. Ambassadors and other representatives voiced their disapproval and concerns during the meeting.

Mehmet Metin Eker, permanent representative of Turkiye to the OIC, said that it is unacceptable for Sweden to not take action “in the face of these provocative attacks on our sacred values, under the guise of freedom of speech and expression.

“We fought the Swedish authorities to take the necessary legal measures against the perpetrators of this crime. We also invite the international community to take concrete steps to prevent the recurrence of such provocative acts,” he added.

Eker said that the UN’s adoption of a resolution proclaiming March 15 as the International Day to Combat Islamophobia constituted a “step in the right direction.”

He suggested that the OIC organize events at its headquarters and, more importantly, in countries where Islamophobic attacks are prevalent, with the aim of raising awareness on this issue and mobilizing members and potential partners to effectively tackle Islamophobia.

Syed Mohammed Fawad Sher, permanent representative of Pakistan to the OIC, said that the government of Pakistan strongly condemns “this cruel act … on the blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha.”

6 Yemeni soldiers killed in Houthi attacks on Al-Dhale

Houthi attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate group if it did not bring an end to the fighting.
Houthi attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate group if it did not bring an end to the fighting.
  • Militia has increased its shelling despite warning from foreign ambassadors
  • Tanks, mortar used to bombard southern forces, Dhale front spokesperson says
AL-MUKALLA: The Houthis have escalated their attacks on Yemeni government troops in Al-Dhale governorate, rejecting international appeals to de-escalate the conflict and cooperate with UN-brokered mediation efforts to end the war.

At least six soldiers have been killed and several others injured in shelling and ground attacks in the Al-Fakher and Al-Thawkhab regions since Wednesday. The attacks came despite Western ambassadors threatening to isolate the militia group if it did not bring an end to the fighting.

Fuad Jabari, Dhale front spokesperson, told Arab News on Sunday that the Houthis had bombarded southern forces in contested areas of Al-Dhale with tanks, mortars and heavy machine guns while bringing in reinforcements from other provinces, presumably in preparation for more aggressive attacks.

“The Houthi escalation coincides with their so-called defense minister’s visit to the Al-Dhale front. For the first time in a very long time, they employed tanks and mortar projectiles in their attacks,” Jabari said, adding that the southern forces had thwarted the Houthis’ attempts to capture new territory.

Similarly, Yemen’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday that a Houthi-fired drone was shot down over army-controlled territory in the northern province of Jouf’s Al-Jadafer.

That came after Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed Nasser Al-Atefi visited battlefields in Jouf, Taiz and Lahj, and threatened to restart military operations across the country if the Houthis’ opponents did not fulfill their demands.

Last week, the ambassadors of the US, UK and France urged the Houthis to de-escalate and negotiate with the Yemeni government to reach a peace agreement, threatening to isolate them if they resumed military activities.

“The international community is committed to supporting the progress of a sustainable, UN-led peace process in Yemen,” they said in a joint statement.

“We call on the Houthis to renounce definitively any military option. Any return to conflict would lead to their total isolation by the international community. The people of Yemen deserve peace.”

Meanwhile, Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, has directed Taiz Gov. Nabeil Shamsan to form a committee to investigate the shooting incident at an Eid celebration in Taiz and bring the offenders to justice.

Residents said on Saturday that armed men attacked a football field where hundreds of people had congregated to celebrate Eid and honor veteran Yemeni musician Mohamed Mohsen Atroush.

But a military source told Arab News that the guards of a local government official fired into the air to disperse a fight between groups of individuals attempting to remove images of Tareq Mohammed Abdullah Saleh, a presidential council member and the nephew of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh.

Taiz was at the heart of Arab Spring-inspired protests in Yemen that resulted in the removal of Ali Abdullah Saleh from power in 2011.

In videos posted on social media, people were seen fleeing the stadium amid deafening gunfire.

The incident provoked uproar in the besieged city, with residents demanding an end to the disorder and proliferation of firearms.

“Why don’t they stop this from happening?” Huda Al-Hakimi, a photographer from Taiz, said on Facebook.

“Suddenly, your happiness is replaced by dread and despair. What is the reason for this disregard for human life?”

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal

Israel to buy 25 more F-35 stealth jets in $3 bln deal
  • Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35
JERUSALEM: Israel has approved the purchase of a third squadron of F-35 stealth fighter jets in a deal worth $3 billion, the Ministry of Defense said on Sunday.
The additional 25 aircraft manufactured by Lockheed Martin will bring the number of F-35s in Israel’s air force to 75, the ministry said, adding that the deal will be financed through the defense aid package Israel receives from the United States.
Israel was the first country outside the United States to acquire the F-35. In May 2018 its air force chief said that Israel was the first to use the plane in combat.
The F-35 is also known as the Joint Strike Fighter and in Israel by its Hebrew name “Adir” (Mighty).
Lockheed Martin and engine manufacturer Pratt & Whitney have agreed to involve Israeli defense companies in the production of aircraft components, the Israeli ministry added.

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur’an incident

Iran holds off sending ambassador to Sweden in protest over Qur’an incident
DUBAI: Iran will refrain from sending a new ambassador to Sweden in protest over the burning of a Qur'an outside a mosque in Stockholm, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Sunday.
A man tore up and burned a Qur'an outside Stockholm’s central mosque on Wednesday, the first day of the Muslim Eid al Adha holidays.
Swedish police charged the man who burned the holy book with agitation against an ethnic or national group. In a newspaper interview, he described himself as an Iraqi refugee seeking to ban it.
Iran’s foreign ministry summoned Sweden’s charge d’affaires on Thursday to condemn what it said was an insult to the most sacred Islamic sanctities.
“Although administrative procedures to appoint a new ambassador to Sweden have ended, the process of dispatching them has been held off due to the Swedish government’s issuing of a permit to desecrate the Holy Qur'an,” Amirabdollahian said on Twitter on Sunday.
He did not specify how long Iran would refrain from sending an ambassador to Sweden.
While Swedish police have rejected several recent applications for anti-Qur'an demonstrations, courts have overruled those decisions, saying they infringed freedom of speech.
In its permit for Wednesday’s demonstration, Swedish police said that while it “may have foreign policy consequences,” the security risks and consequences linked to a Qur'an burning were not of such a nature that the application should be rejected.

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted

Israeli warplanes target Syrian air defense battery; Damascus says most missiles intercepted
  • The target was used to launch an anti-aircraft missile toward Israel, says military
  • An army statement said the missiles that were able to evade air defenses  destroyed some structures in Homs
AMMAN: Israeli warplanes targeted a Syrian air defense battery from which an anti-aircraft missile was launched toward Israel, an Israeli military spokesman said early on Sunday.
The warplanes also attacked other targets in the area, while no casualties were reported from the Syrian missile, said the spokesman, Avichay Adraee. 

Syrian state media SANA earlier said the country's air defenses intercepted an Israeli missile strike across central parts of the country and downed most of the missiles.
Quoting an army statement, the Syrian Arab News Agency said missiles that flew over parts of Lebanon’s capital Beirut hit locations in the vicinity of the city of Homs, resulting only in material damage.
Israel has in recent months intensified strikes on Syrian airports and air bases to disrupt Iran’s increasing use of aerial supply lines to deliver arms to allies in Syria and Lebanon, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah
The Israeli strikes are part of an escalation of what has been a low-intensity conflict that has been going on for years with a goal of slowing Iran’s growing entrenchment in Syria, Israeli military experts say.
Tehran’s influence has grown in Syria since it began supporting President Bashar Assad in the civil war that started in 2011.
Fighters allied to Iran, including Hezbollah, now hold sway in areas in eastern, southern, and northwestern Syria and in several suburbs around the capital.

 

 

