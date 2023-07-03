Iran court slaps 5-year jail term on prominent activist held during Mahsa Amini protests

An Iranian appeals court has jailed for five years prominent activist and journalist Golrokh Iraee who has been held since her arrest at the onset of a protest movement, supporters said Sunday.
Iraee had refused to take part in the appeals court hearing over her sentence for taking part in illegal gatherings and violating national security, saying she did not recognise the legitimacy of the court, rights groups have said.
She was arrested last September in a police raid on her home at the start of the protest movement sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who had been detained for allegedly violating the strict dress rules for women.
"Golrokh Iraee, who been in Evin prison for 280 days, was sentenced to 5 years of imprisonment" by the Tehran court, according to a Twitter account in her name run by supporters.
The court of first instance initially sentenced her to seven years in April.
Well known for her campaigns on issues including stoning sentences and prison conditions, Iraee is the wife of activist Arash Sadeghi who was also arrested during the protest movement but has now been released.
Some activists arrested during Iran's crackdown on the protest movement have been released over the past few months as the protests abated in intensity.
But prominent women campaigners remain behind bars including the prize-winning Narges Mohammadi, labour rights activist Sepideh Gholian and environmental campaigners Niloufar Bayani and Sepideh Kashani.
Meanwhile, the two women journalists who did most to expose the case of Mahsa Amini — Niloufar Hamedi and Elaheh Mohammadi, also both held since September — are on trial in Tehran on national security charges.
Israeli forces strike West Bank city, Palestinians say one killed
Local residents said a missile fired from the air had hit a house and smoke was coming out of the wreckage
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters
JERUSALEM: Israel’s military said it hit a command center for militant fighters in the West Bank city of Jenin in a strike early on Monday that local residents said killed at least one person and involved a missile fired from the air.
The Israeli military said it struck a “joint operations center” which served as a command center for fighters from the Jenin Brigades, an armed unit comprised of fighters from different militant group.
Last month, Israel killed three militant gunmen near Jenin, in the first drone strike in the West Bank since 2006 as violence across the region has surged. It declined to specify whether Monday’s strike also involved a drone.
The Palestinian health ministry said one person had been killed and another wounded in the attack. Local residents said a missile fired from the air had hit a house and smoke was coming out of the wreckage.
The military said the target functioned as an “advanced observation and reconnaissance center” and a weapons and explosives site as well as a coordination and communications hub for the militant fighters.
It provided an aerial photograph showing what it said was the target and which indicated the building hit was located near two schools and a medical center.
Israeli forces have conducted regular raids in Jenin, in the northern West Bank, where Palestinian militant groups including Hamas and Islamic Jihad have hundreds of armed fighters.
Only days before last month’s drone strike, the army used helicopter gunships to help extract troops and vehicles from a raid on the city, after fighters used explosives against a force sent in to arrest two militant suspects.
Hannibal Qaddafi moved to hospital in ‘critical condition’ in Lebanon — TV
Qaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978
Updated 03 July 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Hannibal Qaddafi, son of the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi, has been moved from a Lebanese prison to hospital in “critical condition,” Dubai-based Al-Hadath TV reported on Sunday.
Qaddafi went on hunger strike last month in protest at his incarceration without trial since 2015.
Citing unidentified sources, Al-Hadath said he had suffered a sharp drop in his blood sugar level.
Qaddafi has been charged in Lebanon with concealing information about the fate of Imam Musa Al-Sadr, a Lebanese Shiite Muslim cleric who disappeared while on a trip to Libya in 1978.
Muammar Qaddafi was captured and killed by rebels in 2011.
Sudan clashes intensify with no mediation in sight
The RSF has dominated the capital on the ground and has been accused of looting and occupying houses, while the army has focused on air and artillery strikes
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters
CAIRO: Clashes between Sudan’s army and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces intensified on Sunday, as the war in the country’s capital and western regions entered its 12th week with no attempts in sight to bring a peaceful end to the conflict.
Air and artillery strikes as well as small arms fire could be heard, particularly in the city of Omdurman, as well as in the capital Khartoum, as the conflict deepens a humanitarian crisis and threatens to draw in other regional interests.
The RSF said it brought down an army warplane and a drone in Bahri, in statements to which the army did not immediately respond.
“We’re terrified, every day the strikes are getting worse,” 25-year-old Nahid Salah, living in northern Omdurman, said by phone to Reuters.
The RSF has dominated the capital on the ground and has been accused of looting and occupying houses, while the army has focused on air and artillery strikes.
FASTFACT
The Sudanese Doctors Union accused the RSF of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the country, and killing a staff member.
Army chief Gen. Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan last week called on young men to join the fight against the RSF and on Sunday the army posted photos it said were of new recruits.
The Sudanese Doctors Union accused the RSF on Saturday of raiding the Shuhada hospital, one of the few still operating in the country, and killing a staff member. The RSF denied the accusation.
The war has also hit cities in the western Kordofan and Darfur regions, in particular the westernmost city of El Geneina, where the RSF and Arab militias have been accused of ethnic cleansing.
The Combating Violence Against Women Unit, a government agency, said on Saturday it had recorded 88 cases of sexual assault, which it said was a fraction of the likely real total, in Khartoum, El Geneina, and Nyala, capital of South Darfur, with victims in most cases accusing the RSF.
Talks hosted in Jeddah and sponsored by the United States and Saudi Arabia were suspended last month, while a mediation attempt by East African countries was criticized by the army as it accused Kenya of bias.
Last week, army chief Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and his deputy on the country’s Sovereign Council Malik Agar expressed openness to any mediation attempts by Turkiye or Russia, though no official efforts have been announced. (Reporting by Khalid Abdelaziz in Dubai, Nafisa Eltahir and Adam Makary in Cairo; Writing by Nafisa Eltahir; Editing by David Holmes)
Lawmaker asks Blinken for details on probe of America’s Iran envoy
Having failed to revive the deal, the US has held talks with Iran to try to ease tensions by sketching out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad
Updated 02 July 2023
Reuters
WASHINGTON: A powerful Republican in the US House of Representatives has asked Secretary of State Antony Blinken for details about an investigation into the security clearance of the US envoy for Iran, amid reports he may have mishandled classified documents.
Citing media reports, Michael McCaul, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to Blinken, asking why the State Department’s special envoy for Iran, Rob Malley, was placed on unpaid leave after his security clearance was suspended earlier this year to investigate the alleged mishandling of classified documents.
The committee had previously asked Malley to testify in an oversight hearing about the State Department’s negotiations with Iran but said the department responded that Malley could not testify due to the illness of a close family member.
FASTFACT
Appointed soon after US President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Rob Malley had the task of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
“Given the gravity of the situation, it is imperative that the Department expeditiously provide a full and transparent accounting of the circumstances surrounding Special Envoy Malley’s clearance suspension and investigation and the Department’s statements to Congress regarding Special Envoy Malley,” McCaul wrote Blinken in a letter posted on the panel’s website.
The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the letter.
On Thursday, Malley told Reuters: “I have been informed that my security clearance is under review. I have not been provided any further information, but I expect the investigation to be resolved favorably and soon. In the meantime, I am on leave.”
Asked to comment on McCaul’s letter, Malley on Saturday said he stood by Thursday’s statement, adding, “I am eager to know what the State Department’s review is about and, as I have made clear from the outset, am prepared to cooperate fully with it.”
Appointed soon after Democratic President Joe Biden took office in 2021, Malley had the task of trying to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.
Then-President Donald Trump’s abandoned the pact in 2018 and reimposed US sanctions on Tehran.
Having failed to revive the deal, the US has held talks with Iran to try to ease tensions by sketching out steps that could limit the Iranian nuclear program, release some detained US citizens and unfreeze some Iranian assets abroad, Iranian and Western officials said earlier this month.
In the letter, McCaul asked that Acting Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley and National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa Brett McGurk be made available to testify and provide classified briefings to the Committee by the end of July.
Calls for calm in Lebanon as Bsharri killings raise fears of sectarian violence
PM condemns incident, says perpetrators will be caught
Suspects arrested as speculation over reasons for shootings grows
Updated 02 July 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: Tensions were running high in the northern Lebanese town of Bsharri on Sunday after a young man was shot dead by a sniper there on Saturday.
Haitham Touk, 36, was shot dead near Qurnat As Sawda, or Black Peak, the highest point in Lebanon and the Levant.
A second man, 50-year-old Malik Touk, was killed a few hours later as soldiers were combing the area in search of the sniper.
Political and religious figures moved quickly to try and prevent any violent spillover from the killings.
HIGHLIGHTS
• Haitham Touk, 36, was shot dead near Qurnat As Sawda, or Black Peak, the highest point in Lebanon and the Levant.
• A second man, 50-year-old Malik Touk, was killed a few hours later as soldiers were combing the area in search of the sniper.
Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati condemned the incident and said the perpetrators would be pursued and arrested. He also spoke to Army Commander Gen. Joseph Aoun as well as security and judicial authorities.
Mikati stressed the “need for everyone to exercise wisdom and not to be drawn into any reactions, especially in this critical situation that we are living through.”
He made the remarks during a call to Strida Geagea, a Bsharri politician and wife of the Lebanese Forces party leader Samir Geagea.
The apparent lack of a motive for the shootings sparked suggestions they might have been intended to put pressure on the Lebanese Forces party, which is opposed to Hezbollah.
There was also concern about attempts to intervene on the side of the people of Dennieh and build relationships with its politicians — who are allies of Hezbollah — to confirm that the strategic Qurnat As Sawda and the surrounding area belong to Dennieh district and not Bsharri district.
Hezbollah sources denied any involvement in the killings.
The party said it had taken precautionary measures to prevent any escalation of the situation and to control any interaction with its supportive environment, which is located close to Bsharri.
Dennieh has a Sunni majority, while Bsharri area has a Maronite majority.
Bsharri is considered a stronghold for the Lebanese Forces party and has two parliamentary deputies because it is the most populous in the district.
A few hours after Haitham Touk was killed, a group of men from Bsharri headed to Qurnat As Sawda to retrieve his remains. But that coincided with an army operation to find the killer and other armed men stationed on the peak. It was at that time that Malik Touk was fatally shot.
Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri urged Tripoli lawmaker Faisal Karami to “exercise wisdom” in dealing with the incident. He also urged the people of Dennieh not to be swayed by prejudice and rumors, and to wait for the whole story to be revealed.
Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdul Latif Darian urged Karami to “contribute to calming the situation.”
Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rahi said in his Sunday sermon: “We rely on the army to impose security for the benefit of everyone and on the people of Bsharri to exercise self-restraint and leave the chronic dispute in Qurnat As Sawda in the hands of the judiciary.”
Sheikh Ali Al-Khatib, the highest official religious authority in the Shiite community, called on “the wise and prudent to avert the sedition that we warn against.”
He warned about Israel’s “targeting of Lebanon to sabotage it and drag it into the quagmire of sedition and disturbances.”
Bsharri lawmaker William Touk accused “a lawless group that has been encroaching on our land for years with the aim of seizing it and attempting to lure us into an internal fight that we do not want with our people in Dennieh and Bqaa Safrine.”
“Calling for self-restraint does not at all mean tolerance or compromise on the blood of the martyr, but rather means a commitment to our ethical and national values, and the insistence on taking our rights into our own hands in case of failure of the authorities and relevant agencies,” he said.
The army said that Qurnat As Sawda was a military training zone and people had been warned against approaching it. Several people had been arrested and a number of weapons and ammunition had been seized, it added.
Five people from Bsharri and several others from Dennieh were among those arrested, security sources said.
Bsharri Mayor Freddy Kairouz told Arab News that civil peace in Lebanon could not be achieved on the spilled blood of “our town’s youth.”
Qurnat As Sawda is located in an area of northern Lebanon that has not yet been delineated.
Kairouz speculated that the killings might have been the result of “accumulated property disputes … and the failure of the Lebanese security forces and judiciary to resolve these disputes by demarcating the boundaries of the lands, as well as the armed lawlessness in these mountains.”
“All of this contributed to the targeting of a young man who was in an area considered to be part of Bsharri. He was deliberately shot from behind at a distance of 1,000 meters.”
The Bsharri municipality said the town would observe full mourning for the victims on Monday and that their funerals would be held at Our Lady of Bsharri Church.