  Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan
Humanitarian aid in Sudan faces mounting challenges. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 45 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan

Struggling against odds: Humanitarian aid battles obstacles in Sudan
  • Humanitarian aid in Sudan faces mounting challenges
  • Aid delivery hampered by looters, indiscriminate attacks
Updated 45 sec ago
ROBERT BOCIAGA

JUBA: The dire humanitarian crisis in Sudan, stemming from the prolonged conflict, has left millions of people in desperate need of assistance. However, relief efforts face significant challenges.

Funding shortages, security constraints, and bureaucratic obstacles imposed by local authorities have hindered the delivery of essential aid. And gaining access to conflict-affected areas has posed additional difficulties due to the disregard for humanitarian laws.

According to the UN, more than $3 billion is urgently required from international donors to support the humanitarian response in Sudan and the neighboring countries hosting large numbers of refugees.

However, during a pledging conference held in Geneva last week, donors only committed half of the required amount.

Kate Phillips-Barrasso, vice president of global policy and advocacy at Mercy Corps, said the significant funding gap presented a major obstacle to scaling up the response.

She noted her frustration with the international and regional communities for not providing adequate support and highlighted the need for self-reliance.

Aid groups are currently facing difficulties in distributing the limited resources available. While nearly 3 million people have received aid since April, the absence of safe humanitarian corridors to conflict-affected areas has forced individuals to heavily rely on neighbors and mutual aid networks.

In addition to funding shortages, relief organizations face bureaucratic hurdles imposed by local authorities. Visa complications, supply import restrictions, and withheld permits have hampered the timely delivery of aid.

These measures, ostensibly for security purposes, have been seen as attempts to tighten control over humanitarian operations. Such bureaucratic obstacles have further exacerbated the suffering of those in need and limited the involvement of international agencies with the expertise and resources to address the crisis effectively.

Mukesh Kapila, a former UN resident and humanitarian coordinator for the Sudan, highlighted the unique challenges of delivering aid.

He told Arab News: “The nature of the conflict renders fighters on both sides indifferent to the rules of humanitarian law, making aid delivery dangerous and unpredictable. Foreign workers evacuated swiftly when violence erupted, and regaining access is difficult.

“Implementing smuggling operations on a larger scale might help, by strategically transporting aid to conflict areas to prevent targeting by looters and fighters. Local individuals, such as activists familiar with the ground realities, should take the lead in these efforts.”

The Sudanese Red Crescent Society, described as the country’s largest humanitarian responder, has also found security to be the main obstacle to its operations.

Barakat Faris Badri, the organization’s operations director, said that although they recently delivered supplies from the World Food Programme to the residents of Khartoum, the demand for assistance was far greater. The distribution of more food and increased action was urgently needed, he added.

The looting of humanitarian warehouses and offices has further compounded the challenges faced by aid agencies. To ensure the safety of their operations, organizations have been forced to close their Khartoum headquarters and relocate to the eastern city of Port Sudan, situated along the Red Sea.

Both the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army have been accused of involvement in the looting and diversion of aid, undermining their earlier commitments to facilitate humanitarian assistance following recent mediation efforts in Saudi Arabia.

William Carter, head of the Norwegian Refugee Council in Sudan, told Arab News: “To improve the situation, we are considering engaging with Chadian authorities to establish an operating base in Chad. This would facilitate the delivery of aid to Darfur.

“Additionally, obtaining consent from the Sudanese government and the Rapid Support Forces for cross-border assistance would be crucial.”

Carter pointed out the organization’s efforts in initiating an education and protection program, with a special emphasis on traumatized children.

He said: “The NRC is actively working with collective shelters for displaced people from Khartoum, and by supporting these locally led initiatives, we can ensure that the assistance provided is tailored to the specific needs of the communities.

“As we continue our work in Sudan, we are looking into expanding our relief efforts and exploring the possibility of implementing cash-based programs. This approach can provide affected individuals with the flexibility to get the items they need the most.”

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 

Only 2 Afghans in Pakistan limbo resettled in UK 
  • About 1,049 Afghans eligible for sanctuary scheme are living in Islamabad hotels
  • ‘We’ve just abandoned them,’ says former British government minister
Updated 21 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Only two Afghans offered sanctuary by the UK have been brought to Britain in the past three months from Pakistan, out of 1,049 eligible people, The Independent reported on Monday.

Pakistan is housing hundreds of former interpreters, diplomatic staff and other Afghans who served with Western forces, but who fled their homeland in the wake of the Taliban takeover.

All of the 1,049 eligible Afghans have been granted permission to travel to the UK through the Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy, but are unable to leave Pakistan following Britain’s winding down of charter flights last year.

Ann Widdecombe, a former Conservative government minister, said: “We had years to bring the interpreters over and we left everything until the last minute. We then encouraged people to cross into Pakistan, and we’ve now stopped running evacuation flights from there. We’ve just abandoned them.”

As part of ARAP, the Afghans must provide proof of pre-booked UK accommodation before their arrival as well as evidence of ample living funds.

Their hotel costs in Pakistan are being paid for by the UK government, at a cost of about $21 million between April last year and March 2023.

But between March 1 and May 24 this year, just two Afghans in Pakistan were relocated to the UK, with only eight being relocated to Britain worldwide.

About 300 of the Afghans in Pakistan are also eligible for UK resettlement under Britain’s second sanctuary program, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which targets former diplomatic staff and guards.

The delay in relocating vulnerable Afghans was described as “shameful” by the shadow defense secretary, John Healey, who said Britain has a “moral duty” to assist former interpreters and embassy staff.

He added: “Bringing only two ARAP-eligible individuals to the UK in three months is simply shameful. It leaves hundreds of Afghans fleeing the Taliban stuck in Pakistan hotels without hope or proper support. Ministers must fix the failing ARAP scheme.”

A British government spokesperson said: “The UK has made an ambitious and generous commitment to help at-risk people in Afghanistan and, so far, we have brought around 24,600 vulnerable people to safety, including thousands of people eligible for our Afghan resettlement schemes.”

Topics: Afghanistan Pakistan United Kingdom

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May
  • The May import figures showed Japan’s dependence on Arab oil to keep its economic wheels turning
Updated 59 min 47 sec ago
Arab News

Tokyo: Japan imported around 76 million barrels of crude oil in May, of which 97 percent (73.68 million barrels) came from Gulf Cooperation Council countries the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, the UAE was the top crude oil supplier to Japan during the month with approximately 33 million barrels, or 43.4 percent of its total imports.

Meanwhile, Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil decreased slightly to around 29.36 million barrels or 38.6 percent of the total imports. In March, Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil were 30.45 million barrels or 35.3 percent of the total.

Kuwait supplied 6.4 million barrels (8.5 percent) of the total in May, while Qatar delivered 3.44 million barrels (4.5 percent). Japan imported an estimated 1 million barrels (1.3 percent) from Oman, and 481,000 barrels (0.6 percent) from Bahrain.

The May import figures showed Japan’s dependence on Arab oil to keep its economic wheels turning. Tokyo’s embargo on importing oil from Iran and Russia continued in May.

More than 3 percent of Japanese crude imports came from other regions including Central and South America (2.1 percent), the US (0.7 percent), and Southeast Asia (0.3 percent).

The figures related to the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during May. Japan uses oil to generate around one-third of its energy needs.

Topics: Japan Oil GCC

RIYADH: Oil prices fell on Monday as concerns about a global economic slowdown weighed on prices, offsetting forecasts of tighter supplies amid output cuts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+.  

Brent crude futures were down 0.4 percent, or 27 cents, to $75.14 a barrel at 09:30 a.m. Saudi time, after settling up 0.8 percent on Friday.   

US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $70.36 a barrel, down 0.4 percent or 28 cents, after closing 1.1 percent higher in the previous session.  

Brent fell for the fourth straight quarter by the end of June while WTI notched a second quarterly drop as the world’s top two economies, the US and China, lost speed in the second quarter.  

Fears of a further slowdown hurting fuel demand grew after data on Friday showed US inflation still outpacing the central bank’s 2 percent target and stoked expectations it would hike interest rates again.  

Higher interest rates could strengthen the greenback, making commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies, and also dampen oil demand.  

India’s oil imports from Russia climb to a new peak in June  

India imported a record volume of Russian crude oil in June, as Asia’s second-largest economy is reaching the limit of its buying splurge from the major OPEC+ producer.   

According to Viktor Katona, the head of crude analysis at Kpler, India’s import of Russian crude hit 2.2 million barrels a day in June, exceeding the combined shipments of Saudi Arabia and Iraq for the same month.   

It was after the Ukrainian invasion that India started importing large amount of Russian crude as European countries shied away from buying energy imports from Moscow.   

According to the analytics firm, India’s energy imports from Russia are expected to be reduced next month, as the country needs to maintain good relations with other suppliers.   

Asia refiners expect Saudi Arabia to cut August crude prices  

Asian refiners expect Saudi Arabia to lower prices for its crude supply to the region in August, even as the top oil exporter pledged to deepen production cuts in July as part of a broader OPEC+ deal, according to a Reuters survey.   

Saudi Arabia in June unexpectedly raised prices for July-loading cargoes, eating into Asian refiners’ margins.   

To support global prices depressed by rising interest rates and recessionary fears, the producer volunteered to cut output by 1 million bpd in July on top of an OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024.  

State oil company Saudi Aramco is expected to cut the official selling price for Arab Light crude in August by about 50 cents a barrel from the prior month, Reuters said based on the survey which included six refining sources.   

The July OSP for the flagship grade hit a six-month high of $3 a barrel above the average of Dubai and Oman quotes.  

Saudi crude OSPs are usually released around the fifth of each month and set the trend for Iranian, Kuwaiti and Iraqi prices.   

Saudi Arabia to extend voluntary cut of 1 million bpd to August

In a bid to stabilize the oil market, Saudi Arabia will extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million bpd to August, according to a Saudi Press Agency report. 

Quoting an official source from the Ministry of Energy, SPA reported that the Kingdom’s production for the month of August will be approximately 9 million bpd. 

The SPA report added this cut is in addition to the voluntary cut previously announced by the Kingdom in April 2023, which extends until the end of December 2024.

Saudi Arabia had pledged to make a deep cut to its output in July, on top of a broader OPEC+ deal to limit supply into 2024 as the group sought to boost flagging oil prices.

(With input from Reuters)   

Topics: Oil OPEC Russia India

