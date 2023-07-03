Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 

RIYADH: Travelers between Jeddah and Birmingham have a reason to cheer thanks to Saudia launching a direct flight between the two cities.

The national flag carrier inaugurated its first direct flight to the UK city under the Saudi Air Connectivity Program.

With the new route, the national carrier will operate three weekly flights between the two destinations.

Launched in 2021, the program aims to propel tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by increasing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations.

In addition, Saudia will also utilize the airline’s extensive fleet to provide guests with a wide range of convenient check-in methods, premium onboard services and comfortable flight experiences.

Manal Al-Shehri, vice president of passenger sales at Saudia, expressed that ACP has significantly contributed to helping the carrier connect the rest of the world to the Kingdom.

“The United Kingdom is a very important destination for Saudia, and the launch of new direct flights to and from Birmingham highlights the strengthening of relations between our two countries,” said Al-Shehri.

Sultan Otaify, vice president of strategy and communication at ACP, highlighted that the program is committed to empowering carriers in their efforts to unlock new destinations and travel experiences, especially those that showcase the cultural heritage and diverse attractions of the Kingdom.

“As this new route becomes part of the growing air network facilitated by ACP, it significantly contributes to the flourishing tourism between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom,” Otaify said.

The program provides various incentives and support to airlines interested in launching new air routes to Saudi Arabia, including financial incentives, such as reduced landing fees, discounted fuel prices and subsidies.

“It is through such bilateral initiatives that we witness the positive trajectory of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom’s relationship, as both countries strive to simplify and streamline travel processes,” he added.

After London and Manchester, Birmingham is the third city in the UK to be served by the airline.

Saudia’s mission is to offer comfort and convenience on board while assisting passengers in exploring the world and living the best adventures.