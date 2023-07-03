You are here

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom's air connectivity 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 
The ceremony was held in the presence of Cecille El Beleidi, British consul general of the UK to Jeddah; Sultan Otaify, vice president of strategy and communication at ACP; Rashed Al-Shammari, vice president of commercial at ACP, and Manal Al-Shehri, vice president of passenger sales at Saudia (Supplied)
Updated 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 

Saudia launches direct flights to Birmingham, spurs Kingdom’s air connectivity 
Updated 31 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Travelers between Jeddah and Birmingham have a reason to cheer thanks to Saudia launching a direct flight between the two cities. 

The national flag carrier inaugurated its first direct flight to the UK city under the Saudi Air Connectivity Program. 

With the new route, the national carrier will operate three weekly flights between the two destinations. 

Launched in 2021, the program aims to propel tourism growth in Saudi Arabia by increasing air connectivity and developing existing and prospective routes, connecting the Kingdom to new destinations. 

In addition, Saudia will also utilize the airline’s extensive fleet to provide guests with a wide range of convenient check-in methods, premium onboard services and comfortable flight experiences. 

Manal Al-Shehri, vice president of passenger sales at Saudia, expressed that ACP has significantly contributed to helping the carrier connect the rest of the world to the Kingdom. 

“The United Kingdom is a very important destination for Saudia, and the launch of new direct flights to and from Birmingham highlights the strengthening of relations between our two countries,” said Al-Shehri. 

Sultan Otaify, vice president of strategy and communication at ACP, highlighted that the program is committed to empowering carriers in their efforts to unlock new destinations and travel experiences, especially those that showcase the cultural heritage and diverse attractions of the Kingdom. 

“As this new route becomes part of the growing air network facilitated by ACP, it significantly contributes to the flourishing tourism between Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom,” Otaify said. 

The program provides various incentives and support to airlines interested in launching new air routes to Saudi Arabia, including financial incentives, such as reduced landing fees, discounted fuel prices and subsidies.  

“It is through such bilateral initiatives that we witness the positive trajectory of Saudi Arabia and the United Kingdom’s relationship, as both countries strive to simplify and streamline travel processes,” he added. 

After London and Manchester, Birmingham is the third city in the UK to be served by the airline.  

Saudia’s mission is to offer comfort and convenience on board while assisting passengers in exploring the world and living the best adventures. 

Topics: Saudia aviation

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues to ascend as trading turnover hits $1.90bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues to ascend as trading turnover hits $1.90bn
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues to ascend as trading turnover hits $1.90bn

Closing bell: Saudi main index continues to ascend as trading turnover hits $1.90bn
Updated 10 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend on Monday, as it gained 51.22 points to close at 11,545.13.  

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.11 billion ($1.90 billion) as 111 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 106 retreated.  

Parallel market Nomu performed spectacularly on Monday, as it rose by 679.59 points to 25,722.75. MSCI Tadawul Index also edged up by 0.37 points to 1,521.91.  

The best-performing stock of the day was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., whose share price soared by 9.99 percent to SR42.40.  

Other top performers of the day included Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co. and Astra Industrial Group, with their share prices surging by 9.96 percent and 9.43 percent respectively.  

The worst performer of the day was Abdulmohsen Alhokair Group for Tourism and Development. The share price of the company dipped by 6.01 percent to SR2.50.  

The performance of Nomu was driven by Al-Razi Medical Co., whose share price surged by 29.81 percent to SR61.40.  

Future Care Trading Co. was another best-performing stock on Nomu. The company’s share price skyrocketed by 18.32 percent to SR38.10.  

Shares of Bena Steel Industries Co., listed in Nomu, however, dipped by 12.16 percent to SR43. 

On Monday, Tadawul issued a one-day halt on the trading of shares of Saudi Airlines Catering Co.  

Tadawul, in a statement, said that the suspension was announced upon the company’s request ahead of disclosing a material event. The statement further noted that trading of the company’s shares will resume on July 4.  

Meanwhile, Al Rajhi Capital announced the distribution of cash dividends to the unitholders of Al Rajhi REIT for the second quarter of 2023.  

According to a statement to Tadawul, the company distributed a 1.2 percent cash dividend at SR0.12 per unit amounting to SR19.42 million for the second quarter.  

Topics: Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Turkish manufacturing expands in June, output rate fastest in 2 years  

Turkish manufacturing expands in June, output rate fastest in 2 years  
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

Turkish manufacturing expands in June, output rate fastest in 2 years  

Turkish manufacturing expands in June, output rate fastest in 2 years  
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Turkish factory activity expanded steadily in June, although new orders growth slowed and price pressures grew as the currency weakened, a survey has revealed.

The Purchasing Managers’ Index for manufacturing touched 51.5 in June, unchanged from the previous two months and staying above the 50-point line that separates expansion from contraction, the Istanbul Chamber of Industry and S&P Global said. 

Output was up for the fourth month running, the survey showed, booking the fastest growth rate since July 2021. 

Besides improving demand, firms also attributed the rise to the ongoing recovery from February’s major earthquake and a pickup in activity following the Turkish election. 

“Manufacturing production kicked on nicely in June and the goods-producing sector as a whole finished the first half of the year in broadly positive shape as demand improved further,” said Andrew Harker, economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence.   

“Firms were battling the familiar foe of currency weakness, which limited new order growth and brought an abrupt halt to the recent easing of inflationary pressures,” Harker added.   

The Turkish lira has fallen 28 percent so far this year, largely after the reelection in late May of President Tayyip Erdogan, who has moved to backtrack on years of unorthodox economic policy. As part of the policy pivot, the central bank has stopped using its reserves to support the lira. 

The survey showed input cost inflation for factories accelerated sharply in June and was the most pronounced since July last year, with respondents citing unfavorable exchange rate movements as the main cause. 

Moroccan economy gains momentum   

The Moroccan economy gradually gained momentum after the severe drought last year, the latest official data from the High Commission for Planning showed. 

The North African country registered 3.5 percent growth in its gross domestic product during the first quarter of this year.

It exceeded the government’s revised projection of 3.3 percent growth as agricultural and non-agricultural activities picked up pace. 

The country’s drought situation severely hit the agricultural sector last year, resulting in its GDP slipping to 1.3 percent in 2022 after recording 8 percent in 2021.  

The government had originally projected this year’s growth to reach 4 percent, but revised it down due to the damage to the agricultural sector and the unprecedented wave of inflation. 

However, with the improving dry season, Morocco saw its agricultural sector rise by 6.9 percent in the first quarter of this year, after a decline of 12.2 percent in the corresponding period of last year. 

Another key factor that drove the country’s economy is the growth in exports of goods and services which increased by 19.8 percent in the first quarter of 2023, compared to 9.8 percent recorded during the same period last year. 

Meanwhile, Morocco’s economy also gained stability due to strong household consumption, which grew at 0.1 percent in the first quarter, compared to 1.3 percent recorded in the corresponding period last year. 

(With input from Reuters)

Topics: Turkey Morocco Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI)

National Housing Co. strikes deal with private sector to boost electricity supply for over 11,700 homes

National Housing Co. strikes deal with private sector to boost electricity supply for over 11,700 homes
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

National Housing Co. strikes deal with private sector to boost electricity supply for over 11,700 homes

National Housing Co. strikes deal with private sector to boost electricity supply for over 11,700 homes
Updated 03 July 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: In an effort to enhance the electricity infrastructure in its residential projects, Saudi Arabia’s National Housing Co. has announced a strategic partnership with the private sector to establish electrical stations in Riyadh and Jeddah.  

NHC has received approval for the construction of electrical stations in three massive projects, which will cater to over 11,700 housing units.   

By optimizing the operation of the electricity system, this initiative will deliver a seamless and efficient power supply to meet the needs of residents in these developments.  

The collaboration with the private sector aims to improve the electricity system and provide high-quality services to communities.   

As one of the leading entities in Saudi Arabia’s real estate development sector, NHC is committed to delivering its housing units to beneficiaries upon completion and is working to expedite the handing over of the remaining units.  

It is striving to meet the objectives of Vision 2030’s housing program which aims to increase the rate of home ownership from 47 percent in 2016 to 70 percent in 2030.  

In May, NHC and the Saudi Contractors Authority signed a memorandum of understanding during the Future Projects Forum in Riyadh to develop a platform to enhance cooperation and efficiency.  

Under the agreement, both parties will organize joint workshops to identify areas of cooperation to ensure high-quality service.  

The deal seeks to empower Saudi companies to contribute to the localization of the contracting sector and enable small and medium enterprises to find solutions to overcome challenges faced by the real estate market.  

In January, Majid Al-Hogail, the Saudi minister of housing and municipal and rural affairs, also launched NHC’s online platform to connect contractors and real estate developers with government-approved suppliers of building materials.    

The platform provides low-cost access to different building materials with the goal of enhancing production efficiency, lowering the cost of housing units and promoting house ownership.

Topics: Saudi National Housing Co. (NHC)

UAE In-focus — Dubai Financial Market adds 27k investor accounts in 5 months   

UAE In-focus — Dubai Financial Market adds 27k investor accounts in 5 months   
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

UAE In-focus — Dubai Financial Market adds 27k investor accounts in 5 months   

UAE In-focus — Dubai Financial Market adds 27k investor accounts in 5 months   
Updated 57 min 31 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Financial Market witnessed a surge in new investor accounts, with brokerage companies adding 26,953 accounts in the first five months of 2023, its latest data showed.  

Compared to the same period in 2022, the number of new investor accounts at DFM has seen remarkable growth, increasing by over 48 percent.  

In June alone, 4,246 new accounts were added, followed by 5,349 in May and 4,249 in April, the DFM data showed.  

This came after the financial exchange added 6,591 new accounts in March, 3,436 in February and 3,082 in January.  

The rising appetite among investors to open accounts with DFM was fueled by the listing of 10 government and semi-government companies, including Dubai Electricity and Water Co., TECOM Group, Union Coop, Salik and Al Ansari.  

This influx of new investor accounts showcases the growing confidence and interest in the DFM, which reflects the increasing opportunities for investors to participate in the region’s dynamic economy.    

One of the DFM’s ongoing efforts is to attract new listings and promote transparency and investor-friendly regulations to continue contributing to its success.  

ADNOC Gas announces $1.34bn gas pipeline expansion   

ADNOC Gas has awarded $1.34bn in contracts to expand its natural gas pipeline network.  

The expansion, under its Sales Gas Pipeline Network Enhancement Program, will extend ADNOC Gas’ existing network by more than 300 km, reaching a total length of over 3,500 km.  

Petrofac Emirates and the consortium between National Petroleum Construction Co. and CAT International Ltd. bagged the contracts for the expansion.  

This extension will enable the transportation of higher volumes of natural gas to customers in the northern emirates of the UAE.  

“Our strategic network expansion will bring the advantages of lower-cost, sustainable and cleaner gas to more locations across the UAE by enhancing industrial access to natural gas, a cost-competitive and lower-carbon intensive fuel,” said Ahmed Al-Ebri, CEO of ADNOC Gas, in a statement.  

The move is seen as a strategic one for ADNOC Gas, as it aims to solidify its position in the market and cater to the increasing demand for sustainable gas supplies in the UAE.  

“The expanded pipeline will drive further growth for ADNOC Gas and our shareholders as we deliver on our mandate to achieve gas self-sufficiency for the UAE,” Al-Ebri added.  

Furthermore, the project aligns with ADNOC’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s economy through its In-Country Value Program.    

Through the program, over 70 percent of the contracts’ value is expected to be reinvested in the local economy, fostering local industries and encouraging domestic manufacturing.  

AD Ports Group completes $720m acquisition of Spain’s Noatum   

AD Ports Group announced the buyout of Spanish logistics services provider Noatum in a deal valued at €660 million ($720 million).   

The Abu Dhabi-listed company expanded its global asset portfolio with the purchase, gaining full control of Noatum, which operates in 26 markets worldwide.   

The port developer obtained final approval from the Spanish authorities after receiving regulatory clearance from the European Commission earlier this year.    

When the deal was first announced in November, the enterprise value of Noatum amounted to 2.5 billion dirhams ($681 million), with the transaction set to be funded through a new acquisition loan.    

The acquisition is expected to contribute to AD Ports’ strategic growth and enhance its capabilities in providing integrated logistics solutions to its customers. 

Topics: DFM AD Ports

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May

Japan imports 97% oil from GCC countries in May
  • The May import figures showed Japan’s dependence on Arab oil to keep its economic wheels turning
Updated 03 July 2023
Arab News

Tokyo: Japan imported around 76 million barrels of crude oil in May, of which 97 percent (73.68 million barrels) came from Gulf Cooperation Council countries the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, and Bahrain.

According to the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry’s Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, the UAE was the top crude oil supplier to Japan during the month with approximately 33 million barrels, or 43.4 percent of its total imports.

Meanwhile, Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil decreased slightly to around 29.36 million barrels or 38.6 percent of the total imports. In March, Japan’s imports of Saudi crude oil were 30.45 million barrels or 35.3 percent of the total.

Kuwait supplied 6.4 million barrels (8.5 percent) of the total in May, while Qatar delivered 3.44 million barrels (4.5 percent). Japan imported an estimated 1 million barrels (1.3 percent) from Oman, and 481,000 barrels (0.6 percent) from Bahrain.

The May import figures showed Japan’s dependence on Arab oil to keep its economic wheels turning. Tokyo’s embargo on importing oil from Iran and Russia continued in May.

More than 3 percent of Japanese crude imports came from other regions including Central and South America (2.1 percent), the US (0.7 percent), and Southeast Asia (0.3 percent).

The figures related to the quantities of oil that arrived at refineries, tanks, and warehouses in ports in Japan during May. Japan uses oil to generate around one-third of its energy needs.

Topics: Japan Oil GCC

