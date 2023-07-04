Brazil’s BRF launches share offering, opening room for Saudi investment

SAO PAULO: Brazilian food processor BRF said on Tuesday it has filed for a follow-on share offering that will allow the company’s previously announced investment by Saudi Agricultural and Livestock Investment Co. to materialize.

In a bourse filing, BRF said it would initially sell 500 million new shares to raise money to reinforce its capital structure, particularly aiming to lower its net debt as it grapples with high financial leverage.

SALIC had said in May it was committed to subscribing up to 50 percent of a potential offering by BRF as long as it was priced at no more than 9 reais per share.

The move was seen as strategic for Saudi Arabia, a major buyer of Brazilian meat products. The Saudi Public Investment Fund owns SALIC and previously partnered with BRF for a halal meat joint venture.

Marfrig, the Brazilian meatpacker that controls BRF with a 33 percent stake, pledged to buy the remaining 250 million shares to be sold.

BRF said on Tuesday that the offering, which is set to be priced on July 13, may still be increased by 20 percent — representing an additional sale of 100 million shares — if demand allows it.

Considering BRF’s June 30 closing price of 8.91 reais, the offering would total 5.35 billion reais ($1.11 billion) if the overallotment is fully sold, the company added.

JPMorgan, Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Citi, Itau BBA, Banco Safra, UBS BB and XP Investimentos are managing the offer.