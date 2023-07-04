Bahrain and UK sign digital economy trade partnership

RIYADH: Bahrain’s economic ties with the UK have been further strengthened after the countries signed a digital economy partnership just a day after they struck a separate £1 billion ($1.27 billion) investment deal.
The new partnership will help ensure trade between the UK and Bahrain continues to be modernized and streamlined in sectors including fintech, cyber and space.
The Memorandum of Understanding, signed by the UK’s Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch and Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, came after a Strategic Investment and Collaboration Partnership was inked to support the diversification of the Middle Eastern country’s economy, particularly in clean technology, business services and manufacturing.
Reflecting on the MoU, UK Minister for Investment Lord Dominic Johnson said: “Today’s agreement is the culmination of a flourishing relationship between the UK and Bahrain, strengthened by our many existing partnerships and synergies across logistics, technology, manufacturing, and more.
“With the next round of talks expected shortly, a trade deal with the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) will bring even greater trade and investment opportunities between our countries, helping to grow our economies and create high-skilled jobs in the sectors of the future.”
Trade between the UK and Bahrain has nearly doubled year-on-year to a record high of £3.1 billion in 2022, an increase of 93.5 percent or £1.5 billion in current prices from the previous year.
Bahrain was the UK’s 60th largest trading partner in 2022, accounting for 0.2 percent of total UK trade.
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met with the Crown Prince of Bahrain Salman bin Hamad to sign off the investment deal on Monday, with the money coming from the Bahraini sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat, Investcorp, GFH Financial Group, and Osool Asset Management.
Red Sea Global partners with global water sports brand North Sails
RIYADH: In an effort to promote sustainable water sports in Saudi Arabia, Public Investment Fund-owned developer Red Sea Global has partnered with global sailmaker North Sails to provide performance apparel, sailing kits and other technological support.
The collaboration will expand to retail and merchandise, and involve RSG working with North Sails to deliver kites, foil, sails, footwear and accessories, in addition to cooperating closely on events and community engagement.
Under the partnership, North Sails will also provide RSG’s water sports brand WAMA with sports apparel for all sailing and water sports staff.
“Bringing world-class water sports to the Red Sea demands partnering with the very best in the business. North Sails has a glowing track record, supplying leading teams in the world’s greatest sailing competitions, including The Ocean Race, with high-performance equipment and kit,” John Pagano, CEO of RSG, said.
“Our collaboration intends to go beyond this to encompass support for our ambitions to protect and enhance the world’s oceans, starting with our own Red Sea,” Pagano added.
North Sails was one of the signatories of the Fashion Pact, a coalition of fashion and luxury brands committed to science-based environmental targets.
Most of its polyester and nylon is made of recycled materials, while the company uses organic cotton bags and paper-based packaging from certified, responsible sources, according to a press release.
The WAMA capsule collection by North Sails Apparel will provide a full range of uniforms as well as accessories such as crew bags, backpacks, and laptop cases.
“This partnership allows us to bring our passion for the ocean to more people in Saudi Arabia and internationally as well as the very best equipment and clothing,” Marisa Selfa, CEO at North Sails Apparel, said.
Selfa further added that RSG’s ambition to pioneer regenerative tourism closely mirrors North Sails’ mission to protect the oceans.
Red Sea Global is a multi-project developer seeking to boost sustainable tourism in Saudi Arabia with luxurious destinations like the Red Sea and AMAALA.
Saudi Arabia to play key role in Cyprus’s tourism diversification, minister says during visit to Kingdom
RIYADH: Cyprus’s deputy tourism minister believes boosting ties with Saudi Arabia is a key part of helping his country diversify the travelers that visit his island.
Speaking to Arab News during a three-day visit to the Kingdom, Kostas Koumis insisted both countries “belong in the same neighborhood and the people have a similar way of thinking.”
The minister’s visit came as the two countries prepare to sign a memorandum of understanding to boost tourism flows in the wake of direct flights between the two countries commencing in March 2023.Cyprus is keen to revitalize its tourism industry after the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the island also seeing tourist numbers down thanks to the Ukrainian-Russian war.
“I came here to meet the people of the industry, the travel agencies, the tour operators, in order to to present them our country and try to help them, and also their efforts to promote Cyprus from our side to get the chance to welcome more people of Saudi Arabia to Cyprus,” he said, adding: “I am here to boost the market.”
Referring to the planned MoU, Koumis said: “It is about cooperation and tourists, and we believe that there are many reasons for the two countries to come closer.”
He added: “There are many reasons to establish cooperation. I believe it is expected that the two industries — the tourist industry of Cyprus and the industry of Saudi Arabia — will come closer.”
One of the main goals of his visit is to have the chance “to share ideas and to exchange information.”
Cyprus might be a small country but it punches above its weight when it comes to tourism, which accounts for 20 percent of its gross domestic product.
“We started receiving visitors in 1971 — Cyprus is considered as an established tourist destination for many years,” said the deputy minister.
The main tourism market is central and northern Europe, including Scandinavian countries, and Russia and Ukraine.
Koumis said: “The war in Ukraine halted the huge number of tourists coming from Russia and Ukraine to visit.
“In 2019 we had 876,000 visitors from Russia and Ukraine. Together, we lost these visitors.
“I know that it’s a gap which we’re trying to replace with visitors from maybe other countries.”
One country that does see Cyprus as a key holiday destination is Israel, with visitors from the state making up the second-largest market in April this year, accounting for almost 10 percent of all travelers.
Yet it is other countries in the region that Koumis is keen to appeal to, adding: “It’s the GCC (Gulf Cooperation Council) countries we never had the chance to have high numbers.”
The reason for that, he explained, was the historic lack of direct connections between GCC countries — something that has been remedied by Saudi Arabia.
“Now’s the time to boost these efforts because we have direct flights from Saudi Arabia. It’s about time to boost these efforts to get more and more visitors,” Koumis said.
The deputy minister met with Riyadh Air officials as part of his visit to Saudi Arabia and said: “The meeting went very well. We know the prospects of the plan. And of course, we are interested to see Riyadh Air execute flights towards Cyprus when they start.”
There are currently direct flights to Cyprus from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam, and Koumis believes any growth in tourism will be reciprocal.
In June, the deputy minister visited the UAE in a bid to drum up interest in Cyprus as a tourist destination.
His visit came after just 21,000 travelers from the UAE visited the island in 2022, a figure Koumis described as “a steady number for the past few years.”
He is hoping to increase this thanks to the opening of new routes between the two nations by Cyprus Airways in March.
Commenting on the beauty of his country and why people should visit, the deputy minister said: “As a summer destination we have five different beaches which every year are awarded among the top beaches in the world.
“This is one of the reasons why Cyprus established itself as a very, very famous summer destination. The color of the beach, the color of the water is considered among the best signatories of the Mediterranean Sea.
“Also the temperature of the water is really very good, very welcoming.”
Another selling point is one that Koumis believes has not been shared enough: the food.
He said: “Although we never promote our gastronomy to become fashionable all over the world, the truth is that we receive every year many visitors coming back for the quality of the food in Cyprus.
The deputy minister said his ministry plans to “promote the Cyprus gastronomy more,” adding: “We believe that it deserves it and it is something which probably we will discuss with the Ministry of Tourism of Saudi Arabia immediately after signing the MoU.”
Closing bell: Saudi main index rallies for 3rd consecutive day
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index continued its upward trend for the third day in a row, gaining 73.59 points to close at 11,618.72.
The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR7.25 billion ($1.93 billion) as 124 of the 228 listed stocks advanced, while 87 retreated.
Parallel market Nomu, which gained nearly 700 points in the previous session, lost ground on Tuesday, as it shed 553.68 points to 25,169.07.
MSCI Tadawul Index edged up by 0.51 percent to 1,529.73.
The best-performing stock in the main index was Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals Factory Co., whose share price edged up by 9.98 percent to SR119.
Other top performers were First Milling Co. and Saudi Airlines Catering Co., whose share prices rose by 9.95 percent and 9.84 percent, respectively.
The worst performer of the day was AlSaif Stores for Development and Investment Co., whose share price dropped by 3.10 percent to SR9.05.
In the parallel market, MOBI Industry Co.’s share price dipped by 19.46 percent to SR7.16.
On the announcements front, Jadwa Investment Co., in its capacity as the fund manager of Jadwa REIT Al Haramain and Jadwa REIT Saudi Fund, announced updates about its investment in the Real Estate Investment Fund.
In a statement to Tadawul, Jadwa Investment Co. said it has successfully exited one of its properties, Al-Nakhla Residential Compound, located Qurtobah district in Riyadh.
The statement added that the property represents more than 70 percent of the real estate portfolio of the Real Estate Investment Fund at SR2.5 billion.
According to the statement, the financial impact of this transaction is expected to be generally positive on the funds’ financial performance in the second half of 2023.
Qatar’s non-oil sector maintains growth as PMI hits 53.8 in June
RIYADH: The non-oil private sector in Qatar continued to maintain its healthy growth in June, as the country’s Purchasing Managers’ Index hit 53.8, driven by a rise in new orders, employment and purchasing.
Compiled by S&P Global, the latest survey data from Qatar Financial Center revealed that the country’s new business growth in June 2023 was the fastest in 10 months.
“New business increased, extending the current growth sequence to over three years. Moreover, the rate of growth in June was the fastest since August 2022 and well above the long-run trend,” said QFC in the report.
Qatar’s PMI, however, eased in June when compared with May’s score of 55.6.
According to the index, PMI readings above the 50-mark show non-oil private sector growth, while those below 50 signal contraction.
“Although the PMI eased to 53.8 in June, the second quarter as a whole recorded a stronger performance than the first three months of 2023, at 54.6. Growth rates for output and new business remain high and well above the six-year survey trend,” said Yousuf Mohamed Al-Jaida, CEO of QFC Authority.
He added: “Companies continue to point to tourism as spurring growth, as well as competitive pricing and new marketing campaigns. Financial services expanded sharply, with its headline indices for activity and new business registering 60 and 63.4, respectively.”
The PMI report further added that the 12-month outlook for the non-energy private sector remained optimistic in June, primarily driven by the creation of new projects, company development plans and marketing campaigns.
“Demand for financial services has accelerated for three straight months as finance remains among the leading sectors. Companies continue to face rising costs but were nonetheless able to reduce their own prices charged further to attract new sales and retain high-profile customers,” added Al-Jaida.
The report further pointed out that the level of outstanding businesses in the country also reduced due to improved supply chains.
The PMI report is compiled from survey responses from a panel of around 450 private sector companies.
It covered the manufacturing, construction, wholesale, retail, and services sectors, and reflects the structure of the non-energy economy according to official national accounts data, said QFC in the report.
Travel spending in the Kingdom jumps over 224% to hit $9.8bn in Q1: SAMA
RIYADH: Travel spending in Saudi Arabia jumped 224.6 percent year on year to hit $9.8 billion in the first quarter of 2023 as the Kingdom’s efforts to develop the tourism sector bolstered the enthusiasm of inbound and domestic travelers.
According to the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, travel expenses abroad rose 7.9 percent to reach $3.7 billion during the first three months of 2023, up from the $3.4 billion recorded in the same period last year.
This growth comes when Saudi residents are increasingly seeking to travel abroad during their official holidays.
The report also revealed that consumer loans for travel and tourism reached $222 million in the first quarter of 2023, up 13.9 percent from the $194 million recorded in the same period a year earlier.
The increased travel spending has resulted from the Kingdom’s push to raise its share of tourism in gross domestic product to 10 percent by 2030.
To achieve this, the Tourism Ministry indicated that Saudi Arabia is investing more than $800 billion in the sector over the next 10 years.
The Kingdom has also facilitated the electronic issuance of tourist visas to attract more inbound travelers, allowing 49 countries to avail themselves of the service.
Rise in transportation spending
The report also indicated that spending on transportation surged 58 percent to reach $1.53 billion during the first quarter of 2023, up from the $974 million recorded in the corresponding period a year earlier.
When it comes to transportation spending abroad, it amounted to $6.54 billion during the first quarter of the year, reflecting a 32.4 percent increase in comparison to the $4.94 billion recorded in the same period in 2022.
With regards to telecommunication spending in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2023, it climbed 1.15 percent to reach $437 million, up from the $432 million recorded in the corresponding period a year ago.
Telecommunications spending abroad also jumped 1.15 percent to reach $558 million, up from the $502 million recorded in the first three months of 2022.
Earlier in March, the UN's International Telecommunication Union revealed that Saudi Arabia ranked second among the G20 countries and fourth globally in its readiness for digital systems.