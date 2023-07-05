You are here

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  
Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said Russia's oil cut is meaningful because it affects exports.
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  

Russian export cut voluntary, not imposed: Saudi energy minister  
Updated 05 July 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman on Wednesday said the Russian export cut was voluntary and not imposed on them.    

Speaking at the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna, Prince Abdulaziz said Russia’s oil cut is meaningful because it affects exports.    

“We worked with seven independent entities to review Russia’s numbers, and they stood by the review. It is a voluntary cut; it was not mandatory, which shows their commitment,” the minister said.  

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its voluntary oil output cut of 1 million barrels per day for another month to include August, adding that the cut could be extended beyond that month. 

Following the Saudi move, Russia also announced that it plans to cut its oil exports by 500,000 barrels per day in August. 

The cuts amount to 1.5 percent of global supply and bring the total pledged by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, known as OPEC+, to 5.16 million bpd. 

The minister said that part of their move to cut oil output was also to mitigate the cynical side of the spectators on what is going on between Saudi Arabia and Russia on that specific matter.  

“We are trying to be fair, and we are trying to meet the market’s needs. We are avoiding the cynical part of the questions being asked,” he said.  

“We, as administrators, are always collaborating to answer the questions circulating. That is the only way to build a strong organization that addresses market conditions,” the minister added 

Prince Abdulaziz also stated that Russia-Saudi oil cooperation is still strong as part of the OPEC+ alliance, which will do “whatever is necessary” to support the market.  

He further explained that the meeting of OPEC+ on June 4 addressed the market conditions thoroughly and took the necessary actions to meet the requirements.  

The meeting concluded with an extension in oil production cuts and a focus on a lower target for 2024.  

The energy minister added: “The lessons learned from the pandemic is to have more transparency between OPEC+ members and beyond, in addition to having a strong foundation of collaboration and communication to benefit the market.”  

“We need to focus on the main issue that will allow us to sail toward the future. That is where we need to collaborate,” he added. 

RIYADH: Kuwait is in agreement with Saudi Arabia over the Al-Durrra gas field as it is a negotiating party, according to the Kuwaiti oil minister.

Following Iran’s announcement that it was prepared to commence drilling in the Al-Durra gas field, Kuwait has also urged Tehran to open discussions about the demarcation of its maritime borders.  

“Iran must first enter into the demarcation of international borders, and after that, whoever has a right will get it according to the rules of international law,” Saad Al-Barrak said in an interview with Asharq during the 8th OPEC International Seminar.

Kuwait has rejected Iran’s “claims” over the Al-Durra gas field, stressing that it owns exclusive rights to its natural resources along with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait News Agency reported. 

“It is too early to talk about production levels in the region shared with Saudi Arabia,” Al-Barrak added.

Like Saudi Arabia, Kuwait also called on Iran to begin negotiations over the demarcation of its maritime borders after Tehran said it was ready to begin drilling in the field.  

“We categorically and totally reject Iran’s planned activities around the premises of the Durra offshore gas field,” said Al-Barrak, KUNA reported.  

Al-Barrak recently said that he was surprised by the Iranian plan and added that the move from Tehran contradicts the basic principles of international relations.  

Updated 05 July 2023
UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 

UAE In-Focus — CBUAE issues measures to alleviate rising interest rates on residential mortgage loans 
Updated 05 July 2023
RIYADH: The Central Bank of the UAE has outlined measures designed to curb elevated interest rates on residential real estate loans that are unintended for investment.

The CBUAE’s new rules mean that when it comes to customers with a monthly income of 40,000 dirhams ($10,890) or more, banks are allowed to increase the deduction rate from the current 50 percent level to up to 60 percent to cover the increase in interest rates.

However, banks must still pay any additional interest that results from the rate increase.  

Customers are essentially exempted from the remaining interest without the tenor being extended. 

The measures further stated that banks are entitled to extend the payback tenor to meet increased interest rates, up to a maximum of 30 years, for customers with a monthly income of less than 40,000 dirhams, while maintaining the current proportion of deduction from salary or income at 50 percent. 

Waste to Energy Center’s first phase launched in Warsan 

The first phase of the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant was launched in an industrial neighborhood in Dubai, featuring sustainable technologies to accelerate the UAE’s transition to a green economy. 

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum launched the Waste to Energy Center in Warsan, which is part of the Dubai ruler’s vision to transform the emirate into one of the world’s most sustainable cities.

“The start of the operations of the Waste to Energy Center in Warsan takes Dubai another step closer to achieving its strategy to create the world’s best sustainable ecosystem,” Sheikh Hamdan said. 

The plant, which was built for 4 billion dirhams, leaves no environmental footprint, as it “integrates global sustainability benchmarks.” 

Additionally, the Waste to Energy Center contributes to the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050’s objectives of sourcing 75 percent of Dubai’s energy needs from clean sources. 

Barakah nuclear energy plant refinanced with banking partners 

The UAE’s multi-unit operating nuclear plant Barakah One completed the landmark refinancing of the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant, working with key banking institutions in the country, according to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM. 

Barakah One, which is a joint venture between the Emirates Nuclear Corp. and the Korea Electric Power Corp., has refinanced its entire outstanding balance using loan facilities provided by the Export-Import Bank of Korea, known as KEXIM, South Korea’s export credit agency. 

Two prominent Emirati banks, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, were chosen to refinance the KEXIM loan facilities. 

This refinancing shows how the Barakah Plant is adding economic value in the UAE outside of the favorable effects on the local supply chain and the creation of job opportunities for Emiratis. 

“We have showcased a new model to the world for nuclear developments, demonstrating that new nuclear projects like Barakah are bankable, can be delivered in a timely manner, while continuing to meet the highest standards of safety and quality,” Mohamed Ibrahim Al-Hammadi, ENEC’s managing director and CEO said. 

ADGM implements its sustainable regulatory framework  

Abu Dhabi Global Market has implemented its sustainable regulatory framework with immediate effect, solidifying its position as a premier sustainable financial hub.  

The framework includes requirements for environmental, social and governance disclosures by ADGM enterprises as well as guidelines for managed portfolios, bonds and investment funds with a focus on sustainability.  

The initiatives will aid the UAE in its transition to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions and speed up the development of a sustainable financial ecosystem in the region. 

“This initiative will play a vital role in mobilizing capital for the transition to net zero not only in the UAE, but also in EMDEs (emerging market and developing economies), and will enable increased green transactions from local and global financial institutions,” said Sultan Al-Jaber, president designate of the 2023 UN Climate Change Conference, known as COP28 UAE. 

He added: “These initiatives encompass joint efforts to advance frameworks for ESG disclosures, measures to require sustainability-focused corporate governance and the development of a UAE green taxonomy.”

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder
Updated 05 July 2023
Alex Whiteman

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder

Saudi fashion presents huge investment opportunity: Honayda founder
  • ‘We’re getting a lot of international interest,’ Honayda Serafi tells BMG Economic Forum
  • ‘Fashion is changing the perception of Saudi women and culture’
Updated 05 July 2023
Alex Whiteman

LONDON: Saudi fashion presents a booming investment opportunity, the founder and creative director of fashion brand Honayda told the BMG Economic Forum at the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Already employing 200,000 people and generating 1.4 percent of gross domestic product, Honayda Serafi said the Kingdom is looking to up the industry’s economic impact to 2 percent by 2030 as she seeks out prospective investors for Saudi fashion.

“Saudi is growing in all sectors and fashion has really strong potential, with investors having an opportunity to invest in not only brands but infrastructure,” she said at the forum that was attended by Arab News.

“Through the Saudi 100 Brands program we’ve received strong interest for brand investment internationally, and in one year we’ve taken this to New York, Milan, and recently we’ve just returned from Paris. Fashion is changing the perception of Saudi women and culture.”

Launched last year by the Saudi Fashion Commission, 100 Brands is a traveling exhibition featuring a curated selection of clothing and accessories from 100 designers from the Kingdom.

It is one of several developments for an industry seen as one of Saudi Arabia’s 2030 “giga-projects,” with the commission and the Prince Mohammed bin Salman Nonprofit City also having signed a memorandum of understanding last September to develop and train young designers from the Kingdom.

“Young Saudis should take advantage of these opportunities to help grow and promote the sector at a moment where we’re getting a lot of international interest,” Serafi said.

“Government is really pushing for the industry to succeed, there are a lot of fashions schools opening up, and there are future programs being lined up by the fashion commission, so as a country Saudi Arabia is really building greater expertise on this front.”

Noting that the Kingdom is responsible for 50 percent of the Gulf Cooperation Council’s total spend on fashion, Serafi said the impetus is really on showcasing Saudi Arabia’s production potential.

She added that international designers are beginning to step up and take notice of this, and that there has been an increase in big brands visiting and liaising with Saudi designers.

“This represents a real opportunity to bring fashion back to the local market, and to change the perception of Saudi women from not only consumers but also producers,” she said.

“With the opening of the Saudi creative world in the past five years, it has helped shed light on who we as a people are — cultural, educated, well-rounded — and we’ve become more confident to show this and to be proud of it.

“There’s a huge opportunity for this creative sector to rise further as a whole industry — this means stylists, photographers, makeup artists and creative designers.”

Updated 05 July 2023
MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report

MENA needs to invest $500bn on urban regeneration, says Strategy& report
Updated 05 July 2023
RIYADH: Countries in the Middle East and North Africa region will need to spend $500 billion on urban regeneration programs to achieve their sustainability objectives, according to a report from Strategy&.

The document says revamping older parts of towns and cities is a “necessity” if governments want to see a population expansion in urban hubs, singling out Saudi Arabia’s ambition to double the number living in Riyadh by 2030.

About 9 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions originate in the MENA area, with building materials, construction, and operations responsible for 50 percent of those emissions. To fulfill the region’s net-zero commitments, it will therefore be crucial to reduce emissions from all parts of the built environment during any development work.

The report said that therefore any regeneration projects should be carried out based on environmental, social and governance principles as this will meet key investment criteria for investors and bankers and should lead to further financing opportunities and foreign direct investment. 

“As recently as 2018, roughly 31 percent of those in the Arab world living in cities did so in decaying neighborhoods and dwellings. This injection of capital and urban planning has enormous potential to transform the livelihoods of millions of people, directly or indirectly,” Karim Abdallah, partner with Strategy& Middle East said.

The report stated: “The outward movement of people to more recently developed districts has come at a cost: the expansion of inefficient infrastructure, and the neglect of older parts of town,”

“Now, given Saudi Arabia’s goals to double the population of Riyadh by 2030 and boost tourism, regenerating those older core areas has become a necessity,” it added.

According to a survey by PwC survey released in March, asset managers and investors in Saudi Arabia want a more nuanced approach that balances ESG demand with today’s challenging economic reality, 

The results of the survey stated that institutions intend to manage $33.9 trillion in ESG-related assets by 2026, up from $18.4 trillion in 2021.

In the future decades, nations like Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE intend to achieve a net-zero goal, with the Kingdom hoping to hit that target by 2060.

Updated 05 July 2023
Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 

Turkiye sees drastic annual inflation slowdown but still records 38.21% rise 
Updated 05 July 2023
RIYADH: After continuous efforts to stabilize its economy, Turkiye witnessed a slowdown in inflation last month, with the 38.21 percent annual increase significantly smaller than the 78.62 percent rise recorded in June 2022. 

A report published by the Turkish Statistical Institute revealed that hotels, cafes, and restaurants saw the biggest annual increase with a 67.22 percent change, followed by the healthcare sector with 65.69 percent, and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 53.92 percent.  

Housing, transportation, and clothing were the three lowest groups in terms of annual change — recording rises of 14.76 percent, 20.75 percent, and 21 percent, respectively.  

On a monthly basis, June saw an increase in the inflation rate of 3.92 percent, a large spike compared to May, which recorded an increase of just 0.04 percent.   

Healthcare saw the lowest month-on-month rise with 1.21 percent, while alcoholic beverages and tobacco saw the highest increase with 11.13 percent.  

Last month, Turkiye’s central bank almost doubled its interest rate from 8.5 percent to 15 percent — the first hike since March 2021 — as it tried to get a grip on inflation. 

The Turkish Statistical Institute report said: “In June 2023, within indices of 143 basic headings in the index, the index of 20 basic headings decreased and the index of 6 basic headings remained unchanged while the index of 117 basic headings increase.” 

In May 2023, the monthly rate of change in the housing sector saw a decrease of 13.79 percent and alcoholic beverages and tobacco saw a slight increase of 0.28 percent.  

Also in May, the hotels, cafes and restaurants group saw an increase of 68.98 percent in annual change followed by healthcare with 66.93 percent and food and non-alcoholic beverages with 52.52 percent.  

“In May 2023, within indices of 143 basic headings in the index, the index of 25 basic headings decreased and the index of 8 basic headings remained unchanged while the index of 110 basic headings increased,” the report added. 

